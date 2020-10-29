Silabo inclusion en educacion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Inclusión en Educación - Doctorado en Educación EPG. UCV.

  1. 1. POSGRADO DOCTORADO EN EDUCACIÓN SÍLABO INCLUSIÓN EN EDUCACIÓN I. DATOS GENERALES 1.1 Unidad Académica: Escuela de Posgrado 1.2 Semestre Académico: 202002 1.3 Ciclo de estudios: I 1.4 Requisitos: Ninguno 1.5 Carácter: Obligatorio 1.6 Número de Créditos: 3.0 1.7 Duración: 8 sesiones 1.8 N° de horas totales: 48.00 (48.00 Teoría y 0.00 Práctica) 1.9 Docente(s): Miguel Angel Vasquez Castro (vcastroma@ucvvirtual.edu.pe) II. SUMILLA Experiencia curricular que pertenece al área de especialidad. Carácter obligatorio y su propósito es que el participante se orienta hacia el liderazgo conducente a la inclusión educativa. Comprende: La educación inclusiva, objetivos y fundamento. La inclusión y la calidad. Inclusión y eficacia. Establecer sistemas de educación inclusiva. Desafíos para los encargados de la formulación de políticas. El cambio de actitud como precursor de una formulación de políticas eficaces. Elaborar planes y programas de estudios inclusivos. Los docentes y el entorno de aprendizaje. Objetivos de la Educación para Todos (EPT). Objetivos de Desarrollo del Milenio (ODM). Convenciones, declaraciones y recomendaciones en materia de educación inclusiva. III. COMPETENCIA Aplica conocimientos, estrategias y liderazgo apropiado para conseguir las actitudes apropiadas de los docentes hacia la inclusión en las instituciones educativas, en el marco de lo dispuesto por los diferentes convenios internacionales asumiendo una actitud responsable y crítica. IV. PROGRAMACIÓN ACADÉMICA TEMAS TRANSVERSALES Derechos humanos y diversidad culturalq 4.1 PRIMERA UNIDAD: FUNDAMENTOS, ENFOQUES Y OBJETIVOS DE LA 4.1.1. DURACIÓN: 4 Sesiones 4.1.2. PROGRAMACIÓN: 4.1.2. PROGRAMACIÓN: SÍLABO Código : F15-PP-PR-01.04 Versión : 10 Fecha : 25/02/2019 Página : 1 Elaboró Vicerrectorado Académico Revisó Representante de la Dirección Aprobó Rectorado Nota: Cualquier documento impreso diferente del original, y cualquier archivo electrónico que se encuentren fuera de la intranet UCV serán considerados como COPIA NO CONTROLADA.
  2. 2. SESIÓ N CAPACIDADES TEMÁTICA PRODUCTOS ACADÉMICOS 1 Analiza y critica los fundamentos, enfoque y objetivos de la educación inclusiva. Fundamentos, enfoques y objetivos de la inclusión en educación. • Fundamentos de la inclusión educativa. • Objetivos y metas de educación inclusiva. • La inclusión y la calidad. • La inclusión y la eficacia. Informe Académico: Fundamentos y enfoques de la inclusión (IG). 2 Explica las políticas educativas de inclusión a nivel nacional e internacional. La inclusión y las políticas educativas nacionales e internacionales. • Objetivos de la educación para todos EPT. • Los objetivos del milenio • Perspectivas del Acuerdo nacional sobre inclusión • La educación inclusiva como derecho Docente asigna trabajo integrador grupal e individual. Cuadro comparativo referido a las políticas educativas de inclusión a nivel nacional e internacional.(II) Primer avance del Producto Integrador 3 Explica los principios, la estructura, los objetivos de la educación inclusiva. Sistema de educación inclusiva. • Principios de la educación inclusiva • Estructura de la educación inclusiva según normatividad. CEBE, SAANE, PRITE, CREBE. • Objetivos de la educación inclusiva. • La inclusión y la interculturalidad crítica. Política educativa intercultural Cuadro comparativo referido los principios, la estructura, los objetivos de la educación inclusiva(II) 4 Analiza las políticas de formación inicial y continua de profesionales para la atención de la educación inclusiva Políticas de formación inicial y continua de docentes inclusivos. • Demanda de profesiones especialistas en educación inclusiva. • Docentes para la atención a la diversidad e inclusión. • La diversidad como valor. • Perfil de un docente inclusivo Docente asigna trabajo integrador grupal e individual. Informe referido Políticas de formación inicial y continua de docentes inclusivos.(IG) EVALUACIÓN PARCIAL DEL PRODUCTO INTEGRADOR* (EV) 4.2 SEGUNDA UNIDAD: Políticas, Acuerdos, Convenciones y Metodologías de la Educación Inclusiva 4.2.1. DURACIÓN: 4 Sesiones 4.2.2. PROGRAMACIÓN: 4.2.2. PROGRAMACIÓN: SESIÓ N CAPACIDADES TEMÁTICA PRODUCTOS ACADÉMICOS 5 Analiza las políticas de estado en materia de educación inclusiva y su articulación con el Proyecto educativo nacional para el mejoramiento de la calidad de la educación. Políticas de inclusión social y la educación. • Rol del estado en la implementación de las políticas de inclusión educativa. • La inclusión y las políticas publicas • Plan multianual 2016- 2021 • La educación inclusiva y el Proyecto educativo nacional. Docente asigna trabajo integrador grupal e individual. Informe Académico “Las perspectivas de la educación inclusiva en el Perú” ( IG) 6 Analiza y reflexiona el rol de la familia y la escuela en la atención a las personas con habilidades diferentes. Cambios de actitud en la atención de la inclusión educativa. • La escuela y la familia como actores claves en la inclusión educativa. • Rol del docente en la educación inclusiva. • Estrategias de trabajo con familias e instituciones inclusivas. • Importancia del equipo SAANNE Caso: Intervención de la familia y el docente en la educación inclusiva (IG) Tercer avance del Producto Integrador 7 Explica los acuerdos, convenciones y declaraciones sobre la inclusión educativa Acuerdos, Convenciones y declaraciones sobre inclusión educativa. • Perspectivas de la inclusión educativa en América latina y el caribe • Convenciones y declaraciones sobre la atención de la educación inclusiva. • Propuestas metodológica para mejorar la atención de la educación inclusiva en el Perú. • Tipos de discapacidad ,asociadas a Mapa semántico sobre los acuerdos, convenciones y declaraciones sobre la inclusión educativa(II) SÍLABO Código : F15-PP-PR-01.04 Versión : 10 Fecha : 25/02/2019 Página : 2 Elaboró Vicerrectorado Académico Revisó Representante de la Dirección Aprobó Rectorado Nota: Cualquier documento impreso diferente del original, y cualquier archivo electrónico que se encuentren fuera de la intranet UCV serán considerados como COPIA NO CONTROLADA.
  3. 3. discapacidad, talento y/o superdotación en las escuelas públicas y privadas. La inclusión en razón de géneros y etnias. 8 Critica y sustenta los planes y programas de educación inclusiva según las demandas y necesidades de los estudiantes con habilidades diferentes. Formulación de planes y programas de la educación inclusiva. • El currículo y la educación inclusiva. • Planes y programas de educación inclusiva • El proceso de inclusión en el aprendizaje y la enseñanza. • La metodología de diversificación y adaptación curricular. Docente asigna trabajo integrador grupal e individual. Debate respecto a Planes y programas de la educación inclusiva (IG). EVALUACIÓN FINAL DEL PRODUCTO INTEGRADOR (EV) 4.3. ACTITUDES El estudiante en el desarrollo de la experiencia curricular Actitud crítica, reflexiva y prospectiva, con capacidad innovadora y un alto sentido de solidaridad y respeto de todas las manifestaciones, es decir, una persona íntegra, involucrada con la sociedad y que aporte a su desarrollo, siendo competitivo y emprendedor. V. ESTRATEGIAS METODOLÓGICAS El desarrollo de la experiencia curricular considera:  • Metodología activa participativa.  • Los estudiantes realizarán trabajos individuales y en equipo para investigar e intercambiar experiencias de aprendizaje. Las principales actividades serán la lectura crítica y reflexiva; y la redacción clara, precisa y coherente.  • Exposición, participación y dinámicas grupales.  • Estudio de casos, Aprendizaje basado en problemas.  • El producto integrador podrá ser un estudio de caso o proyecto integrador, ensayo o artículo que permitirá la evaluación del nivel de competencia alcanzado; será elaborado y sustentado en equipo, y evaluado individualmente; para su elaboración se programarán horas de asesoría metodológica.  • Trabajo de Investigación: se estimulará el interés por la investigación acerca de los temas asignados, tomándose en cuenta la iniciativa personal y considerando el trabajo en equipo. VI. MEDIOS Y MATERIALES • Documentos impresos y manuscritos: Libros, folletos, revistas, entre otros materiales impresos y virtuales.  • Material audiovisual e informático: Videos, CD, recursos electrónicos, fotografías, y otros.  • Equipos: Proyector multimedia, ecran y otros.  • Campus virtual. Trilce. SESIONES REMOTAS : Según lo establecido en disposiciones oficiales, excepcionalmente la experiencia curricular podrá ser desarrollada mediante sesiones remotas a través de un entorno virtual, que es la plataforma virtual de aprendizaje Clementina con una serie de funcionalidades para la ejecución de actividades síncronas (videoconferencias, entre otras) y asíncronas (foros, entre otros); de acuerdo a una ruta de aprendizaje adecuada al tipo de sesiones. VII. EVALUACIÓN 7.1. DISEÑO DE EVALUACIÓN UNIDADES PRODUCTO ACADÉMICO CÓDIGO PESO % INSTRUMENTO DE EVALUACIÓN 1 Trabajo Individual II 25 % 40 % Rúbrica Trabajo en equipo IG 25 % Rúbrica Producto integrador parcia EV 50 % Rúbrica 2 Trabajo Individual II 25 % 60 % Rúbrica Trabajo en equipo IG 25 % Rúbrica Producto integrador EV 50 % Rúbrica SÍLABO Código : F15-PP-PR-01.04 Versión : 10 Fecha : 25/02/2019 Página : 3 Elaboró Vicerrectorado Académico Revisó Representante de la Dirección Aprobó Rectorado Nota: Cualquier documento impreso diferente del original, y cualquier archivo electrónico que se encuentren fuera de la intranet UCV serán considerados como COPIA NO CONTROLADA.
  4. 4. 7.2. PROMEDIOS PRIMERA UNIDAD (X1) SEGUNDA UNIDAD (X2) X1 = 0.25*II+ 0.25*IG+ 0.50*EV X2 = 0.25*II+ 0.25*IG+ 0.50*EV FINAL (XF) XF = 0.40*X1+ 0.60*X2 7.3. REQUISITOS DE APROBACIÓN • Se utiliza la escala de calificación vigesimal; la nota mínima aprobatoria es 14.  • El estudiante que haya acumulado a lo largo del desarrollo de la experiencia curricular más del 30 % de inasistencias será declarado como inhabilitado. VIII. REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS Código de biblioteca LIBROS/REVISTAS/ARTÍCULOS/TESIS/PÁGINAS WEB.TEXTO Material Bibliográfico Físico Externo American Psychological Association. (2019). Publication Manual (7a ed.). APA. Externo Defensoría del Pueblo. (2019). El derecho a la educación inclusiva. Barrera en la implementación de los servicios educativos públicos y privados para estudiantes con discapacidad y con otras necesidades educativas. Informe defensorial N° 183. Externo Garnner, H. (2015). Inteligencias múltiples: La teoría en la práctica. Paidós. Externo Lizama, O., Gil, F.J. y Rahmer, B. (2018). La experiencia de la inclusión en la Educación Superior en Chile. Usachi Externo Ministerio de Educación de Perú. (2007). Manual de adaptaciones curriculares. Minedu. Externo Moreno, R. y Tejada, A. (Coords.). (2018). Atención a la diversidad e inclusión educativa: implicancias didácticas. La Ciudad Accesible. Externo Organización de las Naciones Unidas. (2016). Inequidad de género en los logros de aprendizaje en educación primaria. Unesco. Externo Organización de las Naciones Unidas. (2017). Conocimiento indígena y políticas educativas en América Latina. Unesco. Externo Organización de las Naciones Unidas. (2017). Estrategias didácticas. Guía para docentes de educación indígena. Unesco. Externo Organización de las Naciones Unidas. (2017). Foro Consultivo Internacional: Enseñanza de las Ciencias en Preescolar con Enfoque de Género. Unesco. Externo Organización de las Naciones Unidas. (2017). Guía para asegurar la inclusión y la equidad en la educación. Unesco. Externo Organización de las Naciones Unidas. (2017). XII Jornadas de Cooperación Educativa con Iberoamérica sobre Inclusión Educativa. Unesco Externo Organización de las Naciones Unidas. (2018). Alcanzar la igualdad de género en la educación: no olvidemos a los varones. Documento de Política 35. Informe de seguimiento de la educación en el mundo. Externo Organización de las Naciones Unidas. (2018). Foro 2017 regional de políticas educativas. Unesco. Externo Organización de las Naciones Unidas. (2019). Descifrar el código: la educación de las niñas y las mujeres en ciencias, tecnología, ingeniería y matemáticas (STEM). Unesco. Externo Organización de las Naciones Unidas. (2020). Abordando las dimensiones de género de los cierres de escuelas. Respuesta del ámbito educativo de la UNESCO al COVID-19 Notas temáticas del Sector de Educación. Unesco. Externo Solla, C. (2013). Guía de Buenas Prácticas en Educación Inclusiva. Save The Children España. SÍLABO Código : F15-PP-PR-01.04 Versión : 10 Fecha : 25/02/2019 Página : 4 Elaboró Vicerrectorado Académico Revisó Representante de la Dirección Aprobó Rectorado Nota: Cualquier documento impreso diferente del original, y cualquier archivo electrónico que se encuentren fuera de la intranet UCV serán considerados como COPIA NO CONTROLADA.
  5. 5. Externo Valadez, M.D, Betancourt, J. y Zavala M.A. (2012). Alumnos superdotados y talentosos: identificación, evaluación e intervención. Una perspectiva para docentes (2a ed.). Manual Moderno 658.4012 A11 Ainscow, 1995; Echeita, 1998; Glné, 2001.Escuelas inclusivas. UNESCO Externo Ainscow, M. (1995). Necesidades especiales en el aula. Guía para la formación del profesorado. 382.283 C31. Ainscow, M.; Hopkins, D.; Soutworth, G.; West, M. (2001). Hacia escuelas eficaces para Todos. Manual para la formación de equipos docentes. Madrid: Narcea. 658.154 C44 Armstrong, F. (1999). Inclusion, curriculum and the struglle for space in school. International Journal of Inclusive Education, 3(1), 75-87. 342.041 H27 Arnaiz Sánchez, P. (1996). Las escuelas son para todos. Siglo Cero, 27(2), 25-34. 658.4012 V16. T.Doc.371.2 07012. M82. Arnaiz Sánchez, P. (1997). Integración, segregación, inclusión. En P. Arnaiz Sánchez y R.De Haro Rodríguez (Ed.). 10 años de integración en España: Análisis de la Realidad y perspectivas de futuro (pp. 313-353). Murcia: Servicio de Publicaciones de la Universidad. Externo Arnaiz Sánchez, P. (2000). La diversidad como valor educativo. En I. Martín (Coord.): El valor educativo de la diversidad (pp. 87- 103). Valladolid: Grupo Editorial Universitario Externo Arnaiz, P. (2003) Educación inclusiva: una escuela para todos. Málaga: Ediciones Aljibe. Externo Ballard, K. (1997). Researching disibility and inclusive education: participation, Construction and interpretation. International Journal of Inclusive Education 1, 243-256. Externo Booth, T. (2006). Manteniendo el futuro con vida; convirtiendo los valores de la inclusión en acciones. En M.A. Verdugo & F.B. Jordán de Urríes (Coords.), Rompiendo Inercias. Claves para avanzar. VI Jornadas Científicas de Investigación sobre Personas con Discapacidad (pp. 211-217). Salamanca: Amaru. Externo Bueno,M.Espejo,B. (2000) Niños y niñas con baja visión :recomendaciones para la familia y a la escuela. Málaga – España. Externo Carneiro, M. (2014). Manual de redacción superior (3ª ed.). San Marcos. Externo Coll, C. y Miras, M. (2001) Diferencias individuales y atención a la diversidad en el Aprendizaje escolar. Madrid. Externo Delors, J. (1996). La educación encierra un tesoro. Madrid: Santillana, Ediciones UNESCO. Externo Echeita, G. y Simón, C. (2007). La contribución de la educación escolar a la calidad de Vida de las personas con discapacidad. Ante el desafío de su inclusión social. En R. de Lorenzo & L.C. Pérez Bueno (Dirs.), Tratado sobre discapacidad (pp. 1103- 1133). Navarra: Aranzadi. Externo Gardner, H. (1995) Inteligencias múltiples. La teoría en la práctica. Nueva York: Basic Externo Gardner, H. (2001) La inteligencia reformulada. Las inteligencias múltiples en el siglo XXI. (Trad. Cast. Garis Sánchez) Barcelona: Paidos [V.O. Intelligence reframed. Multiple Intelligences for the 21 st century. Nueva York: Basic Books, 1999] Externo Jiménez, P. y Vilá, M. (1999). De la educación especial a la educación en la diversidad. Málaga: Ediciones Aljibe. Externo Joseph Renzulli,J.(2000). Superdotados- Modelos de los tres anillos. Estados unidos. Externo Lobato y Ortiz (2001). Conclusiones de la investigación sobre las dimensiones de la cultura y el proceso de inclusión. Externo López Melero, M. (2001) La cultura de la diversidad o el elogio de la diferencia y la lucha por las desigualdades EN A. Sipán(Ed.) Educar para la diversidad en el siglo XXI. (pp. 31- 64) Zaragoza: Mira editores. Externo Martín, X. y Puig, J. (2007). Las siete competencias básicas para educar en valores. Barcelona: Grao. Externo Ministerio de educación. (2008).Educación Inclusiva en la educación básica regular. Lima. Externo Mir, C. (1997): ¿Diversidad o heterogeneidad?. Cuadernos de Pedagogía, 263, 44-50. Externo Riddell, S. (1996) Teorizar sobre las necesidades educativas especiales en un clima político Cambiante En L. Barton (Ed.) Discapacidad y sociedad. (Trad. cast. R. Filella) (Pp.99- 123). Externo Skrtic, T.M. (1999). Discapacidad y democracia: voz, colaboración e inclusión en la enseñanza y la sociedad. En Actas del Seminario Internacional “Políticas contemporáneas de atención a la diversidad: repensar la educación (especial) en el tercer milenio (pp. 29-36). Málaga: Servicio de Publicaciones de la Universidad. Externo Slee, R. (1998). Las cláusulas de condicionalidad: la acomodación “razonable” del lenguaje. En L. Barton (Ed.): Discapacidad y sociedad (pp. 124- 138). Madrid: Morata. Externo Stainback, W.; Stainback, S.; Moravec, J. (1999). Un currículo para crear aulas inclusivas. En S. Stainback; W. Stainback (Ed.): Aulas inclusivas (pp. 83-101). Madrid: Narcea. Externo UNESCO (1987). Aprender a ser. Informe de la Comisión Internacional para el Desarrollo de la Educación. Madrid: UNESCO-Alianza Editorial. Externo UNESCO (1994). Declaración de Salamanca y Marco de acción ante las necesidades Educativas especiales. París: UNESCO. SÍLABO Código : F15-PP-PR-01.04 Versión : 10 Fecha : 25/02/2019 Página : 5 Elaboró Vicerrectorado Académico Revisó Representante de la Dirección Aprobó Rectorado Nota: Cualquier documento impreso diferente del original, y cualquier archivo electrónico que se encuentren fuera de la intranet UCV serán considerados como COPIA NO CONTROLADA.

