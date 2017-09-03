Hsr12quicksortb

• Algorithm quicksort(a, I, j) • If (i<j-1){ • k = partition(a, I, j); • quicksort(a, i, k); • quicksort(a, k+1, i); • }
• This avoids calls on quicksort for just the rightmost element and for just one element lists.
Q(1,10)
Q(1,10) P(1,10)
Q(1,10) P(1,10)
Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5)
Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5)
Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5)
Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5) Q(1,4)
Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5) Q(1,4) P(1,4)
Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5) Q(1,4) P(1,4)
Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5) Q(1,4) P(1,4) Q1,3)
Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5) Q(1,4) P(1,4) Q1,3) P(1,3)
Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5) Q(1,4) P(1,4) Q1,3) P(1,3) Q(1,2)
Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5) Q(1,4) P(1,4) Q1,3) P(1,3) Q(1,2) P(1,2)
Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5) Q(1,4) P(1,4) Q1,3) P(1,3) Q(1,2) P(1,2)
Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5) Q(1,4) P(1,4) Q1,3) P(1,3) Q(1,2) P(1,2) Q(1,1)
Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5) Q(1,4) P(1,4) Q1,3) P(1,3) Q(1,2) P(1,2) Q(1,1)
Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5) Q(1,4) P(1,4) Q1,3) P(1,3) Q(1,2) P(1,2) Q(1,1) Q(2,2)
Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5) Q(1,4) P(1,4) Q1,3) P(1,3) Q(1,2) P(1,2) Q(1,1) Q(2,2)
Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5) Q(1,4) P(1,4) Q1,3) P(1,3) Q(1,2) P(1,2) Q(1,1) Q(2,2) Q(3,3)
Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5) Q(1,4) P(1,4) Q1,3) P(1,3) Q(1,2) P(1,2) Q(1,1) Q(2,2) Q(3,3)
Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5) Q(1,4) P(1,4) Q1,3) P(1,3) Q(1,2) P(1,2) Q(1,1) Q(2,2) Q(3,3) Q(4,4)
Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5) Q(1,4) P(1,4) Q1,3) P(1,3) Q(1,2) P(1,2) Q(1,1) Q(2,2) Q(3,3) Q(4,4)
Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5) Q(1,4) P(1,4) Q1,3) P(1,3) Q(1,2) P(1,2) Q(1,1) Q(2,2) Q(3,3) Q(4,4)
Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5) Q(1,4) P(1,4) Q1,3) P(1,3) Q(1,2) P(1,2) Q(1,1) Q(2,2) Q(3,3) Q(4,4)
Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5) Q(1,4) P(1,4) Q1,3) P(1,3) Q(1,2) P(1,2) Q(1,1) Q(2,2) Q(3,3) Q(4,4) Q(5,5)
Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5) Q(1,4) P(1,4) Q1,3) P(1,3) Q(1,2) P(1,2) Q(1,1) Q(2,2) Q(3,3) Q(4,4) Q(5,5)
Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5) Q(1,4) P(1,4) Q1,3) P(1,3) Q(1,2) P(1,2) Q(1,1) Q(2,2) Q(3,3) Q(4,4) Q(5,5)
Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5) Q(1,4) P(1,4) Q1,3) P(1,3) Q(1,2) P(1,2) Q(1,1) Q(2,2) Q(3,3) Q(4,4) Q(5,5) CALL QSORT(6,10)
Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5) Q(1,4) P(1,4) Q1,3) P(1,3) Q(1,2) P(1,2) Q(1,1) Q(2,2) Q(3,3) Q(4,4) Q(5,5) CALL QSORT(6,10)
Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,9)
Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10)
Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9)
Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9)
Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9)
Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9) Q(6,6)
Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9) Q(6,6)
Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9) Q(6,6) Q(7,9)
Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9) Q(6,6) Q(7,9) P(7,9)
Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9) Q(6,6) Q(7,9) P(7,9)
Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9) Q(6,6) Q(7,9) P(7,9) Q(7,8)
Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9) Q(6,6) Q(7,9) P(7,9) Q(7,8) P(7,8)
Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9) Q(6,6) Q(7,9) P(7,9) Q(7,8) P(7,8)
Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9) Q(6,6) Q(7,9) P(7,9) Q(7,8) P(7,8)
Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9) Q(6,6) Q(7,9) P(7,9) Q(7,8) P(7,8)
Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9) Q(6,6) Q(7,9) P(7,9) Q(7,8) P(7,8) Q(7,7)
Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9) Q(6,6) Q(7,9) P(7,9) Q(7,8) P(7,8) Q(7,7)
Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9) Q(6,6) Q(7,9) P(7,9) Q(7,8) P(7,8) Q(7,7) Q(8,8)
Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9) Q(6,6) Q(7,9) P(7,9) Q(7,8) P(7,8) Q(7,7) Q(8,8)
Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9) Q(6,6) Q(7,9) P(7,9) Q(7,8) P(7,8) Q(7,7) Q(8,8)
Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9) Q(6,6) Q(7,9) P(7,9) Q(7,8) P(7,8) Q(7,7) Q(8,8) Q(9,9)
Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9) Q(6,6) Q(7,9) P(7,9) Q(7,8) P(7,8) Q(7,7) Q(8,8) Q(9,9)
Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9) Q(6,6) Q(7,9) P(7,9) Q(7,8) P(7,8) Q(7,7) Q(8,8) Q(9,9)
Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9) Q(6,6) Q(7,9) P(7,9) Q(7,8) P(7,8) Q(7,7) Q(8,8) Q(9,9)
Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9) Q(6,6) Q(7,9) P(7,9) Q(7,8) P(7,8) Q(7,7) Q(8,8) Q(9,9) Q(10,10)
Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9) Q(6,6) Q(7,9) P(7,9) Q(7,8) P(7,8) Q(7,7) Q(8,8) Q(9,9) Q(10,10)
Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9) Q(6,6) Q(7,9) P(7,9) Q(7,8) P(7,8) Q7,7) Q(8,8) Q(9,9) Q(10,10)
Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9) Q(6,6) Q(7,9) P(7,9) Q(7,8) P(7,8) Q(7,7) Q(8,8) Q(9,9) Q(10,10) Q(1,5) P(1,10)
Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5) Q(1,4) P(1,4) Q1,3) P(1,3) Q(1,2) P(1,2) Q(1,1) Q(2,2) Q(3,3) Q(4,4) Q(5,5) CALL QSORT(6,10)
Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9) Q(6,6) Q(7,9) P(7,9) Q(7,8) P(7,8) Q(7,7) Q(8,8) Q(9,9) Q(10,10) Q(1,5) P(1,10)
quicksort revisited--detailed simulation step by step

  1. 1. • Algorithm quicksort(a, I, j) • If (i<j-1){ • k = partition(a, I, j); • quicksort(a, i, k); • quicksort(a, k+1, i); • }
  2. 2. • This avoids calls on quicksort for just the rightmost element and for just one element lists.
  3. 3. Q(1,10)
  4. 4. Q(1,10) P(1,10)
  5. 5. Q(1,10) P(1,10)
  6. 6. Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5)
  7. 7. Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5)
  8. 8. Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5)
  9. 9. Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5) Q(1,4)
  10. 10. Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5) Q(1,4) P(1,4)
  11. 11. Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5) Q(1,4) P(1,4)
  12. 12. Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5) Q(1,4) P(1,4) Q1,3)
  13. 13. Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5) Q(1,4) P(1,4) Q1,3) P(1,3)
  14. 14. Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5) Q(1,4) P(1,4) Q1,3) P(1,3) Q(1,2)
  15. 15. Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5) Q(1,4) P(1,4) Q1,3) P(1,3) Q(1,2) P(1,2)
  16. 16. Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5) Q(1,4) P(1,4) Q1,3) P(1,3) Q(1,2) P(1,2)
  17. 17. Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5) Q(1,4) P(1,4) Q1,3) P(1,3) Q(1,2) P(1,2) Q(1,1)
  18. 18. Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5) Q(1,4) P(1,4) Q1,3) P(1,3) Q(1,2) P(1,2) Q(1,1)
  19. 19. Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5) Q(1,4) P(1,4) Q1,3) P(1,3) Q(1,2) P(1,2) Q(1,1) Q(2,2)
  20. 20. Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5) Q(1,4) P(1,4) Q1,3) P(1,3) Q(1,2) P(1,2) Q(1,1) Q(2,2)
  21. 21. Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5) Q(1,4) P(1,4) Q1,3) P(1,3) Q(1,2) P(1,2) Q(1,1) Q(2,2) Q(3,3)
  22. 22. Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5) Q(1,4) P(1,4) Q1,3) P(1,3) Q(1,2) P(1,2) Q(1,1) Q(2,2) Q(3,3)
  23. 23. Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5) Q(1,4) P(1,4) Q1,3) P(1,3) Q(1,2) P(1,2) Q(1,1) Q(2,2) Q(3,3) Q(4,4)
  24. 24. Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5) Q(1,4) P(1,4) Q1,3) P(1,3) Q(1,2) P(1,2) Q(1,1) Q(2,2) Q(3,3) Q(4,4)
  25. 25. Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5) Q(1,4) P(1,4) Q1,3) P(1,3) Q(1,2) P(1,2) Q(1,1) Q(2,2) Q(3,3) Q(4,4)
  26. 26. Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5) Q(1,4) P(1,4) Q1,3) P(1,3) Q(1,2) P(1,2) Q(1,1) Q(2,2) Q(3,3) Q(4,4)
  27. 27. Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5) Q(1,4) P(1,4) Q1,3) P(1,3) Q(1,2) P(1,2) Q(1,1) Q(2,2) Q(3,3) Q(4,4) Q(5,5)
  28. 28. Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5) Q(1,4) P(1,4) Q1,3) P(1,3) Q(1,2) P(1,2) Q(1,1) Q(2,2) Q(3,3) Q(4,4) Q(5,5)
  29. 29. Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5) Q(1,4) P(1,4) Q1,3) P(1,3) Q(1,2) P(1,2) Q(1,1) Q(2,2) Q(3,3) Q(4,4) Q(5,5)
  30. 30. Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5) Q(1,4) P(1,4) Q1,3) P(1,3) Q(1,2) P(1,2) Q(1,1) Q(2,2) Q(3,3) Q(4,4) Q(5,5) CALL QSORT(6,10)
  31. 31. Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5) Q(1,4) P(1,4) Q1,3) P(1,3) Q(1,2) P(1,2) Q(1,1) Q(2,2) Q(3,3) Q(4,4) Q(5,5) CALL QSORT(6,10)
  32. 32. Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,9)
  33. 33. Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10)
  34. 34. Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9)
  35. 35. Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9)
  36. 36. Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9)
  37. 37. Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9) Q(6,6)
  38. 38. Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9) Q(6,6)
  39. 39. Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9) Q(6,6) Q(7,9)
  40. 40. Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9) Q(6,6) Q(7,9) P(7,9)
  41. 41. Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9) Q(6,6) Q(7,9) P(7,9)
  42. 42. Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9) Q(6,6) Q(7,9) P(7,9) Q(7,8)
  43. 43. Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9) Q(6,6) Q(7,9) P(7,9) Q(7,8) P(7,8)
  44. 44. Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9) Q(6,6) Q(7,9) P(7,9) Q(7,8) P(7,8)
  45. 45. Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9) Q(6,6) Q(7,9) P(7,9) Q(7,8) P(7,8)
  46. 46. Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9) Q(6,6) Q(7,9) P(7,9) Q(7,8) P(7,8)
  47. 47. Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9) Q(6,6) Q(7,9) P(7,9) Q(7,8) P(7,8) Q(7,7)
  48. 48. Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9) Q(6,6) Q(7,9) P(7,9) Q(7,8) P(7,8) Q(7,7)
  49. 49. Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9) Q(6,6) Q(7,9) P(7,9) Q(7,8) P(7,8) Q(7,7) Q(8,8)
  50. 50. Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9) Q(6,6) Q(7,9) P(7,9) Q(7,8) P(7,8) Q(7,7) Q(8,8)
  51. 51. Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9) Q(6,6) Q(7,9) P(7,9) Q(7,8) P(7,8) Q(7,7) Q(8,8)
  52. 52. Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9) Q(6,6) Q(7,9) P(7,9) Q(7,8) P(7,8) Q(7,7) Q(8,8) Q(9,9)
  53. 53. Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9) Q(6,6) Q(7,9) P(7,9) Q(7,8) P(7,8) Q(7,7) Q(8,8) Q(9,9)
  54. 54. Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9) Q(6,6) Q(7,9) P(7,9) Q(7,8) P(7,8) Q(7,7) Q(8,8) Q(9,9)
  55. 55. Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9) Q(6,6) Q(7,9) P(7,9) Q(7,8) P(7,8) Q(7,7) Q(8,8) Q(9,9)
  56. 56. Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9) Q(6,6) Q(7,9) P(7,9) Q(7,8) P(7,8) Q(7,7) Q(8,8) Q(9,9) Q(10,10)
  57. 57. Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9) Q(6,6) Q(7,9) P(7,9) Q(7,8) P(7,8) Q(7,7) Q(8,8) Q(9,9) Q(10,10)
  58. 58. Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9) Q(6,6) Q(7,9) P(7,9) Q(7,8) P(7,8) Q7,7) Q(8,8) Q(9,9) Q(10,10)
  59. 59. Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9) Q(6,6) Q(7,9) P(7,9) Q(7,8) P(7,8) Q(7,7) Q(8,8) Q(9,9) Q(10,10) Q(1,5) P(1,10)
  60. 60. Q(1,10) P(1,10) Q(1,5) P(1,5) Q(1,4) P(1,4) Q1,3) P(1,3) Q(1,2) P(1,2) Q(1,1) Q(2,2) Q(3,3) Q(4,4) Q(5,5) CALL QSORT(6,10)
  61. 61. Q(1,10) Q(6,10) P(6,10) Q(6,9) P(6,9) Q(6,6) Q(7,9) P(7,9) Q(7,8) P(7,8) Q(7,7) Q(8,8) Q(9,9) Q(10,10) Q(1,5) P(1,10)

