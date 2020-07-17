Successfully reported this slideshow.
Página 1 de 15 DEPARTAMENTO DE MATEMÁTICA Matemática II Mg.: Miguel Ángel Tarazona Giraldo E-mail: mitagi@gmail.com - mita...
Página 2 de 15 c) (3, 3𝜋) d) (−4, 𝜋/4) se localiza a 4 unidades del origen a lo largo del ángulo 5𝜋/4, porque el valor dad...
Página 3 de 15 Relación entre coordenadas polares y rectangulares Con frecuencia surgen situaciones en las que es necesari...
Página 4 de 15 Así que 𝜃 = 3𝜋 4 𝑜 𝜃 = − 𝜋 4 . Puesto que el punto (2, −2) se encuentra en el IV cuadrante véase la figura,...
Página 5 de 15 Esta es la ecuación de un círculo de radio 1 centrado en el punto (0,1) Se grafica en la figura. c) 𝑟 = 2 +...
Página 6 de 15 05. Se grafica un punto en forma polar. Encuentre sus coordenadas rectangulares. 06. Encuentre las coordena...
Página 7 de 15 círculos centrados en el polo y los rayos que salen del polo, como en la figura. Se usarán tales cuadrícula...
Página 8 de 15 Observe que los puntos (𝑟, 𝜋/3) en la recta con 𝑟 > 0 se encuentra en el cuadrante I, mientras que aquellos...
Página 9 de 15 Se puede observar que cuando 𝜃 se incrementa de 0 a π/2, r (la distancia desde O) disminuye de 4 a 2, así q...
Página 10 de 15 Primero se bosqueja la gráfica de 𝑟 = 𝑐𝑜𝑠2𝜃 en coordenadas rectangulares, como se muestra en la figura. Cu...
Página 11 de 15 2. Si la ecuación no se modifica cuando se sustituye 𝑟 𝑝𝑜𝑟 − 𝑟, entonces la gráfica es simétrica respecto ...
Página 12 de 15 La curva de la figura se llama limaçon por la palabra francesa de la Edad Media para caracol. En general, ...
Página 13 de 15 Una familia de caracoles 𝑟 = 1 + 𝑐𝑠𝑒𝑛𝜃 en la figura que se muestra [−2,5; 2,5] por [−0,5; 4,5] En el sigui...
Página 14 de 15 Ejercicios 01. Compare la ecuación polar con las gráficas marcadas 𝐼 − 𝑉𝐼. Use la tabla como ayuda. a. 𝑟 =...
Página 15 de 15 j. 𝑟 = 1 + 𝑠𝑒𝑛𝜃 k. 𝑟 = −3(1 + 𝑠𝑒𝑛𝜃) l. 𝑟 = 𝑐𝑜𝑠𝜃 − 1 m. 𝑟 = 𝜃, 𝜃 ≥ 0 (espiral) n. 𝑟𝜃 = 1, 𝜃 > 0 (espiral re...
  1. 1. Página 1 de 15 DEPARTAMENTO DE MATEMÁTICA Matemática II Mg.: Miguel Ángel Tarazona Giraldo E-mail: mitagi@gmail.com - mitagi@hotmail.com http://migueltarazonagiraldo.com/ Julio del 2020 Coordenadas polares Definición de coordenadas polares El sistema de coordenadas polares emplea distancias y direcciones para especificar la ubicación de un punto en el plano. Para preparar el sistema, se elige un punto fijo O en el plano llamado el polo (u origen) y se dibuja desde O un rayo (semirrecta) llamado el eje polar como en la figura Entonces a cada punto P se le pueden asignar coordenadas polares 𝑃(𝑟, 𝜃) donde r es la distancia de O a P 𝜃 es el ángulo entre el eje polar y el segmento 𝑂𝑃̅̅̅̅ Se usa la convención de que 𝜃 es positivo si se mide en dirección contraria a las manecillas del reloj desde el eje polar o negativo si se mide en dirección de las manecillas del reloj. Si r es negativa, entonces 𝑃(𝑟, 𝜃) se define como el punto que se encuentra a | 𝑟| unidades del polo en la dirección opuesta a la que da 𝜃 ver la figura. Graficar puntos en coordenadas polares Grafique los puntos cuyas coordenadas se dan. a) (1, 3𝜋/4) b) (3, −𝜋/4 )
  2. 2. Página 2 de 15 c) (3, 3𝜋) d) (−4, 𝜋/4) se localiza a 4 unidades del origen a lo largo del ángulo 5𝜋/4, porque el valor dado de r es negativo. Se observa que ( 𝑟, 𝜃) 𝑦 (−𝑟, 𝜃 + 𝜋) representan el mismo punto, como se muestra en la figura. Además, debido a que todos los ángulos 𝜃 + 2𝑛𝜋, 𝑛 𝜖 𝑍 tienen el mismo lado terminal que el ángulo 𝜃, cada punto en el plano tiene un número infinito de representaciones en coordenadas polares. De hecho, cualquier punto 𝑃(𝑟, 𝜃) se puede representar por 𝑃(𝑟, 𝜃 + 2𝑛𝜋) y 𝑃(−𝑟, 𝜃 + (2𝑛 + 1)𝜋) para cualquier entero n. Coordenadas polares diferentes para el mismo punto a) Grafique el punto con coordenadas polares 𝑃(2, 𝜋/3) b) Encuentre otras dos representaciones de P en coordenadas polares con r > 0 y dos con r < 0. Solución a) La gráfica se muestra en la figura. b) Otras representaciones con r > 0 son (2, 𝜋 3 + 2𝜋) = (2, 7𝜋 3 ) 𝑠𝑢𝑚𝑒 2𝜋 𝑎 𝜃 (2, 𝜋 3 − 2𝜋) = (2, − 5𝜋 3 ) 𝑠𝑢𝑚𝑒 − 2𝜋 𝑎 𝜃 Otras representaciones con r<0 son (−2, 𝜋 3 + 𝜋) = (−2, 4𝜋 3 ) 𝑠𝑢𝑠𝑡𝑖𝑡𝑢𝑦𝑎 − 𝑟 𝑦 𝑠𝑢𝑚𝑒 𝜋 𝑎 𝜃 (−2, 𝜋 3 − 𝜋) = (−2, − 2𝜋 3 ) 𝑠𝑢𝑠𝑡𝑖𝑡𝑢𝑦𝑒 𝑟 𝑝𝑜𝑟 − 𝑟 𝑦 𝑠𝑢𝑚𝑒 − 𝜋 𝑎 𝜃 Las gráficas de la figura explican por qué estas coordenadas representan el mismo punto.
  3. 3. Página 3 de 15 Relación entre coordenadas polares y rectangulares Con frecuencia surgen situaciones en las que es necesario considerar al mismo tiempo coordenadas polares y rectangulares. La conexión entre los dos sistemas se ilustra en la figura, donde el eje polar coincide con el eje x positivo. Las fórmulas en el siguiente cuadro se obtienen de la figura por medio de las definiciones de funciones trigonométricas y el teorema de Pitágoras. (Aunque se ha ilustrado el caso donde r > 0 y 𝜃 es agudo, las fórmulas se cumplen para cualquier ángulo 𝜃 y para cualquier valor de r.) Relación entre coordenadas polares y rectangulares 1. Para cambiar de coordenadas polares a rectangulares, use las fórmulas { 𝑥 = 𝑟𝑐𝑜𝑠𝜃 𝑦 = 𝑟𝑠𝑒𝑛𝜃 2. Para cambiar de coordenadas rectangulares a polares, use las fórmulas { 𝑟2 = 𝑥2 + 𝑦2 𝑡𝑎𝑛𝜃 = 𝑦 𝑥 (𝑥 ≠ 0) Convertir coordenadas polares a coordenadas rectangulares Encuentre coordenadas rectangulares para el punto que tiene coordenadas polares (4, 2𝜋 3 ). Solución Puesto que 𝑟 = 4 y 𝜃 = 2𝜋/3, se tiene 𝑥 = 𝑟𝑐𝑜𝑠𝜃 = 4𝑐𝑜𝑠 ( 2𝜋 3 ) = 4 (− 1 2 ) = −2 𝑦 = 𝑟𝑠𝑒𝑛𝜃 = 4𝑠𝑒𝑛 ( 2𝜋 3 ) = 4 ( √3 2 ) = 2√3 Convertir coordenadas rectangulares a coordenadas polares Encuentre coordenadas polares para el punto que tiene coordenadas rectangulares (2, −2) Solución Con 𝑥 = 2, 𝑦 = −2 se obtiene 𝑟2 = 𝑥2 + 𝑦2 = (2)2 + (−2)2 = 8 Por lo tanto 𝑟 = 2√2 o 𝑟 = −2√2. También 𝑡𝑎𝑛𝜃 = 𝑦 𝑥 = −2 2 = −1
  4. 4. Página 4 de 15 Así que 𝜃 = 3𝜋 4 𝑜 𝜃 = − 𝜋 4 . Puesto que el punto (2, −2) se encuentra en el IV cuadrante véase la figura, se puede representar en coordenadas polares como (2√2; − 𝜋 4 ) 𝑜 (−2√2; 3𝜋 4 ) . Observe que las ecuaciones que relacionan coordenadas polares y rectangulares no determinan de manera única a r o 𝜽. Cuando se usan estas ecuaciones para hallar las coordenadas polares de un punto, se debe tener cuidado de que los valores elegidos para r y 𝜃 den un punto en el cuadrante correcto. Ecuaciones polares Convertir una ecuación de coordenadas rectangulares a polares Exprese la ecuación 𝑥2 = 4𝑦 en coordenadas polares. Solución Se usan las fórmulas { 𝑥 = 𝑟𝑐𝑜𝑠𝜃 𝑦 = 𝑟𝑠𝑒𝑛𝜃 𝑥2 = 4𝑦 Ecuación rectangular (𝑟𝑐𝑜𝑠𝜃)2 = 4(𝑟𝑠𝑒𝑛𝜃) Sustituya a 𝑥 = 𝑟𝑐𝑜𝑠𝜃 y a 𝑦 = 𝑟𝑠𝑒𝑛𝜃 𝑟2 𝑐𝑜𝑠2 𝜃 = 4𝑟𝑠𝑒𝑛𝜃 Desarrolle 𝑟 = 4 𝑠𝑒𝑛𝜃 𝑐𝑜𝑠2 𝜃 Divida por 𝑟𝑐𝑜𝑠2 𝜃 𝑟 = 4𝑠𝑒𝑐 ∙ 𝑡𝑎𝑛𝜃 Simplifique Convertir ecuaciones de coordenadas polares a rectangulares Exprese la ecuación polar en coordenadas rectangulares. Si es posible, determine la gráfica de la ecuación a partir de su forma rectangular. a) 𝑟 = 5𝑠𝑒𝑐𝜃 puesto que 𝑠𝑒𝑐𝜃 = 1 𝑐𝑜𝑠𝜃 , se multiplica ambos miembros por 𝑐𝑜𝑠𝜃. 𝑟 = 5𝑠𝑒𝑐𝜃 𝑟𝑐𝑜𝑠𝜃 = 5 Multiplique por 𝑐𝑜𝑠𝜃 𝑥 = 5 Sustituya 𝑥 = 𝑟𝑐𝑜𝑠𝜃 La gráfica de 𝑥 = 5 es la línea vertical véase la figura. b) 𝑟 = 2𝑠𝑒𝑛𝜃 Se multiplican ambos lados de la ecuación por r, porque entonces se pueden usar las fórmulas 𝑟2 = 𝑥2 + 𝑦2 𝑦 𝑟𝑠𝑒𝑛𝜃 = 𝑦. 𝑟2 = 2𝑟𝑠𝑒𝑛𝜃 Multiplique por r. 𝑥2 + 𝑦2 = 2𝑦 𝑟2 = 𝑥2 + 𝑦2 𝑦 𝑟𝑠𝑒𝑛𝜃 = 𝑦 𝑥2 + 𝑦2 − 2𝑦 = 0 Reste 2y 𝑥2 + ( 𝑦 − 1)2 = 1 Complete el cuadrado en y
  5. 5. Página 5 de 15 Esta es la ecuación de un círculo de radio 1 centrado en el punto (0,1) Se grafica en la figura. c) 𝑟 = 2 + 2𝑐𝑜𝑠𝜃 Se multiplican primero ambos lados de la ecuación por r. 𝑟2 = 2𝑟 + 2𝑟𝑐𝑜𝑠𝜃 Con 𝑟2 = 𝑥2 + 𝑦2 𝑦 𝑥 = 𝑟𝑐𝑜𝑠𝜃, se pueden convertir dos de los términos de la ecuación en coordenadas rectangulares, pero eliminar la r restante requiere más trabajo: 𝑥2 + 𝑦2 = 2𝑟 + 2𝑥 𝑟2 = 𝑥2 + 𝑦2 𝑦 𝑥 = 𝑟𝑐𝑜𝑠𝜃, 𝑥2 + 𝑦2 − 2𝑥 = 2𝑟 Reste 2𝑥 (𝑥2 + 𝑦2 − 2𝑥)2 = 4𝑟2 Elevando al cuadrado ambos miembros (𝑥2 + 𝑦2 − 2𝑥)2 = 4(𝑥2 + 𝑦2 ) 𝑟2 = 𝑥2 + 𝑦2 En este caso, la ecuación rectangular es más complicada que la ecuación polar. Aunque no se puede determinar con facilidad la gráfica de la ecuación a partir de su forma rectangular. Ejercicios 01. Grafique el punto que tienen las coordenadas polares dadas. a. (4, 𝜋 4 ) b. (6, − 7𝜋 6 ) c. (−2, 4𝜋 3 ) 02. Grafique el punto que tienen las coordenadas polares dadas. Luego de otras dos representaciones del punto en coordenadas polares, una con r < 0 y la otra con r > 0. a. (3, 𝜋 2 ) b. (−1, 7𝜋 6 ) c. (−5,0) 03. Determine cuál punto de la figura, P, Q, R o S tiene las coordenadas polares dadas. a. (4, 3𝜋/4) b. (4, −3𝜋/4) c. (−4, −𝜋/4) d. (−4, 13𝜋/4) e. (4, −23𝜋/4) f. (−4, 23𝜋/4) g. (−4, 101𝜋/4) h. (4, 103𝜋/4) 04. Se grafica un punto en forma rectangular. Encuentre las coordenadas polares para el punto, con r > 0 y 0 < 𝜃 < 2𝜋.
  6. 6. Página 6 de 15 05. Se grafica un punto en forma polar. Encuentre sus coordenadas rectangulares. 06. Encuentre las coordenadas rectangulares para el punto cuyas coordenadas polares se dan. a. (4, 𝜋/6) b. (6, 2𝜋/3) c. (√2, −𝜋/4) d. (−1, 5𝜋/2) e. (5, 5𝜋) f. (0, 13𝜋) g. (6 √2, 11𝜋/6) h. (√3, −5𝜋/3) 07. Convierta las coordenadas rectangulares a coordenadas polares con 𝑟 > 0 y 0 ≤ 𝜃 < 2𝜋. a. (−1, 1) b. (√8, √8) c. (3,4) d. (−6,0) e. (3√3, −3) f. −√6, −√2 g. (1, −2) h. (0, −√3) 08. Convierta la ecuación a la forma polar. a. 𝑥 = 𝑦 b. 𝑥2 + 𝑦2 = 9 c. 𝑦 = 𝑥2 d. 𝑦 = 5 e. 𝑥 = 4 f. 𝑥2 − 𝑦2 = 1 09. Convierta la ecuación polar a coordenadas rectangulares. a. 𝑟 = 7 b. 𝜃 = 𝜋 c. 𝑟𝑐𝑜𝑠𝜃 = 6 d. 𝑟 = 6𝑐𝑜𝑠𝜃 e. 𝑟2 = 𝑡𝑎𝑛𝜃 f. 𝑟2 = 𝑠𝑒𝑛2𝜃 g. 𝑟 = 1 𝑠𝑒𝑛𝜃−𝑐𝑜𝑠𝜃 h. 𝑟 = 1 1+𝑠𝑒𝑛𝜃 i. 𝑟 = 1 + 𝑐𝑜𝑠𝜃 j. 𝑟 = 4 1+2𝑠𝑒𝑛𝜃 k. 𝑟 = 2𝑠𝑒𝑐𝜃 l. 𝑟 = 2 − 𝑐𝑜𝑠𝜃 m. 𝑠𝑒𝑐𝜃 = 2 n. 𝑐𝑜𝑠2𝜃 = 1 Gráficas de ecuaciones polares La gráfica de una ecuación polar 𝑟 = 𝑓(𝜃) consta de los puntos P que tienen por lo menos una representación polar (𝑟, 𝜃) cuyas coordenadas satisfacen la ecuación. Muchas curvas que surgen en matemáticas y sus aplicaciones se representan de manera más fácil y natural mediante ecuaciones polares en vez de ecuaciones rectangulares. Una cuadrícula rectangular es útil para graficar puntos en coordenadas rectangulares véase la figura. Para graficar puntos en coordenadas polares, es conveniente usar una cuadrícula que consiste en
  7. 7. Página 7 de 15 círculos centrados en el polo y los rayos que salen del polo, como en la figura. Se usarán tales cuadrículas como ayuda para bosquejar gráficas polares. Bosquejar la gráfica de una ecuación polar Bosqueje la gráfica de la ecuación 𝑟 = 3 y exprese la ecuación en coordenadas polares. Solución La gráfica consta de los puntos cuya coordenada r es 3, es decir, los puntos que están a 3 unidades del origen. Así que la gráfica es un círculo de radio 3 centrado en el origen, como se muestra en la figura 2. Al elevar al cuadrado ambos lados de la ecuación, se obtiene 𝑟2 = 32 Elevando al cuadrado ambos lados 𝑥2 + 𝑦2 = 9 Sustituya 𝑟2 = 𝑥2 + 𝑦2 Por lo tanto, la ecuación equivalente en coordenadas rectangulares es 𝑥2 + 𝑦2 = 9. En general, la gráfica de la ecuación r = a es un círculo de radio | 𝑎| centrado en el origen. Al elevar al cuadrado ambos lados de esta ecuación, se puede observar que la ecuación equivalente en coordenadas rectangulares es 𝑥2 + 𝑦2 = 𝑎2 . Bosquejar la gráfica de una ecuación polar Bosqueje la gráfica de la ecuación 𝜃 = 𝜋 3 y exprese la ecuación en coordenadas rectangulares. Solución La gráfica consiste en los puntos cuya coordenada 𝜃 𝑒𝑠 𝜋 3 . Esta es la recta que pasa por el origen y forma un ángulo de 𝜋 3 con el eje polar véase la figura.
  8. 8. Página 8 de 15 Observe que los puntos (𝑟, 𝜋/3) en la recta con 𝑟 > 0 se encuentra en el cuadrante I, mientras que aquellos con 𝑟 < 0 se localizan en el cuadrante III. Si el punto (𝑥, 𝑦) está en esta recta, entonces 𝑦 𝑥 = 𝑡𝑎𝑛𝜃 = 𝑡𝑎𝑛 𝜋 3 = √3 Así, la ecuación rectangular de la recta de 𝑦 = √3𝑥. Para bosquejar una curva polar cuya gráfica no es tan obvia como las de los ejemplos anteriores, se grafican puntos calculados para una cantidad suficiente de valores de 𝜃 y luego se unen en una curva continua. Bosquejar la gráfica de una ecuación polar Bosqueje la gráfica de la ecuación polar 𝑟 = 2𝑠𝑒𝑛𝜃. Solución Se usa primero la ecuación para determinar las coordenadas polares de varios puntos en la curva. Los resultados se muestran en la siguiente tabla. 𝜽 𝒓 = 𝟐𝒔𝒆𝒏𝜽 0 0 𝝅/𝟔 1 𝝅/𝟒 √2 𝝅/𝟑 √3 𝝅/𝟐 2 𝟐𝝅/𝟑 √3 𝟑𝝅/𝟒 √2 𝟓𝝅/𝟔 1 𝝅 0 Se grafican estos puntos en la siguiente figura y luego se unen para bosquejar la curva. La gráfica aparece como un círculo. Se han empleado valores de 𝜃 sólo entre 0 y 𝜋, puesto que se habrían obtenido los mismos puntos (esta vez expresado con coordenadas r negativas) si se permite que 𝜃 varíe de 𝜋 a 2𝜋. 𝑟 = 2𝑠𝑒𝑛𝜃 𝑥2 + ( 𝑦 − 1)2 = 1 En general, las gráficas de ecuaciones de la forma 𝑟 = 2𝑎𝑠𝑒𝑛𝜃 y 𝑟 = 2𝑎𝑐𝑜𝑠𝜃 son círculos con radio | 𝑎| centrados en los puntos con coordenadas polares (𝑎, 𝜋/2) 𝑦 (𝑎, 0), respectivamente. Trazar la gráfica de una ecuación polar Bosqueje la gráfica de 𝑟 = 2 + 2 𝑐𝑜𝑠𝜃. Solución Primero se bosqueja la gráfica de 𝑟 = 2 + 2 𝑐𝑜𝑠𝜃. en coordenadas rectangulares como se observa en la figura Se puede considerar a esta gráfica como una tabla de valores que permite leer de un vistazo los valores de r que corresponden a valores crecientes de 𝜃.
  9. 9. Página 9 de 15 Se puede observar que cuando 𝜃 se incrementa de 0 a π/2, r (la distancia desde O) disminuye de 4 a 2, así que se bosqueja la parte correspondiente de la gráfica polar en la figura a). Cuando 𝜃 crece de π/2 a π, la figura 5 muestra que r disminuye de 2 a 0, de modo que se bosqueja la parte siguiente de la gráfica como en la figura b). Cuando 𝜃 crece de π a 3π/2, r crece de 0 a 2, como se muestra en el inciso c). Por último, elevando 𝜃 de 3𝜋/2 a 2𝜋, r crece de 2 a 4 como se muestra en el inciso d) Si se permite que 𝜃 se incremente más allá de 2𝜋 o disminuya más allá de 0, simplemente se volvería a trazar la trayectoria. Al combinar las porciones de la gráfica de los incisos a) a d) de la figura 6, se bosqueja la gráfica completa en el inciso e). Pasos para bosquejar 𝑟 = 2 + 2𝑐𝑜𝑠𝜃 La curva de la figura 6 se llama cardioide porque tiene forma de corazón. En general, la gráfica de cualquier ecuación de la forma 𝑟 = 𝑎(1 ± 𝑐𝑜𝑠𝜃) 𝑜 𝑟 = 𝑎(1 ± 𝑠𝑒𝑛𝜃) es una cardioide. Bosquejar la gráfica de una ecuación polar Bosqueje la curva 𝑟 = 𝑐𝑜𝑠2𝜃 Solución
  10. 10. Página 10 de 15 Primero se bosqueja la gráfica de 𝑟 = 𝑐𝑜𝑠2𝜃 en coordenadas rectangulares, como se muestra en la figura. Cuando 𝜃 se incrementa de 0 𝑎 𝜋/4, la figura muestra que 𝑟 disminuye de 1 𝑎 0 y, por lo tanto, se traza la porción correspondiente de la curva polar en la figura 8 (indicada por 1 ). Cuando 𝜃 se incrementa de 𝜋/4 𝑎 𝜋/2, el valor de r va de 0 𝑎 − 1. Esto significa que la distancia desde el origen se incrementa de 0 𝑎 1, pero en lugar de estar en el cuadrante I, esta porción de la curva polar (indicada por 2) yace en el lado opuesto del origen en el cuadrante III. El resto de la curva se dibuja de manera similar, con flechas y números que indican el orden en el que se trazan las porciones. Grafica de 𝑟 = 𝑐𝑜𝑠2𝜃 bosquejada en coordenadas rectangulares. La curva resultante tiene cuatro pétalos y se llama rosa de cuatro hojas. Rosa de cuatro hojas 𝑟 = 𝑐𝑜𝑠2𝜃 bosquejada en coordenadas polares En general, la gráfica de una ecuación de la forma 𝑟 = acos( 𝑛𝜃) 𝑜 𝑟 = 𝑎𝑠𝑒𝑛(𝑛𝜃) es una rosa de n hojas si n es impar o una rosa de 2n hojas si n es par. Simetría Al graficar una ecuación polar, suele ser útil aprovechar la simetría. Se listan tres pruebas para simetría; en la figura se muestra por qué funcionan estas pruebas. Pruebas para simetría 1. Si una ecuación polar permanece sin cambio al sustituir 𝜃 por −𝜃, entonces la gráfica es simétrica con respecto al eje polar (ver figura).
  11. 11. Página 11 de 15 2. Si la ecuación no se modifica cuando se sustituye 𝑟 𝑝𝑜𝑟 − 𝑟, entonces la gráfica es simétrica respecto al polo (ver figura). 3. Si la ecuación no cambia cuando se sustituye 𝜃 por 𝜋 − 𝜃, la gráfica es simétrica respecto a la línea vertical 𝜃 = 𝜋/2 (el eje y) (ver figura). En coordenadas rectangulares, los ceros de la función 𝑦 = 𝑓(𝑥) corresponden a las intersecciones de la gráfica. En coordenadas polares, los ceros de la función 𝑟 = 𝑓(𝜃) son los ángulos 𝜃 en los que la curva cruza el polo. Los ceros ayudan a bosquejar la gráfica. Uso de la simetría para bosquejar una gráfica polar Bosqueje la gráfica de la ecuación 𝒓 = 𝟏 + 𝟐𝒄𝒐𝒔𝜽 Solución Se usa lo siguiente como ayuda para bosquejar la gráfica. Simetría Puesto que la ecuación no se modifica cuando 𝜃 se remplaza por −𝜃, la gráfica es simétrica respecto al eje polar. Ceros Para hallar los ceros, se resuelve 0 = 1 + 2𝑐𝑜𝑠𝜃 𝑐𝑜𝑠𝜃 = − 1 2 𝜃 = 2𝜋 3 , 4𝜋 3 Tabla de valores Se bosqueja la gráfica de 𝑟 = 1 + 2𝑐𝑜𝑠 𝜃 en coordenadas rectangulares que sirve como una tabla de valores la figura anterior. Ahora se bosqueja la gráfica polar de 𝑟 = 1 + 2𝑐𝑜𝑠 𝜃 de 𝜃 = 0 a 𝜃 = 𝜋, y luego se usa la simetría para completar la gráfica en la figura.
  12. 12. Página 12 de 15 La curva de la figura se llama limaçon por la palabra francesa de la Edad Media para caracol. En general, la gráfica de una ecuación de la forma 𝑟 = 𝑎 ± 𝑏𝑐𝑜𝑠𝜃 𝑜 𝑟 = 𝑎 ± 𝑏𝑠𝑒𝑛𝜃 es un caracol. La forma del caracol depende del tamaño relativo de a y b. Dibujar la gráfica de una ecuación polar Grafique la ecuación 𝑟 = 𝑐𝑜𝑠 ( 2𝜃 3 ). Solución Se necesita determinar el dominio para 𝜃. La gráfica se repite cuando se obtiene el mismo valor de r en 𝜃 y 𝑢 + 2𝑛𝜋. Así, es necesario hallar un entero n, de modo que 𝑐𝑜𝑠 ( 2(𝜃 + 2𝑛𝜋) 3 ) = 𝑐𝑜𝑠 ( 2𝜃 3 ) Para que se cumpla esta igualdad, 4𝑛𝜋 3 debe ser un múltiplo de 2𝜋, y esto sucede primero cuando 𝑛 = 3. Por lo tanto, se obtiene la gráfica completa si se eligen valores de 𝜃 entre θ = 0 y 𝜃 = 0 + 2(3) 𝜋 𝜃 = 6 𝜋. La gráfica se muestra en la figura. 𝑟 = 𝑐𝑜𝑠 ( 2𝜃 3 ) Una familia de ecuaciones polares Grafique la familia de ecuaciones polares 𝑟 = 1 + 𝑐𝑠𝑒𝑛𝜃 para 𝑐 = 3; 2,5; 2; 1,5; 1. ¿Cómo cambia la forma de la gráfica cuando cambia c? Solución En la figura se muestran gráficas trazadas por computadora para los valores dados de c. Para 𝑐 > 1, la gráfica tiene un bucle interno; el bucle se hace más pequeño a medida que c disminuye. Cuando 𝑐 = 1, el bucle desaparece y la gráfica se convierte en una cardioide.
  13. 13. Página 13 de 15 Una familia de caracoles 𝑟 = 1 + 𝑐𝑠𝑒𝑛𝜃 en la figura que se muestra [−2,5; 2,5] por [−0,5; 4,5] En el siguiente cuadro se da un resumen de algunas de las gráficas polares básicas empleadas en cálculo. Algunas curvas polares comunes Círculos y espiral
  14. 14. Página 14 de 15 Ejercicios 01. Compare la ecuación polar con las gráficas marcadas 𝐼 − 𝑉𝐼. Use la tabla como ayuda. a. 𝑟 = 3𝑐𝑜𝑠𝜃 b. 𝑟 = 3 c. 𝑟 = 2 + 2𝑠𝑒𝑛𝜃 d. 𝑟 = 1 + 2𝑐𝑜𝑠𝜃 e. 𝑟 = 𝑠𝑒𝑛3𝜃 f. 𝑟 = 𝑠𝑒𝑛4𝜃 02. Pruebe la simetría de la ecuación polar con respecto al eje polar, el polo y la línea 𝑢 = 𝜋/2. a. 𝑟 = 2 − 𝑠𝑒𝑛𝜃 b. 𝑟 = 4 + 8𝑐𝑜𝑠𝜃 c. 𝑟 = 3𝑠𝑒𝑐𝜃 d. 𝑟 = 5𝑐𝑜𝑠𝜃𝑐𝑠𝑐𝜃 𝑒. 𝑟 = 4 3 − 2𝑠𝑒𝑛𝜃 𝑓. 𝑟 = 5 1 + 3𝑐𝑜𝑠𝜃 g. 𝑟2 = 4𝑐𝑜𝑠2𝜃 h. 𝑟2 = 9𝑠𝑒𝑛𝜃 03. Bosqueje la gráfica de la ecuación polar. a. 𝑟 = 𝜃 b. 𝑟 = −1 c. 𝜃 = − 𝜋 2 d. 𝜃 = 5𝜋 6 e. 𝑟 = 6𝑠𝑒𝑛𝜃 f. 𝑟 = 𝑐𝑜𝑠𝜃 g. 𝑟 = −2𝑐𝑜𝑠𝜃 h. 𝑟 = 2𝑠𝑒𝑛𝜃 + 2𝑐𝑜𝑠𝜃 i. 𝑟 = 2 − 2𝑐𝑜𝑠𝜃
  Bibliográficas • Colley, S. J. (2013). Cálculo vectorial. México: PEARSON EDUCACIÓN. • Stewart, James, Lothar Redlin y Saleem Watson Precálculo. Matemáticas para el cálculo - Quinta edición • Larson, R., & Edwards, B. (2017). Matemáticas 3. Cálculo de varias variables. México: CENGAGE Learning. Referencia http://migueltarazonagiraldo.com/

