7 2-2017 middlefork road baptist church announcements

weekly announcements

Published in: Spiritual
  1. 1. Welcome to Middlefork Road Baptist Church Like us on Facebook
  2. 2. Please sign up for the prayer room
  3. 3. Please sign up for the prayer room
  4. 4. Please sign up for the prayer room Visitation Monday Night 6pm
  5. 5. Kenneth Hooper is our Deacon of the Month Johnny Connor is our Deacon of the Month
  6. 6. 4th Sunday This Sunday after worship Team Kids every Wednesday Night for 1st – 6th Grade at 7pm
  7. 7. NO
  8. 8. 4th Sunday TODAY after Worship 4th Sunday TODAY We are collecting Napkins, hot sauce, disposable salt & pepper shakers, Pine Sol, BBQ sauce, garlic powder, sugar & plastic forks. Put them in the box by the Office.
  9. 9. TODAY after WorshipTODAY Next Sunday after Worship 4h Sunday Our item of the month we are collecting are Hygiene items. Put in the box by the Office.
  10. 10. TODAY after WorshipTODAY 4h Sunday TODAY After worship Our Children, grades 1st – 6th are going to camp this summer at Camp Clark Williamson July 23-26. Sign-up Sheet is on the back table. Cost: $50
  11. 11. TODAY after WorshipTODAY 4h Sunday TODAY After worship 4th Sunday TODAY after Worship 4th Sunday TODA After worship Our 4th of July Fellowship will be on Wednesday July 5 at 6pm. Bring Finger Foods. Give your donations for Fireworks to Keith Greenway.
  12. 12. TODAY after WorshipTODAY 4h Sunday TODAY After worship 4th Sunday TODAY after Worship 4th Sunday TODA After worship We are having a baby Shower for Kaitlyn Hardin on Sunday July 9th at 2pm. She is having a GIRL!!!
  13. 13. TODAY after WorshipTODAY 4h Sunday TODAY After worship 4th Sunday TODAY after Worship 4th Sunday Fund Raiser for Children’s Camp Spaghetti Lunch Sunday July 9 @ 12 Noon after Worship. Cost $6 Adults $4 Children. Spaghetti, Salad, Garlic Bread & Dessert

×