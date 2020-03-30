Descubrimiento

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD FERMIN TORO VICE RECTORADO ACAD�MICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS JUR�DICAS DIRECCI�N DE CIENCIAS POLITICAS
  2. 2. El 4 de agosto de 1498, en su tercer viaje, Colon fondeaba en la Pen�nsula de Paria, en el extremo nororiental de Venezuela. M�s tarde Alonso de Ojeda, Am�rico Vespucio, Juan de la Cosa, Crist�bal Guerra, Vicente Y�nez Pinz�n y otros llevaron a cabo la exploraci�n. Bautizada por Col�n como Tierra de Gracia y mas tarde seria conocida como Venezuela (Peque�a Venecia) �sta primera etapa, en que los espa�oles no pensaban todav�a en establecerse en el territorio, dio paso a un intercambio con los ind�genas basados en el trueque, apropi�ndose aventajadamente del oro y perlas de la regi�n
  3. 3. Se estima que para la llegada de los espa�oles exist�a una poblaci�n de 350.000 a 500.000 habitantes ind�genas. Se realizaron los primeros asentamiento en la Isla de Cubagua que, aunque totalmente yerma, era muy rica en ostrales, raz�n por la cual progreso r�pidamente pero a consecuencia de la sobreexplotacion termin� siendo abandonada muy pronto La cercan�a con la Isla de Margarita favoreci� para que los colonos se establecieran en ella y se dedicaron a la ganader�a debido a las virtudes geogr�fica que la hac�an tierra f�rtil para este tipo de actividades.
  4. 4. Penetraci�n por Occidente El desembarque de Juan Mart�nez de Amp�es en la costa noroeste, quien supo ganarse la confianza del cacique Manaure, facilit� el emplazamiento de la primera ciudad venezolana. Durante el proceso de colonizaci�n los espa�oles, tanto militares como los franciscanos realizaron cruentas matanzas justificadas en el conversi�n al catolicismo y al sometimiento de los ind�genas que opusieron resistencia. Los indios ofrecieron una fuerte resistencia al intento espa�ol de conquistarlos. Uno de los m�s valientes fue Guaicaipuro, el jefe (cacique) de la tribu Caribe. Bartolom� de las Casas Protector de los Ind�genas Fray Bartolom� de las Casas, un monje defensor de los ind�genas que quer�a una colonizaci�n pac�fica. A el se le atribuye la idea de traer esclavos negros de �frica, para aliviar las penas de los indios.
  5. 5. A ra�z de la colonizaci�n se fundaron muchas de las ciudades m�s importantes de la regi�n, entre otras Coro, Valencia, Barcelona, Puerto Cabello, Maracaibo y Santiago de Le�n de Caracas. Una de las primeras ciudades fundadas fue el Tocuyo, en 1545, que se convirti� en el punto de partida de varias expediciones. De all� sali� Alfonso P�rez de Tolosa en 1547, quien lleg� por los llanos de Apure a la cordillera de los Andes, entrando por el r�o Uribante. Diego Garc�a de Paredes fund� a Trujillo en 1557. Juan Rodr�guez Su�rez fund� la ciudad de M�rida en 1558 y Juan de Maldonado a San Crist�bal en 1561.
  6. 6. La Compa��a Guipuzcoana de Caracas, fue fundada en 1728. Ten�a el deber de abastecer la provincia de Caracas y de perseguir el contrabando. A cambio de eso, ten�a la exclusividad comercial, es decir que nadie fuera de ellos, pod�a comercializar los productos de Venezuela. La primera rebeli�n fue en 1749, cuando Juan Francisco de Le�n, un inmigrante canario cultivador de cacao, se rebel� contra la compa��a Guipuzcoana y fue aplastada por el general Felipe Ricardos, quien despu�s fue nombrado gobernador de Caracas en 1751.
  7. 7. La segunda rebeli�n, fue encabezada por Jos� Leonardo Chirino, hijo de un esclavo negro y de una mujer libre india. Conjuntamente con varios esclavos, despu�s de saquear varias haciendas y matar a sus due�os, intentaron tomar la ciudad de Coro, donde esperaban contar con el apoyo de ex-esclavos curazole�os. Sin embargo los vecinos de Coro se prepararon para defender la ciudad y dominaron el movimiento, con lo cual Chirino fue encarcelado y condenado a muerte por la Real Audiencia. Otra conspiraci�n, inspirada en los ideales de la revoluci�n francesa, fue la de Manuel Gual y Jos� Mar�a Espa�a, que pretend�a establecer un sistema de gobierno basado en la libertad, igualdad, propiedad y seguridad. Este movimiento era multiracial, prueba de lo cual era la bandera blanca, azul, amarilla y roja en representaci�n de los cuatro grupos sociales que integraban la naci�n
  8. 8. El �ltimo de estos movimientos, y sin duda alguno el m�s importante, fue el de Francisco de Miranda, considerado como el precursor de la independencia. Despu�s de haber participado en la independencia de los Estados Unidos y de haber luchado en la revoluci�n francesa, Miranda (el �nico americano que figura en el arco de triunfo de Par�s), con el apoyo de Inglaterra y de los Estados Unidos, parte de Nueva York, en enero de 1806, en el buque Leander, con 200 hombres y dos buques m�s.
