‫ﺷﺮﯾﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﻭﺭﺵ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ [ ‫ﻣﺤﺘﻮﺍ‬ ‫ﻋﻨﺎﻭﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﻧﻤﺎﯾﺶ‬ ]  ‫ﻣﺤﺘﻮﺍ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ «‫ﺷﺮﯾﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﯿﺮ‬ ‫»ﺍﭖ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﻢ‬ ،‫ﺷﺪﻩ‬ ‫ﮐ...
.‫ﮐﻨﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺘﻔﺎﺩﻩ‬ ‫ﺁﻥ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺍﻧﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺭﺍﺣﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ،‫ﻧﺼﺐ‬ ‫ﺍﻭﻝ‬ ‫ﻟﺤﻈﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﺭﺑﺮﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﯼ‬  ‫ﻪ‬‫ﻫﻤ‬ ‫ﺩﻟﯿﻞ‬ ‫...
‫ﺭﻭﺯ‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬ ،‫ﻫﺴﺘﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﻗﯿﻤﺖ‬  ‫ﻥ‬‫ﮔﺮﺍ‬ ‫ﻣﺎﺷﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﺧﺮﯾﺪﻥ‬ ‫ﺁﺭﺯﻭﯼ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺍﮔﺮ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﺼﻮﺭ‬ ،‫ﺩﺍﺭﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺁﺭﺯﻭ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﻃﻮﺭ‬ ‫ﺁﻥ...
‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻭﯾﺪﺋﻮﯾﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﻞ‬‫ﻓﺎﯾ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﯾﺎﻓﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ .‫ﺳﺎﺯﯾﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺩﯾﮕﺮﯼ‬ ‫ﻓﺮﺩ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ،‫ﻫﺎ‬  ‫ﻥ‬‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﺗﻤﺮﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺗﮑﺮﺍﺭ‬ ‫ﺑ...
اپلیکیشن پرورش افکار

https://www.parvaresheafkar.com/law-attraction/parvaresheafkar-app/

Published in: Business
اپلیکیشن پرورش افکار

  1. 1. ‫ﺷﺮﯾﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﻭﺭﺵ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ [ ‫ﻣﺤﺘﻮﺍ‬ ‫ﻋﻨﺎﻭﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﻧﻤﺎﯾﺶ‬ ]  ‫ﻣﺤﺘﻮﺍ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ «‫ﺷﺮﯾﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﯿﺮ‬ ‫»ﺍﭖ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﻢ‬ ،‫ﺷﺪﻩ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﻫﻢ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ً ‫ﺣﺘﻤﺎ‬ ،‫ﻫﺴﺘﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯽ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻓﻘﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﺭﺍﻫﮑﺎﺭﻫﺎﯼ‬ ‫ﯾﺎﺩﮔﯿﺮﯼ‬ ‫ﺩﻧﺒﺎﻝ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﮔﺮ‬ .‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺭﺩﻩ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﻮﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﺷﺮﯾﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﻧﺎﻡ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﻭﺭﺵ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ ‫ﺭﺳﯿﺪﻩ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻓﻘﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺗﻼﺵ‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﮑﯿﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﺮﯾﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﯿﺮ‬ .‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺷﺪﻩ‬ ‫ﮔﺮﺩﺁﻭﺭﯼ‬ ‫ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯽ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻓﻘﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﺭﺍﻫﮑﺎﺭﻫﺎﯼ‬ ‫ﺗﻤﺎﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺍﯼ‬  ‫ﻪ‬‫ﻣﺠﻤﻮﻋ‬ ،‫ﮐﺎﺭﺑﺮﺩﯼ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ .‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺭﺩﻩ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻥ‬  ‫ﺵ‬‫ﮔﻮ‬ .‫ﮔﺬﺍﺭﺩ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺍﺷﺘﺮﺍﮎ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﺮﺍﻧﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﺭﺑﺮﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﯾﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺗﺠﺮﺑﯿﺎﺗﺶ‬ ،‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﺪﺍﻧﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﺸﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺷﺮﯾﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﺑﺎﺭﻩ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺍﻧﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺎﻟﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺑﺪﺍﻧﯿﻢ‬ ‫ﺷﺮﯾﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﺑﺎﺭﻩ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﻭﺭﺵ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﺍﻧﻠﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﻧﺎﭘﻠﺌﻮﻥ‬ ،‫ﮐﯿﻮﺳﺎﮐﯽ‬ ‫ﺭﺍﺑﺮﺕ‬ ،‫ﺗﺎﻟﺒﻮﺕ‬ ‫ﻣﺎﯾﮑﻞ‬ ،‫ﻓﯿﺸﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﺎﺭﮎ‬ ،‫ﮐﺎﺭﻧﮕﯽ‬ ‫ﺩﯾﻞ‬ ، ‫ﺗﺮﻭﺩﻭ‬ ‫ﮐﻮﯾﻦ‬ ، ‫ﻫﯿﻞ‬ ‫ﻧﺎﭘﻠﺌﻮﻥ‬ ، ‫ﻫﯿﮑﺲ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﺜﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻓﻘﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﻡ‬‫ﺁﺩ‬ ‫ﺳﺮﮔﺬﺷﺖ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﻮﮔﺮﺍﻓﯽ‬ ‫ﯼ‬  ‫ﻪ‬‫ﻣﻄﺎﻟﻌ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺷﺮﯾﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺘﺎﺩ‬ ‫ﺟﺎﻥ‬ ،‫ﺗﺮﯾﺴﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯾﺎﻥ‬ ،‫ﻭﺗﻠﺰ‬ ‫ﻭﺍﻻﺱ‬ ،‫ﮐﻨﻔﯿﻠﺪ‬ ‫ﺟﮏ‬ ،‫ﺑﺎﺥ‬ ‫ﺭﯾﭽﺎﺭﺩ‬ ،‫ﺷﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﮑﺎﻭﻝ‬ ‫ﻓﻠﻮﺭﺍﻧﺲ‬ ،‫ﺭﺍﺑﯿﻨﺰ‬ ‫ﺁﻧﺘﻮﻧﯽ‬ ،‫ﺩﺍﯾﺮ‬ ‫ﻭﯾﻦ‬ ،‫ﭘﺎﻧﺪﺭ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﺗﺮﯾﻦ‬ ،‫ﺟﺎﻧﺴﻮﻥ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﭙﻨﺴﺮ‬ ،‫ﻣﮑﻨﺎ‬ ‫ﭘﻞ‬ ،‫ﻣﻮﺭﻓﯽ‬ ‫ﺟﻮﺯﻑ‬ ،‫ﺍﮐﺮ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﺭﻭ‬ ‫ﺗﯽ‬ ،‫ﻫﯿﻞ‬   .‫ﮐﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻓﺮﺍﻫﻢ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﻃﺮﻓﺪﺍﺭﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻋﻼﻗﻤﻨﺪﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻓﻘﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﺭﺍﻫﮑﺎﺭﻫﺎﯼ‬ ‫ﺑﻬﺘﺮﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﮕﯿﺰ‬  ‫ﺖ‬‫ﺷﮕﻔ‬ ‫ﺍﯼ‬  ‫ﻪ‬‫ﻣﺠﻤﻮﻋ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬   ‫ﻪ‬‫ﺗﻮﺍﻧﺴﺘ‬ ‫ﺁﻧﺠﻠﺲ‬ ‫ﺩﯼ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺭﺑﺎﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﮔﺮﯼ‬ ‫ﺷﺮﯾﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﯿﺮ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺘﻔﺎﺩﻩ‬ ‫ﺍﭖ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺩﻧﯿﺎ‬ ‫ﺳﺮﺍﺳﺮ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﺭﺑﺮ‬ ‫ﻫﺰﺍﺭ‬ ۲۰۰ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﺶ‬ ‫ﺍﮐﻨﻮﻥ‬ .‫ﮐﺮﺩ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﺪﺍ‬ ‫ﻃﺮﻓﺪﺍﺭ‬ ‫ﻫﺰﺍﺭ‬ ۳۵ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﺶ‬ ، ‫ﺷﺮﯾﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﻭﺭﺵ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ ،‫ﻓﻌﺎﻟﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﺍﺑﺘﺪﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺩﻩ‬ ‫ﺳﻌﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺷﺮﯾﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺘﺎﺩ‬ .‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﺮﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻓﻘﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﻩ‬‫ﺩﻭﺭ‬ ‫ﯼ‬  ‫ﻩ‬‫ﺷﺪ‬  ‫ﻪ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺧﺘ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺎﺗﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﺮﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺟﺴﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﯾﮑﯽ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺟﺬﺏ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ‬ ‫ﻣﻄﻠﻖ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺘﺎﺩ‬ ‫ﻋﻨﻮﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ .‫ﺷﻮﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﺮﺍﻩ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻄﻠﺐ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﺘﻬﺎﯼ‬ ‫ﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﭘﺲ‬ .‫ﭘﺮﺩﺍﺯﯾﻢ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﺸﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺿﯿﺢ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﺩﺍﻣﻪ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ .‫ﺩﻫﺪ‬ ‫ﺷﺮﺡ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﺭﺑﺮﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻓﻘﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺩﺳﺘﯿﺎﺑﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﮏ‬‫ﺗﮑﻨﯿ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬  ‫ﺵ‬‫ﺭﻭ‬ ‫ﺗﺮﯾﻦ‬  ‫ﻩ‬‫ﺳﺎﺩ‬ :‫ﺧﻮﺍﻧﯿﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺍﺩﺍﻣﻪ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺁﻧﭽﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﻮﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺟﺬﺏ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﺭﺷﻨﺎﺱ‬ ‫ﺩﻭﺭﻩ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﻞ‬‫ﺳﺮﻓﺼ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﺪﺍﺭ‬ ‫ﻭ‬   ‫ﺏ‬‫ﺧﻮﺍ‬ ‫ﻣﺪﺍﺭﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺍﺭﺗﻌﺎﺵ‬ ‫ﮔﺮﻓﺘﻢ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﮑﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﺍﮔﺮ‬ ‫ﺟﺮﯾﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺟﻬﺖ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺩﻥ‬ ‫ﺷﻨﺎ‬ ‫ﺍﻃﺮﺍﻓﯿﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺮ‬몭‫ﺗﻐ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺳﻮﺩﻭﮐﻮ‬ ‫ﺷﻮﻧﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻣﺸﺨﺺ‬ ‫ﻧﺎﺧﻮﺍﺳﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﻫﺪﺍﻑ‬ ‫ﻧﻤﺎ‬  ‫ﺐ‬‫ﻗﻄ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﻃﺮﺍﺕ‬ ‫ﻧﻘﺶ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺟﺎﯾﮕﺎﻩ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﺯﯼ‬  ‫ﮎ‬‫ﭘﺎ‬ ‫ﺷﮑﺮﮔﺰﺍﺭﯼ‬  ‫ﺭﻭﺍﺑﻂ‬ ‫ﺗﺨﺼﺼﯽ‬ ‫ﻓﺎﯾﻞ‬ ۲ ‫ﺛﺮﻭﺕ‬ ‫ﺗﺨﺼﺼﯽ‬ ‫ﻓﺎﯾﻞ‬ ۲ ‫ﺳﻼﻣﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﺗﺨﺼﺼﯽ‬ ‫ﻓﺎﯾﻞ‬ ۲ …‫ﻭ‬ .‫ﺑﺨﻮﺍﻧﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺻﻔﺤﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﺪﺍﻧﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﺸﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺟﺬﺏ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﺭﺷﻨﺎﺱ‬ ‫ﺩﻭﺭﻩ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺭﺩ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﻣﯿﺨﻮﺍﻫﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﮔﺮ‬ .‫ﺩﺍﺩ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺍﻫﯿﻢ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﻭﺭﺵ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺭﺩ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺍﻃﻼﻋﺎﺗﯽ‬ ‫ﺻﺮﻓﺎ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻨﺠﺎ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺷﻮﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺟﺬﺏ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﺭﺷﻨﺎﺱ‬ ‫ﺩﻭﺭﻩ‬ ‫ﺩﺍﺭﺩ؟‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯾﯽ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻭﯾﮋﮔ‬ ‫ﭼﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﺮﯾﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﻭﺭﺵ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﺮﺍﻩ‬ ‫ﮔﻮﺷﯽ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﯼ‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺁﻥ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺍﻧﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ IOS ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﺪﺭﻭﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔﻮﺷ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﺭﺑﺮﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﺍﮐﻨﻮﻥ‬ .‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺷﺪﻩ‬ ‫ﻃﺮﺍﺣﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﺭﺑﺮﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺁﻣﻮﺯﺷﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﻩ‬‫ﺩﻭﺭ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﺘﺸﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﻫﺪﻑ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺒﻮﺏ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﻃﺮﻓﺪﺍﺭ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺍﻧﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ،‫ﻫﺴﺘﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﭘﺎﺩﮐﺴﺖ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻭﯾﺪﺋﻮﯾﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﻞ‬‫ﻓﺎﯾ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻟﺐ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬  ‫ﺵ‬‫ﺁﻣﻮﺯ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﻬﯿﻪ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻓﻘﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﺁﻣﻮﺯﺷﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﻩ‬‫ﺩﻭﺭ‬ ،‫ﺁﻧﻼﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﺩﺍﺧﺖ‬ ‫ﺍﺯﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺍﻧﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﺭﺑﺮﺍﻥ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻧﺼﺐ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﺩﮔﺮﮔﻮﻥ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯽ‬ :‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻋﺒﺎﺭﺕ‬ ‫ﺷﺮﯾﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ ‫ﻧﺼﺐ‬ ‫ﺍﻫﺪﺍﻑ‬ ‫ﺗﺮﯾﻦ‬  ‫ﻢ‬‫ﻣﻬ‬ ‫ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯽ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﻣﻬﻢ‬ ‫ﺍﻫﺪﺍﻑ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺩﺳﺘﯿﺎﺑﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﺟﺬﺏ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﻋﺘﻘﺎﺩ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻫﺪﻑ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﺘﺨﺎﺏ‬ .1 ‫ﮐﺮﺩﻥ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﮕﯿﺰﻩ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﺰﺍﯾﺶ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻋﻼﻗﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺭﺩ‬ ‫ﺷﻐﻞ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺩﻥ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﺪﺍ‬ .2 ‫ﺍﯾﺪ‬  ‫ﻩ‬‫ﺑﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺁﻥ‬ ‫ﺁﺭﺯﻭﯼ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﯿﺸﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺛﺮﻭﺗﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺭﺳﯿﺪﻥ‬ .3 ‫ﺫﻫﻨﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﻪ‬‫ﺩﻏﺪﻏ‬ ‫ﮔﺬﺍﺷﺘﻦ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻓﮑﺮﯼ‬ ‫ﺁﺭﺍﻣﺶ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺭﺳﯿﺪﻥ‬ .4 ‫ﻣﺸﺎﺟﺮﺍﺕ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﻫﺶ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺍﻃﺮﺍﻓﯿﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﺮ‬  ‫ﻪ‬‫ﺩﻭﺳﺘﺎﻧ‬ ‫ﺍﺭﺗﺒﺎﻁ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﻗﺮﺍﺭﯼ‬ .5 ‫ﺩﻏﺪﻏﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺪﻭﻥ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺷﺎﺩ‬ ‫ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯽ‬ ‫ﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﺩﺍﺷﺘﻦ‬ .6 ‫ﻧﺎﺧﻮﺷﺎﯾﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺗﮑﺮﺍﺭﯼ‬ ‫ﺍﺗﻔﺎﻗﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﺯﺩﻥ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺷﺎﯾﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﺗﻔﺎﻗﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﺟﺬﺏ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﻣﺜﺒﺖ‬ ‫ﺗﻔﮑﺮ‬ ‫ﺭﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﻨﯽ‬  ‫ﺵ‬‫ﺧﻮ‬ .7 ‫ﺍﯼ‬  ‫ﻪ‬‫ﮔﻮﻧ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻓﻘﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺫﻫﻨﯽ‬ ‫ﺁﺭﺍﻣﺶ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﮏ‬‫ﺗﮑﻨﯿ‬ ‫ﺗﻤﺎﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﻣﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺷﮑﺎﻓﯽ‬ .‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻓﻘﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﻩ‬‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﯼ‬  ‫ﻪ‬‫ﻧﮑﺘ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﮑﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺿﯿﺢ‬ ،‫ﮐﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﻣﺠﺬﻭﺏ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﻭﺭﺵ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺁﻧﭽﻪ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺘﻔﺎﺩﻩ‬ ،‫ﻋﻠﻤﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﺩﻩ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﺵ‬‫ﺁﻣﻮﺯ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺭﺍﺣﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺍﻧﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻫﻢ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﺭﺑﺮﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﺗﺮﯾﻦ‬  ‫ﯼ‬‫ﻣﺒﺘﺪ‬ ‫ﺣﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﻨﺎﺑﺮﺍﯾﻦ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺁﺳﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﺭﺑﺮﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﺗﻤﺎﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺁﻣﻮﺯﺷﯽ‬ ‫ﻭﯾﺪﺋﻮﻫﺎﯼ‬ ‫ﻓﻬﻢ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺘﻔﺎﺩﻩ‬ ‫ﺁﻥ‬ ‫ﺁﻣﻮﺯﺵ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬ ‫ﺩﻭﺭﻩ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺑﺨﻮﺍﻫﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺻﻮﺭﺗﯽ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺩﺍﺭﺩ‬ ‫ﻗﺮﺍﺭ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﺮﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﺭﺝ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﺮﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﺭﺑﺮﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﺗﻤﺎﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﺩﺳﺘﺮﺱ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺭﺍﯾﮕﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺻﻮﺭﺕ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﻧﺼﺐ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﯾﺎﻓﺖ‬ .‫ﺑﮕﯿﺮﺩ‬ ‫ﺻﻮﺭﺕ‬ ‫ﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﻧﺎﻣﻪ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﻭﻥ‬ ‫ﺁﻧﻼﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﺩﺍﺧﺖ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻻﺯﻡ‬ ‫ﺁﻣﻮﺯﯾﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺷﺮﯾﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺁﻧﭽﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﺛﺒﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﮐﻨﻮﻥ‬ ،‫ﺷﺪﻩ‬ ‫ﭘﺬﯾﺮﻓﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﯿﺰ‬ ‫ﺩﻧﯿﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻓﻖ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﺮﺍﺩ‬ ‫ﺗﺮﯾﻦ‬  ‫ﻪ‬‫ﺑﺮﺟﺴﺘ‬ ‫ﺳﻮﯼ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ .‫ﺩﺍﺭﺩ‬ ‫ﺍﺧﺘﺼﺎﺹ‬ ‫ﺟﺬﺏ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﻭﺭﺵ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺁﻣﻮﺯﺷﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﺖ‬‫ﻗﺴﻤ‬ ‫ﺗﺮﯾﻦ‬  ‫ﻢ‬‫ﻣﻬ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﯾﮑﯽ‬  ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻧﯿﺎﻓﺘﻨﯽ‬ ‫ﺩﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬  ‫ﻝ‬‫ﺁﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺁﺭﺯﻭﻫﺎ‬ ،‫ﻫﺎ‬  ‫ﻪ‬‫ﺧﻮﺍﺳﺘ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﻫﯿﭻ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﮔﯿﺮﺩ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﯾﺎﺩ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺑﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ .‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺩﻩ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﺪﺍ‬ ‫ﺩﻧﯿﺎ‬ ‫ﺳﺮﺍﺳﺮ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺯﯾﺎﺩﯼ‬ ‫ﻃﺮﻓﺪﺍﺭﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﺩﻟﯿﻞ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ .‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺭﺳﯿﺪﻩ‬ .‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﻤﮑﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻓﻘﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺭﺳﯿﺪﻥ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﺎﻣﻮﺯﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﭘﺲ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻧﯿﺎﻓﺘﻨﯽ‬ ‫ﺩﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬  ‫ﻥ‬‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﮔﺎﻫﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺫﻫﻦ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻭﺭ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﻠﮑﻪ‬ .‫ﻧﯿﺴﺘﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻏﯿﺮﻣﻤﮑﻦ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺩﺍﺭﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﻭﺟﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﮐﺴﺎﻧﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﻢ‬ ‫ﻫﻨﻮﺯ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺁﺳﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻓﻘﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺭﺳﯿﺪﻥ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﻮﺩ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮔﻔﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺟﺬﺏ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﺯﯾﺎﺩﯼ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﻞ‬‫ﺣ‬  ‫ﻩ‬‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻧﮑﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﺷﺮﯾﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﭖ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ .‫ﻧﺪﺍﺭﯾﻢ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﯼ‬  ‫ﻩ‬‫ﺁﯾﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﯼ‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫ﻧﻘﺸﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﯿﭻ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﭘﺲ‬ .‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺳﺮﻧﻮﺷﺖ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺗﻘﺪﯾﺮ‬  ِ ‫ﺍﻧﺘﺨﺎﺏ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﺳﺎﺱ‬ ‫ﻫﺪﻑ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺩﺳﺘﯿﺎﺑﯽ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺷﺒﺨﺘﯽ‬ ،‫ﻣﻮﻓﻘﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺗﺼﻮﺭ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﺩﻡ‬ ‫ﺍﻏﻠﺐ‬ .‫ﺍﻋﺘﻘﺎﺩﻧﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺩﻫﺎﯼ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯽ‬ ‫ﭘﺲ‬ .‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺁﯾﻨﺪﻩ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺳﺮﻧﻮﺷﺖ‬ ‫ﮔﺮﻓﺘﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﻩ‬‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﯾﮑﯽ‬ ‫ﺟﺬﺏ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ‬ .‫ﺷﻤﺎﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺩﺳﺘﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯽ‬ ‫ﮔﻔﺖ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺍﻫﺪ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺷﺮﯾﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﯿﺮ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﻼﺵ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻓﻘﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺩﺳﺘﯿﺎﺑﯽ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺁﯾﻨﺪﻩ‬ ‫ﺮ‬몭‫ﺗﻐ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﺍﮐﻨﻮﻥ‬ ‫ﻫﻢ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩﺗﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻧﺴﭙﺎﺭﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺳﺮﻧﻮﺷﺖ‬ ‫ﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺍﻫﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﺭﺍﺋﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺗﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﺣﺮﻓﻪ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺟﺪﯾﺪﺗﺮ‬ ‫ﻧﺴﺨﻪ‬ ‫ﺯﻭﺩﯼ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺷﺪﻩ‬ ‫ﻃﺮﺍﺣﯽ‬ ios ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﺪﺭﻭﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﻧﺴﺨﻪ‬ ‫ﺩﻭ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﻭﺭﺵ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﻭﺭﻩ‬ ‫ﻧﺎﻡ‬ ‫ﺛﺒﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﺸﺎﻭﺭﻩ‬  ”‫ﺷﻮﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺟﺬﺏ‬ ‫“ﮐﺎﺭﺷﻨﺎﺱ‬ ‫ﺁﻣﻮﺯﺷﯽ‬ ‫ﺩﻭﺭﻩ‬ ‫ﺟﺬﺏ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﻭﺭﺵ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ ‫ﻓﺮﺩﯼ‬ ‫ﺭﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻓﻘﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﺰﺭﮔﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﻮﮔﺮﺍﻓﯽ‬ ‫ﺗﻠﮕﺮﺍﻡ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﻧﺎﻝ‬  ‫ﻧﺎﻡ‬ ‫ﺛﺒﺖ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﺸﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﻃﻼﻋﺎﺕ‬   ‫ﺩﻧﯿﺎ‬ ‫ﺳﺮﺍﺳﺮ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﻣﺨﺎﻃﺐ‬ ‫ﻫﺰﺍﺭ‬ 100 ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﺶ‬ ‫ﺩﺍﺭﺍﯼ‬ ( ‫ﺷﻮﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺟﺬﺏ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﺭﺷﻨﺎﺱ‬ ) ‫ﻣﺨﺎﻃﺐ‬ ‫ﭘﺮ‬ ‫ﺩﻭﺭﻩ‬ ‫ﻋﻀﻮﯾﺖ‬ / ‫ﻭﺭﻭﺩ‬  ‫ﻣﻘﺮﺭﺍﺕ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻗﻮﺍﻧﯿﻦ‬  ‫ﻣﺎ‬   ‫ﻩ‬‫ﺩﺭﺑﺎﺭ‬  ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﻤﺎﺱ‬ 
  2. 2. .‫ﮐﻨﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺘﻔﺎﺩﻩ‬ ‫ﺁﻥ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺍﻧﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺭﺍﺣﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ،‫ﻧﺼﺐ‬ ‫ﺍﻭﻝ‬ ‫ﻟﺤﻈﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﺭﺑﺮﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﯼ‬  ‫ﻪ‬‫ﻫﻤ‬ ‫ﺩﻟﯿﻞ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ .‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺷﺮﯾﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﭖ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻭﯾﮋﮔ‬ ‫ﺗﺮﯾﻦ‬  ‫ﻢ‬‫ﻣﻬ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﯾﮑﯽ‬ ‫ﺁﺳﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﺭﺑﺮﯼ‬ ‫ﺭﺍﺑﻂ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﺩﮔﯽ‬ .‫ﺩﺍﺭﺩ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﺮﺍﻩ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻥ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﺯﻧﺪﮔ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎﺭﯼ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻓﻮﺍﯾﺪ‬ ،‫ﺁﻣﻮﺯﯾﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺁﻧﭽﻪ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﺁﻥ‬ ‫ﺩﺍﻧﻠﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﻗﺪﺍﻡ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﻭﺵ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬ ‫ﺍﺩﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﮔﺮﺗﻔﻦ‬ ‫ﮐﻤﮏ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬  ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺷﻮﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﻭﺭﺵ‬ ‫ﺗﻠﮕﺮﺍﻡ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﻧﺎﻝ‬ ‫ﻭﺍﺭﺩ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﻭﺭﺵ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ android ‫ﻭ‬ ios ‫ﻧﺴﺨﻪ‬ ‫ﺩﺍﻧﻠﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﺣﺎﺿﺮ‬ ‫ﺣﺎﻝ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺪ‬몭‫ﻧﻤﺎ‬ ios ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﺪﺭﻭﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ :‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻋﺒﺎﺭﺕ‬ ،‫ﺷﻮﺩ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮔﻔﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﺁﻧﭽﻪ‬ ‫ﺳﻮﺯﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﺍﺷﺘﯿﺎﻕ‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬ BURNING DESIRE ‫ﺿﺮﻭﺭﺕ‬ ‫ﺍﺷﺘﯿﺎﻕ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﮕﯿﺰﻩ‬ ‫ﺩﺍﺷﺘﻦ‬ ،‫ﺁﺭﺯﻭﯾﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺭﺳﯿﺪﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ .‫ﺑﺎﺷﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺩﺍﺷﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﻮﻕ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺷﻮﺭ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻓﻘﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺍﻫﺪﺍﻑ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺭﺳﯿﺪﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ،‫ﺗﻮﻗﻒ‬ ‫ﺑﺪﻭﻥ‬ ‫ﭼﻄﻮﺭ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﮔﯿﺮﯾﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﯾﺎﺩ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺑﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺍﭖ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺁﻧﻘﺪﺭ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﺵ‬‫ﺁﻣﻮﺯ‬ .‫ﺩﻫﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﺰﺍﯾﺶ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﻫﺪﻑ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺩﺳﺘﯿﺎﺑﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﺍﺷﺘﯿﺎﻕ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺷﻮﺭ‬ ‫ﺑﺘﻮﺍﻧﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺣﺮﮐﺖ‬ ‫ﺳﻤﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ً ‫ﺩﻗﯿﻘﺎ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺫﻫﻦ‬ ،‫ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﻭﺭﺵ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ .‫ﺩﺍﺭﺩ‬ .‫ﺷﻮﯾﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺯﺩﻩ‬  ‫ﻥ‬‫ﻫﯿﺠﺎ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﻫﺪﻑ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺭﺳﯿﺪﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﻟﺤﻈﻪ‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺑﺰﺭﮒ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻓﺮﺍﮔﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺗﻔﮑﺮﺍﺕ‬ ‫ﺑﮕﺬﺍﺭﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﻧﮕﺮﺍﻧﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﭖ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﺵ‬‫ﺁﻣﻮﺯ‬ ‫ﻓﺮﺍﮔﯿﺮﯼ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ .‫ﻓﺮﺩﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺁﯾﻨﺪﻩ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﺴﺒﺖ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﮕﺮﺍﻧ‬ ‫ﮔﺬﺍﺷﺘﻦ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﺎﺭ‬ ،‫ﮔﯿﺮﯾﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﯾﺎﺩ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺑﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺟﺬﺏ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ‬ ‫ﯼ‬  ‫ﻩ‬‫ﺩﺭﺑﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﺷﺮﯾﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯾﯽ‬  ‫ﮏ‬‫ﺗﮑﻨﯿ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺩﯾﮕﺮ‬ ‫ﯾﮑﯽ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺁﯾﻨﺪﻩ‬ ‫ﻣﺴﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﺩﺭﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬  ‫ﺵ‬‫ﺁﻣﻮﺯ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ .‫ﻧﺒﺎﺷﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺁﻥ‬ ‫ﻧﮕﺮﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﻧﺒﺎﯾﺪ‬ ،‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺭﯾﺰﯼ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﻧﺎﻣﻪ‬ ‫ﻓﺮﺩﺍ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺣﺎﻝ‬ ‫ﻋﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ .‫ﺑﺒﺮﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﻟﺬﺕ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﺮﻭﺯ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯽ‬ ‫ﻟﺤﻈﻪ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﭼﻄﻮﺭ‬ ‫ﺁﻣﻮﺯﯾﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ .‫ﮔﯿﺮﯾﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻗﺮﺍﺭ‬ ‫ﺗﺮﻗﯽ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﺸﺮﻓﺖ‬ ‫ﯼ‬  ‫ﻪ‬‫ﭘﻠ‬ ‫ﮐﺪﺍﻡ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺁﯾﻨﺪﻩ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺒﯿﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﻭﺿﻮﺡ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﺸﺨﺺ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﺷﻮﺭ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﮕﯿﺰﻩ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﺪﺍ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻓﻘﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﺭﺍﻫﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﻫﺴﺘﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩﺗﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﻠﮑﻪ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﻤ‬ ‫ﻣﺸﺨﺺ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﯼ‬  ‫ﻩ‬‫ﺁﯾﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﮔﯿﺮﺩ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﻤ‬ ‫ﺗﺼﻤﯿﻢ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﻭﺭﺵ‬ ‫ﺍﭖ‬ !‫ﻧﮑﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﺷﺘﺒﺎﻩ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺒﺘﻪ‬ .‫ﺭﻭﺩ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺫﻫﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﯾﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺑﻨﺪﻧﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﭼﻤﺪﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﻫﻢ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬  ‫ﺱ‬‫ﺍﺳﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﮕﺮﺍﻧ‬ ،‫ﻓﺮﺩﺍ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﺴﺒﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻠﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﺩﯾﺪﯼ‬ ‫ﺩﺍﺷﺘﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻃﺒﯿﻌﯽ‬ ‫ﭘﺲ‬ .‫ﺩﻫﯿﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﺰﺍﯾﺶ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺷﻮﻕ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺍﻭ‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺎﺑﻞ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﺑﻠﻮﯾﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﯿﭻ‬ ‫ﻗﻠﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺭﺳﯿﺪﻥ‬ ‫ﻣﺴﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﭼﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﮔﺮ‬ ‫ﺯﯾﺮﺍ‬ .‫ﻧﺪﺍﺭﺩ‬ ‫ﺭﻓﺘﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻻ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﻧﮕﺮﺍﻧﯽ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺗﺮﺱ‬ ‫ﻫﯿﭻ‬ ،‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﻏﺮﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﮐﻮﻩ‬ ‫ﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺻﻌﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺣﺎﻝ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﺍﻭﻟﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﺍﮔﺮ‬ ‫ﺣﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﻭﻗﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﻮﻫﻨﻮﺭﺩ‬ ‫ﯾﮏ‬ .‫ﮔﯿﺮﺩ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺗﺼﻤﯿﻢ‬ ‫ﺭﻓﺘﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻻ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺯ‬ ‫ﺍﯼ‬  ‫ﻩ‬‫ﺩﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﺷﻦ‬ ‫ﭼﺸﻤﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﭘﺲ‬ .‫ﺑﺮﻭﺩ‬ ‫ﮐﺠﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻗﺮﺍﺭ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺩﺍﻧﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﻗﻠﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺴﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﺑﺘﺪﺍ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺍﻭ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﺎ‬ .‫ﻧﯿﺴﺖ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﺪﺍ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺭﺍﻩ‬ ‫ﭼﻄﻮﺭ‬ ،‫ﺑﺒﯿﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺁﯾﻨﺪﻩ‬ ‫ﻧﺘﻮﺍﻧﺴﺘﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﺪ‬  ‫ﻩ‬‫ﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﮔﻢ‬ ‫ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﺪﻓﯽ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﻭﻗﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﮔﻔﺖ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺍﻫﺪ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﺮﯾﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺳﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩﺑﺎﻭﺭﯼ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﺮﯾﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﻭﺭﺵ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﻔﮑﺮﺍﺕ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﺴﺒﺖ‬ ‫ﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﺷﻮﺩ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻋﺚ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩﺁﮔﺎﻩ‬ ‫ﺫﻫﻦ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﯼ‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﺛﯿﺮ‬ .‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩﺑﺎﻭﺭﯼ‬ ،‫ﺷﻮﺩ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺯﯾﺎﺩﯼ‬ ‫ﺗﺄﮐﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺁﻥ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﯼ‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﻭﺭﺵ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺁﻣﻮﺯﺷﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﮏ‬‫ﺗﮑﻨﯿ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺩﯾﮕﺮ‬ ‫ﯾﮑﯽ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﺪﺍ‬ ‫ﺑﻬﺘﺮﯼ‬ ‫ﺫﻫﻨﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩﺗﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﺴﺒﺖ‬ ‫ﺗﺪﺭﯾﺞ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﺷﻮﺩ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻋﺚ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬  ‫ﻞ‬‫ﭘﺘﺎﻧﺴﯿ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺘﻌﺪﺍﺩﻫﺎ‬ ،‫ﻫﺎ‬  ‫ﻪ‬‫ﺩﺍﺷﺘ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﻗﺪﺭﺗﻤﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﺪﻫﺎﯼ‬몭‫ﺗﺎ‬ .‫ﺑﺎﺷﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺩﺍﺷﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﺗﺮﯼ‬  ‫ﺖ‬‫ﻣﺜﺒ‬ ‫ﭘﺲ‬ .‫ﺁﻭﺭﺩﻡ‬ ‫ﺑﺪﺳﺖ‬ ،‫ﺧﻮﺍﻫﻢ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﭼﯿﺰﯼ‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺍﻧﻢ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫»ﻣﻦ‬ :‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﮑﺮﺍﺭ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﺯ‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﮔﺮ‬ .‫ﺁﻭﺭﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﺪﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺭﺍﺣﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺍﻧﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺑﺨﻮﺍﻫﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺁﻧﭽﻪ‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬ ‫ﺟﺬﺏ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﺳﺎﺱ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬  ‫ﻥ‬‫ﺍﻧﺴﺎ‬ .‫ﺳﺎﺯﺩ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺘﻮﺍﺭ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﮑﻢ‬ ‫ﻓﺮﺩﯼ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﮐﻢ‬ ‫ﮐﻢ‬ ‫ﺟﻤﻼﺕ‬ ‫ﺗﮑﺮﺍﺭ‬ .«‫ﺩﺭﺁﻭﺭﻡ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﯼ‬  ‫ﻩ‬‫ﺳﺠﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺍﻧﻢ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺟﺬﺏ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﺘﻘﺪﻡ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩﺑﺎﻭﺭﯼ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﺭﺑﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺳﻌﯽ‬ ‫ﺷﺮﯾﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ .‫ﺩﻫﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﺰﺍﯾﺶ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩﺵ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﻧﻔﺲ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﻋﺘﻤﺎﺩ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺳﺪ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩﺑﺎﻭﺭﯼ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﺑﺘﺪﺍ‬ ،‫ﺷﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻓﻖ‬ ‫ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯽ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺍﻫﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﺴﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬ .‫ﺑﺴﺎﺯﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﻗﺪﺭﺗﻤﻨﺪﺗﺮﯼ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺯﯾﺒﺎﺗﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺼﻮﯾﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺍﻧﯿﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺍﭖ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﺵ‬‫ﺁﻣﻮﺯ‬ ‫ﮐﻤﮏ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ .‫ﺑﺮﺳﺎﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﯾﺎﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ،‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﺩﺍﺷﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩﺗﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺯﯾﺒﺎﺗﺮﯼ‬ ‫ﺗﺼﻮﯾﺮ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩﺁﮔﺎﻩ‬ ‫ﺫﻫﻦ‬ ‫ﻭﻗﺘﯽ‬ .‫ﺩﺍﺭﺩ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻓﻘﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺭﺳﯿﺪﻥ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺯﯾﺎﺩﯼ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﺛﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﺎﻥ‬  ‫ﺖ‬‫ﺷﺨﺼﯿ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﺴﺒﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﺼﻮﺭﺍﺕ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻭﺭ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﮑﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﻓﺮﺍﻣﻮﺵ‬ .‫ﻧﯿﺴﺖ‬ ‫ﻏﯿﺮﻣﻤﮑﻦ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﮑﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﺮﺩﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﺎ‬ ،‫ﺷﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﻗﺮﺍﺭ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﻮﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﮕﺬﺭﺩ‬ ‫ﺯﻣﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﭼﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬ .‫ﺯﻧﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﻮﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻥ‬  ‫ﻑ‬‫ﺍﻫﺪﺍ‬ ‫ﺩﻫﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﺰﺍﯾﺶ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﮕﯿﺰﻩ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﻭﺭﺵ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ،‫ﺷﻮﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﺮﮐﯿﺐ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﮕﯿﺰﻩ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺯﻣﺎﻧﯽ‬ .‫ﺩﻫﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺗﺸﮑﯿﻞ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺫﻫﻦ‬ ‫ﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﻗﺴﻤﺖ‬ ‫ﺗﺮﯾﻦ‬  ‫ﻢ‬‫ﻣﻬ‬ ‫ﻣﺆﻟﻔﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ .‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ «‫»ﺍﻧﮕﯿﺰﻩ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﺰﺍﯾﺶ‬ ،‫ﺷﺮﯾﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺘﻔﺎﺩﻩ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻭﯾﮋﮔ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺩﯾﮕﺮ‬ ‫ﯾﮑﯽ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺁﺷﮑﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﮔﻔﺘﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺭﻓﺘﺎﺭ‬ ،‫ﺷﺨﺼﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺁﻥ‬ ‫ﺳﭙﺲ‬ .‫ﺭﺳﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺯﻫﻦ‬ ‫ﻧﺎﺧﻮﺩﺁﮔﺎﻩ‬ ‫ﻗﺴﻤﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺁﻥ‬ ‫ﺍﺭﺗﻌﺎﺵ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺑﻠﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﻩ‬‫ﺍﻧﮕﯿﺰ‬ ‫ﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﺷﻮﺩ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺗﺮﻏﯿﺐ‬ ‫ﺑﻠﮑﻪ‬ .‫ﺷﻮﺩ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﻤ‬ ‫ﺩﺍﺩﻩ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻗﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﻩ‬‫ﺍﻧﮕﯿﺰ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬  ‫ﺵ‬‫ﺁﻣﻮﺯ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ .‫ﺁﻣﻮﺯﯾﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻧﯿﺰ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺗﻼﺵ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﮕﯿﺰﻩ‬ ‫ﯼ‬  ‫ﻪ‬‫ﺗﻮﺳﻌ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﻩ‬‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺑﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﭖ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ .‫ﺩﺍﺭﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﺩﻭﺍﻡ‬ ‫ﮐﻮﺗﺎﻫﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﺪﺕ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﻓﻘﻂ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺷﻮﻧﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺑﻠﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻫﯿﺠﺎﻧﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺍﺣﺴﺎﺳﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻗﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﻩ‬‫ﺍﻧﮕﯿﺰ‬ .‫ﺑﺎﺷﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺩﺍﺷﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﺩﺍﺋﻤﯽ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻣﺪﺕ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﺎ‬ .‫ﺍﻓﺘﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺍﺗﻔﺎﻕ‬ ،‫ﺑﺎﺭﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺭﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﺻﻮﺭﺕ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﺗﮑﺮﺍﺭ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺍﻏﻠﺐ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﮕﯿﺰﻩ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ .‫ﺷﻮﺩ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺩﺍﺩﻩ‬ ‫ﺁﻣﻮﺯﺵ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺪﺕ‬ ‫ﻃﻮﻻﻧﯽ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺩﺍﺋﻤﯽ‬ ‫ﯼ‬  ‫ﻩ‬‫ﺍﻧﮕﯿﺰ‬ ‫ﺗﻘﻮﯾﺖ‬ ‫ﺭﺍﻫﮑﺎﺭﻫﺎﯼ‬ ‫ﺷﺮﯾﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬   .‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﻼﺵ‬ ‫ﺁﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺭﺳﯿﺪﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ،‫ﻫﺪﻑ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﺘﺨﺎﺏ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮐﻤﮏ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ،‫ﺷﻮﺩ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮔﻔﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﺁﻣﻮﺯﺷﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﻞ‬‫ﻓﺎﯾ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﮕﯿﺰﻩ‬ ‫ﺗﻘﻮﯾﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﻫﺎﯾﯽ‬  ‫ﻩ‬‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﯾﺮ‬ ‫ﺫﻫﻦ‬ ،‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﮑﺮﺍﺭ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩﺗﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺭﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺭﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﻭﻍ‬ ‫ﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﺍﮔﺮ‬ ‫ﺣﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺁﻣﻮﺧﺘﻪ‬ ،‫ﮐﺮﺩﻩ‬ ‫ﮐﺴﺐ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯾﺶ‬  ‫ﺖ‬‫ﻣﻮﻓﻘﯿ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺷﮑﺴﺖ‬ ‫ﺯﻣﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺭﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺗﺠﺎﺭﺑﯽ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻣﻄﺎﻟﻌﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﺳﺎﺱ‬ ‫ﺷﺮﯾﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﻠﮑﻪ‬ .‫ﺪ‬몭‫ﺑﮕﻮ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﻭﻍ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺍﻫﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﻤ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﮐﺴﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﺎ‬ .‫ﺷﻮﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﺒﺪﯾﻞ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﻭﺍﻗﻌﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺍﻧﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻫﻢ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬  ‫ﻍ‬‫ﺩﺭﻭ‬ ‫ﭘﺲ‬ .‫ﭘﺬﯾﺮﺩ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺁﻥ‬ ‫ﺳﺮﺍﻧﺠﺎﻡ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﻧﺎﺧﻮﺩﺁﮔﺎﻩ‬ .‫ﻧﺪﻫﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺫﻫﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺁﻥ‬ ‫ﻭﺭﻭﺩ‬ ‫ﯼ‬  ‫ﻩ‬‫ﺍﺟﺎﺯ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺩﻭﺭ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺍﺣﺘﯿﺎﻃﯽ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺗﺮﺩﯾﺪ‬ ،‫ﺷﮏ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﻣﻞ‬ ‫ﺻﺪﺍﻗﺖ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﻭﺭﺵ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻓﻘﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺁﯾﻨﺪﻩ‬ ‫ﺗﺠﺴﻢ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺗﺼﻮﯾﺮﺳﺎﺯﯼ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﺵ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺘﻔﺎﺩﻩ‬ ‫ﻭﺍﻗﻊ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﺠﺴﻢ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺁﯾﻨﺪﻩ‬ ‫ﭼﻄﻮﺭ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﮔﯿﺮﯾﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﯾﺎﺩ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺗﺮﻏﯿﺐ‬ ‫ﺍﻫﺪﺍﻑ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺩﺳﺘﯿﺎﺑﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺁﯾﻨﺪﻩ‬ ‫ﺗﺮﺳﯿﻢ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺗﺠﺴﻢ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﺘﻈﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻓﻖ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﺷﻦ‬ ‫ﯼ‬  ‫ﻩ‬‫ﺁﯾﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﯾﮏ‬ ،‫ﭘﯽ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﭘﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﺖ‬‫ﺷﮑﺴ‬ ‫ﺣﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺗﻼﺵ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺪﺍﻧﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﻭﻗﺘﯽ‬ .‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺁﯾﻨﺪﻩ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﺴﺒﺖ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﯿﺪﻭﺍﺭﯼ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﻋﺎﻟﯽ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻣﺆﺛﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﮑﻨﯿﮏ‬ ‫ﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﺗﺠﺴﻢ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻓﺮﺍﻣﻮﺵ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﺳﺨﺘ‬ ‫ﺭﻧﺞ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﺩﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﻤﺎﻡ‬ ،‫ﺷﻤﺎﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺧﻼﺹ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺗﻔﮑﺮﺍﺕ‬ ‫ﯼ‬  ‫ﻪ‬‫ﻫﻤ‬ ‫ﺩﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺍﻧﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﺵ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ .‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺁﯾﻨﺪﻩ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﺴﺒﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﻨﯽ‬  ‫ﺵ‬‫ﺧﻮ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯽ‬ ‫ﻧﺎﻣﻼﯾﻤﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﺗﻤﺎﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺩﻥ‬ ‫ﻓﺮﺍﻣﻮﺵ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﻣﺆﺛﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﮑﻨﯿﮏ‬ ‫ﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﺫﻫﻦ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﺯﯼ‬  ‫ﻩ‬‫ﺁﻣﺎﺩ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺩ؟‬ ‫ﺗﺠﺴﻢ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺁﯾﻨﺪﻩ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﻮﺩ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻣﮕﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﭙﺮﺳﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺷﺎﯾﺪ‬ .‫ﺷﻮﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺳﻮﺍﺭ‬ ‫ﻣﺜﺒﺖ‬ ‫ﺗﻔﮑﺮﺍﺕ‬ ‫ﮐﺸﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺎﺑﻞ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﺪ‬ :‫ﮐﺮﺩ‬ ‫ﺍﺷﺎﺭﻩ‬ ‫ﺯﯾﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺍﺭﺩ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺍﻥ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬  ‫ﻩ‬‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﯼ‬  ‫ﻪ‬‫ﺟﻤﻠ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ .‫ﺩﺍﺭﺩ‬ ‫ﻭﺟﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺷﺮﯾﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﺵ‬‫ﺁﻣﻮﺯ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺯﯾﺎﺩﯼ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﻩ‬‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﺯﯼ‬  ‫ﻦ‬‫ﺫﻫ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﺁﯾﻨﺪﻩ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﺴﺒﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﻨﯽ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺵ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﻣﺎﻧﻊ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺗﻔﮑﺮﺍﺕ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ .‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺗﻔﮑﺮ‬ ‫ﻫﺮﮔﻮﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺫﻫﻦ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺩﻥ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﻟﯽ‬ ،‫ﺑﯿﺎﻣﻮﺯﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺁﯾﻨﺪﻩ‬ ‫ﺗﺠﺴﻢ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺗﮑﻨﯿﮑﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻭﻟﯿﻦ‬ :‫ﺫﻫﻦ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺩﻥ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﻟﯽ‬ .‫ﺑﮑﺸﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﺼﻮﯾﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺁﻥ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﯼ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺍﻫﯿﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﻃﻮﺭ‬ ‫ﺁﻥ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯽ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﻟﯽ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺫﻫﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﻮﻡ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﯾﺪ‬ .‫ﺷﻮﺩ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬
  3. 3. ‫ﺭﻭﺯ‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬ ،‫ﻫﺴﺘﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﻗﯿﻤﺖ‬  ‫ﻥ‬‫ﮔﺮﺍ‬ ‫ﻣﺎﺷﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﺧﺮﯾﺪﻥ‬ ‫ﺁﺭﺯﻭﯼ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺍﮔﺮ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﺼﻮﺭ‬ ،‫ﺩﺍﺭﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺁﺭﺯﻭ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﻃﻮﺭ‬ ‫ﺁﻥ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺁﯾﻨﺪﻩ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﺴﺒﺖ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﺯﯼ‬ ‫ﺫﻫﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ :‫ﺑﺒﯿﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺍﻫﯿﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺁﻧﻄﻮﺭ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺗﮑﺮﺍﺭ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺗﮑﻨﯿﮏ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﺸﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﭼﻪ‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬ .‫ﻫﺴﺘﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﭘﻮﻝ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺮﺩﻥ‬ ‫ﺣﺎﻝ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﺼﻮﺭ‬ ‫ﺷﺐ‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬ ،‫ﺩﺍﺭﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﭘﻮﻝ‬ ‫ﺷﻐﻞ‬ ‫ﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﺧﺮﯾﺪﻥ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﯾﺎﯼ‬ ‫ﺍﮔﺮ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﺼﻮﺭ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩﺭﻭ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺭﺍﻧﻨﺪﮔﯽ‬ ‫ﺣﺎﻝ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ .‫ﺧﻮﺭﺩ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﻮﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﯾﺎ‬ ‫ﺁﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﺸﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺫﻫﻦ‬ ،‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺷﻮﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﺒﺪﯾﻞ‬ ‫ﻗﺪﺭﺩﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﻥ‬‫ﺍﻧﺴﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ،‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺗﻘﻮﯾﺖ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﻗﺪﺭﺩﺍﻧﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﮏ‬‫ﺗﮑﻨﯿ‬ ‫ﺁﻣﻮﺯﺷﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﻞ‬‫ﻓﺎﯾ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﯼ‬  ‫ﻩ‬‫ﻣﺸﺎﻫﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﻭﻗﺘﯽ‬ .‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻗﺪﺭﺩﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﻓﺮﺩﯼ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﺪﻥ‬ ‫ﺗﺒﺪﯾﻞ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﻭﺭﺵ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﯾﺎﻓﺖ‬ ‫ﻓﻮﺍﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺩﯾﮕﺮ‬ ‫ﯾﮑﯽ‬ ‫ﭘﺲ‬ .‫ﺩﺍﻧﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺩﯾﮕﺮﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﮏ‬‫ﮐﻤ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﻣﺴﺘﻘﻞ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﻮﯾﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺗﺒﺪﯾﻞ‬ ‫ﻓﺮﺩﯼ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ،‫ﺩﺍﺭﺩ‬ ‫ﻃﻠﺐ‬ ‫ﺩﻧﯿﺎ‬ ‫ﯼ‬  ‫ﻪ‬‫ﻫﻤ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺍﺣﺴﺎﺱ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﻓﺮﺩﯼ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺩﯾﮕﺮ‬ ‫ﭘﺲ‬ .‫ﯾﺎﺑﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﺰﺍﯾﺶ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﻣﺜﺒﺖ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﺮﮊﯼ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﺸﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺩﻭﺳﺘﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﻧﻮﺍﺩﻩ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﯼ‬  ‫ﻪ‬‫ﺩﻭﺳﺘﺎﻧ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﺍﺑﻂ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﯼ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻧﺪﺍﺭﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺩﯾﮕﺮﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﮏ‬‫ﮐﻤ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﺴﺒﺖ‬ ‫ﺩﺍﺷﺘﯽ‬  ‫ﻢ‬‫ﭼﺸ‬ ‫ﻫﯿﭻ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺗﻼﺵ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻓﻘﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺭﺳﯿﺪﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ،‫ﻧﺪﺍﻧﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﻃﻠﺒﮑﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﻭﻗﺘﯽ‬ .‫ﻧﺪﺍﺭﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬  ‫ﻥ‬‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﮐﻤﮏ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﯾﺎﻓﺖ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﺘﻈﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﺩﯾﮕﺮ‬ ‫ﺳﻮﯼ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ .‫ﺷﻮﺩ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﺣﯿﻪ‬ ‫ﺗﻀﻌﯿﻒ‬ ‫ﺩﭼﺎﺭ‬ ،‫ﮐﻨﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﻤ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﺩﺍﺧﺖ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺑﺪﻫﯽ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺑﺪﻫﮑﺎﺭﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﻭ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺩﯾﮕﺮﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻓﮑﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﺴﯽ‬ ‫ﻭﻗﺘﯽ‬ .‫ﺍﯾﺴﺘﯿﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﭘﺎﯼ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺧﻠﻖ‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫ﺯﯾﺎﺩﯼ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﺛﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺩﻫﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺑﻬﺒﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺍﻃﺮﺍﻓﯿﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﺍﺑﻂ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﭽﻨﯿﻦ‬ .‫ﺷﻮﺩ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺷﺎﯾﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﺣﺴﺎﺱ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﺠﺎﺩ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻋﺚ‬ ‫ﺩﻭﺳﺘﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﻧﻮﺍﺩﻩ‬ ‫ﺑﺨﺼﻮﺹ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺍﻃﺮﺍﻓﯿﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺗﺸﮑﺮ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻗﺪﺭﺩﺍﻧﯽ‬ .‫ﻧﯿﺴﺖ‬ ‫ﺳﺨﺖ‬ ‫ﭼﻨﺪﺍﻥ‬ ،‫ﻗﺪﺭﺩﺍﻧﯽ‬ ‫ﻧﮕﺮﺵ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﺠﺎﺩ‬ .‫ﺑﺎﺷﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺳﭙﺎﺳﮕﺰﺍﺭ‬ ‫ﮐﻮﭼﮏ‬ ‫ﭼﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﺭﻫﺎﯼ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﮔﯿﺮﯾﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﯾﺎﺩ‬ ،‫ﺩﯾﮕﺮﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺍﺭﺗﺒﺎﻁ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﮏ‬‫ﺗﮑﻨﯿ‬ ‫ﯾﺎﺩﮔﺮﻓﺘﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ .‫ﺩﺍﺷﺖ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺍﻫﺪ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﯼ‬ ‫ﻟﯿﮑﯿﺸﺖ‬.‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺘﻔﺎﺩﻩ‬ ‫ﺁﻥ‬ ‫ﺻﻮﺗﯽ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻭﯾﺪﺋﻮﯾﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﺵ‬‫ﺁﻣﻮﺯ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻧﺼﺐ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺷﺮﯾﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﭖ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻨﮑﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﺮﻁ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺩﻫﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﺰﺍﯾﺶ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﻧﻔﺲ‬ ‫ﻋﺰﺕ‬ ‫ﺩﯾﮕﺮﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺍﻧﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ،‫ﻧﯿﺴﺖ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﺋﻞ‬ ‫ﺣﺮﻣﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﯿﭻ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩﺵ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﺴﯽ‬ ‫ﺭﺍﺳﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﯾﺎﻓﺖ‬ ‫ﺍﺣﺘﺮﺍﻡ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺒﺖ‬ ‫ﻧﯿﺰ‬ ‫ﺩﯾﮕﺮﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺍﻧﯿﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯾﯽ‬  ‫ﻩ‬‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﯾﮑﯽ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﯾﺸﺘﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﺣﺘﺮﺍﻡ‬ .‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻧﻔﺲ‬ ‫ﻋﺰﺕ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﻥ‬‫ﺑﻨﯿﺎ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﯾﮑﯽ‬ ‫ﮔﯿﺮﯼ‬ ‫ﺗﺼﻤﯿﻢ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻓﮑﺮﯼ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺘﻘﻼﻝ‬ .‫ﮔﯿﺮﯾﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﯾﺎﺩ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺑﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﺮﯾﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﻧﻔﺲ‬ ‫ﻋﺰﺕ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ؟‬ ‫ﺩﺍﺷﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﺣﺘﺮﺍﻡ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﺘﻈﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻓﻘﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ .‫ﺷﻮﺩ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺩﺍﺩﻩ‬ ‫ﺁﻣﻮﺯﺵ‬ ‫ﻣﺴﺘﻘﻞ‬ ‫ﮔﯿﺮﯼ‬  ‫ﻢ‬‫ﺗﺼﻤﯿ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﮏ‬‫ﺗﮑﻨﯿ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﻭﺭﺵ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﺎ‬ .‫ﻧﯿﺴﺖ‬ ‫ﻧﻔﺲ‬ ‫ﻋﺰﺕ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺧﺒﺮﯼ‬ ،‫ﺑﺎﺷﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﻭﺍﺑﺴﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬  ‫ﯼ‬‫ﮔﯿﺮ‬  ‫ﻢ‬‫ﺗﺼﻤﯿ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺯﻣﺎﻧﯽ‬ .‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺷﺮﯾﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺻﻮﺗﯽ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻭﯾﺪﺋﻮﯾﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﺵ‬‫ﺁﻣﻮﺯ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺘﻔﺎﺩﻩ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻧﺼﺐ‬ ‫ﻓﻮﺍﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﯾﮑﯽ‬ ،‫ﺩﯾﮕﺮﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﮐﻤﮏ‬ ‫ﺩﺍﺷﺖ‬  ‫ﻢ‬‫ﭼﺸ‬ ‫ﺑﺪﻭﻥ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻓﻘﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺭﺳﯿﺪﻥ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺍﻧﺎﯾﯽ‬ .‫ﺑﺎﺷﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﻭﺍﺑﺴﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﺴﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﺒﺎﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺩﻫﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﺰﺍﯾﺶ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﻧﻔﺲ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﻋﺘﻤﺎﺩ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺷﻮﺩ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻋﺚ‬ ‫ﻧﻔﺲ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﻋﺘﻤﺎﺩ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ؟‬ ‫ﻧﮕﺮﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﺁﯾﻨﺪﻩ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﭼﺮﺍ‬ ،‫ﺩﺍﺭﺩ‬ ‫ﺍﻋﺘﻤﺎﺩ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻤﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩﺵ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﻓﺮﺩﯼ‬ .‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﻓﯽ‬ ‫ﻧﻔﺲ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﻋﺘﻤﺎﺩ‬ ‫ﺩﺍﺷﺘﻦ‬ ،‫ﺟﺬﺏ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﻣﻬﻢ‬ ‫ﺍﺻﻮﻝ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﯾﮑﯽ‬ .‫ﺷﻮﯾﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﻤ‬ ‫ﻧﺎﺍﻣﯿﺪ‬ ،‫ﮐﻨﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﺴﺨﺮﻩ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺩﯾﮕﺮﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻨﮑﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ،‫ﺩﺍﺭﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﻃﺮﺡ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﯾﺎﻫﺎﯾﺘﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺩﺳﺘﯿﺎﺑﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﺍﮔﺮ‬ .‫ﻧﺘﺮﺳﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬  ‫ﻥ‬‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺩﻥ‬ ‫ﺍﺟﺮﺍﯾﯽ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬  ‫ﻩ‬‫ﺍﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﻇﺎﻫﺮ‬ ‫ﺟﻤﻊ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﭼﻄﻮﺭ‬ ‫ﺩﻫﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﯾﺎﺩ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﻔﺲ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﻋﺘﻤﺎﺩ‬ .‫ﺷﻮﺩ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﻤ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺼﺮﻑ‬ ‫ﻣﺴﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﯼ‬  ‫ﻪ‬‫ﺍﺩﺍﻣ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺩﺍﺭﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻤﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﺗﻮﺍﻧﺎﯾ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺁﻧﻘﺪﺭ‬ ،‫ﺷﻮﯾﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺭﻭ‬  ‫ﻪ‬‫ﺭﻭﺑ‬ ‫ﻣﺸﮑﻼﺕ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺍﻧﻊ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﻭﻗﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﺣﺘﯽ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺗﻘﻮﯾﺖ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﻧﻔﺲ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﻋﺘﻤﺎﺩ‬ ،‫ﺷﻮﺩ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮔﻔﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﺮﯾﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﺵ‬‫ﺁﻣﻮﺯ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯾﯽ‬  ‫ﮏ‬‫ﺗﮑﻨﯿ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﻧﻈﺮﺍﺕ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺑﺰﻧﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺣﺮﻑ‬ ،‫ﺷﻮﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺩﯾﮕﺮﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﻌﺎﻣﻞ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺍﺭﺗﺒﺎﻁ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﺸﺮﻓﺖ‬ ‫ﯼ‬  ‫ﻪ‬‫ﭘﺮﻭﺳ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺑﺨﺸﯽ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﮐﺸﺎﻧﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺍﺟﺘﻤﺎﻉ‬ ‫ﺩﺍﺧﻞ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬  ‫ﺵ‬‫ﺁﻣﻮﺯ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ .‫ﺩﺍﺭﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﻧﯿﺎﺯ‬ ‫ﺍﭖ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﺪﺕ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ،‫ﻫﺴﺘﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﮔﯿﺮ‬  ‫ﻪ‬‫ﮔﻮﺷ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺰﻭﯼ‬ ‫ﻓﺮﺩﯼ‬ ‫ﺍﮔﺮ‬ ‫ﭘﺲ‬ .‫ﺩﺍﺭﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻻﯾﯽ‬ ‫ﻧﻔﺲ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﻋﺘﻤﺎﺩ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﺩ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯾﯽ‬  ‫ﻡ‬‫ﺁﺩ‬ ‫ﺳﺮﺍﻍ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﻬﺮﻭﺯﯼ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻓﻘﯿﺖ‬ .‫ﺁﯾﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﻤ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺳﺮﺍﻍ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ،‫ﺑﻨﺸﯿﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻓﻘﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺘﻈﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﯼ‬  ‫ﻪ‬‫ﮔﻮﺷ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺯﻣﺎﻧﯽ‬ ‫ﺗﺎ‬ .‫ﺷﻮﺩ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﺧﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬  ‫ﻪ‬‫ﺧﻮﺍﺳﺘ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺍﺣﺴﺎﺳﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﯿﻖ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺟﻪ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﻧﻈﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺭﺩ‬ ‫ﻫﺪﻑ‬ ‫ﺗﺮ‬  ‫ﻊ‬‫ﺳﺮﯾ‬ ‫ﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﺷﻮﺩ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻋﺚ‬ ‫ﻭﺍﻗﻊ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬  ‫ﻪ‬‫ﺧﻮﺍﺳﺘ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺍﺣﺴﺎﺳﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﺗﺮﯾﻦ‬  ‫ﻖ‬‫ﻋﻤﯿ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﮎ‬ .‫ﻫﺴﺘﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﭼﯿﺰﯼ‬ ‫ﭼﻪ‬ ‫ﺩﻧﺒﺎﻝ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺪﺍﻧﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﻮﺩ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻣﯿﺴﺮ‬ ‫ﻭﻗﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﺁﺭﺯﻭﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺭﺳﯿﺪﻥ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻓﻘﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬  ‫ﻥ‬‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﻃﻮﺭﯼ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ .‫ﻫﺴﺘﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻧﻬﻔﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻥ‬  ‫ﻦ‬‫ﺫﻫ‬ ‫ﻧﺎﺧﻮﺩﺁﮔﺎﻩ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺘﻌﺪﺍﺩﻫﺎﯼ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺁﺭﺯﻭﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﮔﺎﻫﯽ‬ .‫ﻧﮑﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺟﻪ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﯼ‬  ‫ﻪ‬‫ﺁﮔﺎﻫﺎﻧ‬ ‫ﺫﻫﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻓﻘﻂ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺁﻣﻮﺯﯾﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺷﺮﯾﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﭖ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﮐﺸﻒ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ .‫ﺍﯾﺪ‬  ‫ﻩ‬‫ﮐﺮﺩ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺧﻮﺭﺩ‬ ‫ﺷﮑﺴﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﻮﯾﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺍﺷﺘﺒﺎﻩ‬ ‫ﻣﺘﻮﺟﻪ‬ ‫ﻭﻗﺘﯽ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﺘﺨﺎﺏ‬ ‫ﺍﺷﺘﺒﺎﻩ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬  ‫ﻑ‬‫ﻫﺪ‬ ‫ﻧﺘﯿﺠﻪ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻣﺎﻧﯿﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺍﻃﻼﻉ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﺎ‬ .‫ﺍﻧﺪﯾﺸﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺫﻫﻦ‬  ِ ‫ﺧﻮﺩﺁﮔﺎﻩ‬ ‫ﺑﺨﺶ‬ ‫ﺍﻃﻼﺕ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﺮ‬ ‫ﻇﻮﺍﻫﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻓﻘﻂ‬ ،‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﻭﺍﻗﻌﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﺣﺴﺎﺳﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﯼ‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﻤﺮﮐﺰ‬ ‫ﺟﺎﯼ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬  ‫ﻥ‬‫ﺁ‬ .‫ﺧﻮﺍﻫﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﭼﻪ‬ ‫ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯽ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ً ‫ﻭﺍﻗﻌﺎ‬ ‫ﺩﺍﻧﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﻤ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﺩﻡ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﻧﯿﻤﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﺶ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻭﺍﻗﻌﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺘﻌﺪﺍﺩﻫﺎﯼ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﺗﻮﺍﻧﺎﯾ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺣﺴﺐ‬ ‫ﻫﺪﻑ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻣﺴﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﺘﺨﺎﺏ‬ ‫ﺯﯾﺮﺍ‬ .‫ﺭﺳﯿﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻓﻘﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺗﺮ‬  ‫ﻊ‬‫ﺳﺮﯾ‬ ،‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﮎ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﻭﺍﻗﻌﯽ‬ ‫ﺣﺲ‬ ‫ﺑﺘﻮﺍﻧﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺷﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺩﺍﺷﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺍﻧﺎﯾﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﻭﻗﺘﯽ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﺪﺍ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﻭﺍﻗﻌﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﻪ‬‫ﺧﻮﺍﺳﺘ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺘﻌﺪﺍﺩﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﭼﻄﻮﺭ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺁﻣﻮﺯﯾﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺷﺮﯾﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﻭﯾﺪﺋﻮﯾﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﺵ‬‫ﺁﻣﻮﺯ‬ ‫ﯼ‬  ‫ﻩ‬‫ﻣﺸﺎﻫﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ .‫ﺭﺳﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻧﺘﯿﺠﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺳﺎﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻓﻘﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﺪﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﭼﺸﻢ‬ ‫ﺑﮕﺬﺍﺭﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺟﺬﺏ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺗﺮﻓﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﺎ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺗﻤﺮﮐﺰ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﻓﻌﻠﯽ‬ ‫ﻭﺿﻌﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﺯﻣﺮﻩ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﯿﻂ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﯼ‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ،‫ﺷﻮﻧﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺭﻭ‬  ‫ﻪ‬‫ﺭﻭﺑ‬ ‫ﻣﺸﮑﻞ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﺩ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺍﮔﺮ‬ ،‫ﺑﺮﺳﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻫﺪﻑ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺍﻫﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻭﻗﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﺩﻡ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺑﺴﯿﺎﺭﯼ‬ .‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺁﯾﻨﺪﻩ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﺪﺍﺯ‬  ‫ﻢ‬‫ﭼﺸ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﯼ‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫ﺷﺪﻥ‬ ‫ﻣﺘﻤﺮﮐﺰ‬ ،‫ﺷﺪﻩ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﺩﺍﺧﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﺁﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﯿﺰ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﻭﺭﺵ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫)ﻣﺴﯿﺮﯼ‬ ‫ﻭﺍﻗﻌﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﺪﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﭼﺸﻢ‬ ‫ﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺍﻧﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﺨﺼﯽ‬ ‫ﺗﻨﻬﺎ‬ .‫ﺑﺒﯿﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﻧﯿﺰ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﺷﻦ‬ ‫ﯼ‬  ‫ﻩ‬‫ﺁﯾﻨﺪ‬ ،(‫ﻫﺎ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫)ﺳﺨﺘ‬ ‫ﻟﯿﻮﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﻟﯽ‬ ‫ﯼ‬  ‫ﻪ‬‫ﻧﯿﻤ‬ ‫ﺩﯾﺪﻥ‬ ‫ﺟﺎﯼ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮐﻤﮏ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺗﮑﻨﯿﮏ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﺮ‬  ‫ﯼ‬‫ﻗﻮ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﺳﺨﺘ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺎﺑﻠﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺍﻧﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﭼﯿﺰﯼ‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﺶ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﻨﺶ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ .‫ﻫﺴﺘﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ،‫ﮐﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﺠﺎﺩ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯾﺘﺎﻥ‬ (‫ﻣﻮﻓﻘﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﯼ‬  ‫ﻩ‬‫ﺍﻧﮕﯿﺰ‬ ‫ﻭﺍﻗﻌﯽ‬ ‫ﺗﺼﺎﻭﯾﺮ‬ ‫ﮐﻤﮏ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ،‫ﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﻟﯽ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻥ‬  ‫ﻝ‬‫ﺩ‬ ‫ﺗﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺘﻔﺎﺩﻩ‬ ‫ﻧﻘﺎﺷﯽ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﺑﻠﻮﻫﺎﯼ‬ ‫ﺣﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻋﮑﺲ‬ ،‫ﭘﻮﺳﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺍﻧﯿﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻓﻘﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﺪﺍﺯ‬  ‫ﻢ‬‫ﭼﺸ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺁﯾﻨﺪﻩ‬ ‫ﺗﺠﺴﻢ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ .‫ﺷﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺗﺮ‬  ‫ﺖ‬‫ﺭﺍﺣ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯾﺘﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﺮﻭﺯ‬ ‫ﺗﺤﻤﻞ‬ ‫ﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﺩﻫﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﻗﺮﺍﺭ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺎﺑﻞ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﺯ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺷﺐ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺁﻥ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﻬﯿﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻓﻖ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﺮﺍﺩ‬ ‫ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﻭﺍﻗﻌﯽ‬ ‫ﺗﺼﺎﻭﯾﺮﯼ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺍﻧﯿﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺍﮔﺮ‬ ‫ﺣﺘﯽ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﻘﻮﯾﺖ‬ ‫ﻋﻼﻗﻤﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﺁﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺩﻫﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﻗﺮﺍﺭ‬ ‫ﭼﯿﺰﯼ‬ ‫ﺁﻥ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﺮﺍﻩ‬ ‫ﺗﻠﻔﻦ‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬ ‫ﮔﻮﺷﯽ‬ ‫ﯼ‬  ‫ﻪ‬‫ﺯﻣﯿﻨ‬ ‫ﺗﺼﻮﯾﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺍﻧﯿﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ .‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺁﯾﻨﺪﻩ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﺪﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﭼﺸﻢ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﺠﺎﺩ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﮏ‬‫ﺗﮑﻨﯿ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﯾﮑﯽ‬ ‫ﺩﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﯼ‬  ‫ﻪ‬‫ﺗﺨﺘ‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬ ‫ﻭﯾﮋﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﻮﺭﺩ‬ .‫ﺷﻮﺩ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻫﺪﻑ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺩﺳﺘﯿﺎﺑﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﺣﺴﺎﺱ‬ ‫ﺗﻘﻮﯾﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻋﺚ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﺵ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﻧﺼﺐ‬ ‫ﯾﺨﭽﺎﻝ‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬ ‫ﻟﺒﺎﺱ‬ ‫ﮐﻤﺪ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﺏ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﯼ‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﻫﺪﻑ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺗﺼﻮﯾﺮﯼ‬   .‫ﻫﺴﺘﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﭖ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺑﺪﺍﻧﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﺩﺍﺯﯾﻢ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬  ‫ﺵ‬‫ﺭﻭ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﮐﻮﭼﮑﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﺨﺶ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻓﻘﻂ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻨﺠﺎ‬ .‫ﺷﻮﺩ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺩﺍﺩﻩ‬ ‫ﺷﺮﺡ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﺷﺮﯾﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﮔﺴﺘﺮﺩﻩ‬ ً ‫ﮐﺎﻣﻼ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻤﯽ‬ ‫ﻃﻮﺭ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬  ‫ﮏ‬‫ﺗﮑﻨﯿ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺒﺘﻪ‬ .‫ﺷﻮﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺁﺷﻨﺎ‬ ‫ﭼﯿﺰﻫﺎﯾﯽ‬ ‫ﭼﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻗﺮﺍﺭ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﮔﺬﺭﺩ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﭼﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺷﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﻭﻧﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﻨﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺍﺳﺘﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺷﺒﺨﺘﯽ‬ ،‫ﭘﻮﻝ‬ ،‫ﻣﻮﻓﻘﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻭﻗﺘﯽ‬ .‫ﺷﻮﯾﻢ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻣﺒﺘﻼ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﺩ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ،‫ﮐﻨﯿﻢ‬ ‫ﻓﮑﺮ‬ ‫ﻓﻘﺮ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺑﺪﺑﺨﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺪﺍﻡ‬ ‫ﺍﮔﺮ‬ .‫ﺍﯾﻢ‬  ‫ﻩ‬‫ﮐﺮﺩ‬ ‫ﻓﮑﺮ‬ ‫ﺁﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺁﻭﺭﯾﻢ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺑﺪﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﭼﯿﺰﯼ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﺟﺬﺏ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﺳﺎﺱ‬ .‫ﺷﻮﺩ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻧﯿﺰ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻥ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﯿﺮﻭﻧ‬ ‫ﺩﻧﯿﺎﯼ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﺧﺘﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻋﺚ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﻭﻧﯽ‬ ‫ﺩﻧﯿﺎﯼ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﻭﺍﻗﻊ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﮎ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺁﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﻓﻘﻂ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻧﻬﺎﯾﯽ‬ ‫ﺣﻘﯿﻘﺖ‬ ‫ﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ .‫ﺭﺳﯿﻢ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ،‫ﮐﻨﯿﻢ‬ ‫ﻓﮑﺮ‬ ‫ﺷﺎﺩﯼ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ .‫ﺷﻮﺩ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺩﺷﻮﺍﺭ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺳﺨﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯾﺘﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻓﻘﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺭﺳﯿﺪﻥ‬ ،‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺿﻌﯿﻒ‬ ‫ﺍﻃﺮﺍﻑ‬ ‫ﺩﻧﯿﺎﯼ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﺴﺒﺖ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻥ‬  ‫ﺵ‬‫ﻧﮕﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﮔﺮ‬ ‫ﭘﺲ‬ .‫ﺩﺍﺭﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﺷﮑﺴﺖ‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻓﻘﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﻣﻬﻤﯽ‬ ‫ﻧﻘﺶ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﻭﻧﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﺣﺴﺎﺳﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﻭﻧﯽ‬ ‫ﺩﻧﯿﺎﯼ‬ .‫ﺑﺒﺨﺸﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺟﻬﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﭼﯿﺰﯼ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﻓﮑﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﯿﺸﻪ‬ .‫ﺑﮕﯿﺮﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﭼﯿﺰﯼ‬ ‫ﺟﻬﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﺒﺎﺷﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﻧﺒﺎﻝ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺷﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﻭﻥ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﻨﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﺩﻧﺒﺎﻝ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﺑﺘﺪﺍ‬ .‫ﺩﻫﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﺰﺍﯾﺶ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﻧﻔﺲ‬ ‫ﻋﺰﺕ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﺘﺮﻝ‬ ‫ﺷﺮﯾﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﻭﺭﺵ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺟﺬﺏ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﻣﻬﻢ‬ ‫ﺗﮑﻨﯿﮏ‬ ‫ﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺁﺷﮑﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﺮﻭﻧﯽ‬ ‫ﺩﻧﯿﺎﯼ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺁﻥ‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺎﺑﻞ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﺎﺑﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﻭﻥ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﻨﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﺍﺣﺴﺎﺱ‬ .‫ﺷﻮﺩ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺩﺍﺩﻩ‬ ‫ﺁﻣﻮﺯﺵ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﻓﮑﺮ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﻫﺴﺘﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﭼﯿﺰﯼ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭ‬ ،‫ﺑﺮﻋﮑﺲ‬ .‫ﯾﺎﺑﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﺰﺍﯾﺶ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﻭﻧﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻧﮏ‬ ‫ﺣﺴﺎﺏ‬ ،‫ﺑﺎﺷﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺩﺍﺷﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺜﺒﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﺍﮔﺮ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﻨﺎﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﺪﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ .‫ﺩﺍﺭﺩ‬ ‫ﺍﻫﻤﯿﺖ‬ ،‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﻭﻧﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻧﮏ‬ ‫ﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﺷﺒﯿﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺫﻫﻦ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺴﺌﻠﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﮎ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﻫﺴﺘﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﭼﯿﺰﯼ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﻟﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺳﯿﮕﻨﺎﻝ‬ ‫ﻫﺮﮔﻮﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺫﻫﻦ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺩﻭﺭ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﻓﻘﺮ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﺪﺑﺨﺘ‬ ،‫ﻫﺎ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﺎﺍﻣﻨ‬ ‫ﯼ‬  ‫ﻪ‬‫ﻫﻤ‬ ‫ﻣﺜﺒﺖ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮐﻢ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺷﺨﺼﯽ‬ ‫ﺣﺴﺎﺏ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻔﯽ‬ .‫ﺑﺎﺷﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﺖ‬‫ﺫﻫﻨﯿ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﺍﻗﺐ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﺯ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﻟﺤﻈﻪ‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﻨﺎﺑﺮﺍﯾﻦ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻓﮑﺮ‬ ‫ﺁﻥ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﺑﺎﺭﻩ‬ ‫ﻧﯿﺮﻭﯼ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﻫﺴﺘﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻗﻮﯼ‬ ‫ﻣﻐﻨﺎﻃﯿﺴﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﮑﺘﺮﻭ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﻮﺍﺝ‬ ‫ﺣﺎﻭﯼ‬ ،‫ﭼﺮﺧﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺫﻫﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺷﻮﺩ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﺭﺝ‬ ‫ﺩﻫﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﯼ‬  ‫ﻪ‬‫ﺟﻤﻠ‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬ .‫ﻫﺴﺘﯿﻢ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺟﻪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯽ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﮐﻠﻤﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﻗﺪﺭﺕ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﺴﺒﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﺸﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺝ‬ .‫ﺑﻔﺮﺳﺘﯿﻢ‬ ‫ﺍﻃﺮﺍﻓﻤﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺩﻧﯿﺎﯼ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﻣﺜﺒﺖ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﻝ‬‫ﺳﯿﮕﻨﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﻬﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﭼﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﺎ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺍﺭﺳﺎﻝ‬ ‫ﺳﯿﮕﻨﺎﻝ‬ ‫ﻫﺴﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﺟﻬﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺩﻭ‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﺜﺒﺖ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺟﻤﻼﺕ‬ .‫ﺁﻭﺭﻧﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻭﺟﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺯﯾﺎﺩﯼ‬ .‫ﺷﻮﻧﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺫﻫﻦ‬ ‫ﺻﻔﺤﻪ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﯼ‬ ‫ﺗﺼﺎﻭﯾﺮ‬ ‫ﻭﺍﮐﻨﺶ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻋﺚ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺷﻮﺩ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺍﺭﺳﺎﻝ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻐﺰ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ً ‫ﻓﻮﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺟﻤﻼﺕ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﻧﺎﺷﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﮑﺘﺮﻭﻣﻐﻨﺎﻃﯿﺴﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﯿﻢ؟‬ ‫ﺑﺎﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﭼﻪ‬ ‫ﺟﻤﻼﺕ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺗﻔﮑﺮﺍﺕ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﺎ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﭼﻨﺪﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﺩﻭ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﺮﮊﯼ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺍﻧﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺯﯾﺒﺎ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺷﯿﺮﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺟﻤﻼﺕ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺩﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﺎﻥ‬ ،‫ﺍﻧﺪﯾﺸﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﺜﺒﺖ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﮐﻤﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﺸﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﻣﺜﺒﺖ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﺷﻮﺩ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺩﺍﺩﻩ‬ ‫ﯾﺎﺩ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯾﯽ‬  ‫ﮏ‬‫ﺗﮑﻨﯿ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﺮﯾﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﭖ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﻭﺍﻗﻌﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﮕﻮﻫﺎﯼ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺩﻥ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﺪﺍ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﮕﻮﻫﺎﯾﯽ‬ ‫ﭼﻪ‬ ‫ﺩﺍﻧﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﻤ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﺩﻡ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺑﺴﯿﺎﺭﯼ‬ .‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻓﻘﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﻩ‬‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﯾﮑﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﮕﻮﺳﺎﺯﯼ‬ .‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺩﻩ‬ ‫ﺩﮔﺮﮔﻮﻥ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯽ‬ ،‫ﻣﻮﻓﻖ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﻡ‬‫ﺁﺩ‬ ‫ﺳﺮﮔﺬﺷﺖ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺍﻧﺪﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺷﺮﯾﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﺜﻞ‬ ‫ﻓﺮﺩﯼ‬ .‫ﺑﺎﺷﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺷﺤﺎﻟﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯾﯽ‬  ‫ﻩ‬‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﭼﻪ‬ ‫ﺩﻧﺒﺎﻝ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻨﮑﻪ‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﺘﺨﺎﺏ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﮕﻮ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﻧﺪﺍﺭﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﻭﻗﺖ‬ ‫ﺣﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬  ‫ﻥ‬‫ﺁ‬ .‫ﺍﻧﺪ‬  ‫ﻩ‬‫ﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﮔﺮﻓﺘﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﯼ‬  ‫ﻩ‬‫ﺭﻭﺯﻣﺮ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﺖ‬‫ﻣﺴﺌﻮﻟﯿ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺯﯾﺮﺍ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﺘﺨﺎﺏ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﮕﻮﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﺍﺭﺗﺒﺎﻁ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﺠﺎﺩ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﻌﺠﺐ‬ ‫ﺷﺎﯾﺪ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﺪﺍ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯽ‬ ‫ﻭﺍﻗﻌﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﮕﻮﯼ‬ ‫ﺑﺘﻮﺍﻧﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﺷﻮﺩ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺩﺍﺩﻩ‬ ‫ﺁﻣﻮﺯﺵ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯾﯽ‬  ‫ﺵ‬‫ﺭﻭ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﻭﺭﺵ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﺎﻧﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯽ‬ ،‫ﺩﻫﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﺠﺎﻡ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﺯ‬ ‫ﻃﯽ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﺭﻫﺎﯾﯽ‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺍﻧﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯾﯽ‬  ‫ﺏ‬‫ﮐﺘﺎ‬ ،‫ﺍﻟﮕﻮﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺳﯿﻘﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺩﺍﺩﻥ‬ ‫ﮔﻮﺵ‬ ‫ﻣﺜﺎﻝ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ .‫ﺩﻫﺪ‬ ‫ﺮ‬몭‫ﺗﻐ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﺴﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺍﻧﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬  ‫ﻥ‬‫ﺁ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﻮﺍﺭﺗﺮ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻓﻘﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﺴﯿﺮ‬ ،‫ﺍﻟﮕﻮﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﭘﻨﺪﺍﺭﯼ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﺰﺍﺩ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺍﻧﺎﯾﯽ‬ .‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻭﺍﻗﻌﯽ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﮕﻮﻫﺎﯼ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﺘﺨﺎﺏ‬ ،‫ﺟﺬﺏ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﻣﻬﻢ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﮏ‬‫ﺗﮑﻨﯿ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﯾﮑﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﻄﺎﻟﻌﻪ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺟﻬﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﻗﻮﺍﻧﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻭﻗﺘﯽ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﻞ‬ ‫ﮔﺮﺍﻧﺶ‬ ‫ﻗﻮﺍﻧﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﺎﻧﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺩﺍﺭﺩ‬ ‫ﻭﺟﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﻗﻮﺍﻧﯿﻨﯽ‬ ‫ﺩﻧﯿﺎ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻭﺭ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﮎ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺟﻬﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﻗﻮﺍﻧﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﺳﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺩﻫﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﯾﺎﺩ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﺮﯾﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺟﺬﺏ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ‬ .‫ﺷﻮﺩ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﻤ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﺠﺎﻡ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺁﻥ‬ ‫ﻭﻗﺖ‬ ‫ﻫﯿﭻ‬ ،‫ﺷﻮﺩ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﮒ‬ ‫ﺣﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺁﺳﯿﺐ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻋﺚ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﺧﺘﻤﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﭘﻨﺠﻢ‬ ‫ﯼ‬  ‫ﻪ‬‫ﻃﺒﻘ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﺵ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺪﺍﻧﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﻭﻗﺘﯽ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﻤ‬ ‫ﺳﺮﭘﯿﭽﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬  ‫ﻥ‬‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ،‫ﺑﺎﺷﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺩﺍﺷﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻭﺭ‬ ‫ﻗﻮﺍﻧﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺁﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺳﭙﺲ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺍﺣﺴﺎﺱ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺁﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬ ،‫ﮐﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻓﮑﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﺑﺘﺪﺍ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﺴﺎﻧﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬ .‫ﺷﻮﺩ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺷﺨﺼﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﭘﺴﺮﻓﺖ‬ ‫ﺣﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺮ‬몭‫ﺗﻐ‬ ،‫ﺭﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻋﺚ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﺛﯿﺮﮔﺬﺍﺭ‬ ‫ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯽ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﯼ‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫ﭼﻨﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺟﻬﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﻗﻮﺍﻧﯿﻦ‬ .‫ﮔﯿﺮﺩ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺷﮑﻞ‬ ‫ﺍﻭ‬ ‫ﺷﺨﺼﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﻞ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺍﺣﺴﺎﺱ‬ ،‫ﻓﮑﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﻧﺘﯿﺠﻪ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﻞ‬ ‫ﻭﺟﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﻭﺍﻗﻌﺎ‬ ‫ﺟﻬﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﻗﻮﺍﻧﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﺯﯾﺮﺍ‬ .‫ﺩﻫﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻭﺍﻗﻌﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻤﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ .‫ﺩﻫﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻧﺸﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﺸﺘﺮﯼ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﺖ‬‫ﻓﺮﺻ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺯ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﯼ‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺟﺪﯾﺪﯼ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﻫﺎﯼ‬ ‫ﺟﻬﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﻗﻮﺍﻧﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﭘﺬﯾﺮﺵ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﺪﺍ‬ ‫ﺩﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺍﻫﯿﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺁﻧﭽﻪ‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ،‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﺮﻭﯼ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬  ‫ﻥ‬‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺍﮔﺮ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺩﺍﺭﻧﺪ‬ .‫ﺑﺮﯾﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﭘﯽ‬ ‫ﺁﻥ‬ ‫ﻭﺍﻗﻌﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ً ‫ﺣﺘﻤﺎ‬ ،‫ﺑﺎﺷﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺩﻩ‬ ‫ﺗﻤﺎﺷﺎ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺭﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﻓﯿﻠﻢ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﺍﮔﺮ‬ .‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺷﺪﻩ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﺩﺍﺧﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﺁﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺑﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﻭﺭﺵ‬ ‫ﺍﭖ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺟﻬﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﻗﻮﺍﻧﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﯾﮑﯽ‬ ‫ﺗﻨﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﺟﺬﺏ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺯﺗﺮ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﺴﺒﺖ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺫﻫﻦ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺍﻧﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺷﺮﯾﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﭖ‬ ‫ﭘﺲ‬ .‫ﺑﺮﺳﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻓﻘﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺍﻧﯿﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﻤ‬ ‫ﻫﺮﮔﺰ‬ ،‫ﻧﮑﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﻠﯽ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻭﺭ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﻗﻮﺍﻧﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺍﮔﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﻭﺭﺵ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ ‫ﮐﻤﮏ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺁﮔﺎﻫﯽ‬ ‫ﺫﻫﻦ‬ ‫ﺗﻤﺮﯾﻦ‬ -۱۴ ‫ﺑﺎﻭﺭ‬ ‫ﺁﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺩﻫﯿﻢ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﺠﺎﻡ‬ ،‫ﮐﻨﯿﻢ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻓﮑﺮ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺁﻧﭽﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺑﻮﺩﻥ‬ ‫ﺁﮔﺎﻩ‬ .‫ﺩﻫﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﺠﺎﻡ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯽ‬ ‫ﻃﻮﻝ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺍﻧﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻓﺮﺩ‬ ‫ﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺁﮔﺎﻫﺎﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﻗﺪﺍﻡ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﮏ‬‫ﺗﮑﻨﯿ‬ ‫ﺗﺮﯾﻦ‬  ‫ﻢ‬‫ﻣﻬ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﯾﮑﯽ‬ ‫ﺁﮔﺎﻫﯽ‬ ‫ﺫﻫﻦ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﻗﺪﺍﻡ‬ ‫ﺁﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﺳﭙﺲ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺑﺴﻨﺠﯿﻢ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺗﺼﻤﯿﻤﯽ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬ ‫ﯼ‬  ‫ﻪ‬‫ﻧﺘﯿﺠ‬ .‫ﻧﮑﻨﯿﻢ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﻞ‬ ‫ﺗﻔﮑﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﺪﻭﻥ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬  ‫ﯼ‬‫ﮔﯿﺮ‬  ‫ﻢ‬‫ﺗﺼﻤﯿ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﺷﻮﺩ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻋﺚ‬ ،‫ﺩﺍﺭﯾﻢ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺣﻮﺍﺳﻤﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺯﯾﺮﺍ‬ .‫ﺧﻮﺭﯾﻢ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻏﺬﺍ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﺷﻖ‬ ‫ﭼﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﺩﺍﻧﯿﻢ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﻤ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺭﺩﻥ‬ ‫ﻏﺬﺍ‬ ‫ﺯﻣﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺑﺴﯿﺎﺭﯼ‬ .‫ﺩﻫﯿﻢ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﺠﺎﻡ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﺭﯼ‬ ‫ﺗﺮﯾﻦ‬  ‫ﺖ‬‫ﺳﺨ‬ ‫ﺭﻓﺘﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﮔﻔﺘﺎﺭ‬ ،‫ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﺍﻗﺒﺖ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺁﮔﺎﻫﯽ‬  ‫ﻦ‬‫ﺫﻫ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﺠﺎﻡ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺑﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺁﻥ‬ ‫ﺗﻤﺮﮐﺰ‬ ‫ﺑﺪﻭﻥ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺷﺪﻩ‬ ‫ﺫﺧﯿﺮﻩ‬ ‫ﺫﻫﻦ‬ ‫ﻧﺎﺧﻮﺩﺁﮔﺎﻩ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﻭﻥ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺍﻃﻼﻋﺎﺕ‬ ،‫ﻋﺎﺩﺕ‬ ‫ﺣﺴﺐ‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫ﺯﯾﺮﺍ‬ .‫ﺩﻫﯿﻢ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﺠﺎﻡ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺑﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺁﻥ‬ ‫ﺣﺎﻝ‬ ‫ﻋﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﺎ‬ .‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﺕ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ .‫ﺩﻫﯿﻢ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﺰﺍﯾﺶ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺁﮔﺎﻫﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﺎ‬ .‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺳﺨﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﺑﻮﺩﺍ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﺒﯿﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﻣﻞ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﺘﺮﻝ‬ ‫ﭼﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﻤﺮﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﺳﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺫﻫﻦ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﺍﻗﺒﻪ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺁﮔﺎﻫﯽ‬  ‫ﻦ‬‫ﺫﻫ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﮔﯿﺮﯾﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﯾﺎﺩ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺷﺮﯾﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﭖ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﺒﺪﯾﻞ‬ ‫ﺛﺎﺑﺖ‬ ‫ﻋﺎﺩﺕ‬ ‫ﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺁﻥ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺩﻫﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﺭﯼ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ،‫ﺩﺍﺭﯾﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﻗﺪﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﻫﺴﺘﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺭﻓﺘﻦ‬ ‫ﺭﺍﻩ‬ ‫ﺣﺎﻝ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﻭﻗﺘﯽ‬ .‫ﺑﺒﺮﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﻟﺬﺕ‬ ‫ﺁﻥ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﭼﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺪﺍﻧﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﻏﺬﺍﺧﻮﺭﺩﻥ‬ ‫ﺣﺎﻝ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ .‫ﺑﺎﺷﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺁﮔﺎﻩ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﻞ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ،‫ﻫﺴﺘﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﻨﻔﺲ‬ ‫ﺣﺎﻝ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﻭﻗﺘﯽ‬ .‫ﺑﭙﺮﻫﯿﺰﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺟﻤﻼﺕ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬  ‫ﺕ‬‫ﻋﺒﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﮔﻔﺘﻦ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﻓﮑﺮ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬  ‫ﻥ‬‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﯼ‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫ﮐﻠﻤﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﺁﻭﺭﺩﻥ‬ ‫ﺯﺑﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﻗﺒﻞ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﻓﮑﺮ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺏ‬ ،‫ﻫﺴﺘﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺁﻥ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﺠﺎﻡ‬ ‫ﺣﺎﻝ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﻘﻮﯾﺖ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬  ‫ﮏ‬‫ﺗﮑﻨﯿ‬ ‫ﺗﺮﯾﻦ‬  ‫ﻩ‬‫ﺳﺎﺩ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﺳﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺁﮔﺎﻫﯽ‬  ‫ﻦ‬‫ﺫﻫ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﮔﯿﺮﯾﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﯾﺎﺩ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﮕﯿﺰ‬  ‫ﺖ‬‫ﺷﮕﻔ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺷﺮﯾﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﭖ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺫﻫﻨﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬ ‫ﺩﺍﻧﺸﮑﺪﻩ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺳﻌﻪ‬ ‫ﺗﻔﮑﺮ‬ ‫ﻗﺪﺭﺕ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻫﺴﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﺟﻬﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺟﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺗﻨﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻋﻨﻮﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﺴﺎﻥ‬ .‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺫﻫﻦ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﯼ‬  ‫ﻩ‬‫ﺍﺳﺘﻔﺎﺩ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﻭﺭﺵ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﺻﻮﺗﯽ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻭﯾﺪﺋﻮﯾﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﻞ‬‫ﻓﺎﯾ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﯾﺎﻓﺖ‬ ‫ﻓﻮﺍﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺩﯾﮕﺮ‬ ‫ﯾﮑﯽ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﯿﻢ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺘﻔﺎﺩﻩ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﺳﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺁﻥ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺍﻧﯿﻢ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﻤ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﻮﺩ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﺠﺎﺩ‬ ‫ﺯﻣﺎﻧﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﺍﺻﻠﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﺸﮑﻞ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﺎ‬ .‫ﺩﺍﺭﯾﻢ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺫﻫﻦ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺗﻔﮑﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺘﻔﺎﺩﻩ‬ ‫ﻗﺪﺭﺕ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ .‫ﺩﺍﺭﺩ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺍﻧﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻓﺎﮐﺘﻮﺭﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﻬﺒﻮﺩ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺘﻔﺎﺩﻩ‬ ‫ﺻﺤﯿﺢ‬ ‫ﻃﻮﺭ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﯼ‬  ‫ﻩ‬‫ﺍﺭﺍﺩ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﻨﺶ‬ ،‫ﺣﺎﻓﻈﻪ‬ ،‫ﺍﺳﺘﺪﻻﻝ‬ ،‫ﺧﯿﺎﻟﭙﺮﺩﺍﺯﯼ‬ ‫ﯼ‬  ‫ﻩ‬‫ﻗﻮ‬ ،‫ﺍﺩﺭﺍﮎ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﭼﻄﻮﺭ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﮔﯿﺮﯾﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﯾﺎﺩ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﺩﮔﺮﮔﻮﻥ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯽ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﺹ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﺵ‬‫ﺭﻭ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺩﻥ‬ ‫ﻓﮑﺮ‬ ‫ﺛﺮﻭﺗﻤﻨﺪ‬ ‫“ﻋﻠﻢ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻌﺎﺩﻩ‬ ‫ﻓﻮﻕ‬ ‫ﮐﺘﺎﺏ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﻭﺍﺗﻠﺖ‬ ‫ﺁﻗﺎﯼ‬ .‫ﺷﻮﻧﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻓﻘﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻋﺚ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﭼﯿﺰﻫﺎﯾﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺩﻥ‬ ‫ﻓﮑﺮ‬ ،‫ﺷﺮﯾﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﭖ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻓﻘﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﻩ‬‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺁﻣﻮﺯﺵ‬ ‫ﻧﺘﺎﯾﺞ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺩﯾﮕﺮ‬ ‫ﯾﮑﯽ‬ ‫ﯼ‬  ‫ﻪ‬‫ﻧﺘﯿﺠ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻓﻘﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻠﮑﻪ‬ .‫ﻧﯿﺴﺖ‬ ”‫ﺧﺎﺹ‬ ‫“ﮐﺎﺭﻫﺎﯼ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﺠﺎﻡ‬ ‫ﯼ‬  ‫ﻪ‬‫ﻧﺘﯿﺠ‬ (‫ﺭﻭﺍﺑﻂ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺳﻼﻣﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﺟﻤﻠﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﭼﯿﺰ‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬ ‫ﮐﻠﻤﻪ‬ ‫ﻭﺍﻗﻌﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﻨﺎﯼ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫)ﯾﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻓﻘﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺩﺳﺘﯿﺎﺑﯽ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﺁﻣﺪ‬ ‫»ﮐﺴﺐ‬ :‫ﮔﻮﯾﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ”‫ﺷﺪﻥ‬ .«‫ﺁﯾﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺑﺪﺳﺖ‬ ”‫ﺧﺎﺻﯽ‬ ‫“ﺭﺍﻩ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﺭﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﺠﺎﻡ‬ ‫ﻧﻔﺮ‬ ‫ﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﺎ‬ .‫ﺩﻫﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﺠﺎﻡ‬ ‫ﻫﻢ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﺒﯿﻪ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﺵ‬ ‫ﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﺩﻭ‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﺪﺍ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﻧﻔﺮ‬ ‫ﺩﻭ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺍﻧﯿﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﺠﺎﺩ‬ ‫ﺗﻔﺎﻭﺕ‬ ‫ﻋﺎﺩﯼ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﺮﺍﺩ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻓﻖ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﺮﺍﺩ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﺹ‬ ‫ﺭﺍﻩ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﻓﮑﺮ‬ ‫ﻧﯿﺰ‬ ‫ﻫﺪﻑ‬ ‫ﺟﺰﺋﯿﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﺭﯾﺰﺗﺮﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺟﺬﺏ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﺘﺨﺎﺏ‬ ‫ﻫﺪﻑ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺭﺳﯿﺪﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﺻﯽ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﺵ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻓﻖ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﺴﯽ‬ ‫ﻭﺍﻗﻊ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ .‫ﺧﻮﺭﺩ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺷﮑﺴﺖ‬ ‫ﺩﯾﮕﺮﯼ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺷﻮﺩ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻓﻖ‬ .‫ﺩﻫﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﺰﺍﯾﺶ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺁﻥ‬ ،‫ﺩﻫﯿﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺩﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻤﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﻭﻗﺘﯽ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﻭﺭﺵ‬ ‫ﺍﭖ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺭﺩ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﭘﺎﯾﺎﻧﯽ‬ ‫ﺳﺨﻦ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﺳﺖ‬  ‫ﺕ‬‫ﻣﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﮔﺮ‬ .‫ﺑﺴﺎﺯﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﻫﺪﻑ‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﺒﺘﻨﯽ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺷﺨﺼﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮐﻤﮏ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ،‫ﺧﻮﺍﻧﺪﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺁﻣﻮﺯﺷﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﺖ‬‫ﭘﺎﺩﮐﺴ‬ ‫ﺷﻨﯿﺪﻥ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬  ‫ﻢ‬‫ﻓﯿﻠ‬ ‫ﯼ‬  ‫ﻩ‬‫ﻣﺸﺎﻫﺪ‬ ‫ﻧﺘﺎﯾﺞ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺭﺩ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺁﻧﭽﻪ‬ ‫ﺟﺴﻤﺘﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺫﻫﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﺎﺍﻣﯿﺪﯼ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﮔﺮﻓﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﻓﺮﺍ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺫﻫﻦ‬ ‫ﺗﻤﺎﻡ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﺍﮔﺮ‬ ،‫ﺷﺪﻩ‬ ‫ﻣﺘﺸﻨﺞ‬ ‫ﺩﯾﮕﺮﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﺍﺑﻂ‬ ‫ﺍﮔﺮ‬ ،‫ﺭﺳﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﻤ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻓﻘﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ،‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺗﻼﺷﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﺪ‬  ‫ﻩ‬‫ﺧﻮﺭﺩ‬ ‫ﺷﮑﺴﺖ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﻏﻠﺒﻪ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬  ‫ﻥ‬‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺍﻧﯿﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺁﻣﻮﺯﺷﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﻩ‬‫ﺩﻭﺭ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﯾﺎﻓﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ،‫ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺩﻩ‬ ‫ﺭﺧﺘﻪ‬
  ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻭﯾﺪﺋﻮﯾﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﻞ‬‫ﻓﺎﯾ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﯾﺎﻓﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ .‫ﺳﺎﺯﯾﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺩﯾﮕﺮﯼ‬ ‫ﻓﺮﺩ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ،‫ﻫﺎ‬  ‫ﻥ‬‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﺗﻤﺮﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺗﮑﺮﺍﺭ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﻮﺩ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺩﺍﺩﻩ‬ ‫ﺁﻣﻮﺯﺵ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﺭﺑﺮﺩﯼ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﺩﻩ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﮏ‬‫ﺗﮑﻨﯿ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺗﻤﺮﯾﻨﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﺍﭖ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ .‫ﻫﺴﺘﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺁﻥ‬ ‫ﺁﺭﺯﻭﯼ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬  ‫ﻝ‬‫ﺳﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﻮﯾﺪ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺗﺒﺪﯾﻞ‬ ‫ﭼﯿﺰﯼ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﭖ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﺖ‬‫ﭘﺎﺩﮐﺴ‬

