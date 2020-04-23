Successfully reported this slideshow.
Creación de un foro en la Plataforma E-ducativa del CVUP

Tutorial paso a paso

Published in: Education
Creación de un foro en la Plataforma E-ducativa del CVUP

  1. 1. Bienvenidos Vamos a crear un Foro en la Plataforma Virtual de la Universidad de Panam�
  2. 2. Un foro acad�mico es un espacio en el cual podemos realizar una discusi�n sobre un determinado tema. ... Es importante tener en cuenta que estos foros requiere una atenci�n importante por parte del docente, pues debe responder las participaciones, aclarar comentarios y algunas veces mediar y/o re-dirigir la discusi�n. Se les invita a crear un foro acad�mico, para sus estudiantes, ver los siguientes ejemplos como gu�a: Foro de Investigaci�n: puede asignar una investigaci�n y que sus estudiantes la compartan en el foro. Foro con material de lectura adjunto y preguntas: puede adjuntar un material de lectura y hacerles preguntas sobre el material. Foro Grupal: Asignar un trabajo grupal y mencionar cantidad de participantes, el cual uno ser� el l�der que publicar� el foro mencionando a los integrantes del grupo. Foro Video: puede incorporar un video, el cual ellos lo observan y luego deben responder 2 a 3 preguntas � un an�lisis.
  3. 3. Seleccione Foros
  4. 4. Seleccione agregar.
  5. 5. Escribir Foro No.1: Tema del Foro. Seleccione M�dulo. Escriba el Foro para su clase. Puede asignar fecha en su foro. En el foro puede adjuntar, archivos. Luego seleccione guardar.
  6. 6. Escriba el nombre del M�dulo o Unidad. Escriba el nombre del M�dulo. Seleccione el responsable (Usted como docente) Estos son los pasos para crear un foro, en la platafoma e-ducativa.
  7. 7. Elaborado por: Milanyis I. Moreno D. C�sar A. Delgado B.

