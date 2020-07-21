Auditoria medica tipos segun lugar y momento

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Auditoria interna, externa, compartida y de facturación Prof. Dr. Schiavone Miguel Angel
Campos de accion de la auditoria medica • Medico-legal: monitoreo de normas legales y disposiciones sanitarias vigentes.- ...
1. Elaborar normas para la auditoría de establecimientos, de casos clínicos y de facturaciones. 2. Educar a los médicos y ...
Actividades que debe realizar el médico auditor 7. Disminuir el costo de atención, manteniendo su nivel y contribuyendo al...
Fuentes de información  Ordenes de consulta (control,reintegros,otros)  Ordenes de prácticas médicas (ex. Complementario...
La evaluación de la calidad de la atención médica comprende las siguientes etapas: • Auditoría de Estructura • Auditoría d...
Análisis organizacional "in toto" del sistema prestacional Incluye: 1. Planta física 2. Equipamiento 3. Recursos Humanos 4...
 Análisis de las prestaciones ofertadas en su relación con la demanda. Nos dará el perfil de ambas.  Tiene por objetivos...
Se realiza a través de los indicadores que dan cuenta de la eficiencia, eficacia y efectividad del sistema prestacional en...
Auditoría de campo (Externa)  Auditoría de escritorio (Interna)  Auditoría de Facturación  Auditoria de Contratos  Au...
 Visita los efectores a contratar y a través de guías los categoriza.  Comprueba si los prestadores están acreditados po...
El prestador con frecuentes quejas El prestador con aranceles superiores a la media del mercado El prestador que mas fa...
 Internaciones no autorizadas  Internaciones con días de permanencia que exceden +2DS de la media para ese diagnostico y...
 Evalúa la oferta de servicios en el mercado: cobertura, complejidad, calidad, costos.  Analiza nomencladores y arancele...
 Autorización previa de ciertas practicas como ser cirugia estetica, estudio y tratamiento de la esterilidad y de la disf...
Historias clínicas que requieren auditoria de oficio  Fallecidos con diagnósticos dudosos o sin diagnóstico definitivo. ...
 La entidad prestadora emite factura al prepago u obra social.  La factura se coteja con la documentación de apoyo. (con...
El auditor de facturación controla:  Que las prestaciones facturadas tengan el respaldo documental que garantice que fuer...
Material que debe acompañar a la factura  Original de la orden de internación solicitada por el médico tratante y autoriz...
Elementos para valorar en la historia clinica  Orden de la HC: Según el esquema designado por la Comisión de historias y ...
Elementos para valorar en la historia clínica  Órdenes diarias de tratamiento médico.  Hojas diaria de enfermería con an...
¿Que puede encontrar el auditor?  Historias clínicas superficiales y anecdóticas.  Exploraciones físicas inadecuadas e i...
¿Que puede encontrar el auditor?  Diagnósticos inexactos.  Operaciones quirúrgicas innecesarias.  Falta de correlación ...
 Internaciones innecesarias no justificadas  Prestaciones no vinculadas con el diagnostico  Periodos de internación pro...
 Identificación del paciente en todas las hojas  Hojas foliadas  Firma y sello de medico tratante  Ordenamiento cronol...
1.- Verificar que los códigos facturados se corresponden con las constancias existentes. 2.- Que los montos facturados est...
 Los auditores de ambas partes (prestador - aseguradora) analizan las diferencias generadas sobre los débitos realizados....
Origen de las diferencias entre prestador y asegurador que originan la auditoria compartida  Diferentes criterios médicos...
La auditoria compartida contribuye a:  Actualización de normas  Revisión de guías de practica clínica  Evitar débitos u...
Auditoria medica estructura proceso y resultado. Auditoria externa o de campo, de facturación y interna o de escritorio

  1. 1. Auditoria interna, externa, compartida y de facturación Prof. Dr. Schiavone Miguel Angel
  2. 2. Campos de accion de la auditoria medica • Medico-legal: monitoreo de normas legales y disposiciones sanitarias vigentes.- • Técnico: evaluando la calidad de la atención de la salud.- • Ético: supervisando el cumplimiento de la deontología medica (el deber ser del medico) • Económico-administrativo: compatibilizando la relación costos, eficiencia, calidad y seguridad • Docente y de investigación: estimulando la capacitación y el perfeccionamiento
  3. 3. 1. Elaborar normas para la auditoría de establecimientos, de casos clínicos y de facturaciones. 2. Educar a los médicos y al personal del comité de auditoría médica sobre las tareas específicas. 3. Fiscalizar el cumplimiento de obligaciones y prestaciones brindada sobre normas establecidas. 4. Verificar la veracidad de las facturaciones realizadas. 5. Evaluar la calidad de la atención médica, el cumplimiento de los contratos y el rendimiento de los recursos. 6. Registrar la información sobre las prestaciones efectuadas. Actividades que debe realizar el médico auditor
  4. 4. Actividades que debe realizar el médico auditor 7. Disminuir el costo de atención, manteniendo su nivel y contribuyendo al uso racional de los recursos. 8. Autorizar la atención de los beneficiarios en centros de mayor complejidad. 9. Recomendar medidas para mejorar la eficiencia de las prestaciones. 10. Una vez que el auditor certificó que la prestación se realizó de acuerdo con los controles y normas de trabajo aprobados y que la cantidad y calidad de los facturado es lo adecuado, deberá remitir la facturación al área administrativo/financiera del hospital para efectuar su liquidación.
  5. 5. Fuentes de información  Ordenes de consulta (control,reintegros,otros)  Ordenes de prácticas médicas (ex. Complementarios) Ordenes de internación (H.C.)  H.C. completa, clara, ordenada, precisa (c/consentimiento informado)  Convenios, contratos, cartas de intención, comprobantes, recibos, facturas, etc.  Encuestas (por ej. Satisfacción del Usuario)
  6. 6. La evaluación de la calidad de la atención médica comprende las siguientes etapas: • Auditoría de Estructura • Auditoría de Proceso • Auditoría de Resultados Evaluacion de la calidad según Donavedian
  7. 7. Análisis organizacional "in toto" del sistema prestacional Incluye: 1. Planta física 2. Equipamiento 3. Recursos Humanos 4. Estructura y dinámica organizacional Auditoría de Estructura
  8. 8.  Análisis de las prestaciones ofertadas en su relación con la demanda. Nos dará el perfil de ambas.  Tiene por objetivos: * Evaluar las prestaciones medicas y la atención que esta recibiendo el paciente. * Evaluar el consumo y la utilización de recursos empleados en la atención.  Momentos en que se puede evaluar el proceso: * Durante el proceso: Auditoría de terreno. * Ex post: Auditoría de facturación Auditoría de Proceso
  9. 9. Se realiza a través de los indicadores que dan cuenta de la eficiencia, eficacia y efectividad del sistema prestacional en su conjunto, asi como tambine de la cobertura y funcionamiento del plan. Incluye la evaluación de la satisfacción del usuario Auditoría de Resultados
  10. 10. Auditoría de campo (Externa)  Auditoría de escritorio (Interna)  Auditoría de Facturación  Auditoria de Contratos  Auditoria con tablero de control  Auditoría Compartida. Tipos de Auditoría
  11. 11.  Visita los efectores a contratar y a través de guías los categoriza.  Comprueba si los prestadores están acreditados por organismos reconocidos y certifica el cumplimiento de los estándares.  Visita a los pacientes internados: autoriza internaciones y prorrogas, controla historia clínica, entrevista y examina al paciente, entrevista a la familia.  Acuerda tiempos de internación con el médico tratante.  Aprueba en terreno practicas de alta complejidad y cirugías.  Eleva informes para la auditoria de facturación  Propone el traslado del paciente a otro centro de mayor complejidad o mejor calidad de atención si el paciente lo requiere Auditoría de campo (externa)
  12. 12. El prestador con frecuentes quejas El prestador con aranceles superiores a la media del mercado El prestador que mas factura Poner el ojo en……
  13. 13.  Internaciones no autorizadas  Internaciones con días de permanencia que exceden +2DS de la media para ese diagnostico y no esta justificada  Falta de Historia Clínica y/o consentimiento informado.  Internaciones no justificadas en UTI y/o áreas criticas.  Internaciones de Urgencia no justificadas.  Prótesis utilizadas que no se ajustan a normas y no fueron autorizadas. El auditor de campo podrá indicar débitos en forma inmediata en:
  14. 14.  Evalúa la oferta de servicios en el mercado: cobertura, complejidad, calidad, costos.  Analiza nomencladores y aranceles emitiendo informes técnicos comparativos.  Propone contratación de servicios y aranceles.  Elabora normas de prestaciones y guías de practica clínica para patologías de baja incidencia pero alto costo, tal el caso de las neoplasias, enfermedades raras, ciertas enfermedades neurológicas, cirugías con implantes.  Homologa practicas no nomencladas.  Define cobertura y patologías excluidas según plan. Auditoría de escritorio (interna)
  15. 15.  Autorización previa de ciertas practicas como ser cirugia estetica, estudio y tratamiento de la esterilidad y de la disfuncion sexual, practicas no nomencladas, medicación de alto costo, acelerador lineal, laboratorio de alta complejidad.  Autoriza reintegro según plan y cobertura  Evalúa situaciones de excepción.  Construye y evalúa tablero de control Auditoría de escritorio (interna)
  16. 16. Historias clínicas que requieren auditoria de oficio  Fallecidos con diagnósticos dudosos o sin diagnóstico definitivo.  Mortalidad materna y perinatal  Reingresos por el mismos diagnostico  Pacientes hospitalizados con internaciones prolongadas  Pacientes con eventos adversos postoperatorias.  Pacientes que son reoperados.  Pacientes con eventos adversos post anestesia  Tiempos de espera prolongados  Eventos adversos en general incluyendo evento centinela  Operaciones cesáreas primarias.  Historias clínicas que presenten quejas de los usuarios.
  17. 17.  La entidad prestadora emite factura al prepago u obra social.  La factura se coteja con la documentación de apoyo. (convenio y aranceles, nomencladores, Historia Clinica, vademecum, manual farmaceutico, precios de descartables)  Se efectúan las observaciones en la factura, lo que constituye la base para hacer los débitos. Auditoría de Facturación
  18. 18. El auditor de facturación controla:  Que las prestaciones facturadas tengan el respaldo documental que garantice que fueron efectivamente realizadas.  Que la facturación se ajuste al contrato vigente, tanto en sus normas como aranceles  Que las prestaciones se encuentren dentro de las normas y estándares de calidad de la atención médica que requería la patología del paciente. Auditoría de Facturación
  19. 19. Material que debe acompañar a la factura  Original de la orden de internación solicitada por el médico tratante y autorizada por la obra social o prepago.  Fotocopia de la historia clínica; hoja de indicaciones médicas; hoja de enfermería; órdenes y resultados de radiografías, análisis y otros métodos diagnósticos.  Fotocopia del parte quirúrgico, hoja de anestesia e informes anatomopatolgicos.  Sticker correspondientes en el caso de implantes (marcapasos, prótesis, etc.)  Original de la solicitud de practicas de alta complejidad y practicas excluidas de modulo o cobertura debidamente autorizadas.
  20. 20. Elementos para valorar en la historia clinica  Orden de la HC: Según el esquema designado por la Comisión de historias y vigente, con hojas foliadas.  Identificación del paciente: nombre y apellidos y número de historia en todos los documentos.  Identificación del médico. nombre y apellidos en todos los documentos con firma y sello  Hoja anamnesis: cumplimentada y con diagnóstico o diagnósticos diferenciales. Descripción ordenada, detallada y cronológica de todos los datos  Exploración física básica.  Comentarios y evolución diaria médica: todos los días comentarios médicos, reflejo de un pase de vista.
  21. 21. Elementos para valorar en la historia clínica  Órdenes diarias de tratamiento médico.  Hojas diaria de enfermería con anotaciones de la atención, toma de datos clínicos y suministro de medicación.  Informes de radiodiagnóstico  Protocolo preoperatorio: E.C.G., riesgo quirúrgico  Hoja de anestesia  Parte quirúrgico completo.  Informes de Anatomía Patológica.  Epicrisis e informe de alta para el paciente
  22. 22. ¿Que puede encontrar el auditor?  Historias clínicas superficiales y anecdóticas.  Exploraciones físicas inadecuadas e incompletas.  Estudios de laboratorio no indicados.  Falta de correlación entre los resultados de histopatología con el cuadro clínico y las indicaciones quirúrgicas.  Registros incompletos, tachados, alterados.  Registros escritos escasos e insuficientes.  Falta de correlación de anatomía patológica con el diagnóstico inicial.  No-pertinencia en las indicaciones de los análisis de laboratorio.
  23. 23. ¿Que puede encontrar el auditor?  Diagnósticos inexactos.  Operaciones quirúrgicas innecesarias.  Falta de correlación entre la operación necesaria con la enfermedad.  Sustracción y pérdida de documentos clínicos probatorios. Pérdida de historias clínicas completas.  Falta de correlación entre los diagnósticos preoperatorios y los hallazgos durante el acto quirúrgico.  Falta de supervisión y control interno.  Descuido y negligencia en las funciones administrativas.
  24. 24.  Internaciones innecesarias no justificadas  Prestaciones no vinculadas con el diagnostico  Periodos de internación prolongados  Internaciones reiteradas; reingresos  Complicaciones durante la internación  Sobrefacturacion  Fraude  Cobros de bonos por aranceles diferenciados no autorizados. ¿Que puede encontrar el auditor?
  25. 25.  Identificación del paciente en todas las hojas  Hojas foliadas  Firma y sello de medico tratante  Ordenamiento cronológico de las prestaciones y atención recibida.  Confrontar las hojas de enfermería con las evoluciones e indicaciones medicas.  Parte quirúrgico firmado por el cirujano y anestesista, completado por la misma letra y tinta, así como anulados los espacios vacíos.  Controlar la concordancia entre el diagnóstico y el estudio anatomopatológico si lo hubiera. Que se debe controlar para comenzar la revisión de la HC
  26. 26. 1.- Verificar que los códigos facturados se corresponden con las constancias existentes. 2.- Que los montos facturados estén acordes con el convenio existente con el prestador. 3.- Fundamentar siempre los débitos realizados. Para una correcta auditoría de facturación es básicamente importante tener en cuenta:
  27. 27.  Los auditores de ambas partes (prestador - aseguradora) analizan las diferencias generadas sobre los débitos realizados.  Se evaluan las prestaciones realizadas.  Labran un acta de auditoría compartida, donde se destaca lo que se debitó y lo que se debe refacturar.. Auditoría Compartida
  28. 28. Origen de las diferencias entre prestador y asegurador que originan la auditoria compartida  Diferentes criterios médicos o del proceso asistencial  Diferentes interpretación de las normas o del contrato  Diferencias económicas (precios establecidos en los convenios)
  29. 29. La auditoria compartida contribuye a:  Actualización de normas  Revisión de guías de practica clínica  Evitar débitos unilaterales y arbitrarios  Mejora el vinculo entre prestador y asegurador (O.S. - Prepaga)  Disminuir la sub y sobreutilziacion  Fortalece la imagen del auditor y la sensación de control por parte del financiador

