ZOOLOGÍA GENERAL Lic. ROXANA MANTILLA HUARIPATA
DIVERSIDAD DE LOS ANIMALES “El estudio de la diversidad animal es hoy, como lo ha sido siempre, una de las mayores aventur...
1. Utilización de Clasificaciones históricas. 2. Sesgo histórico en el esfuerzo Científico.  Razones del uso de esta Clas...
1.2. De Protozoarios a Metazoarios: Una Clasificación actualizada para Metazoos •METAZOO = Animal pluricelular •PROTOZOO =...
• Unicelulares • Coloniales • Plasmodios “Acelular” Característica unificadora: Nivel de Organización Unicelular Aportacio...
• Limitaciones del mundo protozoario relacionadas con el aumento de tamaño = Solución la Multicelularidad • METAZOO = Anim...
• Organismos pluricelulares eucarióticos. • Motilidad propia, no inducida. • Nutrición heterótrofa no inducida. • Especial...
 Tronco A: Mesozoos  Tronco B: Parazoos (Porífera y Placozoos)  Tronco C: Eumetazoos  Grado I (Radiata) Cnidarios y Ct...
 Clasificación tradicional de bilaterales en función de:  Características anatómicas y embriológicas. Acelomado Pseudoce...
1. Organización de la Complejidad en el Mundo Animal. CARACTERES DE IMPORTANCIA FILOGENÉTICA: CONCEPTOS INTEGRADORES. A. G...
C. Grado Celular-Tisular • Organismos con Tejidos=Agregación de células realizando una función común de forma coordinada •...
2. Factores condicionantes del tipo de Modelo Corporal:  Medio Marino • La consistencia del agua marina reduce los proble...
 Medio Terrestre: • Inexistencia de la sustentación hidrostática. • Problemas para el mantenimiento del Equilibrio Osmóti...
C. Modo de vida: Ejemplos:  Carácter Sésil-Móvil - Simetrías relacionadas: - Radial = Sésiles, Movilidad pasiva - Pentarr...
3. Arquitectura Animal: Morfología como concepto integral.  Diversidad de ARQUETIPOS  Principales Avances en la Arquitec...
A. Multicelularidad: • Metazoo =Animal Multicelular • Avance importante desde el punto de vista funcional =División del tr...
ii. Simetría Radial: Planos que contengan el eje longitudinal de animal. Formas tubulares, en vasija o cuenco. Adaptaci...
iii.Simetría Bilateral: Únicamente un Plano de Simetría (=Plano Sagital) Avance destacado relacionado con: - Movimiento ...
C. Compartimentación Cavidades Internas: • Celoma: Cavidad llena de fluido que rodea al tubo digestivo. Definición (Rupper...
Metamería Segmentación • Metamería: - Repetición seriada de unidades corporales a lo largo del eje longitudinal Unidades =...
FILO PORÍFEROS (PHYLUM PORIPHERA) A. Características: 1. Pluricelularidad (agregación de células con un carácter totipoten...
6. Esqueleto de Espículas cristalizadas (calcáreas o Silíceas) y colágeno diversamente modificado (Espongina). 7. No prese...
B. Estructura Corporal: • Tamaño variable, condicionado por el tipo estructural. • Crecimiento y morfología externa muy co...
 Estructuras de Sostén:  Funciones: Estructura y Soporte para la “masa celular” Rigidez para evitar colapso de Canales...
C. Fisiología de Poríferos: Nutrición, Excreción e Intercambio Gaseoso. Las actividades vitales de las esponjas dependen ...
D. Regeneración y Reproducción.  Alta capacidad de Regeneración = Embriogénesis somática: son Organismos capaces de estru...
FILO PLATELMINTOS  Morfología externa: • Aplanamiento dorsoventral (= Distancias de difusión pequeñas = Ausencia de Siste...
Turbelarios: • Principalmente acuáticos, abundantes como miembros de la Fauna Intersticial (=Meiofauna) • Especies terrest...
2. Pared Corporal y Parénquima: • Epidermis ciliada simple sin cutícula externa = “Turbelarios” • Especies con una epiderm...
 PARÉNQUIMA: Grados de organización 1. Parénquima enteramente celular y carentes de Matriz extracelular. 2. Parénquima co...
3. Mecanismos de desplazamiento. • Alta variedad de adaptaciones locomotoras: Movimiento Ciliar Movimiento Muscular (Nat...
4. Sistema Digestivo y Nutrición. • La cavidad digestiva o intestino es típicamente un Saco ciego (Tipo Gastrovascular), a...
• Complejidad creciente en la zona faríngea: Sin faringe = Acelos (A) Faringes simples: Tubo ciliado (B) Faringe plegada o...
5. Excreción: Sistemas Protonefridiales • Organismos amoniotélicos • Sistemas Protonefridiales: Células terminales distrib...
 Interacción Sangre - Celoma • Sistemas METANEFRIDIALES • Sistemas PROTONEFRIDIALES: Sistemas similares a Riñones de Filt...
6. Sistema Nervioso y Sensorial. • Variación dentro del grupo, principalmente en el nº de cordones nerviosos y su disposic...
7. Reproducción y Regeneración.  Reproducción Asexual. • Producción de yemas = PARATOMÍA • Fragmentación simultánea del c...
• Muchas sp dulceacuícolas producen 2 tipos de huevos: - Huevos de verano (capas finas) - Huevos de resistencia (cápsula g...
Neodermátidos: • Grupos parásitos: Trematoda, Monogenea, Cestoda. • Biológicamente importantes por su alta diversidad, ada...
• Dos estados infectivos = DIGENEA - Normalmente el 1er hospedador es un Gasterópodo. Si existe un 2º hospedador suele ser...
• Característica morfológica: - Ventosa oral + Ventosa ventral. Su función principal es la fijación pero en el caso de la ...
B. Monogeneos (Monogenea) • En general en forma de hoja o cilíndro, con un órgano posterior de fijación. • 1100 sp, la may...
• Morfología exclusiva dentro de los Platelmintos: - Región anterior cefálica = Escólex (Estructura de adhesión) - Región ...
• Tegumento sincitial • Membrana externa presenta Microtricos (microvellosidades) • Transporte activo de moléculas • Evita...
FILO NEMATODOS  Características Generales: 1. Mayor filo de Asquelmintos. Abundantes en todos los medios, tanto represent...
 Características Morfológicos: Pared del Cuerpo • Cutícula externa, también en las porciones terminales del digestivo. (C...
 Características Morfológicos: Aparato Digestivo • Boca terminal, Cavidad Bucal (Estoma), Faringe (Esófago), Intestino tu...
 Parasitismo • Relaciones Hospedador/Parásito: - Especies de Vida libre. - Ectoparásitos de Plantas - Endoparásitos de Pl...
  2. 2. DIVERSIDAD DE LOS ANIMALES “El estudio de la diversidad animal es hoy, como lo ha sido siempre, una de las mayores aventuras intelectuales. Porque es precisamente entre los animales donde la vida se expresa sin límite de formas, colores o actividades. Puede encontrarse una profunda satisfacción en el descubrimiento de la diversidad animal, .... También podemos complacernos condensando todo ello en conceptos y modelos unificadores, que nos guíen a través de la variedad de los seres vivos...” 1. Invertebrados versus Vertebrados. 2. De Protozoarios a Metazoarios: Una clasificación actualizada para Metazoos. 3. Diversidad de Arquetipos: Análisis numérico.
  3. 3. 1. Utilización de Clasificaciones históricas. 2. Sesgo histórico en el esfuerzo Científico.  Razones del uso de esta Clasificación  División del Reino Animal: Vertebrado-Invertebrados. Visión egocéntrica de la Historia de la Vida. Según la visión de Aristóteles, las especies fijas, invariables, podrían ser clasificadas según su cercanía incrementada a la perfección, con los tipos inferiores en la base y los tipos superiores arriba. Escala Naturales (Aristóteles, IV a.C) Sistema de animales sin vértebras (Lamarck, 1801) Obra que incorpora por 1ª vez esta división. Basada en características negativas: Sin vértebras y sin patas articuladas 1.1. Invertebrados versus Vertebrados
  4. 4. 1.2. De Protozoarios a Metazoarios: Una Clasificación actualizada para Metazoos •METAZOO = Animal pluricelular •PROTOZOO = Animal unicelular  PROTOZOARIOS “Protistas con rasgos animales” • Sobre los conocimientos actuales (Sistemática filogenética, etc...) se cometen 2 importantes errores: 1.No pertenecen al Reino Animalia 2.No son un taxón Monofilético PROTOZOOS ≈ (7 FILOS diferentes) Característica unificadora: • Nivel de Organización Unicelular  65.000 sp (Hickman et al. 2002)  80.000 sp (Brusca & Brusca 2005)
  5. 5. • Unicelulares • Coloniales • Plasmodios “Acelular” Característica unificadora: Nivel de Organización Unicelular Aportaciones Biológicas (Hickman et al. 2002): • Especialización intracelular “máxima”. • División de funciones entre células. • Reproducción asexual y sexual verdadera. • Organismos con rasgos animales más simples que pueden presentar exoesqueleto. • Todos los tipos de nutrición (Autótrofa, Heterótrofa y Saprozoica). • Sistemas de locomoción acuática muy perfeccionados.
  6. 6. • Limitaciones del mundo protozoario relacionadas con el aumento de tamaño = Solución la Multicelularidad • METAZOO = Animal multicelular • Más de 1 célula no reproductora • Embriogénesis 1. Eumetazoos 2. Parazoos 3. Mesozoos • Estructuras y pautas en el desarrollo embrionario no homólogas a Eumetazoos  METAZOARIOS  MESOZOOS = Nivel org. Celular  PARAZOOS = Nivel org. Celular con tejidos incipientes.  EUMETAZOOS
  7. 7. • Organismos pluricelulares eucarióticos. • Motilidad propia, no inducida. • Nutrición heterótrofa no inducida. • Especialización celular alcanzando niveles superiores de organización. • Especialización celular alcanzando • Desarrollo a partir de embriones originados por gametos (Gametogénesis). Sinapomorfías: • “Producción de Colágeno” • Posesión de genes HOX  EUMETAZOOS
  8. 8.  Tronco A: Mesozoos  Tronco B: Parazoos (Porífera y Placozoos)  Tronco C: Eumetazoos  Grado I (Radiata) Cnidarios y Ctenóforos  Grado II (Bilateria)  División A (Protostomia) - Acelomados: Platelmintos, Gnatostomúlidos y Nemertinos. - Pseudocelomados: Rotíferos, Gastrotricos, Kinorrincos, Nematodos, Nematomorfos, Acantocéfalos, Entoproctos, Priapúlidos y Loricíferos - Eucelomados: Moluscos, Anélidos, Artrópodos, Equiúridos, Sipuncúlidos, Tardígrados, Pentastómidos, Onicóforos y Pogonóforos.  División B (Deuterostomia) - Foronídeos, Ectoproctos, Braquiópodos, Equinodermos, Quetognatos, Hemicordados y Cordados.  Clasificación tradicional de Metazoarios:
  9. 9.  Clasificación tradicional de bilaterales en función de:  Características anatómicas y embriológicas. Acelomado Pseudocelomado Eucelomado Protóstomos Deuteróstomos (excepciones) Protóstomos Segmentación espiral
  10. 10. 1. Organización de la Complejidad en el Mundo Animal. CARACTERES DE IMPORTANCIA FILOGENÉTICA: CONCEPTOS INTEGRADORES. A. Grado Protoplásmico • Organismos Unicelulares • Todas las funciones vitales a nivel celular • Diversidad morfológica producto de variación de organelas. • Ej: PROTOZOOS B. Grado Celular • Organismos Coloniales y/o Agregados Celulares • Funciones vitales por división del trabajo en Linajes Celulares, pero con escasa tendencia a formar Tejidos. • Diversidad morfológica producto de variación de tipos/linajes celulares. • ej. ESPONJAS
  11. 11. C. Grado Celular-Tisular • Organismos con Tejidos=Agregación de células realizando una función común de forma coordinada • Diversidad morfológica producto de variación de Tipos celulares y Tejidos • Ej. ESPONJAS • Ej. CNIDARIOS Y CTENÓFOROS (Tejido Nervioso) D. Grado Tejidos-Órganos • Organismos con Órganos = Unidades funcionales mayores • Diversidad morfológica producto de variación de tipos Tejidos y Órganos. • Ej. PLATELMINTOS (Órganos Sensoriales, Probóscides, Órganos Reproductores, etc...) E. Grado Órganos-Sistemas • Nivel de organización más complejo, basado en la asociación de varios Órganos • (= Sistema) para desarrollar una función básica. • Diversidad morfológica elevada. • ej. NEMERTINOS, Metazoos “superiores”.
  12. 12. 2. Factores condicionantes del tipo de Modelo Corporal:  Medio Marino • La consistencia del agua marina reduce los problemas de sustentación. • Carácter Isosmótico entre el Agua Marina y los líquidos corporales Osmoconformistas. • Medio estable = ideal para la Reproducción sexual = Estados larvarios comunes. • Ausencia de problemas para la excreción de Amoniaco.  Medio Dulceacuícola: • En lo referente a la sustentación similar al agua marina. • Problemas para el mantenimiento del Equilibrio Osmótico Osmorreguladores. • Medio inestable = Tendencia a retener los huevos en el cuerpo del progenitor o fijados al sustrato = Reducción de los Estados larvarios (Desarrollos directos). • Ausencia de problemas para la excreción de Amoniaco. A. Tipo de Medio:
  13. 13.  Medio Terrestre: • Inexistencia de la sustentación hidrostática. • Problemas para el mantenimiento del Equilibrio Osmótico y Evaporación = Desarrollo de Tegumentos, Estructuras respiratorias protegidas, Comportamientos nocturnos, etc. • Predominio de huevos envueltos en cubiertas protectoras, huevos depositados en ambientes húmedos y Fecundación Interna. • Excreción de Urea y Ácido Úrico. B. Tamaño Corporal: • Existencia de una tendencia al aumento de tamaño ”Pseudotendencia evolutiva” • Ley de Cope del Aumento Filético = Tendencia a aumentar de tamaño en cada una de las Líneas Filogenéticas. • Ventajas: - Fisiológicas (mayor eficacia metabólica) - Ecológicas (Protección ante depredadores) • Un factor importante condicionante del Modelo Corporal es el decremento de la relación S/V conforme aumenta el tamaño en longitud. Soluciones: • Plegar o Invaginar superficies corporales. • Aplanamiento del cuerpo. • Desarrollo de Sistemas de Transporte Interno.
  14. 14. C. Modo de vida: Ejemplos:  Carácter Sésil-Móvil - Simetrías relacionadas: - Radial = Sésiles, Movilidad pasiva - Pentarradial = Movilidad moderada - Bilateral = Mayor movilidad  Carácter Simbiótico - Mutualismo - Comensalismo - Parasitismo - Ectoparasitismo - Endoparasitismo
  15. 15. 3. Arquitectura Animal: Morfología como concepto integral.  Diversidad de ARQUETIPOS  Principales Avances en la Arquitectura Animal: (Hickman et al. 2002) • Multicelularidad • Simetría Bilateral • Diseño “Tubo dentro de Tubo” • Tipo Eucelomado • Tipo Eucelomado
  16. 16. A. Multicelularidad: • Metazoo =Animal Multicelular • Avance importante desde el punto de vista funcional =División del trabajo B. Simetría Animal: • La Simetría Animal es un carácter que analiza el equilibrio de las proporciones corporales, o bien el equilibrio en tamaño y forma entre las partes o estructuras situadas en los lados opuestos de un plano (=PLANO DE SIMETRÍA). • Organismos ASIMÉTRICOS • Organismos con 3 Tipos de Simetría: ESFÉRICA, RADIAL y BILATERAL i. Simetría Esférica: Planos que contengan el centro de gravedad. Adaptación a la flotabilidad. Protozoos, Formas larvarias... Falta de Polaridad en Organismos Asimétricos y Esféricos Polarización = Gradiente de actividad, Inductor de la Regionalización corporal
  17. 17. ii. Simetría Radial: Planos que contengan el eje longitudinal de animal. Formas tubulares, en vasija o cuenco. Adaptación a la flotabilidad pasiva o vida sésil. Esponjas,Cnidarios,... Variantes: -Simetría Birradial (Ctenóforos) -Simetría Tetrarradial (Cubozoos) -Simetría Pentarradial (Equinodermos) Polaridad en el Eje Oral-Aboral = Gradiente de Actividad
  18. 18. iii.Simetría Bilateral: Únicamente un Plano de Simetría (=Plano Sagital) Avance destacado relacionado con: - Movimiento activo Unidireccional - Aporte Unidireccional del Alimento Patrones morfológicos correlacionados: - Concentración de Sistemas sensoriales y Sistemas de integración en el extremo anterior = CEFALIZACIÓN - Organización neuronal en Cordones longitudinales. - Tubo digestivo completo (salvo excepciones) y Boca anterior. - Desarrollo de Musculatura longitudinal y radial. Polaridad en el Eje Anterior-Posterior = Gradiente de Actividad máximo en Animales BilateralesExcepto los grupos inferiores, la mayoría de INA van a presentar Simetría Bilateral. Tendencia a perderla en organismos sésiles organismos sésiles o de movimientos lentos.
  19. 19. C. Compartimentación Cavidades Internas: • Celoma: Cavidad llena de fluido que rodea al tubo digestivo. Definición (Ruppert & Barnes, 1996): Debe ser cualquier cavidad limitada por un epitelio derivado del mesodermo, ya que el peritoneo realmente es un tipo de epitelio característico de vertebrados. Clasificación Bilaterales según tipo de Cavidad interna: ACELOMADOS: Son los bilaterales más primitivos que no poseen cavidad corporal alguna rodeando al tubo digestivo. PSEUDOCELOMADOS: (Blastocelomados): Presentan cavidad interna denominada Pseudocele o Pseudoceloma (“Blastocele persistente”). A diferencia del celoma, esta cavidad carece de revestimiento epitelial, no está limitado por mesotelio (peritoneo). EUCELOMADOS: Son el resto de animales bilaterales con un Celoma verdadero, es decir, un espacio tapizado de epitelio mesodérmico.
  20. 20. Metamería Segmentación • Metamería: - Repetición seriada de unidades corporales a lo largo del eje longitudinal Unidades = Segmentos o Metámeros Repetición seriada de segmentos Organización para la Especialización Especialización Regional - Muchos Zoólogos argumentan un origen independiente de la segmentación en, al menos, 3 ocasiones. - Mayor potencial evolutivo = Segmentación celoma Grados de Regionalización
  21. 21. FILO PORÍFEROS (PHYLUM PORIPHERA) A. Características: 1. Pluricelularidad (agregación de células con un carácter totipotente = Comunidad de células simples pero efectivas). 2. Adultos asimétricos. 3. Adultos sésiles y fijos al sustrato 4.Modelo construido en torno a un sistema de canales (= red canalicular) y cámaras internas para el paso del agua que se incorpora por poros externos (Ostiolos). 5.Coanocitos: Células uniflageladas características que provocan las corrientes de agua.
  22. 22. 6. Esqueleto de Espículas cristalizadas (calcáreas o Silíceas) y colágeno diversamente modificado (Espongina). 7. No presentan verdaderos tejidos ni órganos; Digestión intracelular, excreción y osmorregulación por difusión. 8. Reproducción asexual por gemación o por gémulas, y reproducción sexual. Larvas ciliadas libres 9. Organismos acuáticos (5000 sp), Mayoritariamente especies marinas.
  23. 23. B. Estructura Corporal: • Tamaño variable, condicionado por el tipo estructural. • Crecimiento y morfología externa muy condicionada por factores ecológicos (sustrato, dirección y velocidad de las corrientes de agua, disponibilidad de espacio, etc.). • Coloración muy variada. • La estructura de las Esponjas está construida en torno a un sistema de canales de agua, disposición relacionada con la vida sésil. • Ostiolos (Abundantes) • Ósculos (Escasos) • Coanocitos (Células que tapizan los sistemas de canales) • Consistencia = Espículas y/o Espongina
  24. 24.  Estructuras de Sostén:  Funciones: Estructura y Soporte para la “masa celular” Rigidez para evitar colapso de Canales y Cámaras Defensa  Composición: Espículas Calcáreas Espículas Silíceas Fibras de Espongina Combinación de Espículas Silíceas y Fibras de Espongina Fibras de Colágeno Estructura calcárea de Esclerosponjas Valor taxonómico de las Espículas: Macroscleras y Microscleras Disposición Organizada Espongina Espículas
  25. 25. C. Fisiología de Poríferos: Nutrición, Excreción e Intercambio Gaseoso. Las actividades vitales de las esponjas dependen de las corrientes de agua Alta capacidad de bombeo: Leuconoide 10 cm altura/1cm diámetro = 2.250.000 cámaras = 22,5 l/día La estructura provoca siempre una velocidad de corriente máxima en ósculos y mínima en cámaras máxima en ósculos y mínima en cámaras vibrátiles = Difusión óptima.  Asbestopluma spp  Coanocitos, ósculos y canales ausentes.  Carnívoras.  Cuevas y altas profundidades. Realmente el organismo en su conjunto es un tamiz optimizado para filtrar agua.
  26. 26. D. Regeneración y Reproducción.  Alta capacidad de Regeneración = Embriogénesis somática: son Organismos capaces de estructurarse a partir de fragmentos o agregados celulares. También Regeneración de partes.  Reproducción Asexual Fragmentación Accidental Formación de Yemas (Gemación) Formación de Gémulas (Básicamente en sp dulceacuícolas, pero también en marinas)  Reproducción Sexual: Especies hermafroditas y dioicas. Espermatozoides por diferenciación de Coanocitos Óvulos por diferenciación de Coanocitos o Arqueocitos. “Fecundación interna” común y “viviparismo”. Dos tipos de larvas de vida libre y nadadoras: Parenquímula y Anfiblástula. Estructura primaria en el desarrollo = Rhagon Gémulas
  27. 27. FILO PLATELMINTOS  Morfología externa: • Aplanamiento dorsoventral (= Distancias de difusión pequeñas = Ausencia de Sistemas de Circulación) = Diffusion- limited animals  Morfología interna: • Ausencia de Cutícula y células Parenquimáticas desarrolladas • Ausencia de Celoma • Ausencia de Sistema Hemal • Digestivo en saco ciego • Sistema excretor = Protonefridios = Morfología simple excepto el Sistema Reproductor  Posición Filogenética: • Primitivos • Consecuencias morfológicas producto de su pequeño tamaño = Simplicidad secundaria
  28. 28. Turbelarios: • Principalmente acuáticos, abundantes como miembros de la Fauna Intersticial (=Meiofauna) • Especies terrestres siempre relacionadas con zonas húmedas • Macroturbelarios (cm) • Microturbelarios (mm) • Gran variación en colorido • Alto nº de grupos taxonómicos dentro de la “Clase” producto de la alta variación en los Sistemas Reproductores • Niveles de Organización:  Turbelarios Arcóforos = Nivel de organización más Primitivo y Reproductor Simple  Turbelarios Neóforos = Reproductor complejo 1. Características:
  29. 29. 2. Pared Corporal y Parénquima: • Epidermis ciliada simple sin cutícula externa = “Turbelarios” • Especies con una epidermis sincitial • Lámina basal y fibras intracelulares (Velo terminal) como estructuras de sostén • Matriz extracelular aumenta con el tamaño (Lámina reticular) • Abundancia de células glandulares, normalmente con sus núcleos sumergidos bajo las capas musculares. • Órganos duoglandulares, Cilios adhesivos, Glándulas frontales, Ventosas ventrales, etc. • Son típicas secreciones en forma de varilla (=Rabdoides) que conforman sustancias mucosas. La clase más común son los Rabdites (ultraestructura en laminillas). • Musculatura en fibras circulares externas y longitudinales internas, también diagonal y dorsoventral en especies grandes.
  30. 30.  PARÉNQUIMA: Grados de organización 1. Parénquima enteramente celular y carentes de Matriz extracelular. 2. Parénquima como tejido conjuntivo típico. 3. Matriz extracelular muy desarrollada, más fluida que fibrosa. Varios tipos de células: Células epidérmicas de Reemplazo, Neoblastos, Cromatóforos, etc.
  31. 31. 3. Mecanismos de desplazamiento. • Alta variedad de adaptaciones locomotoras: Movimiento Ciliar Movimiento Muscular (Natación, Peristalsis, Ditáxico...) Retracción-Extensión Fijación alterna de Ventosas, etc... • Movimiento Muscular = Macroturbelarios • Movimiento ciliar = Microturbelarios
  32. 32. 4. Sistema Digestivo y Nutrición. • La cavidad digestiva o intestino es típicamente un Saco ciego (Tipo Gastrovascular), algunas sp presentan anos. • Forma del intestino relacionada con el tamaño corporal:  Masa Sincitial no permanente: Acelos (Acoela)  Sacos simples sin ramificar: Microturbelarios y Microturbelarios  Sacos ramificados: Macroturbelarios • Localización de la boca variable. MASA SINCITIAL “Acoela”: Sin cavidad intestinal SACOS SIMPLES SACOS RAMIFICADOS
  33. 33. • Complejidad creciente en la zona faríngea: Sin faringe = Acelos (A) Faringes simples: Tubo ciliado (B) Faringe plegada o en abanico: Tubo muscular evaginable (C) Faringe bulbosa: Bulbo muscular suctor Faringes simples
  34. 34. 5. Excreción: Sistemas Protonefridiales • Organismos amoniotélicos • Sistemas Protonefridiales: Células terminales distribuidas por la totalidad del organismo Células terminales – Conductos – Nefridioporos • En Acelos no existen estructuras de secreción diferenciadas
  35. 35.  Interacción Sangre - Celoma • Sistemas METANEFRIDIALES • Sistemas PROTONEFRIDIALES: Sistemas similares a Riñones de Filtración (=NEFRIDIOS). En animales bilaterales utilizan los procesos de Ultrafiltración y Reabsorción para producir “orina”. • Sistemas METANEFRIDIALES: Se encuentran fundamentalmente en animales que poseen tanto un Sistema sanguíneo vascular como un Celoma: Mayoría de Anélidos, Moluscos. • Sistemas PROTONEFRIDIALES: Se presentan en animales que carecen de vasos sanguíneos, de celoma o de ambos, típicamente animales pequeños: Anélidos pequeños, Platelmintos, Rotíferos y Estados larvarios. (En ocasiones en animales grandes con una única cavidad celómica).
  36. 36. 6. Sistema Nervioso y Sensorial. • Variación dentro del grupo, principalmente en el nº de cordones nerviosos y su disposición. (A) Estatocistos impares. Sin cilios y con un mecanismo de recepción sensorial desconocido. (B) Ojos en copa pigmentaria en nº par, Fototactismo negativo (C) Receptores ciliares dispersos (ej. Mecanorreceptores abundantes (ej. Mecanorreceptores abundantes en Aurículas de Planarias) (D) Fosetas sensoriales ciliadas o con microvellosidades (ej. Quimiorreceptores abundantes en la región cefálica de Planarias)
  37. 37. 7. Reproducción y Regeneración.  Reproducción Asexual. • Producción de yemas = PARATOMÍA • Fragmentación simultánea del cuerpo en varias piezas = ARQUITOMÍA • (Fragmentación en 2 mitades = FISIÓN TRANSVERSAL)  Reproducción Sexual: Niveles de Organización. • La mayoría son hermafroditas, presentan fecundación interna con procesos de cópula • Excepto en algunos Acelos, Gónadas aisladas del parénquima mediante un epitelio • Genéricamente, Sistemas reproductores complejos • Turbelarios Arcóforos: Sus Ovarios producen huevos con el vitelo como parte integral de los mismos = (Huevos Endolecíticos) • Turbelarios Neóforos: Presentan 2 regiones especializadas, Ovario y Vitelario (Glándula vitelógena) = (Huevos Ectolecíticos). En ocasiones están fusionadas = Ovovitelario • La transferencia de esperma en Turbelarios normalmente implica procesos de cópula (= Relación con tamaño corporal): - Pene – Gonoporo - Impregnación hipodérmica
  38. 38. • Muchas sp dulceacuícolas producen 2 tipos de huevos: - Huevos de verano (capas finas) - Huevos de resistencia (cápsula gruesa) • Genéricamente, no producen un elevado número de huevos que son Relativamente grandes (= Relación con tamaño corporal)
  39. 39. Neodermátidos: • Grupos parásitos: Trematoda, Monogenea, Cestoda. • Biológicamente importantes por su alta diversidad, adaptaciones morfológicas, causantes de enfermedades, etc. • Neodermis: Tegumento sincitial Funciones: • Protección antienzimática e inmunitaria • Transporte activo de nutrientes • Forma de hoja o cilíndricos pero generalmente sin ganchos de fijación, con ventosa oral y ventral. • DIGENEA: 11000 sp, el grupo más diverso y de importancia médica • ASPIDOGASTREA: Pequeño taxón sin importancia médica • Carácter distintivo = Órgano Adhesivo • Endoparásitos de peces, reptiles y moluscos. A. Trematodos (Trematoda) Fasciola hepatica Fasciola hepatica Clonorchis sinensis Paragonimus westermani Schistosoma spp
  40. 40. • Dos estados infectivos = DIGENEA - Normalmente el 1er hospedador es un Gasterópodo. Si existe un 2º hospedador suele ser un Artrópodo. • Hospedador definitivo = Vertebrado Localizaciones comunes: Pulmones, Conductos biliares y pancreáticos e Intestino CICLO DE VIDA
  41. 41. • Característica morfológica: - Ventosa oral + Ventosa ventral. Su función principal es la fijación pero en el caso de la oral también es un órgano suctor. • Tegumento: Sincitio citoplasmático no ciliado con núcleos hundidos en el parénquima. Digestivo: Boca, Faringe Bulbosa, Esófago y 2 ciegos intestinales. Reproductor Neóforo muy variable, a diferencia de Turbelarios la fecundidad es elevada = 10000-100000 huevos.
  42. 42. B. Monogeneos (Monogenea) • En general en forma de hoja o cilíndro, con un órgano posterior de fijación. • 1100 sp, la mayoría Ectoparásitos de vertebrados acuáticos. • Características morfológicas: - Aplanamiento marcado - Órgano de Fijación posterior • Compuesto: - Ganchos + Ventosas = Opistaptor • Ciclo de vida sin hospedador intermediario: - Huevo - Larva = Oncomiracidio Adulto
  43. 43. • Morfología exclusiva dentro de los Platelmintos: - Región anterior cefálica = Escólex (Estructura de adhesión) - Región de proliferación = Cuello - Cuerpo o Estróbilo = Secuencia lineal de segmentos (Proglótides) C. Cestoideos (Cestoda)
  44. 44. • Tegumento sincitial • Membrana externa presenta Microtricos (microvellosidades) • Transporte activo de moléculas • Evitar la respuesta inmunitaria del hospedador • Cuerpo o Estróbilo = Secuencia de Proglótides • Sistemas protonefridiales, nervioso y musculatura longitudinal se prolonga a lo largo de toda la cadena de proglótides. • Cada proglótide con un reproductor completo = Neóforo.
  45. 45. FILO NEMATODOS  Características Generales: 1. Mayor filo de Asquelmintos. Abundantes en todos los medios, tanto representantes de vida libre como parásitos. 2. Triblásticos, bilaterales vermiformes, pseudocelomados no segmentados. 3. Sección transversal cilíndrica característica (Gusanos redondos), Cutícula externa desarrollada. Únicamente presentan musculatura longitudinal. 4. Digestivo completo, con faringe muscular desarrollada. 5. “Virtualmente, todas las especies de vertebrados y muchos invertebrados son hospedadores de 1 o más Nematodos”
  46. 46.  Características Morfológicos: Pared del Cuerpo • Cutícula externa, también en las porciones terminales del digestivo. (Carencia de cilios o flagelos). • Es una de las Cutículas más complejas de Asquelmintos, Capas de colágeno y otras sustancias similares. • Mudas de la Cutícula. Función: • Estructura de resistencia de la alta presión del pseudocele. • Epidermis o Hipodermis celular o sincitial debajo de la cutícula. • Presenta 4 Cordones Hipodérmicos longitudinales. • Funcionalmente es muy importante: Secreción de la cutícula, Secreción de Sustancias de Reserva, Contiene Fibras de Anclaje entre la cutícula y la musculatura interna, y Absorción de nutrientes (Parásitas).
  47. 47.  Características Morfológicos: Aparato Digestivo • Boca terminal, Cavidad Bucal (Estoma), Faringe (Esófago), Intestino tubular, Recto y Ano. • Faringe muscularizada importancia en el movimiento de la comida. • Variaciones morfológicas notables en las porciones anteriores.  Otras Características: • Anillo nervioso circumfaringeo y 4 cordones nerviosos. • Dioicos mayoritariamente y Ovarios y testículos alargados
  48. 48.  Parasitismo • Relaciones Hospedador/Parásito: - Especies de Vida libre. - Ectoparásitos de Plantas - Endoparásitos de Plantas - Estados juveniles Zooparásitos - Zooparásitos de tipo Saprófago - Juveniles Fitoparásitos y hembras adultas Zooparásitos - Juveniles Zooparásitos y adultos Fitoparásitos - Zooparasitismo de hembras adultas - Adultos Parásitos.

