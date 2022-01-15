What to Upload to SlideShare

What to Upload to SlideShare

SMART Sales System - Module 3: Sales Message 1. Creating Your Sales Message Chapter 4 – Chapter 9 2. Module 1: Introduction to SMART (Chapters 1 - 2) Module 2: Consultative Selling (Chapters 3) Module 3: Building Your Consultative Sales Message (Chapters 4 - 9) Module 4: Creating Sales Scripts, Emails, Voicemails, and Objection Responses (Chapters 10 - 15) Module 5: Managing the Sales Process (Chapter 16) Module 6: Cold Calling (Chapter 17) Module 7: Email Prospecting (Chapter 18) Module 8: Voicemail Strategy (Chapter 19) Module 9: Getting into New Accounts (Chapter 20) Module 10: Dealing with Objections (Chapter 21) Module 11: Getting Around Gatekeepers (Chapter 22) Module 12: Qualifying the Prospect (Chapter 23) Module 13: Closing (Chapter 24) Module 14: Networking (Chapter 25) Module 15: Prospecting on LinkedIn (Chapter 26) Module 16: Improving Mental Strength (Chapter 27) 3. Sales Tools (Scripts) Call Scripts Email Messages Voicemail Scripts Objection Responses Meeting Scripts Sales Presentation Sales Message (Sales Pitch) Product Target Buyer Type Value Points Pain Points Questions Name Drop Examples Sales Tactics and Processes (Tips) Cold Calling Cold Emailing Voicemail Strategy Objection Handling Dealing with Gatekeepers Meeting with Prospects Qualifying Sales Process Networking Closing Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 4. PRODUCT TARGET VALUE PAIN QUESTIONS NAME DROP 5. PRODUCT Web design services FEATURES • Design and build websites • Graphic design • Copywriting DIFFERENTIATION • We only work with accountants • We use AI to develop the optimum website layout • We guarantee results COMPANY FACTS • Won design awards 5 years • In business for 30 years • Woman owned business TARGET BUYER 6. Needs Help Potential Customer Size: Revenue, Employees, Sites, etc. Type: Business, Consumer, Individual Geography: East coast, Texas, North America, etc. Industries: Manufacturing, Energy, Retail, etc. Department: Finance, Human Resources, Marketing, etc. Title: CXO, VP, Director, etc. 7. PRODUCT • Web design services FEATURES • Design and build websites • Graphic design • Copywriting DIFFERENTIATION • We only work with accountants • We use AI to develop the optimum website layout • We guarantee results COMPANY FACTS • Won design awards 5 years • In business for 30 years • Woman owned business TARGET BUYER VALUE POINTS TARGET BUYER Small businesses 8. The improvements the product and features creates What the product does BENEFITS FEATURES / FUNCTIONALITY VALUE • Make something work better • Make something easier • Decrease the amount of time it takes to do something • Increase income/revenue • Decrease costs/expenses • Decrease risk • Improve visibility or access to information 9. BENEFITS FEATURES / FUNCTIONALITY VALUE • Improve physical health • Increase confidence • Decrease medical expenses • Improve personal relationships • Decrease stress • Improve quality of sleep • Treadmills • Weights • Classes 10. Technical Value • Processes • Systems • People Automate manual tasks Make something work better Decrease the amount of time or effort required to do something Make something easier Increase visibility or access to information Improve communications or connectivity Improve the performance of systems, processes, or people Improve the reliability of systems, processes, or people Business Value • Revenue • Costs • Delivery of services Improve revenue, market share, close rate, conversion rate, profitability etc. Decrease cost of goods sold, inventory costs, labor costs, etc. Decrease risk Improve decision-making Decrease product delivery time Improve the delivery of services Improve product quality Improve customer satisfaction Increase customer retention Personal Value • Income • Career • Workload Increase personal income, bonuses, commissions, etc. Decrease personal expenses Create opportunities for career advancement Increase recognition for performance Decrease workload Decrease stress level Increase level of happiness Improve work/life balance Improve personal relationships 11. Technical Value Brainstorming Questions Does [Your Product] help [Target Buyer Type] to: • Improve any processes? How? • Make anything work better? How? • Make anything easier? How? • Save time? How? • Improve visibility or access to information? How? • Improve communications or connectivity? How? • Make anything more reliable? How? • Reduce the effort, energy, or manpower needed to do something? How? • Automate anything? How? 12. Business Value Brainstorming Questions Does [Your Product] help [Target Buyer Type] to: • Decrease costs? How? • Increase revenue? How? • Increase profitability? How? • Improve decision-making? How? • Decrease risk? How? • Improve the quality their products or services? How? • Improve customer satisfaction? How? 13. Personal Value Brainstorming Questions Does [Your Product] help [Target Buyer Type] to: • Increase personal income? How? • Decrease personal expenses? How? • Increase the potential for a promotion? How? • Increase the potential for job performance recognition? How? • Improve work/life balance? How? • Decrease stress? How? • Improve happiness? How? • Be more comfortable? How? • Improve job security? How? • Improve the workplace atmosphere? How? 14. • Make something work better COMMON BENEFITS • Make something easier • Decrease the time it takes to do something VALUE POINTS • Increase website traffic • improve website conversion rates • Increase the revenue generated through their website • Increase revenue / income • Decrease costs / expenses • Improve quality of products or services being sold • Decrease risk • Improve visibility, information, or decision-making 15. VALUE POINTS TARGET BUYER Small businesses PAIN POINTS PRODUCT Web design services FEATURES • Design and build websites • Graphic design • Copywriting DIFFERENTIATION • We only work with accountants • We use AI to develop the optimum website layout • We guarantee results COMPANY FACTS • Won design awards 5 years • In business for 30 years • Woman owned business VALUE POINTS • Increase the revenue generated through their website • improve website conversion rates • Increase website traffic 16. Technical Pain • Processes • Systems • People Tasks are manual and time-consuming Things are not working well It takes a lot of time or effort to do something Current processes are difficult It is difficult to see what is going on and access information Connectivity or communicating is difficult Performance of systems, processes, or people is not what it needs to be Reliability of systems, processes, or people is not what it needs to be Business Pain • Revenue • Costs • Delivery of Services Difficult to find ways to increase revenue, market share, profitability, etc. Difficult to close sales and leads Conversion rates are not what they need to be Decision-making process is slow and not as good as it needs to be Difficult to decrease cost of goods sold, inventory costs, labor costs, etc. Long product delivery time Poor product or service quality Customer satisfaction is not what it needs to be Customer retention is not what it needs to be Personal Pain • Income • Career • Work Environment Not making enough income, bonuses, commissions, etc. Lack of financial strength Need to get promoted or advance career Not getting enough recognition Working too much or too much of a workload Job is extremely stressful and chaotic Not a good work/life balance Not happy 17. • Increase the revenue generated through their website VALUE POINTS • improve website conversion rates • Increase website traffic PAIN POINTS • Need to generate more revenue through the website • Website visitors are not converting to customers • There is a need to increase website traffic 18. VALUE POINTS • Increase the revenue generated through their website • improve website conversion rates • Increase website traffic TARGET BUYER Small businesses PRODUCT Web design services FEATURES • Design and build websites • Graphic design • Copywriting PAIN POINTS DIFFERENTIATION • We only work with accountants • We use AI to develop the optimum website layout • We guarantee results COMPANY FACTS • Won design awards 5 years • In business for 30 years • Woman owned business PAIN QUESTIONS PAIN POINTS • Need to generate more revenue through the website • Website visitors are not converting to customers • There is a need to increase website traffic 19. Latent Pain 20. State of Denial 21. Try to Use Open-Ended Questions • Try to avoid starting questions with “Do you have…” Technical Pain: Trouble sleeping at night. Pain Question: Do you have trouble sleeping at night? 22. “How Do You Feel about…” Questions • How do you feel about the amount of time that it takes to train new salespeople? • How concerned are you about the amount of time that it takes to train new salespeople? • How happy are you with the amount of time that it takes to train new salespeople? 23. “How Important Is It for You…” Questions • How much of a priority is it for you to find new ways to increase your website traffic? • How important is it for you to find new ways to increase your website traffic? 24. “When Was the Last Time You…” Questions • How often have you experienced errors in your invoices? • When was the last time you analyzed your invoices for errors? • How often do you reconcile your vendor invoices? 25. Yes/No Questions • Do you currently have a system in place for error scanning? • Have you ever had trouble synchronizing data across systems? • Is your process for transferring sales data manual? 26. Don’t Be Too Invasive • How do you feel about your ability to meet all of the different compliance requirements? • How concerned are you about getting fined for compliance issues? • How important is it for you to improve your ability to stay compliant? • How much of a priority is it for you to decrease having to pay fines for compliance issues? 27. • Need to generate more revenue through the website PAIN POINTS • Website visitors are not converting to customers • There is a need to increase website traffic PAIN QUESTIONS • How important is it to get more revenue out of your website? • How important is it for you to improve website conversion rates? • Do you need to increase website traffic and visitors? 28. VALUE POINTS • Increase the revenue generated through their website • improve website conversion rates • Increase website traffic TARGET BUYER Small businesses PRODUCT Web design services FEATURES • Design and build websites • Graphic design • Copywriting PAIN POINTS • Need to generate more revenue through the website • Website visitors are not converting to customers • There is a need to increase website traffic PAIN QUESTIONS CURRENT STATE DIFFERENTIATION • We only work with accountants • We use AI to develop the optimum website layout • We guarantee results COMPANY FACTS • Won design awards 5 years • In business for 30 years • Woman owned business PAIN QUESTIONS • How important is it to get more revenue out of your website traffic? • How important is it for you to improve your website conversion rates? • Do you need to increase website traffic and visitors? 29. • Currently have what you sell? AREAS TO ASK ABOUT • Current vendor/provider • Current systems and processes CURRENT STATE QUESTIONS • Do you currently have a website? • Are you currently working with a web design agency? • What CMS platform is your website built on? • People in the organization • Current contracts and expiration dates • Size details – number of sites, people, systems, etc. • Current performance/stats (technical, marketing, financial, etc.) • Last time evaluated other options • Do you have internal web design resources? • When does your current agreement expire? • How many different websites do you currently have? • How much traffic are you currently getting to your website? • When was the last time you considered redoing your website? 30. VALUE POINTS • Increase the revenue generated through their website • improve website conversion rates • Increase website traffic TARGET BUYER Small businesses PRODUCT Web design services FEATURES • Design and build websites • Graphic design • Copywriting PAIN POINTS • Need to generate more revenue through the website • Website visitors are not converting to customers • There is a need to increase website traffic PAIN QUESTIONS • How important is it to get more revenue out of your website traffic? • How important is it for you to improve your website conversion rates? • Do you need to increase website traffic and visitors? CURRENT STATE DIFFERENTIATION • We only work with accountants • We use AI to develop the optimum website layout • We guarantee results COMPANY FACTS • Won design awards 5 years • In business for 30 years • Woman owned business NAME DROP CURRENT STATE • Do you currently have a website? • Are you currently working with a web design agency? • What CMS platform is your website built on? • Do you have internal web design resources? • When does your current agreement expire? • How many different websites do you currently have? • When was the last time you refreshed your website? • How much traffic are you currently getting to your website? • When was the last time you considered redoing your website? 31. NAME DROP • An accounting firm • Small businesses TARGET BUYER 32. • Need to generate more revenue through the website PAIN POINTS NAME DROP • They needed to get more leads online • An accounting firm 33. PRODUCT NAME DROP • They needed to get more leads online • An accounting firm • Web design services • We helped them to redesign their website 34. VALUE POINTS NAME DROP • They needed to get more leads online • An accounting firm • We helped them to redesign their website • Increase the revenue generated through their website • improve website conversion rates • This helped them to convert traffic to leads • They were able to increase the revenue generated online 35. VALUE POINTS • Increase the revenue generated through their website • improve website conversion rates • Increase website traffic TARGET BUYER Small businesses PRODUCT Web design services FEATURES • Design and build websites • Graphic design • Copywriting PAIN POINTS • Need to generate more revenue through the website • Website visitors are not converting to customers • There is a need to increase website traffic PAIN QUESTIONS • How important is it to get more revenue out of your website traffic? • How important is it for you to improve your website conversion rates? • Do you need to increase website traffic and visitors? CURRENT STATE • Do you currently have a website? • Are you currently working with a web design agency? • What CMS platform is your website built on? • Do you have internal web design resources? • When does your current agreement expire? • How many different websites do you currently have? • When was the last time you refreshed your website? • How much traffic are you currently getting to your website? • When was the last time you considered redoing your website? DIFFERENTIATION • We only work with accountants • We use AI to develop the optimum website layout • We guarantee results COMPANY FACTS • Won design awards 5 years • In business for 30 years • Woman owned business NAME DROP NAME DROP • We worked with an accounting firm and they needed to generate more leads online. • To solve this we helped them to redesign their website. • This helped to them to convert more traffic into leads. • This ultimately helped them to increase the amount of revenue they were generating through their website. 36. VALUE POINTS PAIN POINTS PAIN QUESTIONS CURRENT STATE NAME DROP PRODUCT Building Blocks 37. Sales Tools (Scripts) Call Scripts Email Messages Voicemail Scripts Objection Responses Meeting Scripts Sales Presentation Sales Message (Sales Pitch) Product Target Buyer Type Value Points Pain Points Questions Name Drop Examples Sales Tactics and Processes (Tips) Cold Calling Cold Emailing Voicemail Strategy Objection Handling Dealing with Gatekeepers Meeting with Prospects Qualifying Sales Process Networking Closing Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 38. Module 1: Introduction to SMART (Chapters 1 - 2) Module 2: Consultative Selling (Chapters 3) Module 3: Building Your Consultative Sales Message (Chapters 4 - 9) Module 4: Creating Sales Scripts, Emails, Voicemails, and Objection Responses (Chapters 10 - 15) Module 5: Managing the Sales Process (Chapter 16) Module 6: Cold Calling (Chapter 17) Module 7: Email Prospecting (Chapter 18) Module 8: Voicemail Strategy (Chapter 19) Module 9: Getting into New Accounts (Chapter 20) Module 10: Dealing with Objections (Chapter 21) Module 11: Getting Around Gatekeepers (Chapter 22) Module 12: Qualifying the Prospect (Chapter 23) Module 13: Closing (Chapter 24) Module 14: Networking (Chapter 25) Module 15: Prospecting on LinkedIn (Chapter 26) Module 16: Improving Mental Strength (Chapter 27) 39. Please Like Comment Share Subscribe Thank You!!! 40. Follow Us @salesscripter / @sales_halper @salesscripter / @michael_halper @salesscripter www.linkedin.com/in/mhalper/ @sales_halper 41. SMART Sales System S M A R T ales essaging nd esponse actics 42. Sales Tools (Scripts) Call Scripts Email Messages Voicemail Scripts Objection Responses Meeting Scripts Sales Presentation Sales Message (Sales Pitch) Product Target Buyer Type Value Points Pain Points Questions Name Drop Examples Sales Tactics and Processes (Tips) Cold Calling Cold Emailing Voicemail Strategy Objection Handling Dealing with Gatekeepers Meeting with Prospects Qualifying Sales Process Networking Closing Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 43. Sales Tools (Scripts) Call Scripts Email Messages Voicemail Scripts Objection Responses Meeting Scripts Sales Presentation Sales Message (Sales Pitch) Product Target Buyer Type Value Points Pain Points Questions Name Drop Examples Sales Tactics and Processes (Tips) Cold Calling Cold Emailing Voicemail Strategy Objection Handling Dealing with Gatekeepers Meeting with Prospects Qualifying Sales Process Networking Closing Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 44. Sales Tools (Scripts) Call Scripts Email Messages Voicemail Scripts Objection Responses Meeting Scripts Sales Presentation Sales Message (Sales Pitch) Product Target Buyer Type Value Points Pain Points Pain Questions Name Drop Examples Sales Tactics and Processes (Tips) Cold Calling Cold Emailing Voicemail Strategy Objection Handling Dealing with Gatekeepers Meeting with Prospects Qualifying Sales Process Networking Closing Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 45. Sales Tools (Scripts) Call Scripts Email Messages Voicemail Scripts Objection Responses Meeting Scripts Sales Presentation Sales Message (Sales Pitch) Product Target Buyer Type Value Points Pain Points Questions Name Drop Examples Sales Tactics and Processes (Tips) Cold Calling Cold Emailing Voicemail Strategy Objection Handling Dealing with Gatekeepers Meeting with Prospects Qualifying Sales Process Networking Closing Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 46. Sales Tools (Scripts) Call Scripts Email Messages Voicemail Scripts Objection Responses Meeting Scripts Sales Presentation Sales Message (Sales Pitch) Product Target Buyer Type Value Points Pain Points Questions Name Drop Examples Sales Tactics and Processes (Tips) Cold Calling Cold Emailing Voicemail Strategy Objection Handling Dealing with Gatekeepers Meeting with Prospects Qualifying Sales Process Networking Closing Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 47. Get your copy here https://www.amazon.com/dp/0578615762 48. www.salesscripter.com

Editor's Notes