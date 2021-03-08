⚡[READ PDF]⚡ Confessions of a CIA Spy: The Art of Human Hacking

What can you learn from a CIA spy who spent his career artfully manipulating regular people to steal high-value secrets⚡ Plenty! In this explosive book,⚡ former intelligence officer Peter Warmka unveils detailed methodologies that he and other threat actors use to breach the security of their targets,⚡ whether they're high-profile individuals or entire organizations.⚡ His illustrative examples reveal:the motivations and objectives behind attempted breaches by foreign intelligence services,⚡ criminal groups,⚡ industrial competitors,⚡ activists and other threat actorshow social media and carefully crafted insights into a victim's motivations and vulnerabilities are leveraged during phishing,⚡ smishing,⚡ vishing and other advanced social engineering operations to obtain even closely held info