Campo magnetico

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
 Un campo magnético es imposible aislar del polo, ósea no es posible lograr que sus líneas de campo sean abiertas, si cor...
El campo magnético es el efecto sobre una región del espacio en la que una carga eléctrica puntual de valor q, que se desp...
 La ley de Gaus para el magnetismo explica que todos los imanes tienen un polo norte y un polo sur y que no es posible se...
donde F es la fuerza, v es la velocidad y B el campo magnético, también llamado inducción magnética y densidad de flujo ma...
 La primer referencia verificable a una aguja magnetizada aparece en el año 1086.  En el siglo Xlll la brújula se ahusab...
La aguja de una brújula, que evidencia la existencia del campo magnético terrestre, puede ser considerada un magnetómetro.
 En el año 1600 el físico ingles William Gilbert Coloco una brújula en distintas posiciones sobre unas esfera hecha de ro...
El nombre de campo magnético o intensidad del campo magnético se aplica a dos magnitudes: La excitación magnética o campo ...
 En 1975, el microbiólogo Richard Blakemore de la Universidad de Dirham Inglaterra, estudiaba las bacterias de un pantano...
 Los trenes de levitación magnética se mantiene suspendidos en el aire y avanzan en los rieles gracias a las fuerzas magn...
La inducción magnética o campo B, que en la actualidad se considera el auténtico campo magnético, y se representa con B.
Antes de 1820, el único magnetismo conocido era el del hierro. Esto cambió con un profesor de ciencias poco conocido de la...
En 1820 Oersted preparó en su casa una demostración científica a sus amigos y estudiantes. Planeó demostrar el calentamien...
Para los materiales no- dispersivos, se libera esta misma energía tanto cuando se destruye el campo magnético para poder m...
La dirección del "campo magnético" se define operacionalmente del siguiente modo. Para una cierta dirección de v, la fuerz...
Una vez encontrada esta dirección el módulo del "campo magnético" puede encontrarse fácilmente ya que es posible orientar ...
 La conclusión a la que mi equipo & yo llegamos es que en el magnetismo, representa un papel muy importante en cualquier ...
Campo magnetico
Campo magnetico
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Campo magnetico

25 views

Published on

El campo magnetico y to lo que necesitas saber de el

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Campo magnetico

  1. 1.  Un campo magnético es imposible aislar del polo, ósea no es posible lograr que sus líneas de campo sean abiertas, si cortásemos un imán por la mitad para intentar quedarnos con el polo norte en una mano y el polo sur en la otra resultaría que cada uno de los pedazos se volvaria un imancito con su polo norte y su polo sur.
  2. 2. El campo magnético es el efecto sobre una región del espacio en la que una carga eléctrica puntual de valor q, que se desplaza a una velocidad, experimenta los efectos de una fuerza que es perpendicular y proporcional tanto a la velocidad v como al campo B. Así, dicha carga percibirá una fuerza
  3. 3.  La ley de Gaus para el magnetismo explica que todos los imanes tienen un polo norte y un polo sur y que no es posible separarlos para obtener un iman de un solo polo. El nombre de esta ley honra al matemático, astrónomo y físico alemán Carl Friedrich Gaus (1777-1855) quien la descubrió.
  4. 4. donde F es la fuerza, v es la velocidad y B el campo magnético, también llamado inducción magnética y densidad de flujo magnético.
  5. 5.  La primer referencia verificable a una aguja magnetizada aparece en el año 1086.  En el siglo Xlll la brújula se ahusaba en Europa, pero se creía que funcionaba por arte de brujería.
  6. 6. La aguja de una brújula, que evidencia la existencia del campo magnético terrestre, puede ser considerada un magnetómetro.
  7. 7.  En el año 1600 el físico ingles William Gilbert Coloco una brújula en distintas posiciones sobre unas esfera hecha de roca magnética ala que llamo TERRRELLA (pequeña tierra)  La brújula se orientaba sobre la Terrella tal como lo hacían las brújulas sobre la superficie terrestre.
  8. 8. El nombre de campo magnético o intensidad del campo magnético se aplica a dos magnitudes: La excitación magnética o campo H es la primera de ellas, desde el punto de vista histórico, y se representa con H.
  9. 9.  En 1975, el microbiólogo Richard Blakemore de la Universidad de Dirham Inglaterra, estudiaba las bacterias de un pantano y noto que todas nadaban en la misma dirección giro el microscopio y sorprendentemente las bacterias viraron para mantener el rumbo inicial.
  10. 10.  Los trenes de levitación magnética se mantiene suspendidos en el aire y avanzan en los rieles gracias a las fuerzas magnéticas. La levitación reduce o elimina la vibración, el rozamiento y el ruido, lo cual permite mayores velocidades de desplazamiento y comodidad para los pasajeros
  11. 11. La inducción magnética o campo B, que en la actualidad se considera el auténtico campo magnético, y se representa con B.
  12. 12. Antes de 1820, el único magnetismo conocido era el del hierro. Esto cambió con un profesor de ciencias poco conocido de la Universidad de Copenhague,Dinamar ca, Hans Christian Oersted.
  13. 13. En 1820 Oersted preparó en su casa una demostración científica a sus amigos y estudiantes. Planeó demostrar el calentamiento de un hilo por una corriente eléctrica y también llevar a cabo demostraciones sobre el magnetismo, para lo cual dispuso de una aguja de brújula montada sobre una peana de madera.
  14. 14. Para los materiales no- dispersivos, se libera esta misma energía tanto cuando se destruye el campo magnético para poder modelar esta energía, como siendo almacenado en el campo magnético. Para materiales lineales y no dispersivos (tales que donde μ es independiente de la frecuencia), la densidad de energía es:
  15. 15. La dirección del "campo magnético" se define operacionalmente del siguiente modo. Para una cierta dirección de v, la fuerza F se anula. Se define esta dirección como la de B.
  16. 16. Una vez encontrada esta dirección el módulo del "campo magnético" puede encontrarse fácilmente ya que es posible orientar a v de tal manera que la carga de prueba se desplace perpendicularmente a B. Se encuentra, entonces, que la F es máxima y se define la magnitud de B determinando el valor de esa fuerza máxima:
  17. 17.  La conclusión a la que mi equipo & yo llegamos es que en el magnetismo, representa un papel muy importante en cualquier parte del estudio de la electricidad & que el campo magnético es el espacio que rodea un imán & dentro del cual se manifiestan las fuerzas de atracción o repulsión que ejerce, polos opuestos se atraen, polos iguales se repelan.

×