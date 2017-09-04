Definitions and RepresentationDefinitions and Representation  AnAn undirected graphundirected graph GG is a pairis a pair...
Definitions and RepresentationDefinitions and Representation a) An undirected graph and (b) a directeda) An undirected gra...
Definitions and RepresentationDefinitions and Representation  An undirected graph isAn undirected graph is connectedconne...
Definitions and RepresentationDefinitions and Representation Graphs can be represented by theirGraphs can be represented ...
Definitions and RepresentationDefinitions and Representation TheThe adjacency listadjacency list representation ofrepresen...
Definitions and RepresentationDefinitions and Representation An undirected graph and its adjacency matrixAn undirected gra...
Definitions and RepresentationDefinitions and Representation An undirected graph and its adjacency matrixAn undirected gra...
Single-Source Shortest PathsSingle-Source Shortest Paths  For a weighted graphFor a weighted graph G = (V,E,w)G = (V,E,w)...
Single-Source Shortest Paths:Single-Source Shortest Paths: Dijkstra's AlgorithmDijkstra's Algorithm Dijkstra's sequential ...
The single-source shortestThe single-source shortest path problempath problem  shortest paths from vshortest paths from v...
Dijkstra’s algorithmDijkstra’s algorithm 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 1 0 2 300 0 3 1000 800 0 4 1200 0 5 1500 0 250 6 1000 0 900 1400 ...
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 1 0 2 300 0 3 1000 800 0 4 1200 0 5 1500 0 250 6 1000 0 900 1400 7 0 1000 8 1700 0
Dijkstra’s algorithmDijkstra’s algorithm 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 1 0 2 300 0 3 1000 800 0 4 1200 0 5 1500 0 250 6 1000 0 900 1400 ...
Vertex Iteration S Selected (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) Initial ---- 1 5 6 +∞ +∞ +∞ 1500 0 250 +∞ +∞ 2 5,6 7 +∞ +∞ +∞ ...
Vertex Iteration S Selected (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) Initial ---- 1 5 6 +∞ +∞ +∞ 1500 0 250 +∞ +∞ 2 5,6 7 +∞ +∞ +∞ ...
Vertex Iteration S Selected (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) Initial ---- 1 5 6 +∞ +∞ +∞ 1500 0 250 +∞ +∞ 2 5,6 7 +∞ +∞ +∞ ...
Vertex Iteration S Selected (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) Initial ---- 1 5 6 +∞ +∞ +∞ 1500 0 250 +∞ +∞ 2 5,6 7 +∞ +∞ +∞ ...
Vertex Iteration S Selected (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) Initial ---- 1 5 6 +∞ +∞ +∞ 1500 0 250 +∞ +∞ 2 5,6 7 +∞ +∞ +∞ ...
Vertex Iteration S Selected (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) Initial ---- 1 5 6 +∞ +∞ +∞ 1500 0 250 +∞ +∞ 2 5,6 7 +∞ +∞ +∞ ...
Vertex Iteration S Selected (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) Initial ---- 1 5 6 +∞ +∞ +∞ 1500 0 250 +∞ +∞ 2 5,6 7 +∞ +∞ +∞ ...
Vertex Iteration S Selected (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) Initial ---- 1 5 6 +∞ +∞ +∞ 1500 0 250 +∞ +∞ 2 5,6 7 +∞ +∞ +∞ ...
Vertex Iteration S Selected (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) Initial ---- 1 5 6 +∞ +∞ +∞ 1500 0 250 +∞ +∞ 2 5,6 7 +∞ +∞ +∞ ...
Vertex Iteration S Selected (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) Initial ---- 1 5 6 +∞ +∞ +∞ 1500 0 250 +∞ +∞ 2 5,6 7 +∞ +∞ +∞ ...
Vertex Iteration S Selected (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) Initial ---- 1 5 6 +∞ +∞ +∞ 1500 0 250 +∞ +∞ 2 5,6 7 +∞ +∞ +∞ ...
Vertex Iteration S Selected (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) Initial ---- 1 5 6 +∞ +∞ +∞ 1500 0 250 +∞ +∞ 2 5,6 7 +∞ +∞ +∞ ...
Vertex Iteration S Selected (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) Initial ---- 1 5 6 +∞ +∞ +∞ 1500 0 250 +∞ +∞ 2 5,6 7 +∞ +∞ +∞ ...
Vertex Iteration S Selected (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) Initial ---- 1 5 6 +∞ +∞ +∞ 1500 0 250 +∞ +∞ 2 5,6 7 +∞ +∞ +∞ ...
Vertex Iteration S Selected (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) Initial ---- 1 5 6 +∞ +∞ +∞ 1500 0 250 +∞ +∞ 2 5,6 7 +∞ +∞ +∞ ...
Vertex Iteration S Selected (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) Initial ---- 1 5 6 +∞ +∞ +∞ 1500 0 250 +∞ +∞ 2 5,6 7 +∞ +∞ +∞ ...
Vertex Iteration S Selected (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) Initial ---- 1 5 6 +∞ +∞ +∞ 1500 0 250 +∞ +∞ 2 5,6 7 +∞ +∞ +∞ ...
Vertex Iteration S Selected (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) Initial ---- 1 5 6 +∞ +∞ +∞ 1500 0 250 +∞ +∞ 2 5,6 7 +∞ +∞ +∞ ...
Vertex Iteration S Selected (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) Initial ---- 1 5 6 +∞ +∞ +∞ 1500 0 250 +∞ +∞ 2 5,6 7 +∞ +∞ +∞ ...
Hsr21dssp

