Textbook of Diagnostic Microbiology
Textbook of Diagnostic Microbiology KINDLE This text aims to provide the reader with a logical building block approach to ...
Author : Connie R. Mahon
Pages : 1076 pages
Publisher : Saunders
ISBN-10 : 0323089895
ISBN-13 : 9780323089890
DISCRIPSI This text aims to provide the reader with a logical building block approach to microbiology. Divided into two ma...
This text aims to provide the reader with a logical building block approach to microbiology. Divided into two major sections, the text first discusses the basic principles, the different micro-organisms, how they are characterized, and tests utilized to identify them. The second section details organ systems with emphasis on normal flora, anatomical characteristics, infectious diseases and causative agents. Also included are chapters on gram stain and colonial morphology. All topics are illustrated. A laboratory workbook and slide set are also available.

  3. 3. DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Connie R. Mahonq Pages : 1076 pagesq Publisher : Saundersq Language :q ISBN-10 : 0323089895q ISBN-13 : 9780323089890q
