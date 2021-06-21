Successfully reported this slideshow.
ENSEÑANZA APRENDIZAJE

  1. 1. Binomio entre enseñanza y aprendizaje. Se establece el binomio indisoluble de enseñanza – aprendizaje. Un binomio es una ecuación que tiene dos miembros y que establece una relación entre ambos. En este caso el binomio se establece entre la concepción que se tiene sobre el aprendizaje y la que se tenga sobre la enseñanza. Una lleva a la otra, de forma tal que, las acciones y preferencias instruccionales de los maestros, resultan fuertemente ligadas a la concepción epistemológica que tienen del aprendizaje. Se entiende por instrucción al arreglo deliberado de acciones que facilitan al aprendiz la adquisición de alguna meta de aprendizaje, que pueden ser: conocimientos, habilidades, estrategias, actitudes o valores. En los ambientes formales como la escuela o la capacitación, los docentes diseñan escenarios en los que se han arreglado los estímulos y los procesos para que el aprendiz llegue a un objetivo de aprendizaje. Pero cabe recordar que las personas pueden aprender en ambientes informales, es decir en cualquier lugar en donde no se han hecho arreglos para enseñar…¨ Los términos enseñanza aprendizaje se conjugan indisolublemente porque los dos se precisan, al haber enseñanza hay aprendizaje y viceversa. Existen una infinidad de teorías sobre el aprendizaje pero no se cuenta con teorías de enseñanza sino más bien con teorías y modelos de instrucción. Es importante aclarar que la definición de aprendizaje es tan amplia que incluye aquellas conductas e interacciones que ocurren en el salón de clase aunque cabe precisar que mucho del aprendizaje se realiza en ambientes fuera de la escuela. Los aprendizajes desarrollados en una sala de clases con un docente, ya sea presencial o virtual, corresponden más bien al desempeño académico del estudiante, esto es resultado de un Mg. Miguel González.
  2. 2. sometimiento a diversos tipos de instrumentos de evaluación en pruebas estandarizadas o no, aunque también son etiquetados como aprendizaje por diversos autores. Interacciones entre iguales. Tanto Piaget como Vygotsky argumentaron sobre la importancia de las interacciones entre iguales en el aprendizaje y el desarrollo cognitivo, quizá como una forma de crear desequilibrio (Piaget) o facilitando la interiorización de interpretaciones (Vygotsky). Introdujimos dos perspectivas adicionales que son igualmente pertinentes en nuestras observaciones sobre la interacción entre iguales. La primera es el constructivismo social que se centra en cómo los aprendices trabajan juntos para captar mejor el sentido del mundo. La segunda es la perspectiva contextual, la cual enfatiza la importancia del contexto social, oportunidades para el debate, mecanismos de soporte social y demás para facilitar y producir andamiaje en el aprendizaje. Estas dos últimas perspectivas no son, de ninguna manera, mutuamente excluyentes; muchos teóricos contemporáneos adoptan ambas y con frecuencia también algunas ideas de Piaget o Vygotsky.
  3. 3. Los teóricos y profesionales están reconociendo de forma creciente la importancia de que los estudiantes trabajen juntos para construir significados sobre las materias de clase para explorar, explicar, discutir y debatir ciertos temas tanto en grupos pequeños como en la clase entera…¨ La tutoría de pares o interacción entre iguales es fundamental en el aprendizaje significativo del estudiante, porque ayuda a una mejor interpretación por parte del alumnado que a veces no se da en la interacción con adultos. Al interactuar entre pares aprenden más rápido sobre la interacción social adquiriendo una perspectiva contextual para el debate construyendo su aprendizaje. La interacción entre iguales es una estrategia que resulta positiva, y la importancia de su aplicación se justifica en que su implementación en las instituciones ayuda a disminuir la deserción estudiantil y genera ventajas tanto para el beneficiario como para el tutor. Para los beneficiarios se mejoran sus calificaciones, refuerzan sus pre-saberes y adquieren motivaciones para seguir aprendiendo. Igualmente es importante para los tutores porque al compartir con sus compañeros adquieren valores, competencias comunicativas y solidifican sus saberes. ¿Cómo ocurren las trasferencias? ¨… La transferencia se refiere a la aplicación del conocimiento y las habilidades en formas nuevas, con nuevos contenidos o en situaciones distintas de aquellas en que fueron adquiridos. La transferencia también explica el efecto del aprendizaje previo sobre el aprendizaje nuevo, es decir, si lo facilita, lo inhibe o no muestra ningún efecto sobre él. La transferencia es fundamental, ya que sin ella todo el
  4. 4. aprendizaje sería específico de cada situación; asimismo, es el corazón de nuestro sistema educativo. Las teorías conductuales plantean que la transferencia depende de que existan elementos idénticos o características (estímulos) similares entre las situaciones. Las conductas se transfieren (o generalizan) cuando la situación antigua y la situación nueva tienen elementos en común. …¨ La transferencia es la transpolación de un conocimiento o habilidad adquirida en una situación dada y utilizada en otra nueva. Implica un proceso de traspaso y aplicación a una situación dada de conocimiento o habilidad a otra distinta. La educación está fuertemente influida por este fenómeno. Incluso podríamos afirmar que lo no transferible carece de valor formativo. El fenómeno de la transferencia, como vehículo de aprendizaje y adaptación universalizable, tiene gran importancia en educación, siempre que métodos, capacidades y actitudes de los educadores hayan sido adecuados y bien explotados. Sin transferencia, el aprendizaje sufre una limitación contraria a la eficacia que se busca en el proceso. El educador, por tanto, no sólo ha de enseñar valores, hábitos, modos de obrar y materias, sino que ha de buscar al mismo tiempo enseñar a transferirlas. Ambientes de aprendizaje complejos y tareas auténticas. Los constructivistas consideran que no debería asignarse a los estudiantes problemas fáciles y simplificados, ni instrucción en habilidades básicas, sino que los alumnos deberían enfrentar ambientes de aprendizaje
  5. 5. complejos que incluyan problemas confusos y poco estructurados. El mundo fuera de la escuela presenta escasos problemas sencillos o instrucciones paso a paso, de manera que las escuelas deberían asegurarse de que cada estudiante tenga experiencia en la resolución de problemas complejos. Los problemas complejos no sólo son difíciles, sino que incluyen muchos elementos. En los problemas complejos existen múltiples elementos en interacción, con múltiples soluciones posibles. No hay una única forma correcta de llegar a una conclusión, y cada solución podría traer un nuevo conjunto de problemas. Estos problemas complejos deberían estar insertos en tareas y actividades auténticas, es decir, el tipo de situaciones que los estudiantes enfrentarán cuando apliquen al mundo real lo que están aprendiendo (Needles y Knapp, 1994). Es probable que los estudiantes necesiten apoyo (andamiaje) mientras trabajan en tales problemas complejos, y los profesores podrían ayudarlos a localizar recursos, a estar al tanto de su progreso, a dividir problemas grandes en otros más pequeños, etcétera …¨ Es eficiente colocar a los estudiantes antes situaciones reales o simuladas de aprendizajes complejos, confusos y pocos estructurados que exijan soluciones complejas y variadas generadoras, a la vez de problemas confusas. Esto constituirá un desafío para los estudiantes, cuyo logro significará satisfacción personal y grupal, desarrollando competencias blandas para la vida como el trabajar en equipo, la comunicación asertiva, el aprender a gestionar proyectos, etc. En todo este proceso es crucial la guía, la orientación precisa del educador.
  6. 6. La teoría Psicológica. Frente a la planificación de nuestras acciones didácticas con el objetivo de motivar, despertar o estructurar la consciencia que tienen los alumnos con respecto a los fenómenos lingüísticos, el estudio de las teorías psicológicas podría servirnos de mucho. Este aspecto se vuelve aún más necesario cuando se sabe, por ejemplo, que en un país como en Francia existe una verdadera necesidad de conciliar las teorías psicológicas y didácticas en lo que se refiere a la enseñanza propiamente dicha…¨ Una buena planificación del docente es fundamental, ya que direcciona adecuadamente todas las acciones didácticas para el logro de un proceso enseñanza aprendizaje eficaz. Es necesario fundamentarse siempre, en el momento de la planificación, en las teorías psicológicas y los fenómenos lingüísticos, en especial en el momento de enseñar lengua, para lograr la motivación necesaria en el grupo del estudiantado. La planificación didáctica es uno de los elementos indispensables de la práctica docente que influye en los resultados del aprendizaje de los alumnos.
  7. 7. La planificación toma su importancia cuando se visualiza como una oportunidad de plantear situaciones desafiantes que sirvan como detonante para el logro de los aprendizajes esperados, el desarrollo de las competencias y la obtención de los estándares curriculares. ¿Cómo convencer a un docente acerca de la importancia de fomentar las emociones en el aula? ¨… No se trata de fomentar las emociones en el aula, sino de enseñar con emoción, lo que quiere decir volver atractivo lo que se enseña. La curiosidad de forma automática despierta la atención en el que escucha y aprende, y con ello, es obvio, se aprende mejor. Nada se puede aprender sin una atención despierta, sostenida y consciente. Nada despierta más la atención que aquello que se hace diferente e innovador. Un profesor monótono, aburrido o repetitivo es un claro ejemplo del valor de la emoción en el que enseña. Un profesor excelente es capaz de convertir cualquier cosa o concepto en algo interesante. Es necesario que el docente identifique y encamine adecuadamente las emociones del alumno en su práctica educativa; que sepa diseñar escenarios de apoyo que logren el proceso del aprendizaje. Es importante señalar que el aprendizaje no es solo la conexión con la información, sino que existe una estructura cognitiva con la que se aprende. …¨ Resumen. En años recientes el concepto de la escuela como un espacio en el que sólo tiene cabida lo racional dio paso a la escuela que vincula las emociones con el aprendizaje. Enseñar a los alumnos a identificar y manejar sus emociones, desde la educación temprana hasta la educación universitaria, les permitirá despertar la curiosidad, generar empatía y
  8. 8. solucionar conflictos. Al final, lo puramente académico se sostiene en algo que no es académico y que tiene que ver mucho más con lo emocional que con lo racional. Hoy día la neurociencia afirma que hay que trabajar las emociones desde el aula, porque las emociones comparten redes neuronales con el aprendizaje. Hay un binomio entre cognición y emoción que los maestros no pueden olvidar. Lo relevante es no perder de vista que detrás del conocimiento y su transmisión hay seres humanos. Es muy importante darle más importancia al ser que al saber, porque ese ser está repleto de emociones y es la base de todo proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje. Es lo primero que se debe trabajar con los estudiantes.

