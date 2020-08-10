Articulo cientifico mara 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 1 IESPP “HNO VICTORINO ELORZ GOICOECHEA” SULLANA “Año de la Universalización de la Salud” INSTITUTO DE EDUCACIÓN SUPERIO...
2 1 IESPP “HNO VICTORINO ELORZ GOICOECHEA” SULLANA LOS CUENTOS INFANTILES COMO ESTRATEGIA METODOLÓGICA PARA MEJORAR LA EXP...
3 1 IESPP “HNO VICTORINO ELORZ GOICOECHEA” SULLANA investigación – acción el estudio comprende la siguiente secuencia: Pla...
4 1 IESPP “HNO VICTORINO ELORZ GOICOECHEA” SULLANA Subcategoría: Uso del Vocabulario Logrado Parcialmente logrado No logra...
5 1 IESPP “HNO VICTORINO ELORZ GOICOECHEA” SULLANA nuevas ni hacían uso de un vocabulario real de su contexto, es decir se...
6 1 IESPP “HNO VICTORINO ELORZ GOICOECHEA” SULLANA b. La hipótesis de acción 1 se cumple porque, a través de una selección...
7 1 IESPP “HNO VICTORINO ELORZ GOICOECHEA” SULLANA Devoz , E y Puello, P (2015) El Cuento: Estrategia De Enseñanza Para La...
Investigación Acción sobre los efectos de los juegos infantiles en la expresión oral en el nivel inicial

  1. 1. 1 1 IESPP “HNO VICTORINO ELORZ GOICOECHEA” SULLANA “Año de la Universalización de la Salud” INSTITUTO DE EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR PEDAGÓGICO PÚBLICO “HNO. VICTORINO ELORZ GOICOECHEA” SULLANA ARTICULO CIENTIFICO LOS CUENTOS INFANTILES COMO ESTRATEGIA METODOLÓGICA PARA MEJORAR LA EXPRESIÓN ORAL EN NIÑOS DEL NIVEL INICIAL. Autora: ELIAS SERNAQUE, Margarita SULLANA – PERÚ 2020
  2. 2. 2 1 IESPP “HNO VICTORINO ELORZ GOICOECHEA” SULLANA LOS CUENTOS INFANTILES COMO ESTRATEGIA METODOLÓGICA PARA MEJORAR LA EXPRESIÓN ORAL EN NIÑOS DEL NIVEL INICIAL. CHILDREN'S TALES AS A METHODOLOGICAL STRATEGY TO IMPROVE ORAL EXPRESSION IN CHILDREN OF THE INITIAL LEVEL ELIAS SERNAQUE, Margarita 1 _ Resumen. El presente trabajo de investigación tuvo como finalidad Aplicar cuentos infantiles como estrategia metodológica a para mejorar la expresión oral de los niños de 4 años de la I.E.I N° 512 “Nuestra Señora de Lourdes, 2017. Se ejecutó bajo el enfoque socio crítico, empleando un diseño de investigación acción emergente, considerándose una población conformada por 30 niños de 4 años. En el trabajo de campo se emplearon como instrumentos: una evaluación de entrada y salida, sobre la categoría Expresión Oral, el uso ficha de observación y diarios de campo para recoger información de la categoría cuentos infantiles. Los datos fueron procesados y analizados utilizando la estadística descriptiva para lo cual se emplearon tablas de frecuencias simples, porcentuales; además del análisis categorial. Palabras Claves: Cuentos infantiles – Expresión oral – Entonación- Pronunciación- Fluidez - Uso del vocabulario- Narración – Descripción Abstract. The purpose of this research work was to apply children's stories as a methodological strategy to improve the oral expression of 4-year-old children of the E.I. N ° 512 “Our Lady of Lourdes, 2016. It was executed underthe socio-critical approach,using an emerging action research design,considering a population made up of 30 4-year-old children. In the field work they were used as instruments: an evaluation of entry and exit, on the category Oral Expression, the use of observation sheet and field diaries to collect information from the children's stories category. The data were processed and analyzed using the descriptive statistics for which simple, percentage frequency tables were used; In addition to the categorical analysis. KEY WORDS: Children's stories - Oral expression - Intonation - Pronunciation - Fluency - Use of vocabulary - Narration - Description. INTRODUCCIÓN En los últimos años las estadísticas académicas no son favorables en lo que respecta en el área de Comunicación, siendo la Educación Inicial las puertas de la etapa escolar, es ahí donde se debe estimular la capacidad de la expresión oral, porque ello ayudará que los niños seanmás comunicativos, por lo cual este proyecto se enfocará en dar a conocer lo importante que es la capacidad antes mencionada. En el contexto de la I.E.I. N° 512 “Nuestra Señora de Lourdes de Sullana, el problema está estrechamente relacionado al proceso de enseñanza y aprendizaje, los niños y niñas de cuatro años, presentaban deficiencias en su expresión oral, situación que se focaliza en el uso de estrategias inadecuadas para su desarrollo, como por ejemplo la ausencia de cuentos vivenciados y otros recursos para tales fines. En consecuencia, el objetivo del estudio tuvo como propósito mejorar el proceso de enseñanza y aprendizaje; utilizando cuentos infantiles como estrategia metodológica, orientadas al desarrollo de la capacidad de la expresión oral de los niños y niñas de la institución educativa beneficiada. En esta investigación se estableció un plan de acción, con intervención de los cuentos infantiles como estrategia metodológica; desarrollando tanto sesiones como talleres de aprendizaje. MATERIAL Y MÉTODOS Tipo de estudio. Esta investigación se da en un paradigma socio crítico que se desarrolla en el enfoque de la investigación acción, donde las investigadoras emplean los conocimientos obtenidos en elproceso de la investigación con el único objetivo de dar solución al problema que se encontró sobre la motricidad gruesa en el aula de 4 años contando con la participación de los 27 protagonistas directos de la situación problemática. Diseño. tomando como referencia el modelo de Carr y Kemmis (s/f) sobre los momentos de la
  3. 3. 3 1 IESPP “HNO VICTORINO ELORZ GOICOECHEA” SULLANA investigación – acción el estudio comprende la siguiente secuencia: Planificación, Acción, Observación y Reflexión. Población y muestra de estudio. La muestra de estudio está conformada 30 niños de 04 años de la Institución Educativa Inicial N° 512- “Nuestra Señora de Lourdes de Sullana Instrumentos de investigación. Para la recolección de los datos se empleó como instrumentos: La guía de observación y los diarios de campo que permitieron permitió registrar información sobre la comprensión de textos orales en niños y niñas de 5 años antes, durante y después del plan de acción Procesamiento y análisis de la información. Como formas de análisis se empleó la estadística descriptiva para las sub categorías tomadas individualmente procediendo luego a su interpretación de manera conjunta. Estos resultados se contrastaron con lo señalado en las bases teóricas y con los resultados obtenidos. RESULTADOS A continuación, se presentan los resultados comparativos entre las evaluaciones de entrada y salida, considerando los indicadores de las subcategorías: Entonación, Pronunciación y fluidez, Uso del vocabulario, Descripción y Narración Subcategoría: Entonación Logrado Parcialmente logrado No logrado E.E E.S E.E E.S E.E E.S 1. Entona correctamente las palabras al hablar 3,3 83,3 43,3 16,7 53,3 ,0 2. Uso adecuado de los gestos y la mímica 16,7 53,3 46,7 30,0 36,7 16,7 3. Expresa sus emociones y estados de ánimo. 13,3 90,0 66,7 10,0 20,0 ,0 Fuente: Guía de observación de la expresión oral aplicada a los niños y niñas de 04 años de la I.E.I Nº 512 “Nuestra Señora de Lourdes”–Sullana Subcategoría: Pronunciación y fluidez Logrado Parcialmente logrado No logrado E.E E.S E.E E.S E.E E.S 1. Repite un fragmento del cuento de manera entendible 6,7 90,0 73,3 10,0 20,0 ,0 2. Articula sonidos para formar palabras ,0 66,7 56,7 30,0 43,3 3,3 3. Pronuncia con claridad las palabras del cuento 3,3 63,3 70,0 26,7 26,7 10,0 4. Se expresa con voz audible para todos los oyentes 13,3 63,3 56,7 36,7 30,0 ,0 Fuente: Guía de observación de la expresión oral aplicada a los niños y niñas de 04 años de la I.E.I Nº 512 “Nuestra Señora de Lourdes”–Sullana
  4. 4. 4 1 IESPP “HNO VICTORINO ELORZ GOICOECHEA” SULLANA Subcategoría: Uso del Vocabulario Logrado Parcialmente logrado No logrado E.E E.S E.E E.S E.E E.S 1. Hace uso de un vocabulario realde su contexto ,0 96,7 70,0 3,3 30,0 ,0 2. Usa palabras nuevas en sus diálogos ,0 93,3 73,3 6,7 26,7 ,0 Fuente: Guía de observación de la expresión oral aplicada a los niños y niñas de 04 años de la I.E.I Nº 512 “Nuestra Señora de Lourdes”–Sullana Subcategoría: Descripción Logrado Parcialmente logrado No logrado E.E E.S E.E E.S E.E E.S 1. Menciona las características físicas de los personajes del cuento 3,3 96,7 86,7 3,3 10,0 ,0 2. Describe las características de los estados de ánimo y emociones de los personajes del cuento. 3,3 86,7 60,0 13,3 36,7 ,0 3. Describe las características de lugares que se mencionan en el cuento ,0 96,7 43,3 3,3 56,7 ,0 Fuente: Guía de observación de la expresión oral aplicada a los niños y niñas de 04 años de la I.E.I Nº 512 “Nuestra Señora de Lourdes”–Sullana Subcategoría: Narración Logrado Parcialmente logrado No logrado E.E E.S E.E E.S E.E E.S 1. Lo que expresa tiene coherencia 3,3 80,0 63,3 20,0 33,3 ,0 2. Relata en forma secuencial pequeñas narraciones 6,7 76,7 66,7 23,3 26,7 ,0 3. Demuestra seguridad y confianza al narrar 23,3 53,3 33,3 43,3 43,3 3,3 4. Detalla pequeñas narraciones con sus propias palabras 10,0 80,0 53,3 20,0 36,7 ,0 5. Relata pequeñas narraciones acompañadas de movimientos corporales 13,3 43,3 20,0 56,7 66,7 ,0 6. Narra elcuento teniendo en cuenta la secuencia: inicio, nudo, desenlace 10,0 93,3 56,7 3,3 33,3 3,3 Fuente: Guía de observación de la expresión oral aplicada a los niños y niñas de 04 años de la I.E.I Nº 512 “Nuestra Señora de Lourdes”–Sullana DISCUSIÓN Con respecto al objetivo Diagnosticar el nivel de desarrollo de la capacidad de expresión oral en los niños y niñas de 04 años,para Cassany,Luna y Sanz (1994): La expresión oral esla destreza lingüística relacionada con la producción del discurso oral. Es una capacidad comunicativa que abarca no sólo un dominio de la pronunciación, del léxico y la gramática de la lengua meta, sino también unos conocimientos socioculturales y pragmáticos. Consta de una serie de micro destrezas,tales como saber aportar información y opiniones, mostrar acuerdo o desacuerdo, resolver fallos conversacionales o saber en qué circunstancias es pertinente hablar y en cuáles no.( p.132). En los resultados encontrados se observa que antes de la aplicación del plan de acción, en la expresión oral, sub categoría Entonación los niños 4 años de la Institución Educativa Nº 512 “Nuestra Señora de Lourdes”–Sullana, no lograban plenamente repetir fragmentos en forma clara, articular y pronunciar palabras ni se expresabancon voz clara ante los demás;en la sub categoría Pronunciación y Fluidez, no lograban plenamente no lograban caracterizar físicamente y afectivamente a personajes de un cuento infantil ni describían lugares donde se desarrollaban los cuentos; en la sub categoría Uso de vocabulario, plenamente no usaban palabras
  5. 5. 5 1 IESPP “HNO VICTORINO ELORZ GOICOECHEA” SULLANA nuevas ni hacían uso de un vocabulario real de su contexto, es decir se aprecia en los niños limitado dominio de palabras en sus conversaciones cotidianas; en subcategoría Descripción, plenamente no lograban caracterizar físicamente y afectivamente a personajes de un cuento infantil ni describían lugares donde se desarrollaban los cuentos, finalmente en la subcategoría Narración, plenamente no lograban expresarse con coherencia,ni con cierta secuencialidad, se mostraban inseguros, no detallan narraciones con sus propias palabras, ni la acompañaban utilizando movimientos corporales. En el objetivo, seleccionar cuentos infantiles adecuados como estrategia metodológica para mejorar la capacidad de expresión oral en niños y niñas de 04 años., al respecto se tuvo como punto de partida la hipótesis de acción: La aplicación de un programa sobre cuentos infantiles como estrategia metodológica, contribuye en la mejora de la expresión oral en los niños y las niñas de 4 años de la I.E.I N° 512 “Nuestra señora de Lourdes”-Sullana, para ello se seleccionaron estrategias pertinentes y contextualizadas teniendo como fuente de verificación : Diseño de sesiones y talleres de aprendizaje con sus respectivas fichas de observación. Los resultados concuerda con los hallazgos de Atoche y Castillo (2017) quienes afirman que las estrategias, en este caso, los juegos lúdicos influyó significativamente en la mejora la capacidad de expresión oral en los niños y niñas de 03 años de la I.E.I N° 1502 Urb. Popular “Nuevo Sullana En el objetivo Formular, ejecutar y evaluar el plan de acción con el uso de cuentos infantiles como estrategia metodológica para mejorar la capacidad de expresión oral en niños y niñas de 04 años se formuló el plan de acción Con los cuentos infantiles, nos expresamos mejor”. que tuvo como meta desarrollar la expresión oral de 30 niños del aula “Los amigables” de la I.E.I Nº 512 “Nuestra Señora de Lourdes”–Sullana, en el cual se planificaron, ejecutaron y evaluaron 11 sesiones y 5 talleres de aprendizaje donde se evidenció el avance progresivo de los estudiantes, lográndose que la gran mayoría alcanzará el nivel adecuado en las cinco subcategorías : Entonación, Pronunciación y fluidez, Uso del vocabulario, Descripción y Narración. Los resultados citados se contemplan en los hallazgos también Atoche y Castillo (2017) quienes afirman que las estrategias,en este caso, los juegos lúdicos influyó significativamente en la mejora la capacidad de expresión oral en los niños y niñas de 03 años de la I.E.I N° 1502 Urb. Popular “Nuevo Sullana Con respecto al objetivo Evaluar los cambios y mejoras que se producen en el desarrollo de la capacidad de expresión oral en los niños y niñas de 04 años luego de aplicar elplan de acción utilizando cuentos infantiles adecuados como estrategia metodológica, se observa que después de la aplicación del plan de acción, en la expresión oral, sub categoría Entonación los niños de 4 años de la I.E.I Nº 512 “Nuestra Señora de Lourdes”–Sullana, lograron superar dificultades en sus elevaciones de tono a la voz a fin de conseguir variedades de la misma con lo que potencia expresividad en sus intervenciones; en la subcategoría Pronunciación y fluidez, lograron superar dificultades de vocalización o articulación de los sonidos y se expresaban correctamente con cierta facilidad y espontaneidad; en la subcategoría Uso del vocabulario, los niños presentan un buen dominio de palabras en sus conversaciones cotidianas; en la subcategoría Descripción, los niños lograron superar dificultades en la descripción detallada y ordenada de personas, lugares u objetos, finalmente en la subcategoría Narración, lo que expresan tiene coherencia, relata en forma secuencial pequeñas narraciones, se muestran seguros, detallan con sus propias palabras, la acompañaban utilizando movimientos corporales, en suma los niños lograron superar dificultades relacionados con relatos de hechos provenientes de un hecho. Los resultados encontrados coinciden con los de Atoche y Castillo (2017) al afirmar que el programa experimental influyó significativamente en la la capacidad de expresión oral en los niños y niñas de 03 años CONCLUSIONES a. Antes de la aplicación del plan de acción: “Con los cuentos infantiles, nos expresamos mejor”. en la sub categoría Entonación los niños de 4 años de la Institución Educativa Nº 512 “Nuestra Señora de Lourdes”–Sullana, presentan dificultades en sus elevaciones de tono a la voz a fin de conseguir variedades de la misma con lo que potencia expresividad en sus intervenciones; enla sub categoría Pronunciación y Fluidez, presentan dificultades de vocalización o articulación de los sonidos ni se expresaban correctamente con cierta facilidad y espontaneidad, en la subcategoría Uso del vocabulario, se aprecia en los niños limitado dominio de palabras ensus conversacionescotidianas; en la subcategoría Descripción, los niños tenían dificultades para describir en forma detallada y ordenada, personas, lugares u objetos, finalmente en la subcategoría Narración, presentaban dificultades en sus relatos de hechos provenientes de un hecho
  6. 6. 6 1 IESPP “HNO VICTORINO ELORZ GOICOECHEA” SULLANA b. La hipótesis de acción 1 se cumple porque, a través de una selección adecuada de estrategias aplicando cuentos infantiles breves fue posible planificar actividades para potenciar la expresión oral durante el desarrollo de sesiones y talleres de aprendizaje, dando lugar a que los niños participen activamente. c. Con el diseño, implementación y ejecución del plan de acción “Con los cuentos infantiles, nos expresamos mejor”. fue posible conseguir resultados satisfactorios, como así lo demuestra la evaluación de proceso que evidencia que las estrategias estaban orientadas a desarrollar las capacidades de expresión oral. d. Después de la aplicación del plan de acción: “Con los cuentos infantiles, nos expresamos mejor”., en la sub categoría Entonación los niños de 4 años de la Institución Educativa Nº 512 “Nuestra Señora de Lourdes”–Sullana, presentan adecuados niveles de elevaciones de tono mostrando expresividad en sus intervenciones; en la sub categoría Pronunciación y Fluidez, presentan adecuada vocalización o articulación de los sonidos, se expresaban correctamente con cierta facilidad y espontaneidad, en la subcategoría Uso del vocabulario, se aprecia en los niños dominio de palabras en sus conversaciones cotidianas; en la subcategoría Descripción, los niños describen en forma detallada y ordenada, personas, lugares u objetos, finalmente en la subcategoría Narración, relatan hechos reales o imaginarios, de manera segura y con coherencia a. REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS Aguilar, Y (2015). Taller “Contando Cuentos” Para Estimular La Expresión Oral En Los Niños Y Niñas De Tres Años De La I.E N°1584 – Trujillo – 2015.” (Tesis de Licenciatura). Universidad Cesar Vallejo. Trujillo Arboleda, R. (1997) La Enseñanza Integrada,Una mirada hacia elÁrea Curricular del Lenguaje, Santa fe de Bogotá: INTERCONED Editores. Atoche, Y y Castillo Liliana (2017) Aplicación de un programa de actividades lúdicas para desarrollar la capacidad de la expresión oral en los niñosy niñas de 03 añosde la I.E.I N° 1502 Urb. Popular Nuevo - Sullana, 2017. (tesis de Maestría), Universidad César Vallejo. Piura Almeida, M. (2014). Estudio de las estrategias para desarrollarla expresión oral en los niños del centro de Educación inicial Alberto Amador de la Parroquia San Blas, Cantón Urcuquí. En el año lectivo 2011-2012” (Tesis de Licenciatura) Universidad Técnica del Norte, Ecuador. Álvarez S. (2003) La expresión oral pág. 4 Ed. LIBRESA. Anzola, P. (1989). Introducción al estudio de la comunicación. John Fiske. Editorial Norma. Arminda, J. (1981). El niño y sus Juegos., Sexta edición. Buenos Aires – Argentina. Editorial Paidos. Betancourt, A (1996), “El taller educativo”. Primera Edición.Colombia:Editorial Magisterio, Colombia. Briones, G (2008). Investigación Acción en el Aula. México: Editorial Trillas, Borja, M. (1985). Experiencias de Juego en Preescolares. Madrid – España. Morata. Cassany, D. Luna y Sanz (1994). Enseñar lengua. Barcelona: Graó. Castañeda, P .F. (1999). El lenguaje verbal del niño. Lima:Fondo Editorialde la UNMSM. Castro, P. (2011). Los cuentos infantiles: un enfoque intercultural. Tesis. España: Universidad de Valladolid. Calero Pérez, Mavilo. (1996) Aplicaciones del constructivismo pedagógico, Editorial San Marcos, Lima, Cambridge University Press. Cambridge New York Melbourne, Madrid, Cape town, Singapore. Cervera,J. (1991). En torno a la literatura infantil. CAUCE, Revista de filología y su didáctica, 157- 168. Condemarin Mabel (1996) Madurez escolar. Edit. Andrés Bello 8va edición Barcelona. Chomsky N. en Iriarte G(1994) Lingüística, política y responsabilidad. Revista Thesaurus. Colombia. Cherkes-Julkowski, M. (2009). Encuentra el Vawol. New Jersey Delgado, B. (2011). Fundamentos del proceso lector. Motivar la lectura en la educación secundaria. OCNOS. Revista de Estudios sobre Lectura, No. 3, Págs. 39-53.
  7. 7. 7 1 IESPP “HNO VICTORINO ELORZ GOICOECHEA” SULLANA Devoz , E y Puello, P (2015) El Cuento: Estrategia De Enseñanza Para La Educación Infantil En El Hogar Infantil Comunitario Bellavista De Arjona Bolívar. Trabajo de investigación para optar al título de Licenciadas en Pedagogía Infantil: Universidad de Cartagena. Días Gainza, J. (1996). Historia musical de Bolivia. La Paz: America. Díaz, F. y Hernández,G. (2002). Estrategias docentes para un aprendizaje significativo: una interpretación constructivista. Mc Graw Hill. México. Díaz Barriga, Frida y Hernández Rojas, G. (1999) Estrategias docentes para un aprendizaje significativo, México:Mc. Graw Hill. Federico, G. (2001). El Embarazo Musical. Buenos Aries: Kier. Flores, E. (2004) Ministerio de Educación OTP Galdames, V. (2005). Enseñanza de lengua indígena como lengua materna. . La Paz: Inwent- GTZ. Gardner, H. (1993). Estructuras de la mente. Las inteligencias múltiples. Mexico: Fondo de Cultura Económica. González, S. (2007) Didáctica o dirección del aprendizaje. Bogotá: Magisterio Gualavisi, M. (2014). Estudio de la fluidez y la articulación de la expresión oral en los estudiantes de Octavo año del centro de educación básica provincia El Oro del cantón Cayambe. (Tesis de Licenciatura). Universidad Técnica del Norte, Ecuador. Gutiérrez M. (2014). Característicasde la expresiónverbalen niñosPreescolaresde la regiónCallao. (Tesis de licenciatura). Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú. Perú Hernández-Sampieri, R., Fernández-Collado, C. y Baptista-Lucio, P. (2014). Metodología de la Investigación (6 ed.,págs. 88-101). México: McGraw-Hill. J., B. (1986). Acción, pensamiento y lenguaje. Madrid: Editorial Alianza. Maylle, G (2014). Talleres de autoestima para mejorar la expresión oral en niños del 2º “A” y “B” de la Institución Educativa N°32916,Tingo María 2012 – 2013. (Tesis de Maestría). Universidad César Vallejo, Tingo María Mireti (2003). Como desarrollar ellenguajeoraly escrito. Editorial universitaria S.A. primera edición Santiago De Chile. Montoya Rodrigo, L. M. (2007). La sangre de los cerros. Lima: La Vitalicia. Prap Ferrer (2013) Historia del cuento tradicional: digital, Fundación Joaquín Díaz Diseño y maquetación: Luis Vincent Urueña, 2013. Piaget. (1980). Psicología y pedagogía. . Barselona: Editorial Ariel . Piaget, J., Inhelder, B. (1977). La psicología del niño. Madrid: Morata. Quina, J. y Yate,C. (2011). El cuento como estrategia didáctica para el mejoramiento de la expresión oral en los niños y niñasdel grado primero de educación básica del centro educativo el edén sede el edén del Municipio de Cartagena del Chairá. Tesis. Colombia: Universidad de la Amazonía. Ramírez D (2005). Aproximación a la prosodia del habla de Madrid», en Revista de Fonética experimental XIV, pp. 309-326, 2005. Ramos, H., Robles, K., & Raygoza, K. (2012). Literatura I. México: Editorial CENGAGE Saca,L (2011) La importancia del cuento en el desarrollo de la Expresión oral en los niños de 4 a 5 años de edad en el Centro infantil Mundo de Ilusiones del Cantón Ambato en el período abril- septiembre 2011. (Tesis de Licenciatura). Universidad Técnica de Ambato. Ecuador. Real Academia Española (1970). Diccionario de la Lengua Española. Madrid. Lachira, L. (2016). Cuentos infantilesy su influencia en la sensibilización para la práctica del valor de la generosidad en losniños de cinco años de La I.E.I. 199 Santa Rosa – Morropón, 2015 (Tesis de Licenciatura) Universidad Católica.fvc Los Ángeles. Chimbote López, L. E. & Valdivia Rodríguez, M. (1983). Enseñanza de lengua materna en un programa de educación bilingüe. Lima. Lomas. Carlos. (2003). Como enseñar a hacer cosas con palabras. Volumen II. Teoria y práctica de la educación lingüística. Editorial Paidós Ramírez de Sánchez, E. (1999). Expresar comunicar comprender, ejes del aprendizaje inicial de la lectura y la escritura. Lima: Editorial Tarea. Ramón, H. V. (2000). Fundamentos de Musicoterapia. Madrid: Morata.

