INSTITUTO SUPERIOR DE FORMACIÓN DOCENTE LENGUAS VIVAS - BARILOCHE Lengua Inglesa III - 2019 UNIT 7 ASSIGNMENT Student's na...
A Flight to forget Milagros was 11 years old when Liliana, her ballet teacher, told the little girl and her classmates tha...
What a lively and memorable anecdote! Remember to include sensory words (verbs with shades of meaning) and include why it ...
  1. 1. INSTITUTO SUPERIOR DE FORMACIÓN DOCENTE LENGUAS VIVAS - BARILOCHE Lengua Inglesa III - 2019 UNIT 7 ASSIGNMENT Student's name: Milagros Aromando MANDATORY ASSIGNMENT Creative writing Choose a memory from your childhood or your teenage years and write around it, either in poetry or prose. Most people have a range of memories, from the trivial to the traumatic ones – choose one that has some emotional power attached to it but won’t upset you to explore in writing. Perhaps your first day at school, the day a younger brother or sister was born, or an early holiday. Consider writing from the point of view of a third person narrator, putting some distance between you and your experiences. Remember that writing fiction and poetry involves framing and crafting your own experiences. Use the guidelines provided in the unit to help you throughout the writing process. Wordcount: about 300 words. Deadline: 10th October
  2. 2. A Flight to forget Milagros was 11 years old when Liliana, her ballet teacher, told the little girl and her classmates that there was a possibility to travel to Buenos Aires to take some classes in “The Colón Theater”. The teacher explained to their parents that the travelling would be during the winter holidays and it would last for two weeks. Another important detail was that they would travel by plane. After some discussions and family meetings, Milagros´ parents agreed that she was a good student and a good daughter, so they decided to let her travel to Buenos Aires to have that fantastic experience. The only problem was that neither her mum, nor her dad would travel with her. Milagros thought it would be a great adventure to travel without her parents and so the preparation began. Two months later, after taking care of every detail, the cloths, her parent´s permissions and all the expectations, the date of the departure had finally arrived. The dancers arrived at the airport accompanied by their families, and the adventure began. Thankfully, the trip was fabulous as well as the experience in Buenos Aires, but after two weeks the girls began to miss their families and the desire to meet with them was growing. The day to return came. Happily, they got on the plane and when they were to take off, the pilot informed to the passengers to fasten their seatbelts and remain seated because they would have to go through a severe storm. As the pilot had said, in the middle of the flight the turbulences began and only lightings could be seen through the windows. All the people on the plane were really scared, The passengers kept their eyes closed and held their hands while they were praying. After two hours they landed safe and sound. They were really happy to be home with their love ones. The girls are now really grateful to say that it was just a flight to be forgotten. Comentario [U1]: https://dictionary.ca mbridge.org/es/gramatica/gramatica- britanica/explain Comentario [U2]: spelling Comentario [U3]: parents' Comentario [U4]: this structure was used at the end of the second paragraph Comentario [U5]: similar to comment 4 Comentario [U6]: https://dictionary.ca mbridge.org/es/diccionario/ingles/inform Comentario [U7]: beloved Comentario [U8]: Who are they? REference?
  3. 3. What a lively and memorable anecdote! Remember to include sensory words (verbs with shades of meaning) and include why it was important or significant to you.

