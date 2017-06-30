“EL PRINCIPIO DE LEGALIDAD COMO MEDIO LEGITIMADOR DEL PODER Y LOS DERECHOS HUMANOS” UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTONOMA DE MÉXIC...
EL ESTADO  La población, entendida como los hombres (hombres y mujeres) que pertenecen a un Estado, y a la que Arellano G...
ESTADO DE DERECHO  Principio de legalidad Limitar el modo de actuar del gobernado; la autoridad debe limitar claramente e...
DERECHOSHUMANOS  Artículo 1° (1) Quedan prohibidos los matrimonios entre judíos y ciudadanos de sangre alemana o afín. Lo...
CORTE PENAL INTERNACIONAL Los Estados Partes en el presente Estatuto  Teniendo presente que, en este siglo, millones de n...
PARTE I. DEL ESTABLECIMIENTO DE LA CORTE  Artículo 1 La Corte Se instituye por el presente una Corte Penal Internacional ...
CATALOGO DE DELITOS QUE CONOCE LA CORTE.  Crímenes de Guerra  Lesa Humanidad  Genocidio  Agresión
TERRORISMO DE ESTADO  El terrorismo de Estado es definido por José Juan de Olloqui, como “movimientos políticos o accione...
Presentación examen
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Presentación examen

13 views

Published on

ejemplo de examen profesional

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
13
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
7
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Presentación examen

  1. 1. “EL PRINCIPIO DE LEGALIDAD COMO MEDIO LEGITIMADOR DEL PODER Y LOS DERECHOS HUMANOS” UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTONOMA DE MÉXICO FACULTAD DE ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES ARAGÓN T E S I S QUE PARA OBTENER EL TÍTULO DE L I C E N C I A D O E N D E R E C H O P R E S E N T A: MIGUEL ÁNGEL REYES HORTA ASESOR: Prof. ANTONIO REYES CORTÉS Nezahualcóyotl, Estado de México, 7 de abril de 2016
  2. 2. EL ESTADO  La población, entendida como los hombres (hombres y mujeres) que pertenecen a un Estado, y a la que Arellano García y Porrúa Pérez5 llaman “elemento humano”.  El territorio al que solo Arellano García llama “elemento geográfico”; García Máynez Eduardo la define como “la porción del espacio en que el Estado ejercita su poder, el ámbito espacial de validez de sus normas”6.  La soberanía o “elemento jurídico”, como la negación de cualquier poder superior al Estado7.  El gobierno o “elemento político” como la existencia de una organización política capaz de establecer y mantener el orden interno y apta para participar en las relaciones internacionales de forma independiente.
  3. 3. ESTADO DE DERECHO  Principio de legalidad Limitar el modo de actuar del gobernado; la autoridad debe limitar claramente en su texto la libertad con que cuenta; más aún cuando la norma se individualiza en una sentencia, ya que esta debe ser apegada a la literalidad de la norma; ofreciéndole esta misma los recursos y las instancias judiciales a donde se debe incurrir por el incumplimiento de la misma o para defenderse de una acusación que la autoridad tenga de un ciudadano.  Principio de legalidad Todo acto o procedimiento jurídico llevado a cabo por las autoridades estatales debe tener apoyo estricto en una norma legal, la que, a su vez, debe estar conforme a las disposiciones de fondo y forma consignadas en la Constitución.
  4. 4. DERECHOSHUMANOS  Artículo 1° (1) Quedan prohibidos los matrimonios entre judíos y ciudadanos de sangre alemana o afín. Los matrimonios celebrados en estas condiciones son nulos aun si hubieren sido celebrados en el extranjero a fin de evitar ser alcanzados por la presente ley. (2)Únicamente el representante del ministerio público podrá elevar una demanda de nulidad  Artículo 3° Los judíos no podrán emplear en su hogar a ciudadanas de sangre alemana o afín menores a los 45 años.  Artículo 4° (1) Queda prohibido a los judíos izar la bandera del Reich o la enseña nacional como así también exhibir los colores patrios. (2) En cambio quedan autorizados a exhibir los colores judíos. El ejercicio de esta autorización queda sometida a protección estatal.41  Artículo 5° (1) Quien infrinja la prohibición establecida en el artículo 1° será castigado con pena de presidio. (2) Todo hombre que infrinja la prohibición establecida en el artículo 2° será castigado con pena de prisión o presidio. (3) Quien infrinja las disposiciones de los artículos 3° o 4° será castigado con arresto en cárcel de hasta un año y/o el pago de una multa.
  5. 5. CORTE PENAL INTERNACIONAL Los Estados Partes en el presente Estatuto  Teniendo presente que, en este siglo, millones de niños, mujeres y hombres han sido víctimas de atrocidades que desafían la imaginación y conmueven profundamente la conciencia de la humanidad, Reconociendo que esos graves crímenes constituyen una amenaza para la paz, la seguridad y el bienestar de la humanidad, Afirmando que los crímenes más graves de trascendencia para la comunidad internacional en su conjunto no deben quedar sin castigo y que, a tal fin, hay que adoptar medidas en el plano nacional e intensificar la cooperación internacional para asegurar que sean efectivamente sometidos a la acción de la justicia, Decididos a poner fin a la impunidad…
  6. 6. PARTE I. DEL ESTABLECIMIENTO DE LA CORTE  Artículo 1 La Corte Se instituye por el presente una Corte Penal Internacional ("la Corte"). La Corte será una institución permanente, estará facultada para ejercer su jurisdicción sobre personas respecto de los crímenes más graves de trascendencia internacional de conformidad con el presente Estatuto y tendrá carácter complementario de las jurisdicciones penales nacionales. La competencia y el funcionamiento de la Corte se regirán por las disposiciones del presente Estatuto.
  7. 7. CATALOGO DE DELITOS QUE CONOCE LA CORTE.  Crímenes de Guerra  Lesa Humanidad  Genocidio  Agresión
  8. 8. TERRORISMO DE ESTADO  El terrorismo de Estado es definido por José Juan de Olloqui, como “movimientos políticos o acciones que causan poca simpatía a ciertos países o gobiernos…en el terrorismo de Estado se emplea el poder del gobierno para eliminar a un individuo o un grupo en particular con fines políticos”

×