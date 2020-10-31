Successfully reported this slideshow.
HEMORRAGIAS DE LA PRIMER MITAD DEL EMBARAZO MANUAL CTO DE MEDICINAYCIRUGÍA, 5ª ED . ENARM
ABORTO Es la terminación de la gestación antes de las 20 semanas. Más del 80% de los casos ocurre antes de la semana 12ª s...
ETIOLOGIA Factores que determinan la etiología del aborto son los siguientes: • Factores Ovulares: la causa más frecuente ...
Clínica  Amenaza de Aborto: es la aparición de una metrorragia en la primera mitad de una gestación.  Acompañado de dolo...
 Aborto inevitable (inminente o en curso ): Hemorragia vaginal y OCI abierto como consecuencia dinámica uterina. Aborto c...
 Aborto diferido: se ha producido retención de una gestación no evolutiva en el utero durante varias semanas.  Existe el...
Tratamiento  Amenaza de aborto: se recomienda reposo relativo y abstinencia sexual.  Aborto: - Tx quirúrgico consiste en...
 La gonadotropina coriónica puede detectarse hasta en niveles de 25 ul/l (nivel aproximado a los 9 días de la fecundación...
Complicaciones del Aborto COAGULACION INTRAVASCULAR DISEMINADA CON FRACASO RENAL - Aborto séptico: se debe llevar acabo el...
Incompetencia cervical Se produce dilatación indolora del cuello uterino durante el segundo trimestre de la Gestacion con ...
Etiología: se relaciona con traumatismos cervicales como la conizacion o el desarrollo cervical anómalo Diagnostico: se re...
