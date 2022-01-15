SMART Sales System - Module 3: Sales Message

SlideShare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
PRODUCT
Web design services
FEATURES
• Design and build websites
• Graphic design
• Copywriting
DIFFERENTIATION
• We only work with
accountants
• We use AI to develop the
optimum website layout
• We guarantee results
COMPANY FACTS
• Won design awards 5 years
• In business for 30 years
• Woman owned business
TARGET BUYER
Needs Help
Potential Customer
Size: Revenue, Employees, Sites, etc.
Type: Business, Consumer, Individual
Geography: East coast, Texas, North America, etc.
Industries: Manufacturing, Energy, Retail, etc.
Department: Finance, Human Resources, Marketing, etc.
Title: CXO, VP, Director, etc.
PRODUCT
• Web design services
FEATURES
• Design and build websites
• Graphic design
• Copywriting
DIFFERENTIATION
• We only work with
accountants
• We use AI to develop the
optimum website layout
• We guarantee results
COMPANY FACTS
• Won design awards 5 years
• In business for 30 years
• Woman owned business
TARGET BUYER VALUE POINTS
TARGET BUYER
Small businesses
The improvements the product and
features creates
What the product does
BENEFITS
FEATURES / FUNCTIONALITY VALUE
• Make something work better
• Make something easier
• Decrease the amount of time it takes to do something
• Increase income/revenue
• Decrease costs/expenses
• Decrease risk
• Improve visibility or access to information
BENEFITS
FEATURES / FUNCTIONALITY VALUE
• Improve physical health
• Increase confidence
• Decrease medical expenses
• Improve personal relationships
• Decrease stress
• Improve quality of sleep
• Treadmills
• Weights
• Classes
Technical Value
• Processes
• Systems
• People
Automate manual tasks
Make something work better
Decrease the amount of time or effort required to do something
Make something easier
Increase visibility or access to information
Improve communications or connectivity
Improve the performance of systems, processes, or people
Improve the reliability of systems, processes, or people
Business Value
• Revenue
• Costs
• Delivery of services
Improve revenue, market share, close rate, conversion rate, profitability etc.
Decrease cost of goods sold, inventory costs, labor costs, etc.
Decrease risk
Improve decision-making
Decrease product delivery time
Improve the delivery of services
Improve product quality
Improve customer satisfaction
Increase customer retention
Personal Value
• Income
• Career
• Workload
Increase personal income, bonuses, commissions, etc.
Decrease personal expenses
Create opportunities for career advancement
Increase recognition for performance
Decrease workload
Decrease stress level
Increase level of happiness
Improve work/life balance
Improve personal relationships
Technical Value Brainstorming Questions
Does [Your Product] help [Target Buyer Type] to:
• Improve any processes? How?
• Make anything work better? How?
• Make anything easier? How?
• Save time? How?
• Improve visibility or access to information? How?
• Improve communications or connectivity? How?
• Make anything more reliable? How?
• Reduce the effort, energy, or manpower needed to do something? How?
• Automate anything? How?
Business Value Brainstorming Questions
Does [Your Product] help [Target Buyer Type] to:
• Decrease costs? How?
• Increase revenue? How?
• Increase profitability? How?
• Improve decision-making? How?
• Decrease risk? How?
• Improve the quality their products or services? How?
• Improve customer satisfaction? How?
Personal Value Brainstorming Questions
Does [Your Product] help [Target Buyer Type] to:
• Increase personal income? How?
• Decrease personal expenses? How?
• Increase the potential for a promotion? How?
• Increase the potential for job performance recognition? How?
• Improve work/life balance? How?
• Decrease stress? How?
• Improve happiness? How?
• Be more comfortable? How?
• Improve job security? How?
• Improve the workplace atmosphere? How?
• Make something work better
COMMON BENEFITS
• Make something easier
• Decrease the time it takes to do something
VALUE POINTS
• Increase website traffic
• improve website conversion rates
• Increase the revenue generated through their website
• Increase revenue / income
• Decrease costs / expenses
• Improve quality of products or services being sold
• Decrease risk
• Improve visibility, information, or decision-making
VALUE POINTS
TARGET BUYER
Small businesses
PAIN POINTS
PRODUCT
Web design services
FEATURES
• Design and build websites
• Graphic design
• Copywriting
DIFFERENTIATION
• We only work with
accountants
• We use AI to develop the
optimum website layout
• We guarantee results
COMPANY FACTS
• Won design awards 5 years
• In business for 30 years
• Woman owned business
VALUE POINTS
• Increase the revenue generated through their
website
• improve website conversion rates
• Increase website traffic
Technical Pain
• Processes
• Systems
• People
Tasks are manual and time-consuming
Things are not working well
It takes a lot of time or effort to do something
Current processes are difficult
It is difficult to see what is going on and access information
Connectivity or communicating is difficult
Performance of systems, processes, or people is not what it needs to be
Reliability of systems, processes, or people is not what it needs to be
Business Pain
• Revenue
• Costs
• Delivery of Services
Difficult to find ways to increase revenue, market share, profitability, etc.
Difficult to close sales and leads
Conversion rates are not what they need to be
Decision-making process is slow and not as good as it needs to be
Difficult to decrease cost of goods sold, inventory costs, labor costs, etc.
Long product delivery time
Poor product or service quality
Customer satisfaction is not what it needs to be
Customer retention is not what it needs to be
Personal Pain
• Income
• Career
• Work Environment
Not making enough income, bonuses, commissions, etc.
Lack of financial strength
Need to get promoted or advance career
Not getting enough recognition
Working too much or too much of a workload
Job is extremely stressful and chaotic
Not a good work/life balance
Not happy
• Increase the revenue generated through their website
VALUE POINTS
• improve website conversion rates
• Increase website traffic
PAIN POINTS
• Need to generate more revenue through the website
• Website visitors are not converting to customers
• There is a need to increase website traffic
18.
VALUE POINTS
• Increase the revenue generated through their
website
• improve website conversion rates
• Increase website traffic
TARGET BUYER
Small businesses
PRODUCT
Web design services
FEATURES
• Design and build websites
• Graphic design
• Copywriting
PAIN POINTS
DIFFERENTIATION
• We only work with
accountants
• We use AI to develop the
optimum website layout
• We guarantee results
COMPANY FACTS
• Won design awards 5 years
• In business for 30 years
• Woman owned business
PAIN QUESTIONS
PAIN POINTS
• Need to generate more revenue through the website
• Website visitors are not converting to customers
• There is a need to increase website traffic
Try to Use Open-Ended Questions
• Try to avoid starting questions with “Do you have…”
Technical Pain: Trouble sleeping at night.
Pain Question: Do you have trouble sleeping at night?
22.
“How Do You Feel about…” Questions
• How do you feel about the amount of time that it takes to train new salespeople?
• How concerned are you about the amount of time that it takes to train new salespeople?
• How happy are you with the amount of time that it takes to train new salespeople?
23.
“How Important Is It for You…” Questions
• How much of a priority is it for you to find new ways to increase your website traffic?
• How important is it for you to find new ways to increase your website traffic?
24.
“When Was the Last Time You…” Questions
• How often have you experienced errors in your invoices?
• When was the last time you analyzed your invoices for errors?
• How often do you reconcile your vendor invoices?
25.
Yes/No Questions
• Do you currently have a system in place for error scanning?
• Have you ever had trouble synchronizing data across systems?
• Is your process for transferring sales data manual?
26.
Don’t Be Too Invasive
• How do you feel about your ability to meet all of the different compliance requirements?
• How concerned are you about getting fined for compliance issues?
• How important is it for you to improve your ability to stay compliant?
• How much of a priority is it for you to decrease having to pay fines for compliance issues?
27.
• Need to generate more revenue through the website
PAIN POINTS
• Website visitors are not converting to customers
• There is a need to increase website traffic
PAIN QUESTIONS
• How important is it to get more revenue out of your website?
• How important is it for you to improve website conversion rates?
• Do you need to increase website traffic and visitors?
28.
VALUE POINTS
• Increase the revenue generated through their
website
• improve website conversion rates
• Increase website traffic
TARGET BUYER
Small businesses
PRODUCT
Web design services
FEATURES
• Design and build websites
• Graphic design
• Copywriting
PAIN POINTS
• Need to generate more revenue through the website
• Website visitors are not converting to customers
• There is a need to increase website traffic
PAIN QUESTIONS
CURRENT STATE
DIFFERENTIATION
• We only work with
accountants
• We use AI to develop the
optimum website layout
• We guarantee results
COMPANY FACTS
• Won design awards 5 years
• In business for 30 years
• Woman owned business
PAIN QUESTIONS
• How important is it to get more revenue out of your
website traffic?
• How important is it for you to improve your website
conversion rates?
• Do you need to increase website traffic and visitors?
• Currently have what you sell?
AREAS TO ASK ABOUT
• Current vendor/provider
• Current systems and processes
CURRENT STATE QUESTIONS
• Do you currently have a website?
• Are you currently working with a web design agency?
• What CMS platform is your website built on?
• People in the organization
• Current contracts and expiration dates
• Size details – number of sites, people, systems, etc.
• Current performance/stats (technical, marketing, financial, etc.)
• Last time evaluated other options
• Do you have internal web design resources?
• When does your current agreement expire?
• How many different websites do you currently have?
• How much traffic are you currently getting to your website?
• When was the last time you considered redoing your website?
30.
VALUE POINTS
• Increase the revenue generated through their
website
• improve website conversion rates
• Increase website traffic
TARGET BUYER
Small businesses
PRODUCT
Web design services
FEATURES
• Design and build websites
• Graphic design
• Copywriting
PAIN POINTS
• Need to generate more revenue through the website
• Website visitors are not converting to customers
• There is a need to increase website traffic
PAIN QUESTIONS
• How important is it to get more revenue out of your
website traffic?
• How important is it for you to improve your website
conversion rates?
• Do you need to increase website traffic and visitors?
CURRENT STATE
DIFFERENTIATION
• We only work with
accountants
• We use AI to develop the
optimum website layout
• We guarantee results
COMPANY FACTS
• Won design awards 5 years
• In business for 30 years
• Woman owned business
NAME DROP
CURRENT STATE
• Do you currently have a website?
• Are you currently working with a web design agency?
• What CMS platform is your website built on?
• Do you have internal web design resources?
• When does your current agreement expire?
• How many different websites do you currently have?
• When was the last time you refreshed your website?
• How much traffic are you currently getting to your website?
• When was the last time you considered redoing your website?
NAME DROP
• An accounting firm
• Small businesses
TARGET BUYER
• Need to generate more revenue through the website
PAIN POINTS NAME DROP
• They needed to get more leads online
• An accounting firm
33.
PRODUCT NAME DROP
• They needed to get more leads online
• An accounting firm
• Web design services • We helped them to redesign their website
34.
VALUE POINTS NAME DROP
• They needed to get more leads online
• An accounting firm
• We helped them to redesign their website
• Increase the revenue generated through their website
• improve website conversion rates • This helped them to convert traffic to leads
• They were able to increase the revenue generated online
35.
VALUE POINTS
• Increase the revenue generated through their
website
• improve website conversion rates
• Increase website traffic
TARGET BUYER
Small businesses
PRODUCT
Web design services
FEATURES
• Design and build websites
• Graphic design
• Copywriting
PAIN POINTS
• Need to generate more revenue through the website
• Website visitors are not converting to customers
• There is a need to increase website traffic
PAIN QUESTIONS
• How important is it to get more revenue out of your
website traffic?
• How important is it for you to improve your website
conversion rates?
• Do you need to increase website traffic and visitors?
CURRENT STATE
• Do you currently have a website?
• Are you currently working with a web design agency?
• What CMS platform is your website built on?
• Do you have internal web design resources?
• When does your current agreement expire?
• How many different websites do you currently have?
• When was the last time you refreshed your website?
• How much traffic are you currently getting to your website?
• When was the last time you considered redoing your website?
DIFFERENTIATION
• We only work with
accountants
• We use AI to develop the
optimum website layout
• We guarantee results
COMPANY FACTS
• Won design awards 5 years
• In business for 30 years
• Woman owned business
NAME DROP
NAME DROP
• We worked with an accounting firm and they needed to
generate more leads online.
• To solve this we helped them to redesign their website.
• This helped to them to convert more traffic into leads.
• This ultimately helped them to increase the amount of
revenue they were generating through their website.
VALUE
POINTS
PAIN POINTS
PAIN
QUESTIONS
CURRENT
STATE
NAME DROP PRODUCT
Building Blocks
Sales Tools (Scripts)
Call Scripts
Email
Messages
Voicemail
Scripts
Objection
Responses
Meeting
Scripts
Sales
Presentation
Sales Message (Sales Pitch)
Product
Target
Buyer
Type
Value
Points
Pain
Points
Questions
Name
Drop
Examples
Sales Tactics and Processes (Tips)
Cold Calling
Cold
Emailing
Voicemail
Strategy
Objection
Handling
Dealing with
Gatekeepers
Meeting with
Prospects
Qualifying
Sales
Process
Networking Closing
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Module 1: Introduction to SMART (Chapters 1 - 2)
Module 2: Consultative Selling (Chapters 3)
Module 3: Building Your Consultative Sales Message (Chapters 4 - 9)
Module 4: Creating Sales Scripts, Emails, Voicemails, and Objection Responses (Chapters 10 - 15)
Module 5: Managing the Sales Process (Chapter 16)
Module 6: Cold Calling (Chapter 17)
Module 7: Email Prospecting (Chapter 18)
Module 8: Voicemail Strategy (Chapter 19)
Module 9: Getting into New Accounts (Chapter 20)
Module 10: Dealing with Objections (Chapter 21)
Module 11: Getting Around Gatekeepers (Chapter 22)
Module 12: Qualifying the Prospect (Chapter 23)
Module 13: Closing (Chapter 24)
Module 14: Networking (Chapter 25)
Module 15: Prospecting on LinkedIn (Chapter 26)
Module 16: Improving Mental Strength (Chapter 27)
Thank You!!!
The value that we deliver can typically impact our clients on three different levels.
At the lowest level, we offer technical value. These are the benefits and improvements that we can deliver that make things work better and are realized in the areas of processes, systems, and people. Examples are helping a business to save time, automate certain tasks, improve performance, improve reliability, etc.
As a business begins to realize value at the technical level, those benefits will trickle up and be realized at the business level and be seen as a decrease in costs, increase in revenue, or decrease in risk. For example, if manual processes are able to be automated, that will lead to a decrease in the labor that is needed and as a result, there could be a decrease labor costs and this is an example of realizing business value.
When we help clients to realize business value, that can also continue to trickle up to impact the clients on a personal level and be realized in the form of recognition, compensation, decreased work load, etc. For example, if processes are automated and that decreases costs, that could lead to a promotion for the person that is responsible for that area. Or they could get an extra bonus for the year. Or maybe it means that they no longer have to work over the weekend and are able to spend more time with their family and this is realizing personal value.
So when your clients consume your products and services, they are likely going to realize some sort of value and benefits in these three areas.
Now let’s dig a little deeper into what pain can look like. There are actually three levels of pain.
At the lowest level, you have technical pain. This is when things are technically not working well or could be better, and can be often found at the areas of systems, processes, or people.
When pain is experienced at the technical level, that will usually trickle up and cause pain at the business level. This is where a prospect begins to feel negative impacts in the areas of revenue, costs, and the delivery of services.
The pain does not stop their as it can continue on work its way up to impact your prospects at a personal level. This is when the technical and business pain starts to impact the individuals in areas like workload, compensation, job security, career growth, and even spill over into their personal life as well.