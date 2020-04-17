Problemas1 (Solucionario)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
´Indice general 1. L´OGICA 2 2. CONJUNTOS 6 3. CUANTIFICADORES 10 4. N ´UMEROS REALES 13 5. ECUACIONES DE PRIMER GRADO 16 1
Cap´ıtulo 1 L´OGICA № 1 CepreUNI 2019-II. Determine el valor de verdad de cada una de las siguientes proposiciones: I. p∧ ...
en la proposici´on a simpliﬁcar tenemos (∼ q ∨ p)∨ ∼ (∼ p ∨ q) por Morgan (∼ q ∨ p) ∨ (p∧ ∼ q) ∼ q ∨ [p ∨ (p∧ ∼ q)] aplica...
Mediante el diccionario anterior traduz- ca la siguiente proposici´on en el lenguaje l´ogico formal: “Para que Juan haga u...
A) VVV B) VVF C) FVV D) FFV E) FFF № 17 CepreUNI 2014-II. Sean p y q proposiciones l´ogicas. Si (p → q) → p es verdadera, ...
I. “2 > 4” es una proposici´on l´ogica simple. II. Si una f´ormula l´ogica no es una tauto- log´ıa, entonces siempre ser´a...
Cap´ıtulo 2 CONJUNTOS № 1 CepreUNI 2019-II. En una ciudad del Per´u, el 60 % de los ha- bitantes consumen pescado; el 50 %...
que A ⊂ B ⊂ C ⊂ A de esto tenemos que A = B = C, por lo tanto podemos aﬁrmar que A = C es la alternativa verdadera. № 3 Ce...
I. Q ⊂ A. II. I ⊂ A. III. 22 7 ∈ A. A) VVF B) FFF C) FFV D) FVV E) VVV V´ıdeo soluci´on. № 7 CepreUNI 2018-II. Dados los c...
A) VFV B) VVF C) VVV D) VFF E) FFF V´ıdeo soluci´on. Soluci´on: Rpt.- VVF № 15 CepreUNI 2017-II. Sean A y B dos conjuntos ...
I. Los dos tercios de ellas no beben. II. Los 4 5 de ellas no fuman. III. 72 no fuman ni beben. ¿Cu´antas personas fuman y...
A) VFV B) FFV C) VVV D) VFF E) VVF Soluci´on: Rpt.- VFV № 30 CepreUNI 2009-II. Determine la veracidad (V) o falsedad (F) d...
Cap´ıtulo 3 CUANTIFICADORES № 1 CepreUNI 2019-II. Dados los conjuntos A = {1; 3; 5} y B = {2; 4}, indique el valor de verd...
Soluci´on: Rpt.- FFV № 4 CepreUNI 2018-II. Dado el conjunto A = {2, 3, 5, 7}, indique el valor de verdad de las siguientes...
III. ∃e ∈ A | ∀a ∈ A, a − e = a. A) FFF B) FVV C) FFV D) VFV E) VVF № 11 CepreUNI 2015-I. Si A = {−1; 0; 2; 3} y B = {x ∈ ...
Cap´ıtulo 4 N ´UMEROS REALES № 1 CepreUNI 2019-II. Indique el valor de verdad de las siguientes proposiciones: I. Si x ∈ R...
A) FFF B) VFV C) FVV D) VVV E) VVF Soluci´on: Rpt.- VVV V´ıdeo soluci´on. № 6 CepreUNI 2015-I. Sean a y b n´umeros reales ...
E) 0, 5 y 0, 6 Soluci´on: Rpt.- 0,5 y 0,6 № 13 CepreUNI 2012-II. Si m2 + 2n2 = 1 y 2p2 + q2 = 1 tal que m, n, p y q son n´...
Cap´ıtulo 5 ECUACIONES DE PRIMER GRADO № 1 CepreUNI 2019-II. Hallar la suma de las soluciones de la ecua- ci´on 1 x + 1 3 ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Problemas1 (Solucionario)

16 views

Published on

Problemas tipo examen de admsión a la Universidad Nacional de Ingeniería. LÓGICA, CONJUNTOS, CUANTIFICADORES, NÚMEROS, REALES.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Problemas1 (Solucionario)

  1. 1. ´Indice general 1. L´OGICA 2 2. CONJUNTOS 6 3. CUANTIFICADORES 10 4. N ´UMEROS REALES 13 5. ECUACIONES DE PRIMER GRADO 16 1
  2. 2. Cap´ıtulo 1 L´OGICA № 1 CepreUNI 2019-II. Determine el valor de verdad de cada una de las siguientes proposiciones: I. p∧ ∼ p es una tautolog´ıa. II. ∼ q ∧ (p ∨ q) es equivalente a ∼ p ∨ q. III. Si p → (∼ q ∨ r) es falsa, entonces q es verdadera. A) FFV B) VFV C) FFF D) VFF E) FVV Soluci´on: Rpt.- FFV № 2 CepreUNI 2019-II. Si ∗ es un operador l´ogico deﬁnido me- diante la siguiente tabla p q p ∗ q V V F V F V F V F F F V Simpliﬁque la expresi´on ∼ (p∗q) → (q∗p) A) p ∧ q B) p ∨ q C) ∼ (p ∧ q) D) q → p E) p → q Soluci´on: Observe que los valores de ver- dad que est´an debajo de p ∗ q son iguales a la negaci´on de los valores que est´an de- bajo de q, con esta observaci´on podemos decir que p ∗ q ≡∼ q, tenga en cuenta que el orden es importante, esto quiere decir que q ∗ p ≡∼ p. Luego ∼ (p ∗ q) → (q ∗ p) ≡∼ (∼ q) → (∼ p) ≡ q →∼ p ≡∼ q∨ ∼ p ≡∼ (q ∧ p) ≡∼ (p ∧ q) № 3 CepreUNI 2019-I. Dadas las proposiciones l´ogicas p, q, t y s, se sabe que [s ∧ (p q)] → (∼ p ∨ t) es falsa. Indique los valores de verdad de p, q y t ( en ese orden). A) VFV B) VFF C) VVV D) FFF E) FVF Soluci´on: Dado que el conector l´ogico principal es una condicional, s´olo hay un caso en que este es falso y es cuando el antecedente es verdadero y el consecuente es falso, entonces se debe cumplir que [s ∧ (p q)] ≡ V y (∼ p ∨ t) ≡ F Luego como (∼ p∨t) ≡ F, entonces t ≡ F y ∼ p ≡ F, es decir p ≡ V . Por otra parte de la conjunci´on [s ∧ (p q)] ≡ V tenemos que (p q) ≡ V , co- mo p ≡ V , entonces q ≡ F. Por lo tanto la respuesta es V FF № 4 CepreUNI 2019-I. Simpliﬁque la siguiente f´ormula l´ogica (q → p)∨ ∼ (p → q) A) p B) q C) p ∨ q D) q → p E) p → q Soluci´on: 2 Recuerde que q → p ≡∼ q∨p y tambi´en p → q ≡∼ p ∨ q, reemplazando 2
  3. 3. en la proposici´on a simpliﬁcar tenemos (∼ q ∨ p)∨ ∼ (∼ p ∨ q) por Morgan (∼ q ∨ p) ∨ (p∧ ∼ q) ∼ q ∨ [p ∨ (p∧ ∼ q)] aplicando absorci´on dentro de los corche- tes ∼ q ∨ p ≡ q → p № 5 CepreUNI 2018-II. Deﬁnimos el operador l´ogico ∗ mediante la siguiente tabla p q p ∗ q V V F V F F F V F F F V Indique el valor de verdad de las siguientes proposiciones: I. p∗ ∼ p es una contingencia. II. ∗ es conmutativa. III. p ∗ q ≡∼ p∧ ∼ q. A) FFF B) FFV C) FVV D) VVV E) VVF V´ıdeo soluci´on. № 6 CepreUNI 2018-II. Halle una f´ormula l´ogica equivalente para (p → (p ∨ q)) (q ∧ p) A) ∼ p B) ∼ q C) p ∧ q D) p∨ ∼ q E) q →∼ p V´ıdeo soluci´on. № 7 CepreUNI 2018-I. Sean p, q y r tres proposiciones l´ogicas simples. La proposici´on [(p ∧ (∼ q)) ∧ (q → p) ∧ r] ∨ p es equivalente a A) p B) q C) p ∨ q D) p → r E) (p ∨ q) ∧ r V´ıdeo soluci´on. № 8 CepreUNI 2017-II. Deﬁnimos el operador l´ogico ∗ mediante la siguiente tabla p q p ∗ q V V F V F F F V F F F V Simpliﬁque ∼ p ∗ (p ∗ (∼ q)). A) p ∨ q B) p ∧ q C) ∼ p∧ ∼ q D) p E) q № 9 CepreUNI 2016-I. Si p, q, r, t y s son proposiciones l´ogicas y se cumple que [(∼ t ∧ r) → (t ∨ s)] ≡ [(∼ p ∨ q) ↔ (p∧ ∼ q)] . Indique el valor de verdad de r, t y s (en ese orden) A) FFF B) FFV C) FVF D) VFF E) VVF V´ıdeo soluci´on. № 10 CepreUNI 2016-I. Dadas las proposiciones: t: Juan har´a una ﬁesta. q: Juan aprueba l´ogica. r: Juan apruebe programaci´on. p: Juan estudiar´a durante el verano. 3
  4. 4. Mediante el diccionario anterior traduz- ca la siguiente proposici´on en el lenguaje l´ogico formal: “Para que Juan haga una ﬁesta es su- ﬁciente que el apruebe l´ogica y para que Juan estudie durante el verano es necesa- rio que Juan apruebe programaci´on”. A) (t → q) ∧ (p → r) B) (q → t) ∧ (r → p) C) (q → t) ∧ (p → r) D) (t → q) ∧ (r → p) E) (q ↔ t) ∧ (r → p) Soluci´on: Rpt.- (q → t) ∧ (p → r) V´ıdeo soluci´on. № 11 CepreUNI 2015-II. La proposici´on {[∼ q →∼ p] → [∼ p →∼ q]} ∧ ∼ (p ∧ q) es equivalente a A) p B) ∼ p C) q D) ∼ q E) ∼ (p ∧ q) V´ıdeo soluci´on. Soluci´on: Rpt.- ∼ q № 12 CepreUNI 2015-II. Dadas las f´ormulas l´ogicas I. ((p ∨ q) ∧ (p ∧ q)) → p. II. ∼ (p ∧ q) → (∼ p ∨ q). III. (p q) (p ↔ q). Se puede aﬁrmar que A) Dos son contradicciones. B) Dos son contingencias. C) Dos son contradicciones y una es tau- tolog´ıa. D) Dos son tautolog´ıas y una es contra- dicci´on. E) Dos son tautolog´ıas y una es contin- gencia. № 13 CepreUNI 2015-I. Sean p, q, r y t proposiciones l´ogicas. Si p q es verdadero, halle el valor de verdad de: I. r → p ∨ q. II. p ∧ q → t. III. (p ↔ q) →∼ r A) VVV B) VFV C) VFF D) FVV E) FFF № 14 CepreUNI 2015-I. Simpliﬁque el siguiente esquema molecu- lar [(∼ p ∧ q) → (∼ q ∨ p)] ∧ (p ∨ q) A) p B) q C) ∼ p D) ∼ q E) V № 15 CepreUNI 2015-I. Dadas las siguientes proposiciones: I. (p → q)∧ ∼ q →∼ p. II. (p → q)∧ ∼ p →∼ q. III. p ∧ (q∧ ∼ p) → (p ∧ q). Indique cu´ales son tautolog´ıas. A) Solo I B) Solo II C) I y III D) I y II E) I, II y III Sugerencia: El conector de mayor jerar- qu´ıa es el →, siempre que no est´e entre signos de agrupaci´on. № 16 CepreUNI 2014-II. Sean p, q y r proposiciones l´ogicas. Si p → (q → r) es falsa, determine el valor de verdad de: I. (r ∧ q) → p. II. r → (∼ p ∨ q). III. (∼ p∧ ∼ q) →∼ r. 4
  5. 5. A) VVV B) VVF C) FVV D) FFV E) FFF № 17 CepreUNI 2014-II. Sean p y q proposiciones l´ogicas. Si (p → q) → p es verdadera, hallar los valores de verdad de: I. (p ↔ q) → p II. ∼ (p ∨ p) → (p ∧ r). III. ∼ p ∧ (q → r). A) VVV B) FVV C) VFV D) VVF E) FFV № 18 CepreUNI 2014-II. Si ∗ es un operador l´ogico deﬁnido me- diante la siguiente tabla de verdad: p q p ∗ q V V V V F F F V V F F F Simpliﬁque la proposici´on: (∼ p∗ ∼ q) → (q ∗ p) A) ∼ q B) p C) q ∨ p D) V E) F № 19 CepreUNI 2011-I. Si p, q, r y s son proposiciones l´ogicas y (q → s) → (p → r) es falsa, determine el valor de verdad de las siguientes proposi- ciones. I. ∼ (∼ s ∧ q) → r II. (r → s) (q ∧ r) III. [(p ∧ q) ∧ (r ∧ s)] ∨ (∼ s →∼ q) A) FVV B) FFV C) VFV D) VVV E) VVF № 20 CepreUNI 2011-I. Si S es una proposici´on cuya tabla de va- lores de verdad es p q S V V F V F V F V V F F F ∼ t es una proposici´on equivalente a [(p → r) ↔∼ r]∧ ∼ q. Determine una proposi- ci´on equivalente a (t ∨ S). A) ∼ (p ∨ q) ∨ r B) p ∨ q ∨ r C) p ∨ q∨ ∼ r D) ∼ (p ∧ q) ∨ r E) ∼ (p ∧ q) ∧ r V´ıdeo soluci´on. № 21 CepreUNI 2010-II. La proposici´on l´ogica compuesta [(p →∼ q) ∧ (q → p)] ∧ [p ∧ (p∨ ∼ r)] es equivalente a A) p → q B) ∼ q → p C) p ∧ q D) ∼ (p → q) E) ∼ p ∧ r Soluci´on: Rpt.- ∼ (p → q) № 22 CepreUNI 2010-II. Sean p, q, r, s, t y w proposiciones l´ogicas. Si la proposici´on (p →∼ r) ↔ (s → w) es verdadera y (∼ w →∼ s) es falsa, deter- mine el valor de verdad de las siguientes proposiciones: I. (w → q) ↔ (p∨ ∼ t) II. (r →∼ s) → (q ∨ t) III. ∼ p → (q ↔ t) A) VVF B) FVV C) VVV D) FVF E) VFV Soluci´on: Rpt.- VVV № 23 CepreUNI 2010-I. Determine la verdad (V) o falsedad (F) de las siguientes aﬁrmaciones: 5
  6. 6. I. “2 > 4” es una proposici´on l´ogica simple. II. Si una f´ormula l´ogica no es una tauto- log´ıa, entonces siempre ser´a una con- tradicci´on. III. Si p y q son proposiciones l´ogicas, en- tonces p ↔ q ≡∼ q ↔∼ p A) VVV B) FVV C) VVF D) VFF E) VFV Soluci´on: Rpt.- VFV № 24 CepreUNI 2010-I. En el siguiente cuadro se muestran ope- raciones l´ogicas con las proposiciones sim- ples p, q, r. ↔ p ∧ q r∨ ∼ r p q x ∼ p → q y F ∼ p z Determine el valor de verdad (V) o false- dad (F) que corresponde a los casilleros x, y, z respectivamente. A) FFV B) VVV C) FVV D) VFV E) FVF Soluci´on: Rpt.- FVV № 25 CepreUNI 2009-II. Sean p, r, s, t proposiciones l´ogicas, tal que p →∼ (r∨ ∼ s) es falsa y (p ∨ s) ∼ t es verdadera. Halle el valor de verdad de: I. r ↔ (t ∧ p). II. s ∨ (p ↔ r). III. (p ∼ s) ∨ t. A) FFF B) FVF C) VVF D) VFF E) FVV Soluci´on: Rpt.- FVF 6
  7. 7. Cap´ıtulo 2 CONJUNTOS № 1 CepreUNI 2019-II. En una ciudad del Per´u, el 60 % de los ha- bitantes consumen pescado; el 50 % con- sumen carne; el 40 % de los que consumen carne tambi´en consumen pescado. ¿Qu´e porcentaje de los habitantes que no con- sumen pescado ni carne? A) 9 % B) 10 % C) 15 % D) 20 % E) 30 % Soluci´on: Denotemos por x en n´umero de habitantes de la ciudad, P el n´umero de habitantes que consumen pescado, C el n´umero de habitantes que consumen car- ne y N el n´umero de habitantes que no consumen pescado ni carne. Luego seg´un el enunciado, P = 60 %x = 3 5 x, C = 50 %x = x 2 , C ∩ P = 40 %C = 2 5 × x 2 = x 5 , gr´aﬁcamente luego N m´as la parte sombreada y C debe ser igual a x, es decir N + 2 5 x + x 2 = x despejando N tenemos que N = 1 10 x = 10 %x . Por lo tanto el porcentaje de los habitan- tes que no consumen pescado ni carne es el 10 %. № 2 CepreUNI 2019-II. Sean A, B y C subconjuntos de U tales que I. A est´a contenido en B, y C contiene a B. II. Si x no es elemento de A, entonces x no es elemento de C. Sobre estos conjuntos, indique la alterna- tiva verdadera. A) A B B) B C C) A ⊂ C D) B = C E) A = C Soluci´on: De la parte I tenemos simb´oli- camente que: A ⊂ B ⊂ C . (1) De la parte II simb´olicamente tenemos que: Si x /∈ A → x /∈ C (2) recuerde por l´ogica que ∼ q →∼ p ≡ p → q (3) luego haciendo ∼ q ≡ x /∈ A y ∼ p ≡ x /∈ C, entonces q ≡ x ∈ A y p ≡ x ∈ C, luego considerando (3) tenemos que (2) es equivalente a Si x ∈ C → x ∈ A esto por deﬁnici´on quiere decir que C ⊂ A, juntando esto con (1) podemos concluir 7
  8. 8. que A ⊂ B ⊂ C ⊂ A de esto tenemos que A = B = C, por lo tanto podemos aﬁrmar que A = C es la alternativa verdadera. № 3 CepreUNI 2019-II. Siendo A y B conjuntos de un universo U, donde n(P(A∩B)) = 16, n(P(B)) = 32 y n(P(A B)) = 1, el n´umero de elementos del conjunto B A es A) 0 B) 1 C) 2 D) 3 E) 4 Soluci´on: Rpt.- 1 № 4 CepreUNI 2019-I. Indique el valor de verdad de las siguientes aﬁrmaciones considerando que A y B son subconjuntos del universo U. I. Existe A ⊂ U, tal que A ⊂ AC . II. Si P(A B) = {∅}, entonces A = B. III. P(A ∩ B) = P(A) ∩ P(B). A) VVV B) FVV C) VVF D) FFV E) FFF Soluci´on: I. (Verdadero) Haciendo A = ∅, note que Ac = (∅)c = U, luego tenemos que para la elecci´on de A se cumple A ⊂ U ⇒ A ⊂ Ac II. (Verdadero) Recuerde que si P(A) = P(B) si y solo si A = B. Luego P(A B) = {∅} = P(∅), entonces A B = ∅. Ahora para el enunciado tenemos dos casos: El primer caso, si A = ∅ y B = ∅, es claro que se cumple que P(A B) = ∅ entonces A = B. Segundo caso, si alguno de los con- juntos es diferente de vac´ıo, por ejemplo A = ∅, A ∪ B = ∅, luego como A B = (A ∪ B) (A ∩ B) = ∅ entonces A ∪ B = A ∩ B, luego tene- mos que A ⊂ A ∪ B = A ∩ B ⊂ B y tambi´en B ⊂ A ∪ B = A ∩ B ⊂ B de esto podemos concluir que A ⊂ B y B ⊂ A, para ﬁnalmente decir que A = B. III. (Falso) Para este caso la igualdad se cumple. Sea X ∈ P(A ∩ B) ↔ X ⊂ A ∩ B ↔ X ⊂ A ∧ X ⊂ B ↔ X ∈ P(A) ∧ X ∈ P(B) ↔ X ∈ P(A) ∩ P(B) Esto nos dice que cualquier elemento de P(A ∩ B) tambi´en pertenece a P(A) ∩ P(B) y viceversa. Por lo tanto P(A ∩ B) = P(A) ∩ P(B). № 5 CepreUNI 2019-I. Sean A, B y C subconjuntos de un conjun- to universal U, tal que A ⊂ B y B ⊂ C. Simpliﬁque: [(A ∪ B) ∩ C] ∩ [(A ∩ B) ∪ CC ] A) ∅ B) A C) B D) C E) D Soluci´on: Rpt.- B № 6 Dado el conjunto A = {x | x ∈ R x ∈ N} . Indique el valor de verdad de las siguientes proposiciones: 8
  9. 9. I. Q ⊂ A. II. I ⊂ A. III. 22 7 ∈ A. A) VVF B) FFF C) FFV D) FVV E) VVV V´ıdeo soluci´on. № 7 CepreUNI 2018-II. Dados los conjuntos A, B, M y N conte- nidos en un universo U, tales que M = A ∪ BC ∩ (BC A) C AC N = AC ∪ B ∩ (AC ∪ BC ) Determine M N. A) A B) AC C) B D) ∅ E) U V´ıdeo soluci´on. № 8 CepreUNI 2018-II. Indique el valor de verdad de las siguientes proposiciones: I. Si P(A B) = P(BC C), entonces A ∩ C = ∅. II. Si A B = ∅, entonces A ⊂ B. III. Si P(A B) = {∅}, entonces A∩B = A. A) FVF B) FVV C) VFV D) VVV E) VVF V´ıdeo soluci´on. Soluci´on: Rpt.- VVV № 9 CepreUNI 2018-II. Dado el conjunto T = {x ∈ Z | (−2 + 3x > 4) (4x + 6 > −14)} Halle el n´umero de subconjuntos propios de T. A) 31 B) 63 C) 127 D) 255 E) 511 № 10 CepreUNI 2018-I. De un total de 100 personas, se sabe los siguiente: 40 son hombres que saben nadar y 36 son mujeres que no saben nadar. Las mujeres que saben nadar son el triple de los hombres que no saben nadar. ¿Cu´antos hombres hay en total? A) 20 B) 35 C) 46 D) 54 E) 60 № 11 CepreUNI 2018-I. Sea U = N ∪ {−8, −7} y los conjuntos A = {x ∈ U | x ≥ −6 → x > 7} B = {10 − x ∈ N | x ∈ A ∧ x 2 ∈ Z} Halle la suma de los elementos de B. ( Z: conjunto de los n´umeros enteros ). A) 14 B) 16 C) 18 D) 20 E) 22 № 12 CepreUNI 2018-I. Sean A, B y C subconjuntos de un conjun- to universal U. Si A ⊂ B y A ∩ C = ∅, el conjunto T = [A ∪ (B C)] ∩ [B ∪ (C A)] es igual a A) A B) B C C) A ∩ B D) B ∪ C E) ∅ № 13 CepreUNI 2017-II. Considerando M y N dos subconjuntos del universo U, simpliﬁque {[M ∪ (N ∪ M)c ] ∩ (M ∩ N)c } ∪ N A) M B) N C) Mc D) Nc E) U № 14 CepreUNI 2017-II. Sean A, B yC conjuntos no vac´ıos conte- nidos en el universo U. Determine el valor de verdad de las siguientes proposiciones: I. Si A (B∪C) = AB, entonces C ⊂ B. II. ∅ ∈ P(∅). III. Si x /∈ (A∩B), entonces (x /∈ A∧x /∈ B). 9
  10. 10. A) VFV B) VVF C) VVV D) VFF E) FFF V´ıdeo soluci´on. Soluci´on: Rpt.- VVF № 15 CepreUNI 2017-II. Sean A y B dos conjuntos de un univer- so U. Indique el valor de verdad de las siguientes aﬁrmaciones: I. Si A ∈ P(B), entonces P(A) ⊂ P(B). II. Si P(A) = P(B), entonces A = B. III. P(A ∩ B) ⊂ P(A) ∪ P(B). A) VFF B) FFF C) VVV D) FVV E) VVF № 16 CepreUNI 2017-II. Si T = {x ∈ N | x ≥ 2 ↔ x < 4}. In- dique el valor de verdad de las siguientes proposiciones: I. {4} ⊂ T. II. n(T) = 2. III. Si {a, b} = T, entonces a + b = 4. A) FFV B) FVF C) VFF D) FFF E) VVF № 17 CepreUNI 2016-I. Dado el conjunto A = {∅; {∅}; {{∅}}} . Indique el valor de verdad de las siguientes aﬁrmaciones. I. P(A) A = P(A) II. P(∅) ∩ P(A) = {∅} III. P(A) ∪ A = P(A) A) VVV B) FVV C) VFF D) FVF E) FFF № 18 CepreUNI 2016-I. Considere los conjuntos A, B y C de un cierto universo U tal que A ⊂ B y C∩B = ∅, simpliﬁque [(A ∪ B) ∩ C] ∪ [C (A B)] A) A ∪ B B) C C) ∅ D) A ∩ B E) U № 19 CepreUNI 2015-II. Dado A = {∅; {∅} ; 1}. Indique el valor de verdad de las siguientes aﬁrmaciones I. P(∅) ∈ A. II. P(P(∅)) ⊂ A. III. P(A) ∅ = P(A). A) VVV B) VFF C) VVF D) FVF E) FFF № 20 CepreUNI 2015-II. Sean A, B, C subconjuntos de un conjunto universal U tal que A ∩ B = ∅ y A ⊂ C. Simpliﬁcar A BC ∪ (C A) ∪ (A B). A) A B) B C) C D) AC E) BC № 21 CepreUNI 2015-I. Sean A y B dos conjuntos de U. Simpliﬁ- que A ∪ (B ∪ A)C ∩ (A ∩ B)C A) BC ∪ AC B) BC ∩ A C) U D) A ∪ BC E) BC № 22 CepreUNI 2015-I. Dado A = P({∅}). Indique el valor de ver- dad de las siguientes aﬁrmaciones: I. n(P(P(A))) = 16. II. A ∅ = {{∅}} ⊂ A III. {{∅}} ⊂ A A) VVV B) FFV C) FVV D) VFF E) VFV № 23 CepreUNI 2014-II. De un grupo de 120 personas se sabe que: 10
  11. 11. I. Los dos tercios de ellas no beben. II. Los 4 5 de ellas no fuman. III. 72 no fuman ni beben. ¿Cu´antas personas fuman y beben, o no fuman ni beben? A) 8 B) 24 C) 72 D) 88 E) 96 № 24 CepreUNI 2014-II. Determine la verdad (V) o falsedad (F) de las siguientes aﬁrmaciones: I. P(∅) = {∅} ∅. II. ∅ ∈ P(∅). III. ∅ ⊂ P(∅) Donde ∅ representa el conjunto vac´ıo. A) VVV B) FVF C) FVV D) VVF E) FFF № 25 CepreUNI 2011-I. Dados los conjuntos A; B y C contenidos en el conjunto universal U = {1; 2; 3; 4} tal que se cumple: • A ⊂ B • A ∩ C = {1} • B (A ∩ C) = {3} • C ∩ BC = {4} • A ∩ B ∩ C = {1; 2; 3; 4} • B ∩ C = {1; 2} Determine A C A) {1} B) ∅ C) {1; 2} D) {1; 3} E) {2; 3} № 26 CepreUNI 2010-II. Los siguientes conjuntos A = {1; 2}, B = {2; 3; 4} y X satisfacen: A∩X = {1}, B ∩ X = {3} y A ∪ B ∪ X = {1; 2; 3; 4; 5}. Determine la suma de los elementos de X. A) 7 B) 8 C) 9 D) 10 E) 11 Soluci´on: Rpt.- 9 № 27 CepreUNI 2010-II. Si A, B y C son subconjuntos de un con- junto U, determine el valor de cerdad de las siguientes aﬁrmaciones I. (A B) ∩ (A C) = A (B ∪ C) II. A ∩ (B C) = (A ∩ B) (A ∩ C) III. Si A ∪ B ⊂ [BC (A B)] entonces A y B son disjuntos. A) VFV B) FVF C) VVF D) VVV E) VVF Soluci´on: Rpt.- VVV № 28 CepreUNI 2010-II. Dados los conjuntos A = {∅; a} y B = {m; n; p}, determine el valor de verdad de las siguientes aﬁrmaciones: I. P(∅ ∪ {∅}) ∈ P(A) II. Si a = m = ∅ entonces n[P(A∪B)] = 8 III. n[P(A P(∅))] ∈ {0; 1; 2}, donde n(A) = n´umero de elementos del con- junto A. A) FVV B) VVV C) FVF D) FFV E) VVF Soluci´on: Rpt.- FVV № 29 CepreUNI 2010-I. Con respecto a los conjuntos A, B y C, determine la verdad (V) o falsedad (F) de las siguientes aﬁrmaciones: I. Si A∩B = ∅, entonces P(A)∩P(B) = ∅. II. Sean A, B y C conjuntos no vac´ıos. Si A ∩ C = B ∩ C, entonces A = B. III. P(A ∩ B) ⊂ P(A). P(A) =conjuntos potencia de A 11
  12. 12. A) VFV B) FFV C) VVV D) VFF E) VVF Soluci´on: Rpt.- VFV № 30 CepreUNI 2009-II. Determine la veracidad (V) o falsedad (F) de las siguientes aﬁrmaciones: I. P(∅) ∅ = ∅. II. Si A = {{1} ; {{1}}}, entonces {{{1}}} ⊂ P(A). III. ( 1; 5] 2; 3]) ∩ Z = {2; 4; 5}. P(A) : Conjunto potencia de A. Z : Conjunto de los n´umeros enteros. A) VVV B) FFV C) VFV D) FVV E) VVF Soluci´on: Rpt.- FVV 12
  13. 13. Cap´ıtulo 3 CUANTIFICADORES № 1 CepreUNI 2019-II. Dados los conjuntos A = {1; 3; 5} y B = {2; 4}, indique el valor de verdad de las siguientes proposiciones: I. ∃x ∈ A | ∀y ∈ B, y ≤ x II. ∀x ∈ A, ∀y ∈ B, xy < 21 III. ∀x ∈ B, ∃y ∈ A | x + y = 7 A) VVF B) VFV C) VVV D) FFV E) FFF Soluci´on: I. Este enunciado quiere decir: Si existe al menos un elemento x ∈ A de tal manera que para cada uno de los ele- mentos y ∈ B se cumple que y ≤ x es verdadero, entonces podemos decir que el enunciado es verdadero. Obser- vando los elementos de A y B tene- mos que para x = 5 el enunciado es verdadero. II. Este enunciado quiere decir que: Si para cada uno de los elementos x ∈ A y para cada uno de los elementos y ∈ B se cumple que xy < 21 es ver- dadero, entonces podemos decir que el enunciado es verdadero. Reempla- zando cada uno de los elementos de A y B en xy < 21 vemos que esto es verdadero. Por lo tanto el enunciado es verdadero. III. Este enunciado quiere decir que: Si para cada uno de los elementos x ∈ B existe al menos un elemento y ∈ A de tal manera que x + y = 7 es verda- dero, entonces podemos decir que el enunciado es verdadero. Vemos que para x = 2 ∈ B existe y = 5 ∈ A tal que x+y = 7, an´alogamente para x = 4 ∈ B existe y = 3 ∈ A. Por lo tanto el enunciado es verdadero. № 2 CepreUNI 2019-I. Sea A un conjunto tal que AC = {x ∈ N | x > 2 → x > 6} . Respecto a este conjunto, indique la alter- nativa verdadera. A) A = N B) n(A) = 3 C) ∃x ∈ A | x < 3 D) ∃x ∈ A | x > 6 E) ∃x ∈ A | 2x ∈ A Soluci´on: Rpt.- ∃x ∈ A | 2x ∈ A № 3 CepreUNI 2019-I. Dado el conjunto A = {1; 2; 3}, determine el valor de verdad de las siguientes propo- siciones: I. ∀x ∈ A, ∃y ∈ A | x2 + 3y < 12. II. ∀x ∈ A, ∀y ∈ A, x2 y2 > 10. III. ∃x ∈ A | ∃y ∈ A | 2y = 3x. A) FFV B) VFV C) VVF D) VVV E) FFF 13
  14. 14. Soluci´on: Rpt.- FFV № 4 CepreUNI 2018-II. Dado el conjunto A = {2, 3, 5, 7}, indique el valor de verdad de las siguientes propo- siciones: I. ∀x ∈ A, x es un n´umero primo. II. ∃x ∈ A | y ∈ A, x + y ≥ 9. III. ∀x ∈ A, ∃y ∈ A | x + y ∈ {3n | n ∈ N} A) VFF B) VVV C) VFV D) VVF E) FVV № 5 CepreUNI 2018-I. Se deﬁnen los conjuntos: A = {x ∈ N | x ≤ 6} y B = {x ∈ A | 3x ≥ 10} . Determine el valor de verdad de las si- guientes proposiciones: (N: conjunto de los n´umeros naturales) I. ∃x ∈ A | ∀y ∈ B : x + y ≤ 10. II. ∃x ∈ A, ∃y ∈ B | x2 + y2 = 25. III. ∀x ∈ (A B), x2 < 10. A) VFF B) VFV C) VVV D) FFV E) FFF № 6 CepreUNI 2018-I. Sea A = {1, 2, 3} y B = {1, 2} indique el valor de verdad de las siguientes proposi- ciones: I. ∀x ∈ A, ∃y ∈ B | x + y > 5. II. ∃x ∈ A | ∀y ∈ B, x2 ≤ y. III. ∃x ∈ A, ∃y ∈ B | x + y = xy. A) FFF B) VFF C) FVF D) FVV E) VVF № 7 CepreUNI 2017-II. Indique el valor de verdad de las siguientes proposiciones, siendo A = {1, 2, 3}. I. ∃x ∈ A | x2 = 4. II. ∀x ∈ A, x + 1 > 3 ∧ x2 ≤ 9. III. ∀x ∈ A, x + 2 = 5 ∨ x ≤ 2. A) VFV B) VVV C) VFF D) FFF E) FFV № 8 CepreUNI 2016-I. Sean A = {1, 2, 3, 4, 5} y B = {2, 3, 5, 7}. Indique el valor de verdad de los siguientes enunciados. I. ∃k ∈ A tal que n x ∈ R : x2 − 2x + k = 2 = 1. II. ∀x ∈ A, ∀y ∈ B, x2 + y2 ≥ 5. III. ∀x ∈ A, ∃y ∈ B | x + y es impar. A) FVV B) VVV C) FVF D) FFV E) VVF № 9 CepreUNI 2015-II. Sea T el conjunto determinado por T = {x ∈ N | x ≥ 2 → x < 5} . Indique el valor de verdad de las siguientes proposiciones: I. n(T) ∈ T. II. ∀x ∈ T, x ≤ 6. III. ∀x ∈ T, ∃y ∈ T | x < y. A) FVV B) VFF C) VVV D) VVF E) FFF № 10 CepreUNI 2015-II. Dado los conjuntos A = − 3 2 , 1 ∩ Z y B = {x ∈ N | x2 ≤ 1}. Indique el valor de verdad de las siguientes proposiciones: I. ∀X ⊂ B, X ∩ A = ∅. II. ∀X ⊂ B, ∃Y ⊂ A | n(X Y ) = 2. 14
  15. 15. III. ∃e ∈ A | ∀a ∈ A, a − e = a. A) FFF B) FVV C) FFV D) VFV E) VVF № 11 CepreUNI 2015-I. Si A = {−1; 0; 2; 3} y B = {x ∈ A | (x + 1) ∈ A}, determine el valor de verdad de las siguientes aﬁrmaciones: I. ∀x ∈ A; ∃y ∈ B | x + y ∈ B. II. ∃x ∈ B | ∀y ∈ A : x + y ∈ A. III. ∃x ∈ A | ∃y ∈ B : x + y ∈ A. A) FVV B) VFV C) FFV D) FFF E) VFF № 12 CepreUNI 2014-II. Determine el valor de verdad de las si- guientes aﬁrmaciones: I. ∀x ∈ Z; ∃y ∈ Z | x − y < 1. II. ∃y ∈ Z | ∀x ∈ Z : x − y < 1. III. ∀x ∈ Z; ∀y ∈ Z : (x ≥ y ∨ x < y). Donde Z representa el conjunto de los n´umeros enteros. A) FFV B) FVF C) VFF D) VVV E) VFV № 13 CepreUNI 2011-I. Si A = {−2; −1; 0; 1; 2}, indique el valor de verdad de las siguientes proposiciones: p: ∀x ∈ A, ∃y ∈ A | xy = x. q: ∃x ∈ A | ∃y ∈ A | −1 < x + y ≤ 0. r: ∃x ∈ A | ∀y ∈ A : x(y − 2) > 0. A) VVV B) VVF C) VFV D) FVV E) FFF № 14 CepreUNI 2010-II. Sea U = {1; 2; 3; 4; 5; 7} y los subconjun- tos A = {1; 3; 5; 7}, B = {2; 4; 5; 7}. De- termine el valor de verdad de las siguientes proposiciones: I. ∀x ∈ A, ∃y ∈ B | x + y = 9 II. ∃M ⊂ A | ∃N ⊂ B | M N = ∅ III. ∃M ⊂ A | ∀N ⊂ B : M N = ∅ A) VVV B) FVF C) FFF D) FVV E) FFV Soluci´on: Rpt.- FVV № 15 CepreUNI 2010-I. Determine la verdad (V) o falsedad (F) de las siguientes aﬁrmaciones: I. Si x2 = 16 entonces, x ≤ −4 ∨ x ≥ 4. II. ∀a, b ∈ R. Si ab > 0, entonces (a > 0 ∧ b > 0) ∨ (a < 0 ∧ b < 0) es un axioma de los n´umeros reales. III. ∃x ∈ A | ∀y ∈ B; (x + y) ∈ A. A = {−2 : 0 : 1}, B = {−1; 1; 2} A) FFF B) VVF C) VFV D) VFF E) FVF Soluci´on: Rpt.- VFF № 16 CepreUNI 2009-II. Determine la veracidad (V) o falsedad (F) de las siguientes aﬁrmaciones: I. ∃x ∈ R+ | x < √ x. II. El conjunto A = {n ∈ R | nx+nx2 = n3 , ∀x ∈ R} es igual al conjunto ∅. III. ∀a, b ∈ R, −ab = (−a)b = a(−b) es un axioma. A) VFF B) FFV C) VVF D) VFV E) FFF Soluci´on: Rpt.- VFF 15
  16. 16. Cap´ıtulo 4 N ´UMEROS REALES № 1 CepreUNI 2019-II. Indique el valor de verdad de las siguientes proposiciones: I. Si x ∈ R y −2 < x < 4, entonces 4 < x2 < 16. II. Existe x ∈ R tal que √ x2 = −x. III. Si A = {x ∈ R | x3 > x} y B = −∞; 3] entonces A ∩ B es un inter- valo. A) VFV B) FVF C) FFF D) VVF E) FVV № 2 CepreUNI 2018-I. Indique el valor de verdad de las siguientes proporciones: I. ∀x ∈ R− , x + 1 x ≤ −2. II. Si x < 0 < y, entonces x2 − xy + y2 xy < 0. III. El conjunto A = 1 n | n ∈ N es un intervalo. A) VFF B) VVF C) VFV D) VVV E) FVF № 3 CepreUNI 2017-II. Sean a, b ∈ R. Indique el valor de verdad de las siguientes proposiciones: I. Si a < b, entonces a ≤ b. II. Si b < 0 < a, entonces a b < a b − a . III. La uni´on de intervalos es un interva- lo. A) FVF B) VVV C) FVV D) VVF E) FFF Soluci´on: Rpt.- VVF № 4 CepreUNI 2016-I. Hallar el valor de verdad de las siguientes aﬁrmaciones: I. ∀a, b ∈ R, la operaci´on sobre R a∗b = 2a − b posee elemento neutro. II. 3,1415∈ (I Z). Z conjunto de los enteros, I el conjunto de los irracionales. III. Sean a, b ∈ R: Si a + b > 1 y a4 b < 0, entonces a · b > 0. A) VVV B) VFF C) VVF D) FVF E) FFF Soluci´on: Rpt.- FFF V´ıdeo soluci´on. № 5 CepreUNI 2015-II. Indique el valor de verdad de las proposi- ciones: I. Sean a, b ∈ R tal que a ≥ b, entonces a2 + 1 ≥ 2b. II. Sean a, b ∈ R tal que a > b, entonces a3 + a > a2 b + b. III. Sean a, b ∈ R tal que a2 + b2 = 1, entonces ab ≤ 1. 16
  17. 17. A) FFF B) VFV C) FVV D) VVV E) VVF Soluci´on: Rpt.- VVV V´ıdeo soluci´on. № 6 CepreUNI 2015-I. Sean a y b n´umeros reales tales que 1 a < 1 b < −1, indique el valor de verdad de las siguientes proposiciones. I. a2 > b3 . II. a2 < b2 . III. (a + 1)2 > (b + 1)2 . A) VVV B) VFV C) VFF D) FVV E) FVF Soluci´on: Rpt.- VVV № 7 CepreUNI 2015-I. ¿Cu´antas de las siguientes aﬁrmaciones son axiomas de los n´umeros reales? I. ∀r, p ∈ R : r + p = p + r. II. Si 0 < x y z < w, entonces zx < wx. III. ∀x, y ∈ R : xy = 0 → (x = 0∨y = 0). IV. Si a < b y b ≤ c, entonces a < c. A) 0 B) 1 C) 2 D) 3 E) 4 Soluci´on: Rpt.- 2 № 8 CepreUNI 2014-II. Indique el valor de verdad de las siguientes proposiciones: I. Si a < b < 0, entonces a2 < b2 (a, b ∈ R). II. Si a < 0, b > 0, entonces a2 − ab < 0. III. Si a > 0, b < 0, entonces b + 1 a > 1 a . A) FVV B) FFF C) FFV D) VFF E) VVV Soluci´on: Rpt.- FFF № 9 CepreUNI 2014-I. Indique verdadero (V) o falso (F) seg´un corresponda. I. ∀a, b ∈ R− : b > a → − 1 b < − 1 a . II. ∀a > 0, ∀b ≥ 0 : (a + b)2 > a2 + b2 . III. ∃a ∈ R | ∀b ∈ R+ : a b − 1 = a. A) FVF B) FFV C) FVV D) VFF E) FFF Soluci´on: Rpt.-FFF № 10 CepreUNI 2013-II. Determine el mayor valor de k, tal que: ∀a, b ∈ R+ : a4 + b4 ≥ k si a + b = 1 A) 1 16 B) 1 8 C) 1 4 D) 1 2 E) 3 4 V´ıdeo soluci´on. Soluci´on: Rpt.- 1 8 № 11 CepreUNI 2013-I. Sean a, b ∈ R+ , se˜nale la secuencia correc- ta del valor de verdad, verdadero (V) o falso (F) de la siguientes aﬁrmaciones: I. a b + b a ≥ 2. II. a2 + b2 ≥ ab + 1. III. Si a ≤ b, entonces a < b + 1. A) VVV B) VVF C) VFV D) FVV E) VFF Soluci´on: Rpt.- VFV № 12 CepreUNI 2013-I. Entre qu´e valores var´ıa “ k ” si se sabe que: x x − 1 > 3 y k = x x + 1 A) 0, 3 y 0, 5 B) 0, 4 y 0, 555 C) 0, 5 y 0, 55 D) 0, 55 y 0, 75 17
  18. 18. E) 0, 5 y 0, 6 Soluci´on: Rpt.- 0,5 y 0,6 № 13 CepreUNI 2012-II. Si m2 + 2n2 = 1 y 2p2 + q2 = 1 tal que m, n, p y q son n´umeros reales y diferentes, entonces x = mp + nq veriﬁca: A) x > √ 2 B) x ≤ 1 √ 2 C) x > 2 D) 0 < x < 1 2 E) x ≤ − √ 2 V´ıdeo soluci´on. № 14 CepreUNI 2011-I. Si w > 0, m > n > 0 tal que t = w + m w + n , entonces t admite solo valores en el inter- valo: A) n m ; m n B) 1; m n C) 1; +∞ D) 1; m2 n2 E) n m ; 1 Soluci´on: Rpt.- 1; m n № 15 CepreUNI 2010-I. Determinar la verdad (V) o falsedad (F) de las siguientes aﬁrmaciones: I. Si x2 = 16 entonces, x ≤ 4 ∨ x ≥ 4. II. ∀a, b ∈ R. Si ab > 0, entonces (a > 0 ∧ b > 0) ∨ (a < 0 ∧ b < 0) es un axioma de los n´umeros reales. III. ∃x ∈ A | ∀y ∈ B; (x + y) ∈ A. A = {−2, 0, 1}, B = {−1, 1, 2} A) FFF B) VVF C) VFV D) VFF E) FVF Soluci´on: Rpt.- VFF № 16 CepreUNI 2009-II. Determine la verdad (V) o falsedad (F) de la siguientes aﬁrmaciones: I. ∃x ∈ R+ | x < √ x. II. El conjunto A = {n ∈ R | nx+nx2 = n3 , ∀x ∈ R} es igual al conjunto ∅. III. ∀a, b ∈ R, −ab = (−a)b = a(−b) es un axioma. A) VFF B) FFV C) VVF D) VFV E) FFF Soluci´on: Rpt.- VFF № 17 CepreUNI 2008-II. Halle el valor de verdad de las siguientes proposiciones: p: ∃ ∈ R | x3 < √ x. q: Si a < b < 0, entonces (a+b)(a−b) < 0. r: ∀x ∈ A; ∀y ∈ A : y2 ≤ 4(x + 1), considere A = {0, 1, 2}. A) VFV B) FFV C) VFF D) FFF E) VVF Soluci´on: Rpt.- VFV № 18 CepreUNI 2007-I. Para dos n´umeros reales a y b que cum- plen: a < 0 y a2 − ab − 1 < 0, se tiene las siguientes aﬁrmaciones: I. a < 1 a − b . II. a > b + 1 a . III. a > ab − a + 1 a − 1 . ¿Cu´ales de estas aﬁrmaciones son siempre ciertas? A) Solo I B) Solo II C) Solo III D) Solo I y III E) Solo II y III Soluci´on: Rpt.- Solo II y III 18
  19. 19. Cap´ıtulo 5 ECUACIONES DE PRIMER GRADO № 1 CepreUNI 2019-II. Hallar la suma de las soluciones de la ecua- ci´on 1 x + 1 3 + 1 √ 2 = 1 x + 3 + √ 2 A) 3 + √ 2 B) − 3 − √ 2 C) 0 D) √ 3 + 2 E) 2 √ 3 Soluci´on: Rpt.- −3 − √ 2 № 2 CepreUNI 2011-I. Determine x, al resolver la ecuaci´on a + x 1 + a + c + b + x 1 + b + c = x − a 1 − a + c + x − b 1 − b + c sabiendo que c + 1 > a > b > 0. A) 1 − c B) 2c + 1 C) c − 1 D) − c − 1 E) 1 + c Soluci´on: Rpt.- 1 + c № 3 CepreUNI 2009-II. Si a = b, a = −b, halle el conjunto solu- ci´on de la ecuaci´on cuya variable es x x + a a − b + x − a a + b = x + b a + b + 2(x − b) a − b A) {2b} B) {2a} C) {3b} D) {3a} E) {4a} V´ıdeo soluci´on. № 4 CepreUNI 2008-II. Si abc = 0, ab + ac + bc = 1 y S es el conjunto soluci´on de la ecuaci´on en x: 1 a x − 1 bc + 1 b x − 1 ac + 1 c x + 1 ab = a−1 + b−1 c−1 Determine el valor de verdad de las si- guientes aﬁrmaciones: I. S ⊂ 2; 5]. II. S ∩ 0; 3 = ∅. III. S {−1; 1; 3; 5} = S. A) VVV B) FVV C) VFV D) FVF E) FFV Soluci´on: Rpt.- FVV № 5 CepreUNI 2007-II. Halle el conjunto soluci´on de la ecuaci´on: 3 1 b − 4x a +7 2x a − 1 b −5 3x a + 2 b + 1 b = 0 ab = 0. A) {a} B) {b} C) − b a D) − a b E) 1 ab Soluci´on: Rpt.- − a b № 6 CepreUNI 2007-I. Halle el conjunto soluci´on de la siguiente ecuaci´on: (a + b)x a − b + ax a + b − a − b a + b = ax a − b + (a + b)2 a2 − b2 , donde a y b son constantes reales no nulas tal que a = ±b. A) {1} B) {2a} C) {2b} D) {2} E) {4} Soluci´on: Rpt.- 2 19

×