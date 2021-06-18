Servicio IoB - Internet of Behavior

Successfully reported this slideshow.
#DigitalHospitalityWave Powering Ideas El tránsito de la Transformación a la Disrupción Digital
  1. 1. #DigitalHospitalityWave Servicio IoB El tránsito de la Transformación a la Disrupción Digital
  2. 2. Implantación de tecnologías, dentro del Hotel, basadas en Internet del Comportamiento (IoB) y destinadas a la obtención de múltiples atributos relacionados con los patrones de comportamiento del cliente. ● Mapa de tecnologías actualizado. Sensores y actuadores para la captación de datos. ● Vectores Geofencing basados en Tiles, Waypoint y Itineraries. ● Reorientación de las infraestructuras tecnológicas para captar los touchpoints y signals. ● Aplicación de Algoritmos de Inteligencia (Ai) para la identificación de hábitos y/o comportamiento para personalizar al máximo el producto y/o servicio. Servicio IoB Metas IoT + Ciencias de la conducta #DigitalHospitalityWave
  3. 3. #DigitalHospitalityWave #DigitalHospitalityWave Servicio IoB Beyond IoT IoT Tecnologías smart + Data analytics Dispositivos colectando datos de campo para su ingesta en el CRM IoB IoT + Ciencias de la conducta Monitorización de los hábitos del cliente para estimular su patrón de consumo
  4. 4. Confección del actual mapa de infraestructuras y servicios desplegados en las propiedades, orientados hacia la captación de atributos relacionados con el comportamiento del cliente - Identificación de fuentes. - Grado de digitalización. - Elaboración de Mapas y Flujos. #DigitalHospitalityWave Servicio IoB Mapa
  5. 5. Modelado de vectores geofencing de la infraestructura, basados en Tiles - Hotspots - Waypoints - Itineraries. - Creación de la Matriz o malla sobre el mapa infraestructuras del Hotel. - Definición del tamaño mínimo y máximo de los tiles (celdas). - Enumeración de los hotspots (puntos de interés). - Identificación de waypoints (rutas). - Diseño de los itineraries (itinerarios). - Modelización Business Intelligence (BI) de los patrones identificados. #DigitalHospitalityWave Servicio IoB Vectores geofencing
  6. 6. Reorientación de las infraestructuras tecnológicas para captar los touchpoints y signals. - Implementación de dispositivos para geofencing en función del tipo de hotel, infraestructura física, hotspots, waypoints e itineraries. - Calibración de los dispositivos. - Procesamiento en tiempo real. Cloud vs Virtualización. - Matching Golden Record (Marketing 360) para identificación unívoca del cliente. #DigitalHospitalityWave Servicio IoB Reordenación infraestructuras A B
  7. 7. Aplicación de Algoritmos de Inteligencia (Ai) para la identificación de hábitos y/o comportamiento para personalizar al máximo el producto y/o servicio. - Extracción de atributos y hábitos para incorporarlos en el Golden Record en Marketing 360. - Obtención de patrones de comportamiento mediante técnicas de Ai. - Asignación de reglas Business Propensity. - Integración con vertical Club Vacacional y Operaciones del hotel. #DigitalHospitalityWave Servicio IoB Algoritmos Ai TRAVELLER JOURNEY EXPERIENCE PRE-STAY .……..…. IN-STAY POST-STAY A B
  8. 8. Es una Consultora especializada en Tecnología Hotelera, que está conformada por una red de profesionales multidisciplinarios con amplia experiencia internacional en Tecnologías de la Información, Innovación, Gestión de Proyectos, Estrategia Empresarial y Externalización de Servicios. Powering Ideas #DigitalHospitalityWave
