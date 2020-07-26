Guia aprendizaje 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. GESTIÓN DE FORMACIÓN PROFESIONAL INTEGRAL PROCEDIMIENTO DESARROLLO CURRICULAR GUÍA DE APRENDIZAJE GFPI-F-019 V3 Guía de aprendizaje N° 1. Generalidades de los aceites esenciales 1. Identificación de la guía de aprendizaje • Denominación del programa de formación: Aceites esenciales: extracción, usos y aplicaciones • Código del programa de formación: 72210086 • Competencia: 291201022 Supervisar plantas de procesos químicos de acuerdo con las variables del proceso. • Resultados de aprendizaje: 291201022-01 Interpretar y describir los conceptos utilizados en la extracción de aceites esenciales, su clasificación y propiedades generales. • Duración de la guía: 10 horas 2. Presentación Estimado(a) aprendiz reciba una cordial bienvenida a la Actividad de aprendizaje N°1 del programa Aceites esenciales: extracción, usos y aplicaciones. El desarrollo de esta actividad de aprendizaje está enfocado a la interpretación y descripción de los conceptos utilizados en la extracción, usos y aplicaciones de aceites esenciales, metabolitos secundarios, clasificación de los aceites, propiedades generales, volatilidad, vías de adsorción y farmacología.
  2. 2. SERVICIO NACIONAL DE APRENDIZAJE SENA Procedimiento de Desarrollo Curricular GUÍA DE APRENDIZAJE GFPI-F-019 V3 Página 2 de 9 Para realizar las actividades correspondientes a esta actividad de aprendizaje, es necesario revisar el material de formación, explorar el material complementario y realizar consultas investigativas en internet. 3. Formulación de las actividades de aprendizaje 3.1. Actividades previas Identificar la plataforma virtual de aprendizaje y la descripción del programa de formación. 1. Consulte el botón inducción al programa en el menú, para visualizar los videos sobre el manejo de la plataforma. 2. Antes de elaborar las evidencias propuestas para esta primera actividad de aprendizaje, es de vital importancia haber realizado: ➢ Actualización de datos. ➢ Sondeo de conocimientos previos. ➢ Presentación ante el instructor y los compañeros en el Foro social o de presentación. ➢ Participación en el foro reconocimiento de la plataforma. Ambiente(s) requerido: ▪ Plataforma virtual Blackboard Sena Material(es) requerido: no se requiere la lectura del material de formación. 3.1.1 Actividades de reflexión inicial Uno de los objetivos de este programa de formación es que el aprendiz reconozca la clasificación y propiedades de los aceites esenciales además de desarrollar la capacidad
  3. 3. SERVICIO NACIONAL DE APRENDIZAJE SENA Procedimiento de Desarrollo Curricular GUÍA DE APRENDIZAJE GFPI-F-019 V3 Página 3 de 9 para identificar el correcto uso de los mismos, respetado aprendiz se le invita a responder las siguientes preguntas: • ¿Conoce de donde provienen los aceites esenciales? • ¿Qué usos se le dan a los aceites esenciales? • ¿Tiene conocimiento sobre cómo se realiza la extracción de los aceites esenciales? Nota: esta reflexión le permitirá tener un acercamiento a la temática a desarrollar, en este resultado de aprendizaje. Por ende no es una actividad calificable. 3.2 Actividades de contextualización e identificación de conocimiento necesarios para el aprendizaje Foro temático: Aplicaciones de los aceites esenciales Existen varias maneras de utilizar los aceites esenciales, puede ser en el tratamiento de enfermedades, como relajante, para baños de inmersión, inhalaciones; también a nivel industrial como ingrediente en pastas dentífricas, champús, lociones, aromatizantes de múltiples productos de aseo, higiene personal, desinfectantes, biorreguladores, bioinsecticidas y desodorantes entre otros productos. Después de haber leído el material de formación, participe en el Foro: Aplicaciones de los aceites esenciales argumentando y debatiendo sus respuestas, a las siguientes preguntas: ▪ ¿Cuál es la clasificación de los aceites esenciales?
  4. 4. SERVICIO NACIONAL DE APRENDIZAJE SENA Procedimiento de Desarrollo Curricular GUÍA DE APRENDIZAJE GFPI-F-019 V3 Página 4 de 9 ▪ Explique las propiedades generales de los aceites esenciales. ▪ Defina cada una de las aplicaciones de los aceites esenciales. Recuerde que debe retroalimentar la participación de mínimo dos compañeros con ideas suficientemente soportadas. Este foro estará disponible en la opción del menú del curso Actividad 1, Foro temático: Aplicaciones de los aceites esenciales siguiendo la secuencia de participación. 3.3 Actividades de apropiación del conocimiento Evidencia de desempeño: Actividad interactiva En la industria de cosméticos más grande de la región han decidido utilizar una nueva variedad de plantas para extraer aceites esenciales. Su labor en el laboratorio es seleccionar la parte correcta de cada planta de donde se extraerá el aceite y responder las preguntas dando clic sobre la respuesta que considere correcta. Recuerde que su propósito es obtener el aceite esencial que será necesario para la fabricación de productos de belleza y esto sólo lo logrará si selecciona la respuesta correcta, de lo contrario solo obtendrá aceite de mala calidad. Para realizar la actividad interactiva propuesta en la Actividad de aprendizaje N°1 debe primero: ▪ Estudiar el material de formación de la Actividad de aprendizaje N°1 – Generalidades de los aceites esenciales. ▪ Leer el material interactivo de la Actividad de aprendizaje N°1. ▪ Leer el material complementario de la Actividad de aprendizaje N°1.
  5. 5. SERVICIO NACIONAL DE APRENDIZAJE SENA Procedimiento de Desarrollo Curricular GUÍA DE APRENDIZAJE GFPI-F-019 V3 Página 5 de 9 Para acceder a la actividad interactiva, remítase al menú principal, dando clic en el botón Actividades /Actividad de aprendizaje N°1 / Actividad interactiva. Ambiente(s) requerido: ▪ Plataforma virtual Blackboard Sena ▪ Instalación del software: Adobe Reader y Adobe Flash Player. Material(es) requerido: ▪ Material de formación Actividad de aprendizaje N°1. ▪ Material interactivo Actividad de aprendizaje N°1. ▪ Material complementario Actividad de aprendizaje N°1. 3.4 Actividades de transferencia de conocimiento Evidencia de producto: Mapa conceptual: Aceites esenciales Los aceites esenciales extraídos de las diferentes plantas pueden ser utilizados como insumos en la obtención de productos a nivel industrial de acuerdo a su naturaleza y composición, descargue el documento Uso industrial de plantas aromáticas y medicinales encontrado en el material complementario léalo y realice un mapa conceptual donde dé a conocer la información que este presenta sobre los aceites esenciales. Una vez elaborado el mapa conceptual, usted podrá ingresar al enlace de envío siguiendo la ruta: Actividad de aprendizaje N°1, Evidencia de producto, Mapa conceptual: Aceites esenciales.
  6. 6. SERVICIO NACIONAL DE APRENDIZAJE SENA Procedimiento de Desarrollo Curricular GUÍA DE APRENDIZAJE GFPI-F-019 V3 Página 6 de 9 Nota: Si al momento de enviar el archivo, el sistema genera el error: "Archivo inválido", debe tener en cuenta que este error se debe a que en el momento que está adjuntando el archivo, lo tiene abierto; ciérrelo y pruebe adjuntarlo nuevamente. Ambiente(s) requerido: ▪ Plataforma virtual Blackboard Sena ▪ Instalación del software: Adobe Reader y Adobe Flash Player. Material(es) requerido: ▪ Material de formación Actividad de aprendizaje N°1. ▪ Material interactivo Actividad de aprendizaje N°1. ▪ Material complementario Actividad de aprendizaje N°1. 4. Actividades de evaluación Evidencias de aprendizaje Criterios de evaluación Técnicas e instrumentos de evaluación Desempeño: Actividad interactiva - Aplica los conceptos y prácticas del programa de formación por medio de una actividad interactiva. - Entrega a tiempo: envía la actividad en la fecha indicada por el instructor. Desempeño Enlace en LMS – Actividad interactiva. Producto: Mapa conceptual: Aceites esenciales - Indica la importancia de los extractos naturales obtenidos de las plantas, para el hombre y la agricultura. - Define por medio de una presentación, qué son los aceites esenciales, su clasificación y sus propiedades - Elabora un producto, describe sus características y reflexiona sobre el proceso, resultados e inconvenientes. Producto: Enlace en LMS
  7. 7. SERVICIO NACIONAL DE APRENDIZAJE SENA Procedimiento de Desarrollo Curricular GUÍA DE APRENDIZAJE GFPI-F-019 V3 Página 7 de 9 5. Glosario de términos Aceites esenciales: son el resultado de la destilación al vapor de agua de plantas aromáticas. A veces se usan enteras y otras sólo una parte de ellas (tallos, hojas, frutos, flores, rizomas, etc.). Cabe destacar que las esencias de cítricos no se obtienen por destilación, sino exprimiendo su piel. No son por lo tanto aceites esenciales Alcoholes: Los alcoholes llevan el grupo hidroxilo (- OH) unido al esqueleto C10. Se denominan terminados en (- ol). Son muy apreciados por su aroma. Aldehídos: Los aldehídos son compuestos muy reactivos. Se nombran acabados en (– al). Muchos de ellos, por ejemplo los encontrados en los cítricos, se corresponden con su respectivo alcohol, por ejemplo, geraniol – geranial o citronelol – citronelal. Cetonas: Se producen por la oxidación de alcoholes y son moléculas bastante estables. Terminan en – ona. La carvona está presente en la Mentha spicata. Éteres fenólicos: Son los componentes principales de especias como el apio y el perejil (apiol), anís (anetol), albahaca (metilchavicol) y estragón (estragol). Fenoles: Sólo se encuentran en unas pocas especies pero son muy potentes e irritantes. Los más importantes son el timol y el carvacrol, que se encuentran en los tomillos (g. Thymus) y oréganos (g. Origanum), ambos de la Fam. Labiatae. Hidrocarburos Monoterpénicos: Son los compuestos más abundantes en los aceites esenciales, y precursores de los más complejos, que son los terpenos oxidados. Se denominan terminando en – eno.
  8. 8. SERVICIO NACIONAL DE APRENDIZAJE SENA Procedimiento de Desarrollo Curricular GUÍA DE APRENDIZAJE GFPI-F-019 V3 Página 8 de 9 Metabolitos secundarios: son aquellos compuestos orgánicos sintetizados por el organismo que no tienen un rol directo en el crecimiento o reproducción del mismo. A diferencia de lo que sucede con los metabolitos primarios, la ausencia de algún metabolito secundario no le impide la supervivencia, si bien se verá afectado por ella, a veces gravemente. Volatilidad: medida de la tendencia de una sustancia a pasar a la fase de vapor. Se ha definido también como una medida de la facilidad con que una sustancia se evapora. A una temperatura dada, las sustancias con mayor presión de vapor se evaporan más fácilmente que las sustancias con una menor presión de vapor. 6. Referencias bibliográficas ▪ Botanical online (2017) Propiedades de los aceites esenciales. Recuperado de: http://www.botanical-online.com/aceitesesencialespropiedades.htm ▪ Bruneton, J. (2001). Farmacognosia. Fitoquímica. Plantas Medicinales. 2ª Ed. Zaragoza: Acribia S. A. ▪ Stanshenko, E. (2009). Aceites esenciales. División de Publicaciones UIS. Santander
  9. 9. SERVICIO NACIONAL DE APRENDIZAJE SENA Procedimiento de Desarrollo Curricular GUÍA DE APRENDIZAJE GFPI-F-019 V3 Página 9 de 9 7. Control del documento Nombre Cargo Dependencia Fecha Autor (es) Ángela Viviana Páez Perilla Experta técnica Centro Agroindustrial Regional Quindío Marzo de 2013 Lina María Franco Arbeláez Asesora pedagógica Centro Agroindustrial Regional Quindío Junio de 2013 Martha Lucía Giraldo Ramírez Líder de Planificación y Adecuación Didáctica Centro Agroindustrial Regional Quindío Junio de 2013 8. Control de cambios Nombre Cargo Dependencia Fecha Razón del Cambio Autor (es) Angela Rocío Báez León Gestor de curso área agroindustrial Centro de gestión y desarrollo sostenible surcolombiano. Nodo - Huila. Junio de 2017 Actualización de acuerdo a los nuevos lineamientos del SIGA.

