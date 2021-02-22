Successfully reported this slideshow.
‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﻨﺪﯼ‬ ‫ﺩﺳﺘﻪ‬  ‫ﮐﻠﺴﺘﻮﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬  / ‫ﺧﺎﻧﻪ‬ / ‫ﭘﺰﺷﮑﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﺼﺮﻓﯽ‬ ‫ﻟﻮﺍﺯﻡ‬ / ‫ﺍﺳﺘﻮﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺼﻮﻻﺕ‬ ‫ﮐﻠﺴﺘﻮﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ ‫ﻓﯿﻠﺘﺮﻫﺎ‬ ...
‫ﮐﻠﻮﭘﻼﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﺸﺮﻓﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﺁﻟﺘﺮﻧﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ ۱۳۹۷۶ Coloplast ‫ﺑﯿﺸﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﻃﻼﻋﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﮐﻠﻮﭘﻼﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﺸﺮﻓﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﺁﻟﺘﺮﻧﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ ۱۷۵۰۱ ‫ﺑﯿﺸﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﻃ...
‫ﺁﻥ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﻮﺍﻉ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﮐﻠﺴﺘﻮﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ .‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ … ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺍﺩﺭﺍﺭ‬ ‫ﺍﺧﺘﯿﺎﺭﯼ‬ ‫ﺑﯽ‬ ،‫ﯾﺒﻮﺳﺖ‬ ،‫ﻋﻔﻮﻧﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﺎﻧﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﺸﮑﻼﺗﯽ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﻣﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﻣ...
‫ﮐﻠﺴﺘﻮﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﺍﻗﺒﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺭﺩ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﻧﮑﺎﺗﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺎﺳﺐ‬ ‫ﮐﻠﺴﺘﻮﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺭﺩ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﭘﺰﺷﮏ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﺸﻮﺭﺕ‬  ‫ﺧﻮﺭﺷﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﻧﻮ...
‫ﺑﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺣﺸﻢ‬ ‫ﻧﻌﯿﻢ‬ : ‫ﺳﺌﻮ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻃﺮﺍﺣﯽ‬ .‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﻔﻮﻅ‬ ‫ﺳﺪﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﭘﺰﺷﮑﯽ‬ ‫ﺗﺠﻬﯿﺰﺍﺕ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﺣﻘﻮﻕ‬ ‫ﺗﻤﺎﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﺁﺩﺭﺱ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺷﯿﺎﺭﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﺧﯿ...
کیسه کلستومی

https://sedanmed.ir/product-category/medical-supply/ostomy/ostomy-bag/

کیسه کلستومی

  1. 1. ‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﻨﺪﯼ‬ ‫ﺩﺳﺘﻪ‬  ‫ﮐﻠﺴﺘﻮﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬  / ‫ﺧﺎﻧﻪ‬ / ‫ﭘﺰﺷﮑﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﺼﺮﻓﯽ‬ ‫ﻟﻮﺍﺯﻡ‬ / ‫ﺍﺳﺘﻮﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺼﻮﻻﺕ‬ ‫ﮐﻠﺴﺘﻮﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ ‫ﻓﯿﻠﺘﺮﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﺸﺎﻫﺪﻩ‬ ‫ﻓﯿﻠﺘﺮﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﻠﺴﺘﻮﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ COLOPLAST ‫ﺗﮑﻪ‬ ‫ﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﮐﻠﺴﺘﻮﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﻠﻮﭘﻼﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺎﻓﻆ‬ ‫ﭘﺎﻧﺴﻤﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﺸﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﻃﻼﻋﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﮐﻠﻮﭘﻼﺳﺖ‬ ۱۲۸۳ ‫ﺷﺴﺘﺸﻮﯼ‬ ‫ﺳﺖ‬ Coloplast ‫ﺑﯿﺸﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﻃﻼﻋﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﮐﻠﻮﭘﻼﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺘﻮﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﺷﺴﺘﺸﻮﯼ‬ ‫ﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﺸﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﻃﻼﻋﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﮐﻠﻮﭘﻼﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺘﻮﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﻤﺮﺑﻨﺪ‬ Coloplast ‫ﺑﯿﺸﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﻃﻼﻋﺎﺕ‬        0 ‫ﺳﺪﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﭘﺰﺷﮑﯽ‬ ‫ﺗﺠﻬﯿﺰﺍﺕ‬ 0933 283 19 33 021-91012637 ‫ﻣﻨﻮ‬   ‫ﻣﺤﺼﻮﻻﺕ‬ ‫ﺟﺴﺘﺠﻮﯼ‬  0 ‫ﻭﺍﺗﺲ‬ ‫ﻃﺮﯾﻖ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﻣﺸﺎﻭﺭﻩ‬
  2. 2. ‫ﮐﻠﻮﭘﻼﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﺸﺮﻓﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﺁﻟﺘﺮﻧﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ ۱۳۹۷۶ Coloplast ‫ﺑﯿﺸﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﻃﻼﻋﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﮐﻠﻮﭘﻼﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﺸﺮﻓﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﺁﻟﺘﺮﻧﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ ۱۷۵۰۱ ‫ﺑﯿﺸﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﻃﻼﻋﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﮐﻠﻮﭘﻼﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﺸﺮﻓﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﺁﻟﺘﺮﻧﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ ۱۷۵۰۷ ‫ﺑﯿﺸﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﻃﻼﻋﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﮐﻠﻮﭘﻼﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﺸﺮﻓﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﺁﻟﺘﺮﻧﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ ۱۷۵۲۲ Coloplast ‫ﺑﯿﺸﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﻃﻼﻋﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﺁﻟﺘﺮﻧﺎ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﻞ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﺸﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﻃﻼﻋﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﮐﻠﻮﭘﻼﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺘﺮﯾﻞ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﻧﺎﮊ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﺸﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﻃﻼﻋﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﮐﻠﻮﭘﻼﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﻧﺎﮊ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ Coloplast ‫ﺑﯿﺸﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﻃﻼﻋﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﻧﺎﮊﮐﻠﻮﭘﻼﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﺸﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﻃﻼﻋﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺼﻮﻻﺕ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﺸﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺭﮔﯿﺮﯼ‬          ‫ﺧﺎﻧﻪ‬  ‫ﻓﺮﻭﺷﮕﺎﻩ‬  ‫ﺧﺮﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺳﺒﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻮ‬ 0 ‫ﻭﺍﺗﺲ‬ ‫ﻃﺮﯾﻖ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﻣﺸﺎﻭﺭﻩ‬ ‫ﺍﭖ‬
  3. 3. ‫ﺁﻥ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﻮﺍﻉ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﮐﻠﺴﺘﻮﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ .‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ … ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺍﺩﺭﺍﺭ‬ ‫ﺍﺧﺘﯿﺎﺭﯼ‬ ‫ﺑﯽ‬ ،‫ﯾﺒﻮﺳﺖ‬ ،‫ﻋﻔﻮﻧﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﺎﻧﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﺸﮑﻼﺗﯽ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﻣﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺎﺳﺐ‬ ‫ﺍﺑﺰﺍﺭﯼ‬ ‫ﮐﻠﺴﺘﻮﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺯ‬ ‫ﺑﺰﺭﮒ‬ ‫ﯼ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﺩﻩ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺳﻮﺭﺍﺥ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﺠﺎﺩ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺘﻮﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﻧﺎﻡ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺳﻮﺭﺍﺧﯽ‬ ‫ﺷﮑﻢ‬ ‫ﯼ‬ ‫ﻧﺎﺣﯿﻪ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ،‫ﺟﺮﺍﺣﯽ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﻞ‬ ‫ﻃﯽ‬ .‫ﺷﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﺠﺎﺩ‬ ‫ﺑﺰﺭﮒ‬ ‫ﯼ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﺩﻩ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﻗﺴﻤﺖ‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺍﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﺳﻮﺭﺍﺥ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ . ‫ﺷﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﺩﻩ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺷﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﻮﭼﮏ‬ ‫ﯼ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﺩﻩ‬ ‫ﻭﺍﺭﺩ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﺪﻩ‬ ‫ﻃﺮﯾﻖ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﻐﺬﯼ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺍﺩ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﺻﻮﺭﺕ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﻠﯽ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﺧﺘﺎﺭ‬ .‫ﺩﺍﺭﺩ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺑﺪﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﻣﻔﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺍﺩ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺯﺍﺋﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺍﺩ‬ ‫ﺗﻔﮑﯿﮏ‬ ‫ﯼ‬ ‫ﻭﻇﯿﻔﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﻮﭼﮏ‬ ‫ﯼ‬ .‫ﺷﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﺪﻥ‬ ‫ﺟﺬﺏ‬ ‫ﻣﻔﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺍﺩ‬ ‫ﺩﯾﮕﺮ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺑﻮﻫﯿﺪﺭﺍﺕ‬ ،‫ﭘﺮﻭﺗﺌﯿﻦ‬ ،‫ﻭﯾﺘﺎﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺘﻮﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﺳﻮﺭﺍﺥ‬ ‫ﻃﺮﯾﻖ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺯﺍﺋﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺍﺩ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻨﺠﺎﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺷﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﺰﺭﮒ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﺩﻩ‬ ‫ﻭﺍﺭﺩ‬ ‫ﺩﻓﻊ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﺑﻞ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺯﺍﺋﺪ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬ ‫ﮔﺎﺯ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺍﺩ‬ .‫ﺷﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﺪﺍﯾﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﺪﻥ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﺮﻭﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﻘﻌﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﻋﺒﻮﺭ‬ ‫ﺑﺪﻭﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﻬﺪﺍﺷﺖ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻧﻈﺎﻓﺖ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺩﻭﺭ‬ ‫ﺣﺮﮐﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺷﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﻧﻔﺲ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﻋﺘﻤﺎﺩ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﻫﺶ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺟﺐ‬ ‫ﺑﺪﻥ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺍﺩ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺷﺪﻥ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﺭﺝ‬ ‫ﺯﺍﺋﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺍﺩ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺁﻭﺭﯼ‬ ‫ﺟﻤﻊ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﮐﻠﺴﺘﻮﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ ‫ﻋﻨﻮﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﺗﺤﺖ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯾﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ ‫ﺩﻟﯿﻞ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬. ‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﺪﻥ‬ .‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺟﻮﺩ‬ ،‫ﺩﻫﺪ‬ ‫ﭘﻮﺷﺶ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺷﮑﻢ‬ ‫ﭘﻮﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﯼ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺟﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺳﻮﺭﺍﺥ‬ ‫ﺍﻃﺮﺍﻑ‬ ‫ﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺯ‬ ‫ﺣﻠﻘﻪ‬ ‫ﺻﻮﺭﺕ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﯼ‬ ‫ﺩﻫﺎﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﻌﻄﺎﻑ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺑﭽﺴﺒﺪ‬ ‫ﺷﮑﻢ‬ ‫ﭘﻮﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﺨﺼﻮﺹ‬ ‫ﭼﺴﺐ‬ ‫ﺩﺍﺭﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﭘﺎﯾﯿﻨﯽ‬ ‫ﻗﺴﻤﺖ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﭽﻨﯿﻦ‬ 5 ‫ﺍﻟﯽ‬ 3 ‫ﻫﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﻤﻮﻟﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﻠﺴﺘﻮﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﺩﺍﺋﻤﯽ‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻗﺖ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺍﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﻠﺴﺘﻮﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ .‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﭘﺬﯾﺮ‬ .‫ﺷﻮﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﻋﻮﺽ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﯾﮑﺒﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﺯ‬ ‫ﻫﯿﭻ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺷﺪﻩ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﺧﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﮔﻮﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﺪﺭ‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬ ‫ﺷﻔﺎﻑ‬ ‫ﺳﯿﻠﯿﮑﻮﻥ‬ ‫ﺟﻨﺲ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﺨﺰﻥ‬ ‫ﺗﻪ‬ .‫ﮐﺮﺩ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺘﻔﺎﺩﻩ‬ ‫ﺁﻥ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﻣﻞ‬ ‫ﺑﻨﻔﺲ‬ ‫ﺍﻋﺘﻤﺎﺩ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺍﻃﻤﯿﻨﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻧﻤﯽ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﺭﺝ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﮔﺎﺯﯼ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺑﻮ‬ ‫ﮔﻮﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺪﻭﻥ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ ‫ﺩﺍﺧﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺍﺩ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺩ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺯ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺁﻥ‬ ‫ﺿﺮﻭﺭﯼ‬ ‫ﻣﺪﺍﻗﻊ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﮔﯿﺮﻩ‬ ‫ﺻﻮﺭﺕ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ .‫ﮐﺮﺩ‬ ‫ﺗﺨﻠﯿﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺘﻮﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﺳﻮﺭﺍﺥ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺟﺪﺍﮐﺮﺩﻥ‬ ‫ﮐﻠﺴﺘﻮﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﻮﺍﻉ‬ :‫ﺩﺍﺭﺩ‬ ‫ﻭﺟﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﮐﻠﺴﺘﻮﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﻮﻉ‬ ‫ﺩﻭ‬ .‫ﺑﺎﺷﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﻢ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺘﺼﻞ‬ ‫ﯾﮑﭙﺎﺭﭼﻪ‬ ‫ﺻﻮﺭﺕ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺨﺰﻥ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﭼﺴﺐ‬ ،‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﻮﻉ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ .‫ﺗﮑﻪ‬ ‫ﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ ‫ﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ ‫ﺁﻥ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺑﮑﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﭘﻮﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﯼ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺩﺍﺭﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﯿﺎﺯ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ ‫ﺗﻌﻮﯾﺾ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﭽﻨﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﺯﯾﺎﺩ‬ ‫ﻟﺒﺎﺱ‬ ‫ﺯﯾﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﭘﺬﯾﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﻌﻄﺎﻑ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻧﺎﺯﮎ‬ ‫ﺑﺴﯿﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﺗﮑﻪ‬ ‫ﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﻌﻮﯾﺾ‬ ‫ﺟﺪﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﯼ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﺳﺮﯾﻊ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺭﺍﺣﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﺴﯿﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﻧﺼﺐ‬ .‫ﻧﺪﺍﺭﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﭼﺴﺐ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﺗﺼﺎﻝ‬ ‫ﺣﻠﻘﻪ‬ ‫ﭼﻮﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺷﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻧﻤﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﻠﻮﻡ‬ .‫ﺩﺍﺭﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﺯﯾﺎﺩﯼ‬ ‫ﺣﺴﺎﺳﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﺮﺍﺩﯼ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺎﺳﺐ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺷﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﺟﺪﺍﮔﺎﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﺻﻮﺭﺕ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ ‫ﭼﺴﺐ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻣﺨﺰﻥ‬ ‫ﻗﺴﻤﺖ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﻮﻉ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ .‫ﺗﮑﻪ‬ ‫ﺩﻭ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺟﺴﺘﮕﯽ‬ .‫ﺷﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺟﺪﺍ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺨﺰﻥ‬ ‫ﺗﻨﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺑﻤﺎﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﭘﻮﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﯼ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺍﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﭼﺴﺐ‬ ‫ﺿﺮﻭﺭﯼ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺍﻗﻊ‬ .‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﺸﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﮑﻪ‬ ‫ﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﺴﺒﺖ‬
  4. 4. ‫ﮐﻠﺴﺘﻮﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﺍﻗﺒﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺭﺩ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﻧﮑﺎﺗﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺎﺳﺐ‬ ‫ﮐﻠﺴﺘﻮﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺭﺩ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﭘﺰﺷﮏ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﺸﻮﺭﺕ‬  ‫ﺧﻮﺭﺷﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﻧﻮﺭ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺩﻭﺭ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺧﺸﮏ‬ ،‫ﺧﻨﮏ‬ ‫ﻣﮑﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ ‫ﺩﺍﺭﯼ‬ ‫ﻧﮕﻪ‬  ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ ‫ﺳﻮﻡ‬ ‫ﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﺷﺪﻥ‬ ‫ﭘﺮ‬ ‫ﻫﻨﮕﺎﻡ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺯ‬ ‫ﺗﻪ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ ‫ﺗﺨﻠﯿﻪ‬  ‫ﺯﺍﺋﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺍﺩ‬ ‫ﻧﺸﺖ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺟﻠﻮﮔﯿﺮﯼ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﻪ‬ ‫ﺩﺍﺷﺘﻦ‬ ‫ﻧﮕﻪ‬ ‫ﺛﺎﺑﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﻻﺯﻡ‬ ‫ﺧﻤﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﭼﺴﺐ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺘﻔﺎﺩﻩ‬  ‫ﺳﺮﯾﻊ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬ ‫ﺩﺳﺘﺮﺳﯽ‬ ‫ﺧﺮﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺮﺭﺍﺕ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻗﻮﺍﻧﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﻻ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﮔﺮﺩﺍﻧﺪﻥ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﯾﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺪ‬ ‫ﺳﺪﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻨﺴﺘﺎﮔﺮﺍﻡ‬ ‫ﺳﻔﺎﺭﺷﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﮕﯿﺮﯼ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﻤﺎﺱ‬ ‫ﺑﻼﮒ‬ ‫ﻣﺠﻮﺯﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﯾﯿﺪﻩ‬
  5. 5. ‫ﺑﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺣﺸﻢ‬ ‫ﻧﻌﯿﻢ‬ : ‫ﺳﺌﻮ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻃﺮﺍﺣﯽ‬ .‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﻔﻮﻅ‬ ‫ﺳﺪﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﭘﺰﺷﮑﯽ‬ ‫ﺗﺠﻬﯿﺰﺍﺕ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﺣﻘﻮﻕ‬ ‫ﺗﻤﺎﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﺁﺩﺭﺱ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺷﯿﺎﺭﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﺧﯿﺎﺑﺎﻥ‬ – ‫ﻣﺠﺎﺯ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺒﻮﺏ‬ ‫ﺧﯿﺎﺑﺎﻥ‬ – ‫ﮐﻤﯿﻞ‬ ‫ﭘﻞ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﺮﺳﯿﺪﻩ‬ – ‫ﺷﻤﺎﻝ‬ ‫ﻧﻮﺍﺏ‬ ‫ﺑﺰﺭﮔﺮﺍﻩ‬ ‫ﺳﺪﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﭘﺰﺷﮑﯽ‬ ‫ﺗﺠﻬﯿﺰﺍﺕ‬ – ‫ﭘﺎﺳﺎﺭﮔﺎﺩ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻧﮏ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻻﺗﺮ‬ – ‫ﺟﻨﻮﺑﯽ‬ ‫ﺗﻠﻔﻦ‬ 021 – 91012637 ‫ﺍﭖ‬ ‫ﻭﺍﺗﺲ‬ 0933 283 19 33 ‫ﺫﮐﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺍﺭﺩ‬ ‫ﺟﺰ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺩﯾﮕﺮﯼ‬ ‫ﺍﭖ‬ ‫ﻭﺍﺗﺲ‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﻠﻔﻦ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎﺭﻩ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺩﯾﮕﺮﯼ‬ ‫ﺷﻌﺒﻪ‬ ‫ﻫﯿﭻ‬ ‫ﺳﺪﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﭘﺰﺷﮑﯽ‬ ‫ﺗﺠﻬﯿﺰﺍﺕ‬ : ‫ﺗﻮﺟﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﺪﺍﺭﺩ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﯾﺖ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺷﺪﻩ‬

