Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
best�science�audiobooks��Moonshot best�science�audiobooks�Moonshot�|�science�audiobooks�free�Moonshot�|�best�audiobooks�Mo...
Moonshot 'It�didn't�matter�that�they�were�now�three�miles�beyond�their�target�site,�that�communications�were�dropping�out�...
Moonshot
Moonshot
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

best science audiobooks Moonshot

3 views

Published on

best science audiobooks Moonshot | science audiobooks free Moonshot | best audiobooks Moonshot | best physics audiobooks Moonshot

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

best science audiobooks Moonshot

  1. 1. best�science�audiobooks��Moonshot best�science�audiobooks�Moonshot�|�science�audiobooks�free�Moonshot�|�best�audiobooks�Moonshot�|�best�physics�audiobooks� Moonshot LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. Moonshot 'It�didn't�matter�that�they�were�now�three�miles�beyond�their�target�site,�that�communications�were�dropping�out�and that�they�were�running�low�on�fuel.�All�that�mattered�to�Neil�as�he�searched�for�a�safe�spot�to�land�was�that�boulders littered�the�surface�below.�'Thirty�seconds,'�called�mission�control.�In�truth,�the�flight�controllers�were�now�no�more than�spectators,�just�like�everybody�else.�No�more�needed�to�be�said.�It�was�down�to�Armstrong.' It�was�the�ultimate�journey�and�the�last�great�adventure,�but�no�one�knew�if�they�were�coming�back. On�20�July�1969�millions�of�people�around�the�world�held�their�breath�as�a�human�being�looked�back�at�them�from the�surface�of�the�Moon.�Yet�who�were�these�men�risking�so�much�while�the�world�watched?�How�did�the�passionate Buzz�Aldrin,�inscrutable�Michael�Collins�and�enigmatic�Neil�Armstrong�learn�to�depend�on�one�another�as�they endured�the�most�intense�period�of�their�lives? From�the�personal�tragedies�and�triumphs�they�encountered�along�the�way�to�the�mission's�terrifying�climax, Moonshot���now�also�a�major�TV�factual�drama���draws�on�interviews�with�many�of�the�leading�participants�and hundreds�of�hours�of�archive�material�to�tell�the�complete�and�compelling�true�story�of�an�event�that�captured�the imagination�of�generations,�then�and�now.
  3. 3. Moonshot
  4. 4. Moonshot

×