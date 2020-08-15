Successfully reported this slideshow.
Calculo de Costos Indirectos

Se presenta una forma de como calcular los costos indirectos de un proyecto.

Published in: Engineering
Calculo de Costos Indirectos

  1. 1. Area total de construccion: 206.08 mt2 Concurso de Construccion: Propietario: Plazo de Ejecucion: 3 meses Costo Directo: 123,900.00$ 1. ADMINISTRACION DE CAMPO OCUPACION SALARIO CANTIDAD DE PLAZAS TIEMPO (MESES) SUBTOTAL Gerente de Proyectos 1,500.00$ 1.00 3.00 4,500.00$ Ingeniero Residente 1,500.00$ 1.00 3.00 4,500.00$ Planos de Taller 500.00$ 1.00 3.00 1,500.00$ TOTALES 3.00 10,500.00$ PRESTACIONES DE CAMPO CONCEPTO MONTO FACTOR SUBTOTAL I.S.S.S y A.F.P. 10,500.00$ 0.14 1,470.00$ Aguinaldo 10,500.00$ 0.035 367.50$ Vacaciones 10,500.00$ 0.063 661.50$ Seguro Colectivo 126.00$ TOTALES 2,625.00$ TOTAL ADMINISTRACION DE CAMPO 13,125.00$ 2. ADMINISTRACION DE OFICINA OCUPACION SALARIO FACTOR TIEMPO (MESES) SUBTOTAL Gerente General 2,500.00$ 0.40 6.00 6,000.00$ Gerente T�cnico 2,000.00$ 0.25 6.00 3,000.00$ Gerente Administrativo 2,000.00$ 0.25 6.00 3,000.00$ Contador 1,200.00$ 0.25 6.00 1,800.00$ Jefe de compras 800.00$ 0.25 6.00 1,200.00$ Secretaria 500.00$ 0.25 6.00 750.00$ Motorista 400.00$ 0.60 6.00 1,440.00$ TOTALES 17,190.00$ PRESTACIONES DE OFICINA CONCEPTO MONTO FACTOR SUBTOTAL I.S.S.S y A.F.P. 17,190.00$ 0.14 2,406.60$ Aguinaldo 17,190.00$ 0.035 601.65$ Vacaciones 17,190.00$ 0.063 1,082.97$ Dias Festivos 17,190.00$ 0.043 739.17$ Indemnizaci�n 17,190.00$ 0.083 1,426.77$ Seguro Colectivo 252.00$ TOTALES 6,509.16$ TOTAL ADMINISTRACION DE OFICINA 23,699.16$ ANALISIS DE COSTOS INDIRECTOS 126.00$ 252.00$
  2. 2. 3. GASTOS GENERALES 3.0% DEL C.D % C.D Total Gastos generales 3% 123,900.00$ 3,717.00$ Este porcentaje incluye: Honorarios de auditores,dibujantes,ordenanzas,etc. Gastos de mantenimiento de oficina(computadoras,fotocopiadors,otros equipos electricos) Cuotas de menbresias(casalco,asia,etc.) Gastos de representacion Gastos de concursos no obtenidos y proyectos no realizados Gastos de capacitacion para trabajadores de la empresa Gastos de actividades deportivas,gastos engeneral,contribuciones,ayuda economica,etc. 4. FIANZAS NOTARIALES Y OTROS 5% 4.1 Fianza de Oferta 5.00% $309.75 Total Fianzas y Otros $309.75 5. FINANCIEROS Ademas del anticipo del 20% que se solisitara, sera necesario un capital de trabajo adicional del 10% del costo total que se debera tener al inicio de la obra % Adicional Costo Total 5.1 Capital de Trabajo 10% $123,900.00 $12,390.00 C.T % tiempo C.T 5.2 Intereses $12,390.00 12% 0.50 $743.40 C.T % 5.3 Gastos notariales del $12,390.00 1.00% $123.90 documento bancario Total Financieros $867.30 6. TRANSPORTE km viajes/mes tiempo aporte sub-total 6.1 Transporte Gerente General 20 1 0.1 $1.00 $1.00 6.2 Transporte Ing.Residente 20 28 1.0 $1.00 $560.00 Total transporte $561.00 7. IMPREVISTOS 3.5% del C.D, Incluye paros de actividades por motivos de lluvia peque�as variaciones de los costos de materiales y equipos, errores de estimacion de rendimiento del personal,etc. % C.D Total 7.1 Imprevisto 2% $123,900.0 $2,478.00 Total imprevisto $2,478.00 8. UTILIDAD % C.D Total 8.1 Utilidad 10% $123,900.0 $12,390.00 Total utilidad $12,390.00 9. IMPUESTOS % C.D Total 9.1 Arbitrios Municipales 10% $123,900.0 $12,390.00 Total Impuestos $12,390.00
  3. 3. RESUMEN Costo Directo $123,900.0 Costos Indirectos 1 Admon. De Campo $13,125.00 2 Admon. De Oficina $23,699.16 3 Gastos generales $3,717.00 4 Fianzas y Otros $309.75 5 Financieros $867.30 6 Transporte $561.00 7 Imprevistos $2,478.00 8 Utlidad $12,390.00 9 Impuestos Municipales $12,390.00 Total Costo Indirecto $69,537.2 Total Costo de Obra $193,437.2 FACTOR 1.56 COSTO/M2 938.65

