Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Lies My Girlfriend Told Me Audiobook download free | Lies My Girlfriend Told Me Audiobook for mac Lies My Girlfriend Told ...
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
Lies My Girlfriend Told Me Audiobook download free | Lies My Girlfriend Told Me Audiobook for mac When Alix's charismatic ...
Lies My Girlfriend Told Me Audiobook download free | Lies My Girlfriend Told Me Audiobook for mac Written By: Julie Anne P...
Lies My Girlfriend Told Me Audiobook download free | Lies My Girlfriend Told Me Audiobook for mac Download Full Version Li...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Lies My Girlfriend Told Me Audiobook download free | Lies My Girlfriend Told Me Audiobook for mac

2 views

Published on

Lies My Girlfriend Told Me Audiobook download | Lies My Girlfriend Told Me Audiobook free | Lies My Girlfriend Told Me Audiobook for mac

Published in: Environment
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Lies My Girlfriend Told Me Audiobook download free | Lies My Girlfriend Told Me Audiobook for mac

  1. 1. Lies My Girlfriend Told Me Audiobook download free | Lies My Girlfriend Told Me Audiobook for mac Lies My Girlfriend Told Me Audiobook download | Lies My Girlfriend Told Me Audiobook free | Lies My Girlfriend Told Me Audiobook for mac
  2. 2. LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  3. 3. Lies My Girlfriend Told Me Audiobook download free | Lies My Girlfriend Told Me Audiobook for mac When Alix's charismatic girlfriend, Swanee, dies from sudden cardiac arrest, Alix is overcome with despair. As she searches Swanee's room for mementos of their relationship, she finds Swanee's cell phone, pinging with dozens of texts sent from a mysterious contact, L.T. The most recent text reads: 'Please tell me what I did. Please, Swan. Te amo. I love you.' ​ Shocked and betrayed, Alix learns that Swanee has been leading a double life--secretly dating a girl named Liana the entire time she's been with Alix. Alix texts Liana from Swanee's phone, pretending to be Swanee in order to gather information before finally meeting face-to-face to break the news. ​ Brought together by Swanee's lies, Alix and Liana become closer than they'd thought possible. But Alix is still hiding the truth from Liana. Alix knows what it feels like to be lied to--but will coming clean to Liana mean losing her, too?
  4. 4. Lies My Girlfriend Told Me Audiobook download free | Lies My Girlfriend Told Me Audiobook for mac Written By: Julie Anne Peters. Narrated By: Christine Lakin Publisher: Hachette Book Group USA Date: June 2014 Duration: 6 hours 50 minutes
  5. 5. Lies My Girlfriend Told Me Audiobook download free | Lies My Girlfriend Told Me Audiobook for mac Download Full Version Lies My Girlfriend Told Me Audio OR Get Now

×