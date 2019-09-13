audio biographies It's Not Just About Running

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  2. 2. It's�Not�Just�About�Running This�book�isn't�just�about�running;�it's�about�a�runner's�reflections�on�life,�change,�and�the�love�of�running�in�Egypt. It's�a�memoir�about�self�discovery�and�searching�for�freedom�and�love�of�life.�It's�about�the�integration�of�body,�mind, and�soul.�It's�about�family�and�friends,�relationships,�and�work. Author�A.�I.�Shoukry�describes�his�running�moments�like�a�window�with�a�sunrise�view�for�a�prisoner�kept�in�solitary confinement.�After�witnessing�a�revolution�in�Egypt,�running�twice�for�the�parliamentary�elections,�and�being�a�former leader�of�two�political�parties,�he�decided�to�take�a�break�from�politics�and�start�running.�From�being�barely�able�to run�2k,�he�became�a�half�marathon�runner�aged�39. In�this�book,�Shoukry�explores�the�meanings�of�faith,�pain,�stress,�fear,�death,�life,�solitude,�happiness,�and�passion. He�has�truly�put�his�heart�on�paper. If�you've�ever�dreamed�of�running�for�your�health,�for�your�mind,�for�therapy,�or�even�for�parliament,�this�book�is�for you.�Whether�you're�a�newbie�runner,�a�seasoned�pro,�or�have�never�donned�a�pair�of�running�shoes�but�want�to start�open�this�book�and�start�running�with�Ahmed�through�Egypt.
