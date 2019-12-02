Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Universidad Fermín Toro Vicerrectorado Académico Decanato de Investigación y Postgrado Maestría en Gerencia Empresarial Pu...
Quienes somos? Beta C.A: es una Pymes dedicada a la fabricación y manufacturas de productos a mano, haciendo uso de materi...
Estrategias publicitarias de la empresa Beta C.A Objetivo: promocionar la expansión de nuevas sucursales dentro del estado...
Objetivos específicos: • Posicionar la imagen de la empresa en todo el Edo. Lara. • Generar productos de calidad que garan...
Nombre de la campaña: Con Beta; “Si lo imaginas lo puedes crear”, esta campaña va dirigida a ganar el corazón de los niños...
Recursos a utilizar: Humano: personal de ventas y marketing de la empresa, usuarios que deseen participar en la campaña. T...
Cronograma de campaña 2019 La campaña tendrá una dimensión a mediano plazo de dos meses, establecido en ocho (08) semanas ...
Cronograma de campaña 2019 Mes Noviembre Diciembre Actividades Sem 1 Sem 2 Sem 3 Sem 4 Sem 5 Sem 6 Sem 7 Sem 8 Fijación de...
Nuestros Productos Para uso personal infantil Juegos Infantiles
Nuestros Productos Escolares Navideños
Nuestros Productos Juegos nuevos Juegos Nuevos
Gracias por su atención Magister Publicidad
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Presentacion slideshare

20 views

Published on

Publicidad empresa BETA

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Presentacion slideshare

  1. 1. Universidad Fermín Toro Vicerrectorado Académico Decanato de Investigación y Postgrado Maestría en Gerencia Empresarial Publicidad y Mercadeo PYM058-SAIA-G24 Noviembre, 2019 Participante 2 responsable de la segunda fase José Antonio Batista Cardozo, C.I: 18984934 “Establecimiento de la Estrategia Publicitaria Por: “Magister Publicidad” Lilibeth Tovar Miguel Perez Jose Batista Jose Llovera
  2. 2. Quienes somos? Beta C.A: es una Pymes dedicada a la fabricación y manufacturas de productos a mano, haciendo uso de material reciclado, madera entre otros, que permiten ser reusados. Con domicilio fiscal en Carora, Estado Lara, además, cuenta con una nómina de 10 trabajadores.
  3. 3. Estrategias publicitarias de la empresa Beta C.A Objetivo: promocionar la expansión de nuevas sucursales dentro del estado Lara, “Barquisimeto y Cabudare”, esta empresa es pionera en la fabricación y manufactura de productos totalmente hechos a mano, y haciendo uso de madera y materiales reusables. Esta Pymes además, se especializa que sus productos van dirigidos a una especial clientelas (niños y niñas) Venezolanas.
  4. 4. Objetivos específicos: • Posicionar la imagen de la empresa en todo el Edo. Lara. • Generar productos de calidad que garanticen la captación de nuevos clientes. • Hacer uso de herramientas publicitarias audiovisuales, radiofónicas, redes sociales • Establecer campañas de ventas en todos los puntos comerciales donde se puedan ofertar nuestros productos (supermercados y centros comerciales).
  5. 5. Nombre de la campaña: Con Beta; “Si lo imaginas lo puedes crear”, esta campaña va dirigida a ganar el corazón de los niños larenses, por medio de productos escolares, campos de juegos, juguetes y productos de uso personal, entre otros que los niños puedan imaginar.
  6. 6. Recursos a utilizar: Humano: personal de ventas y marketing de la empresa, usuarios que deseen participar en la campaña. Tecnológico; micro publicitarios en las radios Fm de la zona, promociones en visuales en las redes sociales (Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram, entre otras), micro en la televisoras del estado, y campañas audiovisuales en la vía. Cuentas; @betaentuhogar, @Betainfantil, BetaCarora (Facebook)
  7. 7. Cronograma de campaña 2019 La campaña tendrá una dimensión a mediano plazo de dos meses, establecido en ocho (08) semanas continua, donde se busca ejecutar una amplia ponencia de mercadeo de los productos “Beta” en el estado Lara, en especial las nuevas sucursales (Barquisimeto y Cabudare), donde se busca captar y ganar el corazón de todos los niños y niñas que visiten nuestros puntos de ventas, además, de que las empresas dedicadas al entretenimiento infantil, compre nuestros productos de juegos para diseños de parques y áreas recreativas
  8. 8. Cronograma de campaña 2019 Mes Noviembre Diciembre Actividades Sem 1 Sem 2 Sem 3 Sem 4 Sem 5 Sem 6 Sem 7 Sem 8 Fijación de objetivos x Propuesta x Elaboración de los mensajes de la campaña x Plan de medios x Ejecución de la campaña x x x Evaluación x x Logros x
  9. 9. Nuestros Productos Para uso personal infantil Juegos Infantiles
  10. 10. Nuestros Productos Escolares Navideños
  11. 11. Nuestros Productos Juegos nuevos Juegos Nuevos
  12. 12. Gracias por su atención Magister Publicidad

×