Organos vegetales iii

Órganos vegetales III Lic. ROXANA MANTILLA HUARIPATA
LA HOJA Generalidades:  Órganos vegetativos, generalmente aplanados, situados lateralmente sobre el tallo y de gran impor...
Morfología  En cada hoja se distinguen: o La vaina: ensanchamiento de la base de la hoja que rodea al tallo. o Se encuent...
 Se distinguen en él dos superficies: la dorsal (externa o haz), llamada adaxial y la ventral (interna o envés) llamada a...
TIPOS DE HOJAS POR ORDEN DE APARICIÓN: 1. Hojas embrionales o cotiledones: Son las primeras hojas que nacen sobre el eje. ...
H. EMBRIONALES CATAFILAS H. VEGETATIVAS BRACTEAS HOJA FLORALES
DESARROLLO DE LAS HOJAS Se conocen dos tipos de desarrollo que son: A. Desarrollo Acrópeto: También denominado Acroplástic...
 Organización: La hoja puede ser simple o compuesta Hoja Simple: Cuando la hoja es simple, consta de una sola lámina foli...
La lámina foliar está dividida en varias subunidades llamadas folíolos, articuladas sobre el raquis de una hoja o sobre la...
Filotaxia de las hojas Una característica importante es la forma en que se disponen las hojas alrededor del tallo, lo que ...
Estructura Interna de una Hoja: A.- La Epidermis:  Normalmente monoestratificada con células de paredes delgadas y con fi...
B.- El Mesófilo:  Tejido fundamental, especializado en realizar la fotosíntesis.  Formado fundamentalmente por parénquim...
Parénquima lagunar: • También llamado esponjoso. Se extiende a continuación del parénquima en empalizada hasta la epidermi...
C. El Sistema Vascular:  La Venación: Es el conjunto de haces vasculares presentes en una hoja o En dicotiledóneas es ret...
Mesófilo de una monocotiledonea Mesófilo de una dicotiledonea
ANATOMIA DE HOJA C3 CARACTERÍSTICAS: • La más común. Pertenece a plantas de lugares mesófitos (cultivadas). • Presenta par...
ANATOMIA DE HOJA C4 CARACTERÍSTICAS: • Lo presentan ciertos grupos de plantas que viven en lugares desérticos, de altas te...
• Las C4 permiten una mayor eficacia fotosintética ya que disminuyen la fotorrespiración.
 Heterofilia. • En muchas plantas existen diferencias en la morfología foliar entre las hojas más jóvenes y las más adult...
 Espinas y emergencias. • Ejemplos: Berberís vulgaris (agracejo). • Ilex aquifolium (acebo). • Robinia pseudoacacia (espi...
 Hojas trampa • Propias de plantas carnívoras. • Pueden ser de tres tipos: hojas pegajosas, hojas con resorte y hojas epi...
LA FLOR  CARACTERÍSTICAS  Es un órgano reproductor de todas las plantas superiores. El grupo de las espermatofitas, las ...
 Las flores aparecen durante la época reproductiva de las plantas mediante un proceso denominado floración. Como todos lo...
 MORFOLOGÍA:  En una flor completa se distinguen las siguientes partes:  La flor está unida al tallo por un eje, el ped...
 TIPOS DE FLORES 1.- SEGÚN LA ENVOLTURA FLORAL: a) Aclamídeas: Flores sin envoltura floral, se les llama “desnudas”, los ...
• Homoclamídeas: Cuando las dos envolturas o dos verticilos, son semejantes y pueden se calicinas o sepaloides o también c...
A.- CÁLIZ  Tiene función protectora y está constituido por los sépalos, por su contenido en cloroplastos y clorofilas que...
B.- COROLA  Los pétalos son los antófilos que forman la corola. Los pétalos son generalmente mayores que los sépalos y so...
2.- SEGÚN EL SEXO: A. Flor Perfecta: Llamada también flor hermafrodita, es aquella que presenta ambos órganos esenciales (...
ORGANOS REPRODUCTORES: A.- ANDROCEO: Los estambres o Microesporófilos son las piezas del androceo. Cada estambre está form...
ESTRUCTURA DE LA ANTERA: La antera es tetra lobulada en las primeras fases de desarrollo. En cada uno de estos lóbulos se ...
DESARROLLO DEL GRANO DE POLEN Una vez formadas las células madres del polen las cuales son diploides, cada una de ellas su...
ESTRUCTURA DEL GRANO DE POLEN CARACTERÍSTICAS • El grano de polen adulto contiene grandes cantidades de almidón. • En algu...
La célula generatriz se divide para dar lugar a dos gametos masculinos ó núcleos germinativos. Se forma el tubo polínico, ...
Tipos de Ovarios I. Ovario Súpero: Cuando el receptáculo es convexo. Las flores con ovario súpero se denominan hipóginas. ...
ÓVULO: Los óvulos, primordios o rudimentos seminales nacen sobre las placentas, situadas en la cara interna del carpelo. S...
CLASIFICACIÓN DE ÓVULOS Se pueden reconocer 3 formas básicas de óvulos según la posición relativa del micrópilo, la cálaza...
FORMACIÓN DEL GAMETOFITO FEMENINO:  La célula esporógena se desarrolla de una célula de la nucela, distinguiéndose por su...
PLACENTACIÓN: Es la disposición de las placentas o puntos de inserción de los óvulos en la pared del ovario. - Placenta: E...
• Axilar: cuando los carpelos se unen en un ovario plurilocular y los óvulos se hallan en los ángulos de unión. Axilar Axi...
INFLORESCENCIA Se denomina Inflorescencia a aquellos sistemas de ramas de los espermatófítos que están destinados a la for...
INFLORESCENCIAS SIMPLES A. Indefinidas, abiertas, centrípetas o racemosas: Cuando el eje de la inflorescencia continua cre...
 Umbela: Cuando los pedúnculos se originan del mismo punto común y las flores se disponen a un mismo nivel en forma de un...
INFLORESCENCIAS CIMOSAS BRANQUIALES Cuando el eje de inflorescencia cesa su crecimiento por la aparición de una flor termi...
INFLORESCENCIAS TIRSOIDES Son inflorescencias de muchos ejes, definidas o indefinidas, centrípetas o centrífugas. Entre la...
INFLORESCENCIAS ESPECIALES: • Ciato: Inflorescencia constituida por un receptáculo cóncavo en el que nace una flor femenin...
En sentido estricto el fruto es el ovario transformado desarrollado y maduro después de la fecundación. Mientras que el es...
MORFOLOGÍA: Comprende 3 partes: a) Epicarpio o Exocarpio: Es la capa más externa del fruto, formado por la epidermis del o...
La anatomía del fruto varía mucho según su consistencia. Frutos Secos: Cariopside Legumbre Frutos Carnosos: Hesperidio Bay...
MORFOLOGÍA: Consta de las siguientes partes: a) Tegumento o Envoltura: El tegumento del óvulo (Primina y Secundina), se co...
b) Albúmen: Llamado también Endospermo. Es una masa blanquecina que contiene gran cantidad de sustancias nutritivas para a...
GERMINACION DE LAS SEMILLAS: Se denomina así al paso de la semilla del estado de vida latente a la vida activa o también e...
