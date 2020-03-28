Successfully reported this slideshow.
Read the first stanza of the poem • Where do you think the poem is set? • How does the speaker feel? • Remember to use pro...
Stanza 1 Bananas ripe and green, and ginger root Cocoa in pods and alligator pears, And tangerines and mangoes and grape f...
Alligator Pears • Alligator pears is another name for avocados. • Why might it have this name?
Stanza 2 Read the second stanza. Where is the setting now? How does the poem change tone?
Stanza 2 Sat in the window, bringing memories of fruit-trees laden by low-singing rills, And dewy dawns, and mystical skie...
Now read the complete poem. Bananas ripe and green, and ginger root Cocoa in pods and alligator pears, And tangerines and ...
Title • In groups can you create a title for the poem?
Watch the video • Why does the speaker turn “aside” and weep? • What is the poem about? • The poem is called “The Tropics ...
Claude McKay • Claude was born in Sunny Ville, Jamaica, in 1889. The son of peasant farmers. • McKay was connected with th...
Lists • Claude McKay uses a list of foods effectively to create a sense of Jamaica and excitement. The repetition of “and”...
Create your own • Can you suggest a place through a list? Use McKay’s structure and create your own stanza that conveys th...
Week 3 McKay

McKay Poem.

Week 3 McKay

  1. 1. Claude McKay
  2. 2. Read the first stanza of the poem • Where do you think the poem is set? • How does the speaker feel? • Remember to use proof from the poem.
  3. 3. Stanza 1 Bananas ripe and green, and ginger root Cocoa in pods and alligator pears, And tangerines and mangoes and grape fruit, Fit for the highest prize at parish fairs,
  4. 4. Alligator Pears • Alligator pears is another name for avocados. • Why might it have this name?
  5. 5. Stanza 2 Read the second stanza. Where is the setting now? How does the poem change tone?
  6. 6. Stanza 2 Sat in the window, bringing memories of fruit-trees laden by low-singing rills, And dewy dawns, and mystical skies In benediction over nun-like hills. Laden: weighed down with a load Rills: A small brook (a small stream) Benediction: A form of blessing performed by a priest.
  7. 7. Now read the complete poem. Bananas ripe and green, and ginger root Cocoa in pods and alligator pears, And tangerines and mangoes and grape fruit, Fit for the highest prize at parish fairs, Sat in the window, bringing memories of fruit-trees laden by low-singing rills, And dewy dawns, and mystical skies In benediction over nun-like hills. My eyes grow dim, and I could no more gaze; A wave of longing through my body swept, And, hungry for the old, familiar ways I turned aside and bowed my head and wept.
  8. 8. Title • In groups can you create a title for the poem?
  9. 9. Watch the video • Why does the speaker turn “aside” and weep? • What is the poem about? • The poem is called “The Tropics of New York”. Why does it have this title?
  10. 10. Claude McKay
  11. 11. Claude McKay • Claude was born in Sunny Ville, Jamaica, in 1889. The son of peasant farmers. • McKay was connected with the Harlem Renaissance in 1920s America which saw a blossoming of African American culture particularly in the Arts. • McKay work would sometimes focus on traditional Jamaican life while at other times fiercely challenge racism.
  12. 12. Lists • Claude McKay uses a list of foods effectively to create a sense of Jamaica and excitement. The repetition of “and” conveys a sense of excitement. Bananas ripe and green, and ginger root Cocoa in pods and alligator pears, And tangerines and mangoes and grape fruit, Fit for the highest prize at parish fairs,
  13. 13. Create your own • Can you suggest a place through a list? Use McKay’s structure and create your own stanza that conveys the excitement of a place. ________ _____ and ________, and _____ ____ ______ __ ______and ________ ______, And _______ and _______ and _____ ________, Fit for _______________, Remember to share your stanzas with us on the blog.

