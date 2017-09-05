RIESGOS MILENA RUBIANO ESPECIALISTA EN GERENCIA DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD EN EL TRABAJO SEPTIEMBRE DEL 2017 .
METODOS DE ANALISIS PESTAL OBJETIVO: Identifican los factores del entorno general que van afectar a las empresas y que pue...
MÉTODO DE ANÁLISIS PRELIMINAR  OBJETIVO: Es un proceso que ayuda a la comunidad a fortalecer sus capacidades de respuesta...
MÉTODO GRETENER OBJETIVO: Es evaluar matemáticamente, con criterios homogéneos, el riesgo de incendio en construcciones in...
MÉTODO LEOPOLD  OBJETIVO: la Evaluación del impacto ambiental que puede producir para el proyecto. DESCRIPCION: La metodo...
MÉTODO ANÁLISIS CUALITATIVO MEDIANTE ÁRBOL DE FALLOS  OBJETIVO: Consiste el ayudar a identificar causas potenciales de fa...
METODO MAGERIT  OBJETIVO: Concienciar a los responsables de las organizaciones de informar de la existencia de riesgos y ...
  2. 2. METODOS DE ANALISIS PESTAL OBJETIVO: Identifican los factores del entorno general que van afectar a las empresas y que pueden ser de análisis estratégico. DESCRIPCION: Se deben tener en cuenta los aspectos como política, económica, social, tecnológico ambiental y legal, verificando cada proceso de las empresas donde este pueda afectar positivamente o negativamente el desempeño de las actividades del proyecto. PROCEDIMIENTO: En este método se puede utilizar la DOFA, para determinar cuales son los riesgos y oportunidades que se pueden evidenciar, con el fin de valorarlas y controlarlas.
  3. 3. MÉTODO DE ANÁLISIS PRELIMINAR  OBJETIVO: Es un proceso que ayuda a la comunidad a fortalecer sus capacidades de respuesta ante una emergencia y a trabajar junto a ella para informar sólo los riesgos potenciales y ayudar a reducirlos.  DESCRIPCION: integra de manera articulada elementos de salud, ambiente y riesgo, para lo cual se divide en 4 partes cada una con un peso en la evaluación total: matriz de riesgos 40%; elementos de seguridad y ambiental 20%; Aspectos ambientales 20%; otras caracterizaciones 20%.  PROCEDIMIENTO:  Selección del área a investigar.  Identificación de los peligros potenciales.  Evaluación de las causas de los peligros.  Descripción de los efectos potenciales de los peligros.  Categorización de los peligros de acuerdo a su naturaleza.  Controles y medidas para mitigar los peligros existentes
  4. 4. MÉTODO GRETENER OBJETIVO: Es evaluar matemáticamente, con criterios homogéneos, el riesgo de incendio en construcciones industriales y grandes edificios. DESCRIPCIÓN: El método se refiere al conjunto de edificios o partes del edificio que constituyen compartimentos cortafuegos separados de manera adecuada. El método parte del cálculo del riesgo potencial de incendio (B), que es la relación entre los riesgos potenciales presentes, debidos al edificio y al contenido (P) y los medios de protección presentes (M). B = P/M Se calcula el riesgo de incendio efectivo (R) para el compartimento cortafuego más grande o más peligroso del edificio, siendo su valor R = B.A siendo el factor (A) el peligro de activación Se fija un riesgo de incendio aceptado (Ru), partiendo de un riesgo normal corregido por medio de un factor que tenga en cuenta el mayor o menor peligro para las personas. PROCEDIMIENTO: Para cada construcción debe tomarse en consideración un cierto riesgo de incendio. El riesgo de incendio aceptable debe definirse en cada caso ya que el nivel de riesgo admisible no puede tener el mismo valor para todos los edificios.
  5. 5. MÉTODO LEOPOLD  OBJETIVO: la Evaluación del impacto ambiental que puede producir para el proyecto. DESCRIPCION: La metodología utilizada es la DOFA, donde se debe describir cada una de ellas con el fin de cruzarlas, para hacer la evaluación y los controles. PROCEDIMIENTO: Delimitar el área de influencia, determinar las acciones que ejercerá el proyecto sobre el área final (fila); determinar para cada acción que elementos o elemento afecta (columna); determinar la importancia de cada elemento de 1 a 10; determinar la magnitud de cada elemento en una escala de 1 a 10 y determinar si la magnitud es positiva o negativa.
  6. 6. MÉTODO ANÁLISIS CUALITATIVO MEDIANTE ÁRBOL DE FALLOS  OBJETIVO: Consiste el ayudar a identificar causas potenciales de falla de sistemas antes de que las fallas ocurran. También puede ser utilizado para evaluar la probabilidad del evento mas alto utilizando métodos analíticos o estadísticos.  DESCRIPCION: El análisis deducible empieza con una conclusión general, luego intenta determinar las causas especificas de la conclusión construyendo un diagrama lógico llamado un árbol de falla. Esto también es llamado tomar una propuesta de arriba-a-abajo  PROCEDIMIENTO:  1. Defina la condición de falla y escriba la falla mas alta.  2. Utilizando información técnica y juicios profesionales, determine las posibles razones por la que la falla ocurrió. Recuerde, estos son elementos de nivel segundo porque se encuentran debajo del nivel mas alto en el árbol.  3. Continué detallando cada elemento con puertas adicionales a niveles mas bajos. Considere la relación entre los elementos para ayudarle a decidir si utiliza una puerta 'y' o una 'o' lógica.  4. Finalice y repase el diagrama completo. La cadena solo puede terminar en un fallo básico: humano, equipo electrónico (hardware) o programa de computación (software).  5. Si es posible, evalué la probabilidad de cada ocurrencia o cada elemento de nivel bajo y calcule la probabilidad estadística desde abajo para arriba.
  7. 7. METODO MAGERIT  OBJETIVO: Concienciar a los responsables de las organizaciones de informar de la existencia de riesgos y de la necesidad de gestionarlos Ofrecer un método sistemático para analizar los riesgos derivados del uso de tecnologías. DESCRIPCIÓN: Este método se creo para los medios electrónicos, informáticos y telemáticos, ya que su uso en la actualidad es frecuente, lo cual ha dado lugar al origen de ciertos riesgos que se deben de evitar con medidas preventivas para lograr tener confianza en utilizarlos PROCEDIMIENTO:

