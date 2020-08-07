Successfully reported this slideshow.
Fantasy Formula One 2020 Page 10 QUALIFYING - BRITAIN GP1
Fantasy Formula One 2020 Page 11 RACE RESULTS - BRITAIN GP1
Fantasy Formula One 2020 Page 12 RACE RESULTS - BRITAIN GP1 Manager Team Name DR1 DR2 ENG CHAS TOTAL JKRS 1 Richard Morton...
Fantasy Formula One 2020 Page 13 40 Richard Warren Tibbs Choice 132 71 37 32 272 0 41 Jamie Henshaw Transformation 105 52 ...
Fantasy Formula One 2020 Page 14 81 Chris Wingate Libby 105 -44 25 74 160 0 82 Lindsay Brown LAB 2 51 -44 114 32 153 0 83 ...
Fantasy Formula One 2020 Page 15 LEAGUE TABLE - AFTER BRITAIN GP1 Manager Team Name DR1 DR2 ENG CHAS TOTAL JKRS DETAIL 1 D...
Fantasy Formula One 2020 Page 16 38 Andrew Shepherd Final Fantasy XI 338 268 366 302 1274 0 AA.LS.MRP.ALT 39 Hannah Carthe...
Fantasy Formula One 2020 Page 17 79 Alex Lee Heghog Racers 69 120 541 332 1062 0 KM.RG.MER.REN 80 Lindsay Brown LAB 2 203 ...
Fantasy Formula One 2020 Page 18 NEXT RACES RACE 5 - Great Britain 2 -9th August RACE 6 - Spain - 16th August
  1. 1. Fantasy Formula One 2020 Page 1 HUNGARY A Hamilton masterclass saw him take victory in Hungary and snatch the fastest lap point too. In FF1 it was the first win of the season for Richard Warren and his Wizards and Wombats team with a staggering 955 points, nice one Richard that's a championship winning joker. In second there was a three way tie for second between Andrew Lee, FF1's Chris Wingate and Lewis Whiting, Kuga Ranger, PC Problem and Adrian Newbie Racing all scored an excellent 502 points and that was without a joker. Richard Warren and Marget Wilson complete the top five with Tibbs Choice and Rita Queen of Speed both scored 497 points GREAT BRITAIN 1 Wow what a finish,lucky Lewis limped over the line with a flat tyre, if only Max hadn't gone in to change his tyres to get the fastest lap he would have won it. In FF1 it's a first win of the season for Richard Morton with his RDM team scoring 654 points, Richard was also in third with RDM 1 on 620 points. In second it's my lovely wife Lindsay with her LAB1 team scoring 638 points, you may not have won the wine Linz but you at least beat your brother. In fourth it was Paul Mowbray's Red Bull Gives You Wins on 592 points followed by Lindsay's brother Mark Goulden and Eat My Smoke 8 on 506 points. LEAGUE Four races in it's Dye Owen still leading the league with Walter on 1971 points followed by Richard Warren's Wizards and Wombats on 1938 points and have a joker in hand. In third it's Pete Lane's Part Flower on 1793 points followed by my Young Guns team on 1732 points. Rounding off the top five it's Richard Morton and RDM on 1701 points. At the bottom of league is Amanda Baldwin's team Foxy Lady on 724 points, I would say don't worry there's a long way to go but I don't know how many races we have left. ADDITIONAL RACES Speaking of races, we have 5 more races to add to the additon al 8 races. Some regular, some old, some new, could be very interesting and there should be more races to follow. Remember your joker will be autoatically played on the last two races, whichever the last two races are, your guess is as good as mine.. FF1 Name Circuit GP date 9 Italy Italy GP2 Mugello 13/09/20 10 Russia Russia GP Sochi 25/09/20 11 Germany Germany GP Nurburgring 11/10/20 12 Portugal Portugal GP Algarve 25/10/20 13 San Marino San Marino GP Imola 01/11/20 NEXT WRITE UP AFTER SPANISH GP …
  2. 2. Fantasy Formula One 2020 Page 2 QUALIFYING - HUNGARY
  3. 3. Fantasy Formula One 2020 Page 3 RACE RESULTS - HUNGARY
  4. 4. Fantasy Formula One 2020 Page 4 RACE RESULTS - HUNGARY Manager Team Name DR1 DR2 ENG CHAS TOTAL JKRS 1 Richard Warren Wizards & Wombats 320 138 254 254 966 1 2 Andrew Lee Kuga Ranger 160 120 127 95 502 0 3 Chris Wingate PC Problem 160 120 95 127 502 0 4 Lewis Whiting Adrian Newbie Racing 160 120 95 127 502 0 5 Richard Warren Tibbs Choice 123 120 127 127 497 0 6 Margaret Wilson Rita Queen of Speed 123 120 127 127 497 0 7 Richard Clark Go Faster Stripes 160 69 127 127 483 0 8 James Bean Racing Bean 160 69 127 127 483 0 9 Adam Jennings Best Jenno 88 160 69 127 127 483 0 10 Dave Lee Whiny Bitch 160 69 127 127 483 0 11 Nick Carthew Proppa Job 1 160 69 127 127 483 0 12 Graham Bickley The Master 69 120 127 140 456 0 13 Matt Baldwin Lance Vance Dance 78 120 127 127 452 0 14 Philip Wilson Willys Prix MMXX 160 120 84 84 448 0 15 Mark Goulden Eat My Smoke 8 160 69 84 127 440 0 16 Richard Morton RDM 1 160 69 81 127 437 0 17 Nicola Whiting The Not So Brainy One 127 54 127 127 435 0 18 Dye Owen Walter 127 54 127 127 435 0 19 Harry Vickers HVK 160 54 84 127 425 0 20 Jackie Bickley The Devoted Servant 160 54 127 84 425 0 21 Paul Henshaw Sheepshag Army 160 54 84 127 425 0 22 Martin Baldwin Max Power 160 69 95 95 419 0 23 Hannah Carthew Team Poppet 1 76 120 128 95 419 0 24 Alex Wilson Wils Elite IX 127 69 127 95 418 0 25 Satyen Fakey DOJI 160 69 81 107 417 0 26 Nick Carthew Proppa Job 2 69 76 140 127 412 0 27 Ollie Smith Here Come The Boys 160 69 84 95 408 0 28 Hannah Carthew Team Poppet 2 69 102 140 95 406 0 29 Ray Peal Lap Year 49 120 95 140 404 0 30 David Brudenell Harry Hill Racing 160 54 95 95 404 0 31 Lindsay Brown LAB 1 123 69 127 84 403 0 32 Richard Clark The Flying Orange 123 69 84 127 403 0 33 Callum Lee Callums Girl Team 78 69 127 127 401 0 34 Dave Lee Sticker Bumper 160 69 84 84 397 0 35 Nathan Knowles Eli 102 49 127 119 397 0 36 Andrew Shepherd Yoli's Yobs 160 69 81 84 394 0 37 Andrew Shepherd Final Fantasy XI 100 120 127 43 390 0 38 Ady Twigg You Never Know 100 76 127 84 387 0 39 Paul Henshaw Grandad Racing 84 69 127 107 387 0
  5. 5. Fantasy Formula One 2020 Page 5 40 Richard Morton RDM 2 123 69 84 107 383 0 41 Satyen Fakey Porsche F1 2020 45 69 140 128 382 0 42 P.Lane Aero 69 69 140 104 382 0 43 Oscar Brown Os Cars 49 69 128 128 374 0 44 Bob Walker Groundhogs 69 49 127 128 373 0 45 Mick Brown The Nifty Fifties 160 49 81 81 371 0 46 Shaun Holmes Billy Two Rivers 123 69 84 95 371 0 47 Ady Twigg Ady's Angels 160 49 81 81 371 0 48 Mike Hickton Mikey Brown Eyes 78 69 127 95 369 0 49 Mark Goulden Going Round The Bend 2 100 69 95 104 368 0 50 Callum Lee Callums Boy Team 102 54 84 128 368 0 51 Shaun Holmes The Bulletproof Poets 160 69 95 43 367 0 52 Dave Owen Hope Springs 123 69 43 127 362 0 53 Alex Wilson The Flying Dutchman II 123 69 43 127 362 0 54 Marlene Brown Marlene's Motors 104 49 127 81 361 0 55 Vicky Wilson Victory V 104 49 127 81 361 0 56 Maria Isabel Cordero ABSUM-MICP 76 49 127 107 359 0 57 Claire Brudenell Z.E.U.S 102 69 107 81 359 0 58 Phil Dovinson And They're Off 78 69 127 84 358 0 59 Lindsay Brown LAB 2 49 54 128 127 358 0 60 Lewis Whiting Whiting's Flyers 78 69 84 127 358 0 61 Claire Ballard Dory Swims Again 100 69 81 107 357 0 62 Pete Lane Wibble Of Cat 104 49 95 107 355 0 63 David Brudenell Max & Paddy 123 69 81 81 354 0 64 Graham Bickley NIRC 69 49 128 107 353 0 65 Alex Lee Heghog Racers 54 49 140 107 350 0 66 Mick Brown Young Guns 100 76 84 84 344 0 67 Richard Morton RDM 3 120 45 95 81 341 0 68 Phil Dovinson Here They Go 78 69 84 107 338 0 69 Keo Blood Red Roses 123 49 84 81 337 0 70 Alice Roberts Speedy Stanley 123 49 84 81 337 0 71 Anne Whitehead Stitches 160 49 43 81 333 0 72 Matt Baldwin My Heart Will Grosjean 160 49 43 81 333 0 73 Mason Owen Axeman Studios 160 49 43 81 333 0 74 Jamie Henshaw Magic Torch 160 45 43 84 332 0 75 Sam Emmerson What's Verstappenin'? 160 45 84 43 332 0 76 Martin Baldwin Mart's Marvels 78 76 95 81 330 0 77 Mick Brown EuroCar 2020 78 76 81 95 330 0 78 Jamie Henshaw Transformation 78 45 95 104 322 0 79 James Bean Beating U 69 69 140 43 321 0 80 Cat Team Cat 84 49 95 84 312 0
  6. 6. Fantasy Formula One 2020 Page 6 81 Dale Sneddon Chloe's Boi 69 49 43 140 301 0 82 Maria Isabel Cordero Yeyesgirl Team 123 49 43 84 299 0 83 Amanda Baldwin Foxy Lady 104 54 43 95 296 0 84 Julian Meetham Itsanightmare 69 100 43 84 296 0 85 Paul Mowbray Red Bull Gives You Wins 76 69 43 107 295 0 86 Jack Lee Repaired Leg 69 54 43 128 294 0 87 Pete.L Part Flower -30 69 127 127 293 0 88 Dave Lee Bumper Sticker 76 69 43 104 292 0 89 Martin Vidler Romain The Great 49 49 43 128 269 0 90 Angela Teare Still Clueless -30 76 127 95 268 0 91 Martin Baldwin Mission Impossible -30 76 127 95 268 0 92 Chris Wingate Libby 78 54 43 81 256 0 93 Dale Sneddon Millie's Boi 78 54 81 43 256 0
  7. 7. Fantasy Formula One 2020 Page 7 LEAGUE TABLE - AFTER HUNGARY Manager Team Name DR1 DR2 ENG CHAS TOTAL JKRS DETAIL 1 Dye Owen Walter 667 172 531 511 1881 2 VB.KM.MRP.RAP 2 Richard Warren Wizards & Wombats 544 269 456 446 1715 1 LH.AG.MRP.RAP 3 Pete.L Part Flower 306 353 531 511 1701 2 PG.DK.MRP.RAP 4 Mick Brown Young Guns 405 400 309 345 1459 1 AA.LN.FAP.ALR 5 Mick Brown The Nifty Fifties 525 222 313 317 1377 1 LH.KR.MWI.WIL 6 James Bean Racing Bean 384 200 329 319 1232 0 LH.AG.MRP.RAP 7 Dave Lee Whiny Bitch 384 200 329 319 1232 0 LH.AG.MRP.RAP 8 Adam Jennings Best Jenno 88 384 200 329 319 1232 0 LH.AG.MRP.RAP 9 Nick Carthew Proppa Job 2 157 310 419 319 1205 0 GR.LN.MER.RAP 10 Nick Carthew Proppa Job 1 384 157 329 319 1189 0 LH.GR.MRP.RAP 11 Richard Clark Go Faster Stripes 384 157 329 319 1189 0 LH.GR.MRP.RAP 12 Ady Twigg You Never Know 291 310 329 250 1180 0 AA.LN.MRP.ALR 13 Oscar Brown Os Cars 68 226 444 438 1176 1 RG.GR.TAG.REB 14 Graham Bickley The Master 211 197 329 422 1159 0 DK.LS.MRP.MER 15 Nicola Whiting The Not So Brainy One 397 113 329 319 1158 0 VB.KM.MRP.RAP 16 P.Lane Aero 200 157 419 356 1132 0 AG.GR.MER.MCL 17 Dave Lee Bumper Sticker 310 200 257 356 1123 0 LN.AG.HAT.MCL 18 Mark Goulden Eat My Smoke 8 384 157 232 319 1092 0 LH.GR.FAP.RAP 19 Richard Morton RDM 1 384 150 228 319 1081 0 LH.EO.MWI.RAP 20 Jamie Henshaw Magic Torch 384 185 257 250 1076 0 LH.NL.HAT.ALR 21 Jackie Bickley The Devoted Servant 384 113 329 250 1076 0 LH.KM.MRP.ALR 22 Andrew Shepherd Final Fantasy XI 291 197 329 257 1074 0 AA.LS.MRP.ALT 23 Andrew Shepherd Yoli's Yobs 384 211 228 250 1073 0 LH.DK.MWI.ALR 24 Richard Warren Tibbs Choice 227 197 329 319 1072 0 MV.LS.MRP.RAP 25 Margaret Wilson Rita Queen of Speed 227 197 329 319 1072 0 MV.LS.MRP.RAP 26 Andrew Lee Kuga Ranger 384 197 329 157 1067 0 LH.LS.MRP.HAA 27 Satyen Fakey Porsche F1 2020 185 157 419 305 1066 0 NL.GR.MER.REB 28 Dave Lee Sticker Bumper 384 200 232 250 1066 0 LH.AG.FAP.ALR 29 Philip Wilson Willys Prix MMXX 384 197 232 250 1063 0 LH.LS.FAP.ALR 30 Sam Emmerson What's Verstappenin'? 384 185 232 257 1058 0 LH.NL.FAP.ALT 31 Lewis Whiting Adrian Newbie Racing 384 197 156 319 1056 0 LH.LS.FHA.RAP 32 Chris Wingate PC Problem 384 197 156 319 1056 0 LH.LS.FHA.RAP 33 Harry Vickers HVK 384 113 232 319 1048 0 LH.KM.FAP.RAP 34 Paul Henshaw Sheepshag Army 384 113 232 319 1048 0 LH.KM.FAP.RAP 35 Alex Wilson Wils Elite IX 397 150 329 157 1033 0 VB.EO.MRP.HAA 36 Maria Isabel Cordero ABSUM-MICP 310 152 329 236 1027 0 LN.KR.MRP.REN 37 Hannah Carthew Team Poppet 2 157 283 419 157 1016 0 GR.SP.MER.HAA
  8. 8. Fantasy Formula One 2020 Page 8 38 Satyen Fakey DOJI 384 157 228 236 1005 0 LH.GR.MWI.REN 39 Mark Goulden Going Round The Bend 2 291 200 156 356 1003 0 AA.AG.FHA.MCL 40 Ady Twigg Ady's Angels 384 152 228 230 994 0 LH.KR.MWI.WIL 41 Mick Brown EuroCar 2020 80 400 313 198 991 1 CL.LN.MWI.HAA 42 Callum Lee Callums Girl Team 141 200 329 319 989 0 CL.AG.MRP.RAP 43 Matt Baldwin Lance Vance Dance 141 197 329 319 986 0 CL.LS.MRP.RAP 44 James Bean Beating U 150 157 419 257 983 0 EO.GR.MER.ALT 45 Hannah Carthew Team Poppet 1 310 197 308 157 972 0 LN.LS.TAG.HAA 46 Claire Ballard Dory Swims Again 291 211 228 236 966 0 AA.DK.MWI.REN 47 Dave Owen Hope Springs 227 157 257 319 960 0 MV.GR.HAT.RAP 48 Alex Wilson The Flying Dutchman II 227 157 257 319 960 0 MV.GR.HAT.RAP 49 Lindsay Brown LAB 1 227 150 329 250 956 0 MV.EO.MRP.ALR 50 Claire Brudenell Z.E.U.S 283 211 231 230 955 0 SP.DK.REN.WIL 51 Shaun Holmes The Bulletproof Poets 384 157 156 257 954 0 LH.GR.FHA.ALT 52 Paul Mowbray Red Bull Gives You Wins 310 150 257 236 953 0 LN.EO.HAT.REN 53 Julian Meetham Itsanightmare 150 291 257 250 948 0 EO.AA.HAT.ALR 54 Anne Whitehead Stitches 384 68 257 230 939 0 LH.RG.HAT.WIL 55 Matt Baldwin My Heart Will Grosjean 384 68 257 230 939 0 LH.RG.HAT.WIL 56 Mason Owen Axeman Studios 384 68 257 230 939 0 LH.RG.HAT.WIL 57 Bob Walker Groundhogs 150 152 329 305 936 0 EO.KR.MRP.REB 58 Martin Baldwin Mission Impossible 138 310 329 157 934 0 PG.LN.MRP.HAA 59 Angela Teare Still Clueless 138 310 329 157 934 0 PG.LN.MRP.HAA 60 Callum Lee Callums Boy Team 283 113 232 305 933 0 SP.KM.FAP.REB 61 Richard Clark The Flying Orange 227 150 232 319 928 0 MV.EO.FAP.RAP 62 Ray Peal Lap Year 152 197 156 422 927 0 KR.LS.FHA.MER 63 Ollie Smith Here Come The Boys 384 150 232 157 923 0 LH.EO.FAP.HAA 64 Martin Baldwin Max Power 384 211 156 157 908 0 LH.DK.FHA.HAA 65 Dale Sneddon Chloe's Boi 150 68 257 422 897 0 EO.RG.HAT.MER 66 David Brudenell Max & Paddy 227 211 228 230 896 0 MV.DK.MWI.WIL 67 Lindsay Brown LAB 2 152 113 308 319 892 0 KR.KM.TAG.RAP 68 Nathan Knowles Eli 283 68 329 208 888 0 SP.RG.MRP.FER 69 Jack Lee Repaired Leg 211 113 257 305 886 0 DK.KM.HAT.REB 70 Phil Dovinson And They're Off 141 150 329 250 870 0 CL.EO.MRP.ALR 71 Paul Henshaw Grandad Racing 153 150 329 236 868 0 DR.EO.MRP.REN 72 Richard Morton RDM 2 227 157 232 236 852 0 MV.GR.FAP.REN 73 Marlene Brown Marlene's Motors 136 152 329 230 847 0 SV.KR.MRP.WIL 74 Vicky Wilson Victory V 136 152 329 230 847 0 SV.KR.MRP.WIL 75 Lewis Whiting Whiting's Flyers 141 150 232 319 842 0 CL.EO.FAP.RAP 76 Keo Blood Red Roses 227 152 232 230 841 0 MV.KR.FAP.WIL 77 Alice Roberts Speedy Stanley 227 152 232 230 841 0 MV.KR.FAP.WIL 78 Jamie Henshaw Transformation 141 185 156 356 838 0 CL.NL.FHA.MCL
  9. 9. Fantasy Formula One 2020 Page 9 79 Pete Lane Wibble Of Cat 168 87 217 365 837 2 SV.RG.FHA.REN 80 Martin Baldwin Mart's Marvels 141 310 156 230 837 0 CL.LN.FHA.WIL 81 Alex Lee Heghog Racers 113 68 419 236 836 0 KM.RG.MER.REN 82 Shaun Holmes Billy Two Rivers 227 211 232 157 827 0 MV.DK.FAP.HAA 83 David Brudenell Harry Hill Racing 384 113 156 157 810 0 LH.KM.FHA.HAA 84 Maria Isabel Cordero Yeyesgirl Team 227 68 257 250 802 0 MV.RG.HAT.ALR 85 Martin Vidler Romain The Great 152 68 257 305 782 0 KR.RG.HAT.REB 86 Mike Hickton Mikey Brown Eyes 141 150 329 157 777 0 CL.EO.MRP.HAA 87 Richard Morton RDM 3 197 185 156 230 768 0 LS.NL.FHA.WIL 88 Phil Dovinson Here They Go 141 157 232 236 766 0 CL.GR.FAP.REN 89 Graham Bickley NIRC 150 68 308 236 762 0 EO.RG.TAG.REN 90 Chris Wingate Libby 141 113 257 230 741 0 CL.KM.HAT.WIL 91 Dale Sneddon Millie's Boi 141 113 228 257 739 0 CL.KM.MWI.ALT 92 Cat Team Cat 153 152 156 250 711 0 DR.KR.FHA.ALR 93 Amanda Baldwin Foxy Lady 136 113 257 157 663 0 SV.KM.HAT.HAA KEY DRIVERS ENGINES CHASSIS Kvyat D DK Verstappen M MV Mercedes (Racing Point) MRP Haas HAA Raikkonen K KR Bottas V VB Ferrari (Alpha) FAP Williams WIL Norris L LN Hamilton L LH Ferrari (Sauber) FSA Ferrari FER Perez S SP Latifi N NL Ferrari (Haas) FHA Renault REN Ricciardo D DR Russell G GR Mercedes (Williams) MWI McLaren MCL Albon A AA Grosjean R RG Ferrari (Ferrari) FER Racing Point RAP Gasley P PG Giovinazzi A AG Mercedes (Mercedes) MER Red Bull REB Sainz Jr C CS Magnussen K KM Honda (Red Bull) TAG Alfa Romero ALR Vettel S SV Stroll L LS Renault (McLaren) RMC Alpha Tauri ALT Leclerc C CL Ocon E EO Renault (Renault) REN Mercedes MER
  10. 10. Fantasy Formula One 2020 Page 10 QUALIFYING - BRITAIN GP1
  11. 11. Fantasy Formula One 2020 Page 11 RACE RESULTS - BRITAIN GP1
  12. 12. Fantasy Formula One 2020 Page 12 RACE RESULTS - BRITAIN GP1 Manager Team Name DR1 DR2 ENG CHAS TOTAL JKRS 1 Richard Morton RDM 2 264 64 134 192 654 1 2 Lindsay Brown LAB 1 264 166 74 134 638 1 3 Richard Morton RDM 1 244 166 146 64 620 1 4 Paul Mowbray Red Bull Gives You Wins 184 166 50 192 592 1 5 Mark Goulden Eat My Smoke 8 244 64 134 64 506 1 6 Richard Morton RDM 3 142 104 38 148 432 1 7 Mark Goulden Going Round The Bend 2 94 64 38 190 386 1 8 Graham Bickley NIRC 83 52 114 96 345 0 9 Philip Wilson Willys Prix MMXX 122 71 67 67 327 0 10 Keo Blood Red Roses 132 51 67 74 324 0 11 Alice Roberts Speedy Stanley 132 51 67 74 324 0 12 Satyen Fakey DOJI 122 32 73 96 323 0 13 Ady Twigg Ady's Angels 122 51 73 74 320 0 14 Satyen Fakey Porsche F1 2020 52 32 122 114 320 0 15 Mick Brown The Nifty Fifties 122 51 73 74 320 0 16 Richard Clark The Flying Orange 132 83 67 32 314 0 17 Oscar Brown Os Cars 52 32 114 114 312 0 18 Paul Henshaw Grandad Racing 94 83 37 96 310 0 19 Phil Dovinson Here They Go 105 32 67 96 300 0 20 Hannah Carthew Team Poppet 1 92 71 114 18 295 0 21 Phil Dovinson And They're Off 105 83 37 67 292 0 22 Martin Baldwin Mart's Marvels 105 92 19 74 290 0 23 Ollie Smith Here Come The Boys 122 83 67 18 290 0 24 Mick Brown EuroCar 2020 105 92 73 18 288 0 25 Dave Lee Sticker Bumper 122 32 67 67 288 0 26 Lewis Whiting Whiting's Flyers 105 83 67 32 287 0 27 Sam Emmerson What's Verstappenin'? 122 52 67 45 286 0 28 Bob Walker Groundhogs 83 51 37 114 285 0 29 Dale Sneddon Chloe's Boi 83 52 25 122 282 0 30 James Bean Beating U 83 32 122 45 282 0 31 P.Lane Aero 32 32 122 95 281 0 32 Nick Carthew Proppa Job 2 32 92 122 32 278 0 33 Maria Isabel Cordero ABSUM-MICP 92 51 37 96 276 0 34 Maria Isabel Cordero Yeyesgirl Team 132 52 25 67 276 0 35 Anne Whitehead Stitches 122 52 25 74 273 0 36 Mason Owen Axeman Studios 122 52 25 74 273 0 37 Matt Baldwin My Heart Will Grosjean 122 52 25 74 273 0 38 Mick Brown Young Guns 47 92 67 67 273 0 39 Margaret Wilson Rita Queen of Speed 132 71 37 32 272 0
  13. 13. Fantasy Formula One 2020 Page 13 40 Richard Warren Tibbs Choice 132 71 37 32 272 0 41 Jamie Henshaw Transformation 105 52 19 95 271 0 42 Jamie Henshaw Magic Torch 122 52 25 67 266 0 43 Ray Peal Lap Year 51 71 19 122 263 0 44 Andrew Lee Kuga Ranger 122 71 37 18 248 0 45 Matt Baldwin Lance Vance Dance 105 71 37 32 245 0 46 Lewis Whiting Adrian Newbie Racing 122 71 19 32 244 0 47 Chris Wingate PC Problem 122 71 19 32 244 0 48 Dave Lee Bumper Sticker 92 32 25 95 244 0 49 Ady Twigg You Never Know 47 92 37 67 243 0 50 Mike Hickton Mikey Brown Eyes 105 83 37 18 243 0 51 Martin Vidler Romain The Great 51 52 25 114 242 0 52 Cat Team Cat 94 51 19 67 231 0 53 David Brudenell Max & Paddy 132 -49 73 74 230 0 54 Pete Lane Wibble Of Cat 62 52 19 96 229 0 55 Alex Lee Heghog Racers -44 52 122 96 226 0 56 Vicky Wilson Victory V 62 51 37 74 224 0 57 Marlene Brown Marlene's Motors 62 51 37 74 224 0 58 Richard Clark Go Faster Stripes 122 32 37 32 223 0 59 Richard Warren Wizards & Wombats 122 32 37 32 223 0 60 James Bean Racing Bean 122 32 37 32 223 0 61 Dave Lee Whiny Bitch 122 32 37 32 223 0 62 Nick Carthew Proppa Job 1 122 32 37 32 223 0 63 Adam Jennings Best Jenno 88 122 32 37 32 223 0 64 Julian Meetham Itsanightmare 83 47 25 67 222 0 65 Alex Wilson The Flying Dutchman II 132 32 25 32 221 0 66 Dave Owen Hope Springs 132 32 25 32 221 0 67 Angela Teare Still Clueless 72 92 37 18 219 0 68 Martin Baldwin Mission Impossible 72 92 37 18 219 0 69 Shaun Holmes The Bulletproof Poets 122 32 19 45 218 0 70 Andrew Shepherd Yoli's Yobs 122 -49 73 67 213 0 71 Alex Wilson Wils Elite IX 69 83 37 18 207 0 72 Callum Lee Callums Girl Team 105 32 37 32 206 0 73 Andrew Shepherd Final Fantasy XI 47 71 37 45 200 0 74 Jackie Bickley The Devoted Servant 122 -44 37 67 182 0 75 Graham Bickley The Master -49 71 37 122 181 0 76 Dale Sneddon Millie's Boi 105 -44 73 45 179 0 77 Paul Henshaw Sheepshag Army 122 -44 67 32 177 0 78 Harry Vickers HVK 122 -44 67 32 177 0 79 Shaun Holmes Billy Two Rivers 132 -49 67 18 168 0 80 Claire Ballard Dory Swims Again 47 -49 73 96 167 0
  14. 14. Fantasy Formula One 2020 Page 14 81 Chris Wingate Libby 105 -44 25 74 160 0 82 Lindsay Brown LAB 2 51 -44 114 32 153 0 83 Nathan Knowles Eli -50 52 37 107 146 0 84 Hannah Carthew Team Poppet 2 32 -50 122 18 122 0 85 David Brudenell Harry Hill Racing 122 -44 19 18 115 0 86 Martin Baldwin Max Power 122 -49 19 18 110 0 87 Nicola Whiting The Not So Brainy One 69 -44 37 32 94 0 88 Dye Owen Walter 69 -44 37 32 94 0 89 Pete.L Part Flower 72 -49 37 32 92 0 90 Callum Lee Callums Boy Team -50 -44 67 114 87 0 91 Claire Brudenell Z.E.U.S -50 -49 96 74 71 0 92 Amanda Baldwin Foxy Lady 62 -44 25 18 61 0 93 Jack Lee Repaired Leg -49 -44 25 114 46 0
  15. 15. Fantasy Formula One 2020 Page 15 LEAGUE TABLE - AFTER BRITAIN GP1 Manager Team Name DR1 DR2 ENG CHAS TOTAL JKRS DETAIL 1 Dye Owen Walter 736 128 568 543 1975 2 VB.KM.MRP.RAP 2 Richard Warren Wizards & Wombats 666 301 493 478 1938 1 LH.AG.MRP.RAP 3 Pete.L Part Flower 378 304 568 543 1793 2 PG.DK.MRP.RAP 4 Mick Brown Young Guns 452 492 376 412 1732 1 AA.LN.FAP.ALR 5 Richard Morton RDM 1 628 316 374 383 1701 1 LH.EO.MWI.RAP 6 Mick Brown The Nifty Fifties 647 273 386 391 1697 1 LH.KR.MWI.WIL 7 Mark Goulden Eat My Smoke 8 628 221 366 383 1598 1 LH.GR.FAP.RAP 8 Lindsay Brown LAB 1 491 316 403 384 1594 1 MV.EO.MRP.ALR 9 Paul Mowbray Red Bull Gives You Wins 494 316 307 428 1545 1 LN.EO.HAT.REN 10 Richard Morton RDM 2 491 221 366 428 1506 1 MV.GR.FAP.REN 11 Oscar Brown Os Cars 120 258 558 552 1488 1 RG.GR.TAG.REB 12 Nick Carthew Proppa Job 2 189 402 541 351 1483 0 GR.LN.MER.RAP 13 Adam Jennings Best Jenno 88 506 232 366 351 1455 0 LH.AG.MRP.RAP 14 Dave Lee Whiny Bitch 506 232 366 351 1455 0 LH.AG.MRP.RAP 15 James Bean Racing Bean 506 232 366 351 1455 0 LH.AG.MRP.RAP 16 Ady Twigg You Never Know 338 402 366 317 1423 0 AA.LN.MRP.ALR 17 P.Lane Aero 232 189 541 451 1413 0 AG.GR.MER.MCL 18 Nick Carthew Proppa Job 1 506 189 366 351 1412 0 LH.GR.MRP.RAP 19 Richard Clark Go Faster Stripes 506 189 366 351 1412 0 LH.GR.MRP.RAP 20 Philip Wilson Willys Prix MMXX 506 268 299 317 1390 0 LH.LS.FAP.ALR 21 Mark Goulden Going Round The Bend 2 385 264 194 546 1389 1 AA.AG.FHA.MCL 22 Satyen Fakey Porsche F1 2020 237 189 541 419 1386 0 NL.GR.MER.REB 23 Dave Lee Bumper Sticker 402 232 282 451 1367 0 LN.AG.HAT.MCL 24 Dave Lee Sticker Bumper 506 232 299 317 1354 0 LH.AG.FAP.ALR 25 Margaret Wilson Rita Queen of Speed 359 268 366 351 1344 0 MV.LS.MRP.RAP 26 Sam Emmerson What's Verstappenin'? 506 237 299 302 1344 0 LH.NL.FAP.ALT 27 Richard Warren Tibbs Choice 359 268 366 351 1344 0 MV.LS.MRP.RAP 28 Jamie Henshaw Magic Torch 506 237 282 317 1342 0 LH.NL.HAT.ALR 29 Graham Bickley The Master 162 268 366 544 1340 0 DK.LS.MRP.MER 30 Satyen Fakey DOJI 506 189 301 332 1328 0 LH.GR.MWI.REN 31 Andrew Lee Kuga Ranger 506 268 366 175 1315 0 LH.LS.MRP.HAA 32 Ady Twigg Ady's Angels 506 203 301 304 1314 0 LH.KR.MWI.WIL 33 Maria Isabel Cordero ABSUM-MICP 402 203 366 332 1303 0 LN.KR.MRP.REN 34 Chris Wingate PC Problem 506 268 175 351 1300 0 LH.LS.FHA.RAP 35 Lewis Whiting Adrian Newbie Racing 506 268 175 351 1300 0 LH.LS.FHA.RAP 36 Andrew Shepherd Yoli's Yobs 506 162 301 317 1286 0 LH.DK.MWI.ALR 37 Mick Brown EuroCar 2020 185 492 386 216 1279 1 CL.LN.MWI.HAA
  16. 16. Fantasy Formula One 2020 Page 16 38 Andrew Shepherd Final Fantasy XI 338 268 366 302 1274 0 AA.LS.MRP.ALT 39 Hannah Carthew Team Poppet 1 402 268 422 175 1267 0 LN.LS.TAG.HAA 40 James Bean Beating U 233 189 541 302 1265 0 EO.GR.MER.ALT 41 Jackie Bickley The Devoted Servant 506 69 366 317 1258 0 LH.KM.MRP.ALR 42 Nicola Whiting The Not So Brainy One 466 69 366 351 1252 0 VB.KM.MRP.RAP 43 Richard Clark The Flying Orange 359 233 299 351 1242 0 MV.EO.FAP.RAP 44 Alex Wilson Wils Elite IX 466 233 366 175 1240 0 VB.EO.MRP.HAA 45 Matt Baldwin Lance Vance Dance 246 268 366 351 1231 0 CL.LS.MRP.RAP 46 Harry Vickers HVK 506 69 299 351 1225 0 LH.KM.FAP.RAP 47 Paul Henshaw Sheepshag Army 506 69 299 351 1225 0 LH.KM.FAP.RAP 48 Bob Walker Groundhogs 233 203 366 419 1221 0 EO.KR.MRP.REB 49 Ollie Smith Here Come The Boys 506 233 299 175 1213 0 LH.EO.FAP.HAA 50 Mason Owen Axeman Studios 506 120 282 304 1212 0 LH.RG.HAT.WIL 51 Anne Whitehead Stitches 506 120 282 304 1212 0 LH.RG.HAT.WIL 52 Matt Baldwin My Heart Will Grosjean 506 120 282 304 1212 0 LH.RG.HAT.WIL 53 Richard Morton RDM 3 339 289 194 378 1200 1 LS.NL.FHA.WIL 54 Callum Lee Callums Girl Team 246 232 366 351 1195 0 CL.AG.MRP.RAP 55 Ray Peal Lap Year 203 268 175 544 1190 0 KR.LS.FHA.MER 56 Alex Wilson The Flying Dutchman II 359 189 282 351 1181 0 MV.GR.HAT.RAP 57 Dave Owen Hope Springs 359 189 282 351 1181 0 MV.GR.HAT.RAP 58 Dale Sneddon Chloe's Boi 233 120 282 544 1179 0 EO.RG.HAT.MER 59 Paul Henshaw Grandad Racing 247 233 366 332 1178 0 DR.EO.MRP.REN 60 Shaun Holmes The Bulletproof Poets 506 189 175 302 1172 0 LH.GR.FHA.ALT 61 Julian Meetham Itsanightmare 233 338 282 317 1170 0 EO.AA.HAT.ALR 62 Keo Blood Red Roses 359 203 299 304 1165 0 MV.KR.FAP.WIL 63 Alice Roberts Speedy Stanley 359 203 299 304 1165 0 MV.KR.FAP.WIL 64 Phil Dovinson And They're Off 246 233 366 317 1162 0 CL.EO.MRP.ALR 65 Angela Teare Still Clueless 210 402 366 175 1153 0 PG.LN.MRP.HAA 66 Martin Baldwin Mission Impossible 210 402 366 175 1153 0 PG.LN.MRP.HAA 67 Hannah Carthew Team Poppet 2 189 233 541 175 1138 0 GR.SP.MER.HAA 68 Claire Ballard Dory Swims Again 338 162 301 332 1133 0 AA.DK.MWI.REN 69 Lewis Whiting Whiting's Flyers 246 233 299 351 1129 0 CL.EO.FAP.RAP 70 Martin Baldwin Mart's Marvels 246 402 175 304 1127 0 CL.LN.FHA.WIL 71 David Brudenell Max & Paddy 359 162 301 304 1126 0 MV.DK.MWI.WIL 72 Jamie Henshaw Transformation 246 237 175 451 1109 0 CL.NL.FHA.MCL 73 Graham Bickley NIRC 233 120 422 332 1107 0 EO.RG.TAG.REN 74 Maria Isabel Cordero Yeyesgirl Team 359 120 282 317 1078 0 MV.RG.HAT.ALR 75 Marlene Brown Marlene's Motors 198 203 366 304 1071 0 SV.KR.MRP.WIL 76 Vicky Wilson Victory V 198 203 366 304 1071 0 SV.KR.MRP.WIL 77 Pete Lane Wibble Of Cat 230 139 236 461 1066 2 SV.RG.FHA.REN 78 Phil Dovinson Here They Go 246 189 299 332 1066 0 CL.GR.FAP.REN
  17. 17. Fantasy Formula One 2020 Page 17 79 Alex Lee Heghog Racers 69 120 541 332 1062 0 KM.RG.MER.REN 80 Lindsay Brown LAB 2 203 69 422 351 1045 0 KR.KM.TAG.RAP 81 Nathan Knowles Eli 233 120 366 315 1034 0 SP.RG.MRP.FER 82 Claire Brudenell Z.E.U.S 233 162 327 304 1026 0 SP.DK.REN.WIL 83 Martin Vidler Romain The Great 203 120 282 419 1024 0 KR.RG.HAT.REB 84 Callum Lee Callums Boy Team 233 69 299 419 1020 0 SP.KM.FAP.REB 85 Mike Hickton Mikey Brown Eyes 246 233 366 175 1020 0 CL.EO.MRP.HAA 86 Martin Baldwin Max Power 506 162 175 175 1018 0 LH.DK.FHA.HAA 87 Shaun Holmes Billy Two Rivers 359 162 299 175 995 0 MV.DK.FAP.HAA 88 Cat Team Cat 247 203 175 317 942 0 DR.KR.FHA.ALR 89 Jack Lee Repaired Leg 162 69 282 419 932 0 DK.KM.HAT.REB 90 David Brudenell Harry Hill Racing 506 69 175 175 925 0 LH.KM.FHA.HAA 91 Dale Sneddon Millie's Boi 246 69 301 302 918 0 CL.KM.MWI.ALT 92 Chris Wingate Libby 246 69 282 304 901 0 CL.KM.HAT.WIL 93 Amanda Baldwin Foxy Lady 198 69 282 175 724 0 SV.KM.HAT.HAA KEY DRIVERS ENGINES CHASSIS Kvyat D DK Verstappen M MV Mercedes (Racing Point) MRP Haas HAA Raikkonen K KR Bottas V VB Ferrari (Alpha) FAP Williams WIL Norris L LN Hamilton L LH Ferrari (Sauber) FSA Ferrari FER Perez S SP Latifi N NL Ferrari (Haas) FHA Renault REN Ricciardo D DR Russell G GR Mercedes (Williams) MWI McLaren MCL Albon A AA Grosjean R RG Ferrari (Ferrari) FER Racing Point RAP Gasley P PG Giovinazzi A AG Mercedes (Mercedes) MER Red Bull REB Sainz Jr C CS Magnussen K KM Honda (Red Bull) TAG Alfa Romero ALR Vettel S SV Stroll L LS Renault (McLaren) RMC Alpha Tauri ALT Leclerc C CL Ocon E EO Renault (Renault) REN Mercedes MER
  18. 18. Fantasy Formula One 2020 Page 18 NEXT RACES RACE 5 - Great Britain 2 -9th August RACE 6 - Spain - 16th August

