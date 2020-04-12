Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Metal Roofing: One of the Best  Sought After Roofing Trends in 2020    Metal roof has become one of the greatest sought ou...
● Regulates temperature: It reflects UV rays from the sun, and keeps                      the home cooler in summer and wa...
design. It puts less weight on the structure of the house hence while                          building a new home, many a...
The main types of Steel Roofing materials are as follows:  ● Galvanized Steel: the most common form available  ● Galvalume...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Metal roofing one of the best sought after roofing trends in 2020

38 views

Published on

Roofing Contractors Jonesboro AR offer life time Roof repair services for all types of residential, commercial roof installation and repair.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Metal roofing one of the best sought after roofing trends in 2020

  1. 1. Metal Roofing: One of the Best  Sought After Roofing Trends in 2020    Metal roof has become one of the greatest sought out trends in 2020,                          mainly because of the introduction of new styles, colors, and benefits. It’s                        highly durable, eco-friendly, and low in maintenance. The durability of the                      metal roofs can range from 40 to 80 years, depending on the type of                            materials used. When it starts to lose its shine, it can be brought back by                              repainting, which is less costly than changing the ​roof itself. Homeowners                      are now preferring lighter colors for the roof since lighter colors can give                          softer look to home exterior. The colors usually preferred are light green,                        light blue, beiges, and off white. Unlike dark colors, these colors can reflect                          UV rays and keep the home cool.         Advantages   ● Different Styles and Colors: Different styles such as shakes, slate, tile,                      etc, and a variety of color shades are available.  ● Lightweight: ​Metal roofs now available are lightweight. 
  2. 2. ● Regulates temperature: It reflects UV rays from the sun, and keeps                      the home cooler in summer and warmer in winter, thereby keeping                      the energy costs less when compared to that with asphalt.  ● Durable: ​Metal roofing may last up to 50 to 100 years and offers                          warranty for many years.   ● Resistance and Safety: It’s safer, as it will not burst into flames in a                            Class A fire. It’s also wind and moisture resistant. Metal roofs are better                          in shedding rain and snow than other roofing materials like wood.   ● Recyclable: ​Metal roofs are eco-friendly and hence, they are 100%                    recyclable.   ● Prompt Installation: ​Some types of metal roofs can be installed                    promptly and are budget-friendly.     Disadvantages  ● Costly: ​Material and installation cost, especially copper, is more than                    other types of roofing like asphalt shingles and wood. But, when                      compared to its durability and low maintenance, this is just an                      investment.   ● Noisy: It could be noisier during hail storms and rain. To prevent this,                          one more additional insulation is recommended during installation,                which may increase further costs.  ● Dent: ​The main disadvantage of metal roofing is that the material may                        get dented if a huge heavy object hits it. If this happens, replacing it                            would be costly.      Materials Used for Metal Roofs    The metals like copper, zinc, aluminum, and steel are usually used for                        roofing. Copper and zinc are extremely durable ones with low melting                      points.     Copper Roofing: For centuries, copper roofing is considered one of the most                        durable architectural masterpieces than other roofing materials. Copper                roofing gives a modern look, and also, a feel of contemporary architectural                       
  3. 3. design. It puts less weight on the structure of the house hence while                          building a new home, many architectural design options are available to the                        customer. Installation charges are also less compared to other roofing                    materials available. But, the installation services from a professional installer                    is needed, as it has to be done carefully. Copper roofing needs only very little                              maintenance as it doesn’t get rusted, and only little repairs are needed in a                            lifetime. Copper is highly resistant to heat and fire and hence it’s safe and                            keeps homes cool during the summer. Because of its good benefits, the                        resale value of the building is higher than those with other metal roofs.     Z​inc Roofing: Zinc roofing is durable, cost-effective, and elegant. It’s one of                        the best roofing materials available and it also does not catch rust. It is                            durable up to 100 years with no maintenance. But, zinc color is nice dark                            gray in the beginning and transforms with aging to light gray to nearly a                            light blue color. This process is known as the patination process. If the                          changing color is not appealing to the customer then, pre-patinated zinc                      roofing panels can be used. But, unlike steel, it doesn't need replacement.                        Zinc roofing also requires proper installation by an experienced Zinc installer                      as if not properly installed, moisture can seep into the house and cause                          problems. Like other metals, it’s recyclable and is fire, insect, and mold                        resistant.     Aluminum Roofing: ​Aluminum metal roofing can resist salt corrosion.                  Hence, it's recommended for those in coastal climates. Since aluminum is a                        highly active metal, its outer layer can react with oxygen and can form a                            layer of aluminum oxide, thus preventing the inner layers from further                      corrosion. Its price is higher than steel but lesser than copper and hence, it’s                            used in a thinner thickness layer than steel. Because of this in regions with                            strong environmental stress, it can cause loss and damages.      Steel Roofing: ​Steel Roofing is commonly used in commercial buildings and                      in residential building sites because of its flexibility of use and cost. It can                            withstand most climatic conditions or weather environments. It’s made up                    of iron and other elements and hence, it's the most recycled material. It is                            the least expensive, often priced below copper, zinc, and aluminum. It’s                      widely available and budget-friendly.  
  4. 4. The main types of Steel Roofing materials are as follows:  ● Galvanized Steel: the most common form available  ● Galvalume Steel: provides better surface protection but exposed to                  scratches and cut edges  ● Weathering Steel: used in heavy industries    Conclusion:   Metal roofing is great in terms of the style and benefits it provides. It is very                                much suitable for simple homes, or for cottages, cabins, and wood-sided                      homes, especially if the resident is looking forward to staying in the same                          house for a longer period of time. It’s eco-friendly and can withstand most of                            the climatic conditions. It also provides good resale value.    MidSouth Roof Consultants, the ​roofing Contractors Jonesboro AR​, provide                quality roof installation with after-sale services. To get good and stylish                      roofing for your home, contact Midsouth Roof Consultants today! Call: (870)                      335-8614.  Share this article with your friends and relatives! 

×