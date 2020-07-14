Brochure || Jewelry-Photo-Editing-Services

Successfully reported this slideshow.
JEWELRY PHOTO EDITING SERVICES SunTec India Snapshot Experience of more than 15 years Edited and enhanced over 1 million i...
Copyright © 2017 SunTec Web Services Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved As a jewelryphotographer, retaileroradvertiser,you know...
02 To determine how we can help you increase product sales and boost conversions through our jewelry photo editing service...
The jewelry photo editing services of SunTec India are designed to give you an edge over the competition. Our photo editing experts leverage the latest software and tools to edit and enhance your jewelry images. We pay much-needed attention to detail and create silhouette and shadows, alter background, adjust poor contrast, eliminate spots from the images and improve the beautiful silver, gold, or platinum tone, thus ensuring that the photos look elegant and attractive. Our experts can edit your images, irrespective of the format you send them in like JPEG, RAW, or TIFF. Take a closer look at our and find out how you can benefit from our array of services.

  1. 1. JEWELRY PHOTO EDITING SERVICES SunTec India Snapshot Experience of more than 15 years Edited and enhanced over 1 million images till date Skilled team of 200+ photo editing experts Six state-of-the-art facilities in New Delhi, India Round-the-clock services ISO 27001:2013 Certified for Information Security ISO 9001:2008 Certified for Quality Management System Cost-effective services Industry best turnaround time Robust Infrastructure
  2. 2. Copyright © 2017 SunTec Web Services Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved As a jewelryphotographer, retaileroradvertiser,you know that your jewelry catalog is the perfect way to market your products and the presentation must be both, clear and stylish. The images must highlight details of the jewelry, enhance its appeal and have an eye-catching look that attract customers and compel them to click the buy button. SunTec’s Jewelry Photo Editing Services can come in handy! We provide solutions tailored to your business needs and offer flexible pricing models so that you can hire our professionals on full time or hourly basis, according to yourprecise requirement. Jewelry Photo Editing Services 01 Our expert photo editors leverage the latest software and tools to edit and enhance your jewelry images. We pay much-needed attention to detailand create silhouette and shadows, alter background, adjust poor contrast, eliminate spots from the images and improve the beautiful silver, gold or platinum tone, thus ensuring that the photos look elegant and attractive. Our experts can edit your images, irrespective of the format you send them in like JPEG, RAW or TIFF. Our Capabilities info@suntecindia.com
  3. 3. 02 To determine how we can help you increase product sales and boost conversions through our jewelry photo editing services, kindly write in to us at info@suntecindia.com. You can also visit us at www.suntecindia.com to know more about our customized offerings. Copyright © 2017 SunTec Web Services Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved

