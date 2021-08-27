Successfully reported this slideshow.
REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODERE POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACION SUPERIOR INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉ...
La historia de la ingenieria se remonta hasta tiempos antiguos cuando los seres humanos comenzamos ha adaptar nuestro ento...
El desarrollo de la ingeniería como tal se dio en los años 8000 A.C. con la revolución de la agricultura cuando los hombre...
8000 A.C Historia de la Ingeniería. La ingeniería ha existido desde la antigüedad, cuando los humanos idearon inventos com...
Referencias bibliograficas • Carrillo Dávila (2016) La ingeniería en el antiguo Egipto. [online] disponible en: carrilloda...
Engineering
Aug. 27, 2021
Linea de tiempo

Engineering
Aug. 27, 2021
21 views

linea de tiempo de la ingenieria

Linea de tiempo

  1. 1. REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODERE POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACION SUPERIOR INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO "SANTIAGO MARIÑO" ESCUELA DE INGENIERIA INDUSTRIAL EXTENSION BARCELONA Autor: Michelly Calzadilla Profesora: Patricia Marquez Asignatura: Etica y deontologia Barcelona, Agosto del 2021 LINEA DEL TIEMPO Y ANÁLISIS
  2. 2. La historia de la ingenieria se remonta hasta tiempos antiguos cuando los seres humanos comenzamos ha adaptar nuestro entorno para satisfacer mejor nuestras necesidades. De hecho, el concepto de ingenieria ha existido desde que los humanos desarrollaban invenciones fundamentals como la rueda, la palanca y la polea. Cada una de estas invenciones se asocian con la definicion moderna de ingenieria, que se basa su principio fundamental en la explotacion de conceptos mecanicos basicos para desarrollar herramientas y artefactos utiles para completer diferentes tareas. Otro buen ejemplo de ingenieria en la antiguedad fue la construccion y las mejoras de los primeros acueductos que llevaban agua hacia y alrededor de Roma en el siglo IV A.C. Sin embargo no fue hasta los años 1500s cuando nacio la profesion que hoy conocemos como ingenieria, cuando algunos especialistas comenzaron a utilizar matematicas para diseñar artefactos militares. Inicialmente fueron llamados arquitectos militares y generalmente guiaban a artesanos para que realizaran la construccion de manera correcta, por lo que se considera que fueron los primeros ingenieros segun el sentido actual de la profesion. Mas tarde, debido a la necesidad de desarrollar y mejorar diseños de estructura civiles como puentes y edificios, nacio el termino ingenieros civiles el cual se diferenciaban de los ingenieros militares.
  3. 3. El desarrollo de la ingeniería como tal se dio en los años 8000 A.C. con la revolución de la agricultura cuando los hombres dejaron de ser nómadas para convertirse en sedentarios entonces comenzaron a desarrollar todo tipo de herramientas para ir satisfaciendo cada necesidad que se hacía presente. Dentro de las evoluciones en la ingeniería las mas importantes han sido: • La ingeniería en el antiguo Egipto. • La ingeniería en la civilización griega. • La ingeniería en el imperio romano. • La ingeniería en la Edad Media. • La ingeniería en la sociedad pre capitalista. • La ingeniería en la civilización oriental
  4. 4. 8000 A.C Historia de la Ingeniería. La ingeniería ha existido desde la antigüedad, cuando los humanos idearon inventos como la cuña, la palanca, la rueda. El término ingeniería se deriva de la palabra ingeniero, que a su vez se remonta al siglo XIV cuando un ingeniero se refería a "un constructor de máquinas militares". 4235 Y 2450 A.C XXVII A.C 3000 A.C SIGLO I A.C 2500 A.C SIGLOS V y XVI SIGLO XVIII 400 A.C La ingeniería en el antiguo Egipto. En estas fechas tan remotas, los antiguos ya conocían las ventajas de cimentar en roca o en terreno estable. Parece ser que el primer camino que registra la historia es el que construyó este faraón, para transportar los materiales para la construcción de su pirámide. Primer Ingeniero de la Historia. Imhotep es el primer nombre que se conoce al primer ingeniero y científico en el mundo, derivado de registros antiguos del lejano Egipto. Fue tanto el renombre que alcanzó como médico, cuyas facultades curativas eran casi mágicas. La ingeniería en la civilización griega. Contribuyó en algunos aspectos teóricos que ayudaron a fundamentar a la ingeniería como una ciencia, y esto dado principalmente por su lógica abstracta y la capacidad de sintetizar y teorizar conocimientos con aplicabilidad al entorno. La ingeniería en el imperio romano. Ha sido admirada durante años. Algunas de sus invenciones son, mejoras basadas en ideas antiguas. La tecnología para llevar agua corriente en las ciudades fue creada en la zona oriente, los romanos la transformaron de una manera inconcebible para Grecia. Maravillas del Mundo Antiguo. Fueron el pináculo de la habilidad en ingeniería, arquitectura y belleza artística de la antigüedad. Individualmente, las Siete Maravillas del Mundo Antiguo pueden considerarse logros arquitectónicos asombrosos o maravillas de la imaginación y la ingeniería humanas. La ingeniería en la Edad Media. En la Edad Media los avances científicos y tecnológicos se produjeron tardíamente; ya realizaban procesos para la refinación del azúcar, la fabricación de jabón, destilaban perfumes y también trajeron del Oriente extremo los métodos para producir pólvora La ingeniería en la sociedad pre capitalista. En los tiempos de la edad primitiva el hombre empezó a producir las cosas más necesarias para su subsistencia, de manera de no depender, totalmente de los frutos espontáneos de la naturaleza. Para producir estas cosas, el hombre hubo a recurrir a los instrumentos de trabajo q el mismo puedo ir fabricando. La ingeniería en la civilización oriental. Los antiguos hindúes eran diestros en el manejo del hierro y poseían el secreto para fabricar buen acero desde antes de los tiempos de los romanos. Más tarde, los forjadores sirios usaron lingotes de acero indio en Damasco para forjar las hojas de espadas damasquinas.
  5. 5. Referencias bibliograficas • Carrillo Dávila (2016) La ingeniería en el antiguo Egipto. [online] disponible en: carrillodavila.com • Huerta, G. (2020, julio 2). El primer ingeniero del mundo Imhotep. [online] disponible en: Com.mx. • Wikipedia contributors. (s/f). Ingeniería civil en la Antigua Roma. Wikipedia, The Free Encyclopedia [online]. Disponible en: Wikipedia.com • Wordpress.com (2015, mayo 21). Ingeniería oriental. [online] disponible en: Wordpress.com.

linea de tiempo de la ingenieria

