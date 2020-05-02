Millrock Resources - Investor's Presentation - Spring 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Millrock is a proven Generator that has an exciting new Alaska gold project called 64North. Spring 2020
Forward-Looking Statements This presentation includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States...
Management Projects: • Commodities • Gold, Copper, Ssilver • Jurisdictions Alaska USA, Sonora Mexico • Geologic Merit Capi...
GREGORY BEISCHER President, CEO, Director PHIL ST. GEORGE Chief Exploration Officer KEITH GRANBERRY Chief Financial Office...
Cash Position: $700Kcash Share Price: ~$0.17 3-Month Volume: 204,000 Value of shares in other companies: $1.0M Royalties o...
BUSINESS PARTNERS 6
85% Partner Funded Since 2008, partners have funded 85% of all Millrock’s exploration. 15% Millrock Funded LEVERAGING YOUR...
Juneau Anchorage Fairbanks Nome Millrock Properties APEX 64NORTH LIBERTY BELL ALASKA RANGE PROJECT CHISNA 64North Gold Pro...
Donlin Creek Coffee Nixon Fork White Gold Livengood Klaza Lone Star Brewery Ck Dublin Gulch Peak 12.5 Moz 1.3 Moz 45 Moz 1...
Discovery 1995, Opened 2006 Northern Star Resources Ltd recently purchased from Sumitomo Metals Mining for $260M 8th large...
• Low Angle Veins (Liese 1-3, East Deep) • 5-20 m thick • Hosted in regional shear zone – compression with later extension...
GP TR HOG AT ST BD CS ER Northern Star property Pogo Mine Area of Interest Millrock holds a huge 600 square kilometer land...
GP TR HOG ST BD CS Pogo MineAT ER US$15 million proprietary database gives Millrock a strong competitive advantage in the ...
GP TR HOG ST BD CS Pogo MineAT ER West Pogo Focus Area Numerous target areas but West Pogo is compelling! 64NORTH GOLD PRO...
“The best place to find a mine is in the shadow of a headframe.” Photo looking east at the Pogo Gold Mine from Millrock’s ...
Millrock Claims (MRO) Northern Star Claims (NST) MRO NST MRO NST 10 million ounces of gold known at Pogo and growing fast....
ER TR HOG AT 0.5 m @ 63 g/t 1.5 m @ 5 g/t Shaw HV MRO NST MRO NST High grade gold being drilled by NST at Goodpaster. Dips...
ER TR HOG AT 2.5 m @ 2 g/t0.5 m @ 63 g/t 1.5 m @ 5 g/t 6 Moz @ 9.6 g/t Shaw HV Millrock Claims (MRO) Northern Star Claims ...
ER TR HOG AT Shaw HV MRO NST MRO NST Planned Drill Hole Location Completed / Progressing Hole Six holes planned but curren...
ER TR HOG AT GP CL HV MRO NST MRO NST Gneiss Granites Gneiss Schist Schist Gneiss Gneiss Pogo deposits occur near diorite ...
ER TR HOG A T HV MRO NST Echo Target Holes target mag low (blue) near diorite (red-pink)on strike from Goodpaster at Auror...
U D U D U U D D ER TR HOG A T HV Strike trace at depth Strike 241/ Dip -35 MRO NST MRO NST Line3 Line6 Good geochemical su...
U D U D U U D D ER TR HO G A T Line3 HV MRO NST MRO NST Line6 CSAMT survey tells us the shallow-dipping structures are abo...
24 Line 6 CSAMT Results Looking East Aurora Creek pronounced shallow-dipping conductor South of Aurora Creek, Coincident m...
ER TR HOG A T Shaw HV MRO NST MRO NST Hole 1 has been completed. Hole 2 had to be paused. Restart end of May? WEST POGO BL...
Quartz veins with sulfides were intersected. Abundant alteration in upper 320 m. No thick veins but we have drilled into a...
Sulfides typically means gold is also present. The question is whether wall rock with veinlets carries gold. WEST POGO BLO...
Interesting shallow dipping fault zone with sulfides. Fault breccia is healed with arsenopyrite. See next slide for close-...
WEST POGO BLOCK Aurora Target – Hole 20AU001 29
• US$20 million expenditure to earn 60% over four years • 38 million Resolution shares • US$200K cash • Year 1 US$5.0 mill...
Drilling at 64-North – West Pogo – Aurora Target Continued Gold Project Generation Spring 2020 COMPANY CATALYSTS 31
Millrock Resources – MRO.V Anchorage: 5631 Silverado Way Building F, Suite 200 Anchorage, AK 99518 United States Office: (...
  Millrock is a proven Generator that has an exciting new Alaska gold project called 64North. Spring 2020
  2. 2. Forward-Looking Statements This presentation includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statement, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statement regarding anticipated completion of engineering studies, potential results of drilling and assays, timing of permitting, construction and production and other milestones, and Millrock’s future operating or financial performance are forward-looking statements. Estimates of reserves and resources area also forward-looking statements in that they involve estimates of the mineralization that would be encountered, based on interpretation of drilling results and certain assumptions, if a deposit were developed and mined. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Millrock’s expectations include financing in the debt and capital markets; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests and the estimation of reserves and resources; the need for cooperation of government agencies and Native groups in the development of Millrock’s properties; the need to obtain permits and governmental approvals; risks of operations such as accidents, equipment breakdowns, bad weather, non-compliance with environmental and permit requirements, unanticipated variation in geological structures, ore grades or recovery rates; unexpected cost increases, fluctuations in metal prices and currency exchange rates, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Millrock’s Annual Information Form for the current year, filed with the Canadian securities and regulatory authorities, and in other Millrock reports and documents filed with applicable securities and regulatory authorities from time to time. Millrock’s forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made. Millrock assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements of management beliefs, opinions, or other factors should they change. Qualified Person All technical information contained in this presentation was prepared, reviewed or approved by Gregory A. Beischer, President & CEO of Millrock Resources Inc. Mr. Beischer is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. LEGAL STATEMENTS 2
  3. 3. Management Projects: • Commodities • Gold, Copper, Ssilver • Jurisdictions Alaska USA, Sonora Mexico • Geologic Merit Capital Structure News Flow Project Generator Business Model Pure Exploration, Early Stage Discovery Specialists Early stage exploration has the highest risk, but also the highest potential reward KEY INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS 3
  4. 4. GREGORY BEISCHER President, CEO, Director PHIL ST. GEORGE Chief Exploration Officer KEITH GRANBERRY Chief Financial Officer ROLAND BUTLER Director, Geologist LARRY COOPER Director, Finance Executive PETER CHILIBECK Director, Attorney MANAGEMENT & DIRECTORS 4
  5. 5. Cash Position: $700Kcash Share Price: ~$0.17 3-Month Volume: 204,000 Value of shares in other companies: $1.0M Royalties on five exploration-stage projects – paying AMRs Management fees & option payments offset overhead Major Shareholders Management 6% Strategic Investors 15% RedPlug Capital Group 20% Sprott Global & clients 9% EMX Royalties 9% Sandstorm 4% Kinross 2% Teck 1% Share Structure Shares Outstanding 108.8M Options 7.1M Warrants 59.7M Fully Diluted 175.7M Market Cap ~$23M CAPITAL STRUCTURE 5
  6. 6. BUSINESS PARTNERS 6
  7. 7. 85% Partner Funded Since 2008, partners have funded 85% of all Millrock’s exploration. 15% Millrock Funded LEVERAGING YOUR INVESTMENT 7
  8. 8. Juneau Anchorage Fairbanks Nome Millrock Properties APEX 64NORTH LIBERTY BELL ALASKA RANGE PROJECT CHISNA 64North Gold Project has come to the forefront. PROJECTS: ALASKA 8
  9. 9. Donlin Creek Coffee Nixon Fork White Gold Livengood Klaza Lone Star Brewery Ck Dublin Gulch Peak 12.5 Moz 1.3 Moz 45 Moz 1.54 Moz 4.5 Moz 1.24 Moz 4.09 Moz 1.2 Moz 0.2 Moz ~ 0.25 Moz 107 Moz Pebble Ft Knox +13 Moz Cleary Hill +7 Moz +10 Moz Pogo 64North is in the prolific Tintina – Goodpaster District. Land position surrounds Pogo Mine. Road access. GOODPASTER GOLD DISTRICT Tintina Gold Province – Alaska - Yukon Goodpaster District 9
  10. 10. Discovery 1995, Opened 2006 Northern Star Resources Ltd recently purchased from Sumitomo Metals Mining for $260M 8th largest gold mine in US and one of the highest- grade mines of scale in North America Produces 300,000 ounces Au annually >3.8 million ounces produced in 10+ years operation Average grade 13.6 g/t Au > 6 million ounces reserve/resource POGO MINE SUMMARY Pogo is a great mine! 10
  11. 11. • Low Angle Veins (Liese 1-3, East Deep) • 5-20 m thick • Hosted in regional shear zone – compression with later extension for more dilation • Shear exploits mafic and graphitic rocks within gneiss • High Angle Veins (North Zone, X-Vein) • 1-5m thick • N-S/NE-SW oriented escape structures for pluton fluids • Free Milling Gold • Low Sulfide Quartz Vein ~ 3% pyrite, arsenopyrite, pyrrhotite, Bi-Te-S • Dolomite-sericite (dos) alteration halo • Magmatic fluid source Elevated gold/arsenic/bismuth anomaly Gold-bearing quartz veins Serpentinite, amphibolite Graphitic schist POGO MINE MINERALIZATION MODEL An Intrusion-Related Vein-Hosted Gold Deposit 11
  12. 12. GP TR HOG AT ST BD CS ER Northern Star property Pogo Mine Area of Interest Millrock holds a huge 600 square kilometer land package. 64NORTH PROJECT Millrock´s Claims & Prospects – 660 square km 12
  13. 13. GP TR HOG ST BD CS Pogo MineAT ER US$15 million proprietary database gives Millrock a strong competitive advantage in the area. GOODPASTER DISTRICT EXPLORATION Millrock Database – Stream Seds and Soil Sample 13
  14. 14. GP TR HOG ST BD CS Pogo MineAT ER West Pogo Focus Area Numerous target areas but West Pogo is compelling! 64NORTH GOLD PROJECT West Pogo Focus Area 14
  15. 15. “The best place to find a mine is in the shadow of a headframe.” Photo looking east at the Pogo Gold Mine from Millrock’s West Pogo property Shared claim boundary is 2 km from Northern Star’s new discovery. 64NORTH,WEST POGO BLOCK Aurora Target with Pogo In Background 15
  16. 16. Millrock Claims (MRO) Northern Star Claims (NST) MRO NST MRO NST 10 million ounces of gold known at Pogo and growing fast. New Goodpaster (GP) deposit is currently being defined by Northern Star. WEST POGO BLOCK Pogo Mine Ore Bodies Projected to Surface ~10M+ Oz Au Echo Target 16 MRO’s West Pogo Block Pogo CL GP
  17. 17. ER TR HOG AT 0.5 m @ 63 g/t 1.5 m @ 5 g/t Shaw HV MRO NST MRO NST High grade gold being drilled by NST at Goodpaster. Dips shallow to northwest. WEST POGO BLOCK Goodpaster Deposit – High-Grade Northern Star Ground Echo Target True Width Gold Grade X meters grams / tonne Thickness 8.90 5.00 44.50 0.30 170.10 51.03 2.20 28.10 61.82 2.00 44.50 89.00 4.00 67.50 270.00 5.20 1.70 8.84 0.60 100.10 60.06 5.20 9.50 49.40 0.30 129.00 38.70 1.80 13.20 23.76 1.30 27.50 35.75 Goodpaster Deposit Highlight Drill Intersections 17 Pogo Millrock Claims (MRO) Northern Star Claims (NST) CL GP
  18. 18. ER TR HOG AT 2.5 m @ 2 g/t0.5 m @ 63 g/t 1.5 m @ 5 g/t 6 Moz @ 9.6 g/t Shaw HV Millrock Claims (MRO) Northern Star Claims (NST) MRO NST MRO NST NST has drilled up to Millrock claim boundary; drill holes circled in black, results not yet known. WEST POGO BLOCK Northern Start has drilled right up to claim boundary Echo Target 18 Pogo CL GP
  19. 19. ER TR HOG AT Shaw HV MRO NST MRO NST Planned Drill Hole Location Completed / Progressing Hole Six holes planned but currently on pause due to COVID-19. Hole 2 in progress and intended to resume ASAP. WEST POGO BLOCK Aurora Target - Current Drilling Echo Target 19 Millrock Claims (MRO) Northern Star Claims (NST) Pogo CL GP
  20. 20. ER TR HOG AT GP CL HV MRO NST MRO NST Gneiss Granites Gneiss Schist Schist Gneiss Gneiss Pogo deposits occur near diorite intrusions (pink) in paragneiss (blue). WEST POGO BLOCK Mapping from DGGS, USGS 20 Millrock Claims (MRO) Northern Star Claims (NST) Pogo
  21. 21. ER TR HOG A T HV MRO NST Echo Target Holes target mag low (blue) near diorite (red-pink)on strike from Goodpaster at Aurora Target. WEST POGO AIRBORNE MAGNETICS Key: Mag Lows (bluish) near Diorite Intrusions (red) 21 Millrock Claims (MRO) Northern Star Claims (NST) Pogo CL GP 20AU002 (Paused) 20AU001 (Complete) Planned Drill Hole Location Completed / Progressing Hole
  22. 22. U D U D U U D D ER TR HOG A T HV Strike trace at depth Strike 241/ Dip -35 MRO NST MRO NST Line3 Line6 Good geochemical support at Aurora target right on strike from Goodpaster. WEST POGO AIRBORNE MAGNETICS Strong Geochemical Anomalies in Soil Occur at Surface 22 Echo Target Millrock Claims (MRO) Northern Star Claims (NST) Pogo CL GP 20AU002 (Paused) 20AU001 (Complete)
  23. 23. U D U D U U D D ER TR HO G A T Line3 HV MRO NST MRO NST Line6 CSAMT survey tells us the shallow-dipping structures are about 180 meter depth – confirmed. WEST POGO AIRBORNE MAGNETICS CSAMT Detects Pogo Shear Zone 23 Echo Target Millrock Claims (MRO) Northern Star Claims (NST) Pogo CL GP 20AU002 (Paused) 20AU001 (Complete)
  24. 24. 24 Line 6 CSAMT Results Looking East Aurora Creek pronounced shallow-dipping conductor South of Aurora Creek, Coincident mag low On strike from Goodpaster Deposit Aurora Creek Shallow-dipping Conductor Coincident mag low Located northwest of Goodpaster deposit in down dip direction Hole 20AU001 Hole 1 (20AU001) explained conductive zone (red) faults with alteration and sulfides. WEST POGO CSAMT SURVEY RESULTS Line 6 24
  25. 25. ER TR HOG A T Shaw HV MRO NST MRO NST Hole 1 has been completed. Hole 2 had to be paused. Restart end of May? WEST POGO BLOCK Aurora Target – Holes 20AU001 and 20AU002 25 Echo Target Millrock Claims (MRO) Northern Star Claims (NST) Pogo CL GP 20AU002 (Paused) 20AU001 (Complete)
  26. 26. Quartz veins with sulfides were intersected. Abundant alteration in upper 320 m. No thick veins but we have drilled into a Pogo-like system. WEST POGO BLOCK Aurora Target – Hole 20AU001 26
  27. 27. Sulfides typically means gold is also present. The question is whether wall rock with veinlets carries gold. WEST POGO BLOCK Aurora Target – Hole 20AU001 27
  28. 28. Interesting shallow dipping fault zone with sulfides. Fault breccia is healed with arsenopyrite. See next slide for close-up WEST POGO BLOCK Aurora Target – Hole 20AU001 28
  29. 29. WEST POGO BLOCK Aurora Target – Hole 20AU001 29
  30. 30. • US$20 million expenditure to earn 60% over four years • 38 million Resolution shares • US$200K cash • Year 1 US$5.0 million expenditure • Millrock operates; 8% management fee • Resolution can take one block to 70% by free carrying all costs to BFS • Resolution could take that one block to 80% by loan carry to Commercial Production • Remainder of property will remain a 60-40 JV • US$1 million must be spent outside West Pogo in each of Year 1 and 2 • Drilling planned for Q1 2020 at Aurora target WEST POGO BLOCK Aurora Target – Hole 20AU001 30
  31. 31. Drilling at 64-North – West Pogo – Aurora Target Continued Gold Project Generation Spring 2020 COMPANY CATALYSTS 31
  32. 32. Millrock Resources – MRO.V Anchorage: 5631 Silverado Way Building F, Suite 200 Anchorage, AK 99518 United States Office: (907) 677-7479 Fax: (907) 677-3599 Vancouver: Suite 2300 – 1177 W. Hastings St. Vancouver, BC V6E 2K3 Office: (604) 638-3164 Fax: (907) 677-3599 TF: (877) 217-8978 www.millrockresources.com info@millrockresources.com CONTACT INFORMATION 32

