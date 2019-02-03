Freme work miftahu ulum

Successfully reported this slideshow.
EVALUASI KINERJA & KOMPENSASI NAMA : Miftahul Ulum KELAS : 7C-MSDM NIM : 11150829
PENGERTIAN, FUNGSI EVALUASI KINERJA SDM GT. Milkovich dan Bourdreau mengungkapkan bahwa evaluasi/penilaian kinerja adalah ...
Pengukuran Kinerja Menggunakan Human Resources Scorecard Human Resources Scorecard 2005 2006 Perspektif Keuangan 0,564 0.9...
MOTIVASI DAN KEPUASAN KERJA Kata motivasi berasal dari bahasa latin movere yang berarti to move (untuk bergerak) sehingga ...
MENGELOLA POTENSI KECERDASAN DAN EMOSIONAL SDM KECERDASAN EMOSIONAL DAN KECERDASAN SPIRITUAL  Kecerdasan emosional atau h...
MEMBANGUN KAPABILITAS DAN KOMPETENSI SDM LANGKAH UNTUK MEMBANGUN KAPABILITAS DAN KOMPETENSI O Pengidentifikasian posisi O ...
KONSEP AUDIT KINERJA DAN PELAKSANAAN AUDIT KINERJA Perencanaan Audit Kinerja O Sumber dan cara memperoleh informasi yang c...
PENILAIAN PRESTASI KERJA  Peningkatan imbalan (dengan system merit),  Feed back/umpan balik bagi pegawai yang bersangkut...
KONSEP DASAR KOMPENSASI O Mendapatkan karyawan berkualitas baik. O Memacu pekerja untuk bekerja lebih giat dan meraih pres...
LANGKAH-LANGKAH MERUMUSKAN KEBIJAKAN DAN MEMBUAT SISTEM KOMPENSASI O KOMPENSASI Kompensasi adalah merupakan kontra prestas...
SURVEI BANCHMARKING KOMPENSASI  JENIS-JENIS METODE BENCHMARKING O Bagaimana melakukan perbandingannya O Pihak mana yang l...
KOMPENSASI FINANSIAL LANGSUNG  Kompensasi finansial langsung meliputi bayaran diterima seseorang dalam bentuk upah, gaji,...
TUNJANGAN NON FINANSIAL  Meliputi seluruh imbalan finansial yang tidak termasuk dalam kompensasi finansial langsung.  Me...
  1. 1. EVALUASI KINERJA & KOMPENSASI NAMA : Miftahul Ulum KELAS : 7C-MSDM NIM : 11150829
  2. 2. PENGERTIAN, FUNGSI EVALUASI KINERJA SDM GT. Milkovich dan Bourdreau mengungkapkan bahwa evaluasi/penilaian kinerja adalah suatu proses yang dilakukan dalam rangka menilai kinerja pegawai, sedangkan kinerja pegawai diartikan sebagai suatu tingkatan dimana karyawan memenuhi/mencapai persyaratan kerja yang ditentukan. O Kemampuan Teknis Yaitu kemampuan menggunakan pengetahuan, metode, teknik dan peralatan yang dipergunakan untuk melaksanakan tugas serta pengalaman serta pelatihan yang diperoleh. O Kemampuan Konseptual Yaitu kemampuan untuk memahami kompleksitas perusahaan dan penyesuaian bidang gerak dari unit masing-masing ke dalam bidang operasional perusahaan secara menyeluruh, yang pada intinya individual tersebut memahami tugas, fungsi serta tanggung jawabnya sebagai seorang karyawan. O Kemampuan Hubungan Interpersonal Yaitu antara lain untuk bekerja sama dengan orang lain, memotivasi karyawan / rekan, melakukan negosiasi dan lain-lain.
  3. 3. Pengukuran Kinerja Menggunakan Human Resources Scorecard Human Resources Scorecard 2005 2006 Perspektif Keuangan 0,564 0.923 Perspektif Pelanggan 0,916 0,980 Perspektif Proses Bisnis Internal 0,467 0,584 Perspektif Proses Pembelajaran dan Pertumbuhan 0,559 0,652 HRSC 2005 2006 Financial 0,564 0,923 Customer 0,916 0,980 IPB 0,467 0,584 L & G 0,559 0,652 Jumlah 2,506 3,139
  4. 4. MOTIVASI DAN KEPUASAN KERJA Kata motivasi berasal dari bahasa latin movere yang berarti to move (untuk bergerak) sehingga dapat dikatakan bahwa motivasi adalah seperangkat alasan untuk melakukan tindakan tertentu. O Sumadi Suryabrata Motivasi adalah keadaan yang terdapat dalam diri seseorang yang mendorongnya untuk melakukan aktifitas tertentu guna pencapaian tujuan. O Gates Motivasi adalah suatu kondisi fisiologis dan psikologis yang terdapat dalam diri seseorang yang mengatur tindakannya dengan cara tertentu.
  5. 5. MENGELOLA POTENSI KECERDASAN DAN EMOSIONAL SDM KECERDASAN EMOSIONAL DAN KECERDASAN SPIRITUAL  Kecerdasan emosional atau hati (Emotional Quotient, EQ) : Kemampuan untuk mengenal diri sendiri, kesadaran diri, kepekaan sosial, empati dan kemampauan untuk berkomunikasi secara baik dengan orang lain.  Spiritual adalah keyakinan yang berhubungan dengan Yang Maha Kuasa dan Maha Pencipta, contohnya seseorang yang percaya kepada Allah sebagai pencipta atau Penguasa (Achir Yani S.Hamid 1999).
  6. 6. MEMBANGUN KAPABILITAS DAN KOMPETENSI SDM LANGKAH UNTUK MEMBANGUN KAPABILITAS DAN KOMPETENSI O Pengidentifikasian posisi O Analisa kegiatan dan pekerjaan. O Pengenalan dan penelusuran secara terperinci sebagai sebuah kebutuhan pertama. O Pengenalan dan penelusuran kompetensi yang diperlukan untuk sebuah posisi. O Prioritas kompetensi dengan memakai sistem peringkat dan kualitas yang paling baik. O Membuat sebuah standar kinerja yang paling minim sehingga dapat dijadikan sebagai acuan sebuah kompetensi. O Mengidentifikasikan kandidat yang berpotensi. O Perbandingan antar kandidat, dengan prinsip penerapan standar kinerja minimum yang telah ditetapkan.
  7. 7. KONSEP AUDIT KINERJA DAN PELAKSANAAN AUDIT KINERJA Perencanaan Audit Kinerja O Sumber dan cara memperoleh informasi yang cukup mengenai auditan O Hasil audit yang diperoleh pada tahap sebelumnya. Prosedur Pelaksanaan Audit Kinerja O Pembicaraan pendahuluan dengan auditan O Pengumpulan informasi umum dalam pengenalan terhadap kegiatan yang diaudit O Pengidentifikasian aspek manajemen atau bidang masalah yang menunjukkan kelemahan dan perlu dilakukan pengujian lebih lanjut.
  8. 8. PENILAIAN PRESTASI KERJA  Peningkatan imbalan (dengan system merit),  Feed back/umpan balik bagi pegawai yang bersangkutan,  Promosi,  PHK atau pemberhentian sementara, OBYEK PPK  Hasil kerja individu  Perilaku  Sifat
  9. 9. KONSEP DASAR KOMPENSASI O Mendapatkan karyawan berkualitas baik. O Memacu pekerja untuk bekerja lebih giat dan meraih prestasi gemilang. O Memikat pelamar kerja berkualitas dari lowongan kerja yang ada. O Mudah dalam pelaksanaan dalam administrasi maupun aspek hukumnya. O Memiliki keunggulan lebih dari pesaing / kompetitor.
  10. 10. LANGKAH-LANGKAH MERUMUSKAN KEBIJAKAN DAN MEMBUAT SISTEM KOMPENSASI O KOMPENSASI Kompensasi adalah merupakan kontra prestasi terhadap penggunaan tenaga atau jasa yang telah diberikan oleh tenaga kerja, atau kompensasi merupakan jumlah paket yang ditawarkan organisasi kepada pekerja sebagai imbalan atas penggunaan tenaga kerjanya.(Wibowo, 2007)
  11. 11. SURVEI BANCHMARKING KOMPENSASI  JENIS-JENIS METODE BENCHMARKING O Bagaimana melakukan perbandingannya O Pihak mana yang lebih baik O Mengapa pihak lain lebih baik O Tindakan apa yang perlu ditingkatkan
  12. 12. KOMPENSASI FINANSIAL LANGSUNG  Kompensasi finansial langsung meliputi bayaran diterima seseorang dalam bentuk upah, gaji, komisi, dan bonus.  Kompensasi finansial tidak langsung (tunjangan) meliputi seluruh imbalan finansial yang tidak termasuk dalam kompensasi finansial langsung. Kompensasi jenis ini meliputi sekumpulan besar imbalan yang biasanya diterima secara tidak langsung oleh karyawan.
  13. 13. TUNJANGAN NON FINANSIAL  Meliputi seluruh imbalan finansial yang tidak termasuk dalam kompensasi finansial langsung.  Merupakan wujud tanggung jawab organisasi terhadap para karyawannya  Bisa berupa asuransi dan program-program lainnya untuk kesehatan, keselamatan, keamanan, dan kesejahteraan umum.  Tunjangan umumnya membebani perusahaan dengan uang, namun para karyawan biasanya menerimanya secara tidak langsung.  Sebagai contoh, sebuah organisasi bisa membelanjakan beberapa ribu dolar setahun sebagai pendanaan untuk premi asuransi kesehatan untuk setiap karyawan.

