Pa que se acabe la vaina william ospina

Cada colombiano tiene que decir la verdad. Y sólo cuando toda verdad pueda ser dicha, cuando dejemos de estar e...
Desde hace medio siglo, Colombia vive uno de los conflictos políticos más dramáticos del hemisferio occidental,...
pregunten por fin qué es lo que pasa en este punto ciego del continente, qué es lo que ha permitido que la tragedia de cin...
de los gualíes y los ondamas del Magdalena Medio, las llanuras fluviales de los panches del sur del Tolima y ...
discurso colonial, no erradicado siquiera por la aventura de la Independencia: una interpretación europea de la...
incorporación a la legalidad de la comunidad en su conjunto. Y para incorporarse a la legalidad no basta que todo el mundo...
Es significativo que este poema me haya llegado oralmente, hace años, salvado por la memoria de un gran liberal, Álvaro Ga...
Ya era difícil construir repúblicas en Europa, donde de todos modos la gente llevaba siglos de convivencia ...
Esta tierra fue nuestra antes de ser nosotros de esta tierra, fue nuestra más de un siglo antes de convertirnos en su gent...
medida que avanzábamos en la expulsión de los enemigos, las esperanzas de los esclavos se iban postergando has...
Al período que va de 1880 a 1930 lo llamamos en Colombia la república conservadora. Corresponde a la Constitu...
colombiano hay gobernantes que hablan con el dogmatismo de los viejos obispos y sombríos funcionarios cuyas providencias s...
en Colombia los parques son diminutos o inaccesibles, las perspectivas urbanas mezquinas, las zonas practicables...
¿Qué hizo a los dirigentes tan mezquinos y tan capaces de despreciar al pueblo? Seguramente la convicción colonial de que ...
tiempo que no se les notara el cobre americano. A los ingleses, a los franceses, a los norteamericanos, no les ...
ciudades y aldeas, en una edad paradójica en que los libros que se leían por el espinazo de los Andes se im...
logren más plenamente que aquellas que abandonan a la gente, aquellas que no construyen un Estado mínimamente ...
humanos, y quien aspire a la justicia debe saber que la única justicia de verdad efectiva es la que no repre...
instituciones en manos de una burocracia cuyo deber prioritario es impedir que nada cambie, y que recibe como recompensa p...
hablando del dinero, ya Quevedo escribió hace cuatro siglos: ¿Quién los jueces con pasión, sin ser ungüento hace humanos, ...
privadas. Mantener a las personas en niveles mínimos de subsistencia, atrapadas en el cepo de la necesidad, no dejarlas in...
pero a las tres horas ya habían derivado hacia las salsamentarias. Pero si la principal característica de la nación es su ...
había continuado invisibilizando a las comunidades dispersas sólo podía llegar a su perfección volviendo invisible el país...
asombrosa contra los españoles comprendió muy pronto que la principal dificultad que había que superar no eran los ejércit...
Desde los tiempos coloniales, en la zona central del país, una extensión de doscientas mil hectáreas le fu...
secesión del territorio. García Márquez ha dicho que ese hecho, más que cualquier otro, fortaleció tanto el centralism...
de esas grandes cuencas fluviales, y que supieran desde siempre que no se podían extenuar los territorios, que había ...
y extensas comarcas de caña de azúcar. Treinta mil colonos llegaron a habitar en esa propiedad desmesurada, pero en 18...
El territorio exigía desde el comienzo ese esfuerzo de conocimiento. Ya lo habían demostrado los pueblos indígenas de La M...
Castellanos prodigó en su poema eran sonoridades inaceptables. Para ellos, aquí, definitivamente, no estaban los...
De Greiff sintió con plenitud la posibilidad de hacer de este territorio una morada para la acción, para el deseo, para la...
la realidad cotidiana y cantarla con música burlona y voz familiar, y un artífice encerrado, cuando se lo dic...
  1. 1. Cada colombiano tiene que decir la verdad. Y sólo cuando toda verdad pueda ser dicha, cuando dejemos de estar encerrados en la verdad ajena, aprenderemos otra vez a polemizar sin matarnos, y le habremos dado su sentido al grito musical de Emiliano Zuleta que recorre a Colombia hace setenta años y que da su nombre a este libro. Algo está cambiando en Colombia. Después de siglos de repeticiones donde una cultura, un pueblo y un territorio fueron persistentemente borrados y ninguneados por poderes arrogantes, una realidad enorme está emergiendo, un pueblo desconocido está descubriendo su propia existencia, un territorio está brotando luz. Tarde o temprano lo que era guerra aprenderá a ser diálogo, lo que era violencia aprenderá a ser exigencia y reclamo, lo que era silencio podrá convertirse en relato. www.lectulandia.com - Página 2
