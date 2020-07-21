خرید سیم کارت خارجی ارزان

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. ( 2020 ‫ﺳﯿﻢ ﮐﺎﺭﺕ ﺑﯿﻦ ﺍﻟﻤﻠﻠﯽ ﭼﯿﺴﺖ ) ﺳﺎﻝ‬ ‫ﺳﯿﻢ ﮐﺎﺭﺕ ﺑﯿﻦ ﺍﻟﻤﻠﻠﯽ‬1398 ‫02 ﺑﻬﻤﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﺸﺘﺮ ﺑﺪﺍﻧﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺳﯿﻢ ﮐﺎﺭﺕ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﻦ ﺍﻟﻤﻠﻠﯽ‬ | International Sim card
  2. 2. ‫ ﭼﯿﺴﺖ ﻭ ﻣﻬﻤﺘﺮﯾﻦ ﻭﯾﮋﮔﯽ ﻫﺎﯼ‬Ekit ‫ﺳﯿﻢ ﮐﺎﺭﺕ ﺑﯿﻦ ﺍﻟﻤﻠﻠﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ ﺳﯿﻢ ﮐﺎﺭﺕ ﮐﺪﺍﻣﻨﺪ ؟‬ ekit ‫ﺳﯿﻢ ﮐﺎﺭﺕ ﺑﯿﻦ ﺍﻟﻤﻠﻠﯽ‬1397 ‫9 ﺑﻬﻤﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﺸﺘﺮ ﺑﺪﺍﻧﯿﺪ‬
  3. 3. ‫ﻓﺮﻭﺵ ﺳﯿﻢ ﮐﺎﺭﺕ ﺑﯿﻦ ﺍﻟﻤﻠﻠﯽ ﺩﺭ ﺍﯾﺮﺍﻥ ﺭﺍ 3 ﺳﻮﺗﻪ ﮐﺎﻣﻞ‬ ‫ﺑﺸﻨﺎﺳﯿﻢ‬ ‫ﺳﯿﻢ ﮐﺎﺭﺕ ﺑﯿﻦ ﺍﻟﻤﻠﻠﯽ‬1397 ‫9 ﺑﻬﻤﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﺸﺘﺮ ﺑﺪﺍﻧﯿﺪ‬ worldsim ‫ﺳﯿﻢ ﮐﺎﺭﺕ ﺑﯿﻦ ﺍﻟﻤﻠﻠﯽ‬1397 ‫9 ﺑﻬﻤﻦ‬
  4. 4. ‫ ؟‬‫ﺪ‬ ‫ ﺩﺍ‬‫ﻩ‬‫ ﻣﺸﺎﻭﺭ‬‫ﻪ‬‫ ﺑ‬‫ﺯ‬‫ﻧﯿﺎ‬   ‫ﺗﻮﺻﯿﻪ ﻣﯽ ﮐﻨﯿﻢ ﻗﺒﻞ ﺍﺯ ﺗﻤﺎﺱ ﺣﺘﻤﺎ ﺗﻮﺿﯿﺤﺎﺕ ﻫﺮ ﮐﺪﺍﻡ ﺍﺯ ﺳﯿﻢ ﮐﺎﺭﺕ ﻫﺎ ﺭﻭ ﻣﻄﺎﻟﻌﻪ ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﮔﺮ ﺟﻮﺍﺑﺖ ﺭﻭ ﭘﯿﺪﺍ ﻧﮑﺮﺩﯼ ﺣﺘﻤﺎ ﺑﻬﻤﻮﻥ ﺑﺰﻧﮕﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ ﻣﺎ ﺩﺭ ﺗﻤﺎﺱ ﺑﺎﺷﯿﺪ‬ ‫ ﻭ 01 ﺳﺎﻝ ﻧﺎﮐﺎﻣﯽ ﺩﺭ ﺍﯾﺮﺍﻥ‬Worldsim ‫ﺳﯿﻢ ﮐﺎﺭﺕ ﺑﯿﻦ ﺍﻟﻤﻠﻠﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﺸﺘﺮ ﺑﺪﺍﻧﯿﺪ‬ ‫ ﻣﺎ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ ﺑ‬‫ﺱ‬‫ﺗﻤﺎ‬   ‫ﺩﻓﺘﺮ‬ 100 ‫ﭘﺎﺳﺪﺍﺭﺍﻥ – ﺍﺧﺘﯿﺎﺭﯾﻪ ﺟﻨﻮﺑﯽ – ﭘﻼﮎ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﮐﺰ ﻓﻌﺎﻝ ﺳﺎﺯﯼ ﻭ ﺍﺭﺳﺎﻝ ﺳﯿﻢ ﮐﺎﺭﺕ‬ 09123206875 (+98) 2144614023 17 ‫ﺳﺘﺎﺭﯼ – ﺑﻠﻮﺍﺭ ﻻﻟﻪ – ﻣﺠﺎﻫﺪ ﮐﺒﯿﺮ ﺟﻨﻮﺑﯽ – ﮐﻮﭼﻪ ﺑﻨﻔﺸﻪ – ﭘﻼﮎ‬ ‫ ﻣﯿﺎﻧﺒﺮ‬‫ﯼ‬‫ ﻫﺎ‬‫ﮏ‬‫ﻟﯿﻨ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﺑﺎﺭﻩ ﻣﺎ‬
  5. 5. .‫© ﻣﯿﻼﺩ ﮐﺎﺭﺕ ﺩﺭ ﮐﻨﺎﺭ ﺷﻤﺎ ﺍﺯ ﺁﺫﺭ ﺳﺎﻝ 48 ﺗﺎ ﮐﻨﻮﻥ ، ﺗﻤﺎﻣﯽ ﺣﻘﻮﻕ ﻣﺤﻔﻮﻅ ﻣﯽ ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﺧﺪﻣﺎﺕ ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﯾﺎﻓﺖ ﻧﻘﻞ ﻗﻮﻝ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺼﻮﻻﺕ‬

