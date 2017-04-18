Movimiento En Una Dirección

 DEFINICION: El movimiento de los cuerpos en línea recta, considerando en particular de los cuerpos cuando caen son lanza...
 Un cuerpo puede aumentar o disminuir su rapidez dependiendo de la dirección en q se aplique la fuerza.  Pero también un...
 Es un sistema coordenado en tres dimensiones mas, q la posición de un punto cualquiera P. en cierto instante de tiempo e...
 Un cuerpo puntual o partícula es un objeto considerado sin tamaño, que puede tener movimiento, pero que no existe en la ...
 Supongamos que tiro un avioncito de papel y se va volando en forma de "s" a 5 metros de distancia de donde lo tiré.  La...
Rapidez y velocidad son dos magnitudes cinemáticas que suelen confundirse con frecuencia. Recuerda que la distancia recorr...
 La rapidez media de un cuerpo es la relación entre la distancia que recorre y el tiempo que tarda en recorrerla. Si la r...
 La velocidad media relaciona el cambio de la posición con el tiempo empleado en efectuar dicho cambio.  velocidad media...
 Ya sabemos que si realizamos un viaje de 150 km y tardamos dos horas en recorrer esa distancia podemos decir que nuestra...
Podemos entonces colocar una célula fotoeléctrica en la meta y otra 100 m antes para medir en tiempo que emplea en recorre...
 Cada instante, o sea en cada punto de la trayectoria, queda definido un vector velocidad que, en general, cambia tanto e...
 En tanto que el vector velocidad v es tangente a la trayectoria, el vector aceleración a puede descomponerse en dos comp...
 Un movimiento es rectilíneo cuando un objeto describe una trayectoria recta respecto a un observador, y es uniforme cuan...
El movimiento rectilíneo y uniforme se designa frecuentemente con el acrónimo MRU, aunque en algunos países es MRC, por mo...
 El movimiento rectilíneo uniformemente acelerado (MRUA), también conocido como movimiento rectilíneo uniformemente varia...
En mecánica clásica el movimiento rectilíneo uniformemente acelerado (MRUA) presenta dos características fundamentales: La...
 En mecánica relativista no existe un equivalente exacto del movimiento rectilíneo uniformemente acelerado, ya que la ace...
 En física, se denomina caída libre al movimiento de un cuerpo bajo la acción exclusiva de un campo gravitatorio. Esta de...
El concepto es aplicable también a objetos en movimiento vertical ascendente sometidos a la acción desaceleradora de la gr...
 Un sistema de referencia ligado a un cuerpo en caída libre puede considerarse inercial o no inercial en función del marc...
 En la caída libre ideal, se desprecia la resistencia aerodinámica que presenta el aire al movimiento del cuerpo, analiza...
 Características generales del movimiento - Un cuerpo está en movimiento cuando su posición cambia respeto de otro objeto...
 - Movimiento Circular Uniforme: en este movimiento el cuerpo se mueve a lo largo de una circunferencia sin variar la rap...
Movimiento rectilíneo variado  se puede decir que a diferencia del movimiento rectilíneo uniforme que las distancias reco...
Movimiento en una dirección Un cuerpo se encuentra en movimiento con relación a un punto fijo llamado sistema de referenci...
 Es un estudio que se lleva a cabo despreciando cualquier otro parámetro que no sea cinemático (Distancia, velocidad, ace...
 Movimiento que se realiza sobre una línea recta.  Velocidad constante; implica magnitud y dirección constantes.  La ma...
 Movimiento de caída libre - Todos los cuerpos, independientemente de cuál sea su masa, caen hacia la Tierra con la misma...
Siempre que una fuerza no equilibrada actúa sobre un cuerpo, en la dirección de la fuerza se produce una aceleración, que ...
  1. 1.  DEFINICION: El movimiento de los cuerpos en línea recta, considerando en particular de los cuerpos cuando caen son lanzados hacia arriba.
  2. 2.  Un cuerpo puede aumentar o disminuir su rapidez dependiendo de la dirección en q se aplique la fuerza.  Pero también una fuerza puede ser ejercitada sobre un cuerpo sin q su rapidez varié provocando solo un cambio en la dirección del movimiento.
  3. 3.  Es un sistema coordenado en tres dimensiones mas, q la posición de un punto cualquiera P. en cierto instante de tiempo esta determinada por sus tres coordenadas cartesianas (x,y,z). En mecánica clásica frecuentemente se usa el término para referirse a un sistema de coordenadas ortogonales para el espacio elucídelo (dados dos sistemas de coordenadas de ese tipo, existe un giro y una traslación que relacionan las medidas de esos dos sistemas de coordenadas).  En mecánica relativista se refiere usualmente al conjunto de coordenadas espacio-temporales que permiten identificar cada punto del espacio físico de interés y el orden cronológico de sucesos en cualquier evento, más formalmente un sistema de referencia en relatividad se puede definir a partir de cuatro vectores orto normales (uno temporal y tres espaciales).  Las trayectorias medidas y el valor numérico de muchas magnitudes son relativas al sistema de referencia que se considere, por esa razón, se dice que el movimiento es relativo. Sin embargo, aunque los valores numéricos de las magnitudes pueden diferir de un sistema a otro, siempre están relacionados por relaciones matemáticas tales que permiten a un observador predecir los valores obtenidos por otro observador.
  4. 4.  Un cuerpo puntual o partícula es un objeto considerado sin tamaño, que puede tener movimiento, pero que no existe en la naturaleza.  Un cuerpo no necesita ser pequeño para ser considerado puntual.  Un ejemplo es la hélice de un helicóptero gira sobre su eje a medida que avanza.
  5. 5.  Supongamos que tiro un avioncito de papel y se va volando en forma de "s" a 5 metros de distancia de donde lo tiré.  La trayectoria del avión recorrida sería el CAMINO QUE SIGUIÓ en forma de "S" desde que lo aventé hasta que cayó a 5 metros de mí.  La distancia recorrida sería la suma de todos LOS CM QUE VIAJÓ hasta caer a 5 metros de mí, pero como recuerdas que iba viajando en forma de s dio muchas vueltas... así que su distancia recorrida fue un poco más por las vueltas, unos 6 metros, imaginemos.  El desplazamiento sería la DISTANCIA DESDE EL PUNTO DE PARTIDA HASTA EL PUNTO DE LLEGADA (sin importar cómo fue su trayectoria), es decir lo que recorrió desde que lo lancé hasta que cayó, es una línea recta, no importa que su trayectoria haya sido de S, y su desplazamiento fue de 5 metros.  Algo importante que también hay que saber es que la distancia recorrida por un móvil es la longitud de su trayectoria y se trata de una magnitud escalar (tiene valor y unidad). En cambio el desplazamiento es una magnitud vectorial (tiene valor, unidad y dirección)
  6. 6. Rapidez y velocidad son dos magnitudes cinemáticas que suelen confundirse con frecuencia. Recuerda que la distancia recorrida y el desplazamiento efectuado por un móvil son dos magnitudes diferentes. Precisamente por eso, cuando las relacionamos con el tiempo, también obtenemos dos magnitudes diferentes. La rapidez es una magnitud escalar que relaciona la distancia recorrida con el tiempo. La velocidad es una magnitud vectorial que relaciona el cambio de posición (o desplazamiento) con el tiempo.
  7. 7.  La rapidez media de un cuerpo es la relación entre la distancia que recorre y el tiempo que tarda en recorrerla. Si la rapidez media de un coche es 80 km/h, esto quiere decir que el coche coche recorre una distancia de 80 km en cada hora.  Decir que la rapidez media es la relación entre la distancia y el tiempo, es equivalente a decir que se trata del cociente entre la distancia y el tiempo.  Por ejemplo, si un coche recorre 150 km en 3 horas, su rapidez media es:  150km3h=50kmh
  8. 8.  La velocidad media relaciona el cambio de la posición con el tiempo empleado en efectuar dicho cambio.  velocidad media=Δ posición tiempo=desplazamiento tiempo.
  9. 9.  Ya sabemos que si realizamos un viaje de 150 km y tardamos dos horas en recorrer esa distancia podemos decir que nuestra rapidez media ha sido de 75 km/h.  Es posible que durante el viaje nos hayamos detenido a echar gasolina o a tomar un bocadillo y sabemos que al atravesar las poblaciones hemos viajado más lento que en los tramos de carretera.  Nuestra rapidez, por tanto, no ha sido siempre de 75 km/h sino que en algunos intervalos ha sido mayor y en otros menor, incluso ha sido de 0 km/h mientras hemos estado detenidos.  Esto nos obliga a distinguir entre rapidez media y rapidez instantánea:  Rapidez instantánea : la rapidez en un instante cualquiera.  Rapidez media : es la media de todas las rapideces instantáneas y la calculamos dividiendo la distancia entre el tiempo.  Determinar con exactitud la rapidez instantánea de un cuerpo es una tarea complicada, aunque tenemos métodos para aproximarnos a su valor.  Supón que queremos conocer la rapidez de una piragua justamente en el instante de cruzar la meta. Si la carrera es de 1000 m y recorre esa distancia en 40 s, obtendríamos un valor de 25 m/s para la rapidez media, pero sería una mala aproximación al valor de la rapidez instantánea. El problema es que la piragua se mueve más lentamente al principio de la carrera que al final.
  10. 10. Podemos entonces colocar una célula fotoeléctrica en la meta y otra 100 m antes para medir en tiempo que emplea en recorrer los últimos 100 m y calcular así la rapidez media en los últimos 100 m. El valor obtenido se aproximará más que antes al valor de la rapidez instantánea en el momento de cruzar la meta. ¿Y si hacemos lo mismo para el último metro, o para el último centímetro, o para....? Se puede determinar la rapidez instantánea de un móvil calculando su rapidez media para un pequeño tramo y usando esta aproximación como rapidez instantánea. Si al valor de la rapidez instantánea le unimos la dirección, entonces tendremos una medida de la velocidad instantánea. Curiosamente lo que solemos conocer como velocímetro no mide la velocidad instantánea sino la rapidez instantánea ya que no nos dice nada acerca de la dirección en la que se mueve el vehículo en ese instante. En resumen, rapidez y velocidad son dos magnitudes relacionadas con el movimiento que tienen significados y definiciones diferentes. La rapidez, magnitud escalar, es la relación entre la distancia recorrida y el tiempo empleado. La rapidez no tiene en cuenta la dirección. La velocidad sí que tiene en cuenta la dirección. La velocidad es una magnitud vectorial que relaciona el desplazamiento o cambio de la posición con el tiempo.
  11. 11.  Cada instante, o sea en cada punto de la trayectoria, queda definido un vector velocidad que, en general, cambia tanto en módulo como en dirección al pasar de un punto a otro de la trayectoria. La dirección de la velocidad cambiará debido a que la velocidad es tangente a la trayectoria y esta, por lo general, no es rectilínea. En la Figura se representan los vectores velocidad correspondientes a los instantes t y t+Δt, cuando la partícula pasa por los puntos P y Q, respectivamente. El cambio vectorial en la velocidad de la partícula durante ese intervalo de tiempo está indicado por Δv, en el triángulo vectorial al pie de la figura. Se define la aceleración media de la partícula, en el intervalo de tiempo Δt, como el cociente:  Que es un vector paralelo a Δv y dependerá de la duración del intervalo de tiempo Δt considerado. La aceleración instantánea se la define como el límite al que tiende el cociente incremental TV/Δt cuando Δt→0; esto es la derivada del vector velocidad con respecto al tiempo:
  12. 12.  En tanto que el vector velocidad v es tangente a la trayectoria, el vector aceleración a puede descomponerse en dos componentes (llamadas componentes intrínsecas) mutuamente perpendiculares: una componente tangencial at (en la dirección de la tangente a la trayectoria), llamada aceleración tangencial, y una componente normal (en la dirección de la normal principal a la trayectoria), llamada aceleración normal o centrípeta (este último nombre en razón a que siempre está dirigida hacia el centro de curvatura).  Derivando la velocidad con respecto al tiempo, teniendo en cuenta que el vector tangente cambia de dirección al pasar de un punto a otro de la trayectoria (esto significa que no es constante).
  13. 13.  Un movimiento es rectilíneo cuando un objeto describe una trayectoria recta respecto a un observador, y es uniforme cuando su velocidad es constante en el tiempo, dado que su aceleración es nula.  Nótese que el movimiento rectilíneo puede ser también no uniforme, y en ese caso la relación entre la posición y el tiempo es algo más compleja.
  14. 14. El movimiento rectilíneo y uniforme se designa frecuentemente con el acrónimo MRU, aunque en algunos países es MRC, por movimiento rectilíneo constante. El MRU se caracteriza por: Movimiento que se realiza sobre una línea recta. Velocidad constante; implica magnitud y dirección constantes. La magnitud de la velocidad recibe el nombre de celeridad o rapidez. Sin aceleración Para este tipo de movimiento, la distancia recorrida se calcula multiplicando la magnitud de la velocidad por el tiempo transcurrido. Esta relación también es aplicable si la trayectoria no es rectilínea, con tal que la rapidez o módulo de la velocidad sea constante. Por lo tanto, el movimiento puede considerarse en dos sentidos; una velocidad negativa representa un movimiento en dirección contraria al sentido que convencionalmente hayamos adoptado como positivo. De acuerdo con la Primera Ley de Newton, toda partícula puntual permanece en reposo o en movimiento rectilíneo uniforme cuando no hay una fuerza externa que actúe sobre el cuerpo, dado que las fuerzas actuales están en equilibrio, por lo cual su estado es de reposo o de movimiento rectilíneo uniforme. Esta es una situación ideal, ya que siempre existen fuerzas que tienden a alterar el movimiento de las partículas, por lo que en el movimiento rectilíneo uniforme (MRU) es difícil encontrar la fuerza amplificada.
  15. 15.  El movimiento rectilíneo uniformemente acelerado (MRUA), también conocido como movimiento rectilíneo uniformemente variado (MRUV), es aquel en el que un móvil se desplaza sobre una trayectoria recta estando sometido a una aceleración constante.  Un ejemplo de este tipo de movimiento es el de caída libre vertical, en el cual la aceleración interviniente, y considerada constante, es la que corresponde a la gravedad.  También puede definirse como el movimiento que realiza una partícula que partiendo del reposo es acelerada por una fuerza constante.  El movimiento rectilíneo uniformemente acelerado (MRUA) es un caso particular del movimiento uniformemente acelerado (MUA).
  16. 16. En mecánica clásica el movimiento rectilíneo uniformemente acelerado (MRUA) presenta dos características fundamentales: La trayectoria es rectilínea La aceleración sobre la partícula son constantes. sabiendo que: Dado que la masa es una constante, la aceleración constante tiene como causa una fuerza resultante constante. Por lo tanto, esto determina que: La velocidad varía linealmente respecto del tiempo. La posición varía según una relación cuadrática respecto del tiempo. La figura muestra las relaciones de la aceleración, la velocidad y el espacio respecto del tiempo, aceleración (constante, recta horizontal), velocidad (recta con pendiente) y del desplazamiento (parábola).
  17. 17.  En mecánica relativista no existe un equivalente exacto del movimiento rectilíneo uniformemente acelerado, ya que la aceleración depende de la velocidad y mantener una aceleración constante requeriría una fuerza progresivamente creciente. Lo más cercano que se tiene es el movimiento de una partícula bajo una fuerza constante, que comparte muchas de las características del MUA de la mecánica clásica.  La ecuación de movimiento relativista para el movimiento bajo una fuerza constante partiendo del reposo es:  Donde w es una constante que, para valores pequeños de la velocidad comparados con la velocidad de la luz, es aproximadamente igual a la aceleración (para velocidades cercanas a la de la luz la aceleración es mucho más pequeña que el cociente entre la fuerza y la masa). De hecho la aceleración bajo una fuerza constante viene dada en el caso relativista por:  La integral de (4) es sencilla y viene dada por:
  18. 18.  En física, se denomina caída libre al movimiento de un cuerpo bajo la acción exclusiva de un campo gravitatorio. Esta definición formal excluye a todas las caídas reales influenciadas en mayor o menor medida por la resistencia aerodinámica del aire, así como a cualquier otra que tenga lugar en el seno de un fluido; sin embargo, es frecuente también referirse coloquialmente a éstas como caídas libres, aunque los efectos de la viscosidad del medio no sean por lo general despreciables.
  19. 19. El concepto es aplicable también a objetos en movimiento vertical ascendente sometidos a la acción desaceleradora de la gravedad, como un disparo vertical; o a cualquier objeto (satélites naturales o artificiales, planetas, etc.) en órbita alrededor de un cuerpo celeste. Otros sucesos referidos también como caída libre lo constituyen las trayectorias geodésicas en el espacio-tiempo descritas en la teoría de la relatividad general. Ejemplos de caída libre deportiva los encontramos en actividades basadas en dejarse caer una persona a través de la atmósfera sin sustentación alar ni de paracaídas durante un cierto trayecto.
  20. 20.  Un sistema de referencia ligado a un cuerpo en caída libre puede considerarse inercial o no inercial en función del marco teórico que se esté usando.  En la física clásica, la fuerza gravitatoria que se ejerce sobre una masa es proporcional a la intensidad del campo gravitatorio en la posición espacial donde se encuentre dicha masa. La constante de proporcionalidad es precisamente el valor de la masa inercial del cuerpo, tal y como establece el principio de equivalencia. En la física relativista, la gravedad es el efecto que produce sobre las trayectorias de los cuerpos la curvatura del espacio- tiempo; en este caso, la gravedad no es una fuerza, sino una geodésica. Por tanto, desde el punto de vista de la física clásica, un sistema de referencia en caída libre es un sistema acelerado por la fuerza de la gravedad y, como tal, es no inercial. Por el contrario, desde el punto de vista de la física relativista, el mismo sistema de referencia es inercial, pues aunque está acelerado en el espacio, no está acelerado en el espacio-tiempo. La diferencia radica en la propia definición de los conceptos geométricos y cinemáticos, que para cada marco teórico son completamente diferentes.
  21. 21.  En la caída libre ideal, se desprecia la resistencia aerodinámica que presenta el aire al movimiento del cuerpo, analizando lo que pasaría en el vacío. En esas condiciones, la aceleración que adquiriría el cuerpo sería debida exclusivamente a la gravedad, siendo independiente de su masa; por ejemplo, si dejáramos caer una bala de cañón y una pluma en el vacío, ambos adquirirían la misma aceleración, {displaystyle g,} g,, que es la aceleración de la gravedad  Por lo tanto, partiendo de un cuerpo (móvil) sometido exclusivamente a la aceleración de la gravedad que es constante en todo el recorrido, tenemos.  {displaystyle -g=constante} {displaystyle -g=constante}  considerando vertical el eje y, con el sentido positivo hacia arriba, la aceleración de la gravedad es vertical hacia abajo.
  22. 22.  Características generales del movimiento - Un cuerpo está en movimiento cuando su posición cambia respeto de otro objeto o de un punto. - La trayectoria es la línea imaginaria que describe un cuerpo al desplazarse. - El desplazamiento es la diferencia de posición que ocupa un cuerpo entre 2 instantes determinados de tiempo. - La velocidad media es la distancia recorrida en la unidad de tiempo: - La velocidad instantánea es la velocidad de un cuerpo en cierto momento o en un determinado punto de la trayectoria. - La aceleración media es la variación de la velocidad en un determinado intervalo de tiempo:
  23. 23.  - Movimiento Circular Uniforme: en este movimiento el cuerpo se mueve a lo largo de una circunferencia sin variar la rapidez, pero cambia constantemente la dirección de la velocidad, la cual en cada punto seria tangente a la circunferencia descrita. Mientras que la aceleración es radial, apuntando hacia el centro de la circunferencia. Como un teorema de las circunferencias es que, la recta tangente en un punto es perpendicular al radio que parte desde ese punto, en este movimiento la velocidad y la aceleración son siempre perpendiculares - Movimiento circular acelerado: la diferencia con el movimiento circular uniforme es que además de la dirección de la velocidad también cambia la rapidez, es decir, la magnitud del vector de velocidad. Por lo que en este caso, además de tener la aceleración que corresponde al cambio de dirección de la velocidad, que es llamada aceleración centrípeta y es radial, aparece otra componente de aceleración, la cual corresponde al cambio de magnitud en la velocidad, y por lo tanto esta componente de aceleración esta en la misma dirección que la velocidad. PERO, sumando ambas aceleraciones vectorialmente se obtiene una sola aceleración resultante, y como siempre existe una aceleración centrípeta distinta de 0 cuando el movimiento es circular, la aceleración resultante tiene una dirección distinta a la dirección de la velocidad - Tiro Parabólico: el vector de velocidad en cada punto es tangente a la trayectoria parabólica, mientras que la aceleración en todo momento es la aceleración de gravedad, cuya dirección es vertical, mientras que la velocidad nunca es vertical, por eso las direcciones son distintas
  24. 24. Movimiento rectilíneo variado  se puede decir que a diferencia del movimiento rectilíneo uniforme que las distancias recorridas son iguales al MRU y MRV, la distancia recorrida son diferentes por intervalo de igual Movimiento rectilíneo uniforme  Y este movimiento se describe en una trayectoria recta respecto a un observador en cuanto su velocidad es constante en el tiempo, nótese que en el movimiento rectilíneo puede ser también no uniforme. Aunque en algunos países es MRU por movimiento rectilíneo constante.
  25. 25. Movimiento en una dirección Un cuerpo se encuentra en movimiento con relación a un punto fijo llamado sistema de referencia, si a medida que transcurre el tiempo, la posición relativa respecto a este punto varía o cambia. Cuando un cuerpo no experimenta movimiento, entonces diremos que el cuerpo se encuentra en reposo. Caída libre  En este apartado se rigen por las ecuaciones propia de los movimientos rectilíneos uniformemente acelerados, o movimiento rectilíneo uniformemente variado, sin embargo es frecuente también referirse coloquialmente a estas como caídas libres aunque los electos de la viscosidad del medio no sean por lo general despreciable.
  26. 26.  Es un estudio que se lleva a cabo despreciando cualquier otro parámetro que no sea cinemático (Distancia, velocidad, aceleración y tiempo).  Es un modelo en el que el objeto sigue una trayectoria recta siempre.  La aceleración siempre es constante a través del tiempo.  La curva que describe el comportamiento de la aceleración vs tiempo es una constante.  La velocidad siempre varía con el tiempo.
  27. 27.  Movimiento que se realiza sobre una línea recta.  Velocidad constante; implica magnitud y dirección constantes.  La magnitud de la velocidad recibe el nombre de celeridad o rapidez.  Se Para este tipo de movimiento, la distancia recorrida se calcula multiplicando la magnitud de la velocidad por el tiempo transcurrido.
  28. 28.  Movimiento de caída libre - Todos los cuerpos, independientemente de cuál sea su masa, caen hacia la Tierra con la misma aceleración, la de la gravedad: Leyes de Newton o principios de la dinámica 1. Todo cuerpo mantiene su estado de reposo o de movimiento rectilíneo y uniforme mientras no actúe sobre él una fuerza neta. La inercia es la tendencia de un cuerpo a mantener su estado de reposo o de movimiento. 2. La aceleración de un cuerpo es proporcional a la fuerza resultante ejercidad sobre el mismo, con igual dirección y sentido que dicha fuerza, e inversamente proporcional a la masa del cuerpo. Explica qué sucede cuando una fuerza neta actúa sobre un cuerpo: este se acelera en el sentido en el que opera la fuerza. Un cuerpo en reposo comienza a moverse cuando actúa sobre él una fuerza neta. Si esta incide sobre un cuerpo en movimiento, este experimentará una aceleración, una deseceleración o incluso cambiará la dirección en la que se mueve. 3. Cuando 2 cuerpos interaccionan, las fuerzas que ejercen uno sobre otro son iguales, pero de sentido opuesto. Dichas fuerzas no se anulan, ya que actúan sobre cuerpos diferentes. Fuerza de rozamiento La fuerza de rozamiento es aquella fuerza opuesta al movimiento que se manifiesta en la superficie de contacto de 2 sólidos siempre que uno se mueva o tienda a moverse sobre el otro: Principio de la Inercia La inercia es la tendencia de un cuerpo a mantener su estado de reposo o de movimiento. Nos permite deducir que hay una fuerza actuando sobre dicho objeto, es decir, nos proporciona un criterio para reconocer la presencia de una fuerza no equilibrada. Energía: Es la capacidad de un cuerpo para producir transformaciones en un sistema, como por ejemplo realizar trabajo. La energía, al igual que el trabajo, se mide en julios (J) Energía cinética (E) es la que posee un cuerpo a causa de su velocidad y equivale a la capacidad de realizar trabajo por medio del movimiento.
  29. 29. Siempre que una fuerza no equilibrada actúa sobre un cuerpo, en la dirección de la fuerza se produce una aceleración, que es directamente proporcional a la fuerza e inversamente proporcional a la masa del cuerpo" Esta ley lo que nos indica es que cuando a un cuerpo que se encuentra en reposo se le aplica una fuerza, este adquirirá una aceleración en la misma dirección en que se aplica la fuerza.

×