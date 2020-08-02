La planificacion estrategica y operativa. slideshare

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. CARRERA DE TRABAJO SOCIAL Universidad Nacional de Loja Facultad Jurídica, Social y Administrativa Carrera de Trabajo Social TEMA: LA PLANIFICACION ESTRATEGICA Y OPERATIVA. Estudiantes: • Karina Cecibel Puga Medina • Yajaira Marianela Martínez Chuquirima. • Michelle Natasha Palacios Peralta. • Marco Vinicio Peña Cartuche. • Dalton Steeven Castillo Cuenca. Asignatura: Trabajo Social para la Planificacion Ciclo: 7º “B” Docente: Dra. Rina Narvaez Espinoza. Fecha: 02 de agosto de 2020 Periodo Academico mayo – septiembre 2020 Loja – Ecuador s
  2. 2. CARRERA DE TRABAJO SOCIAL LA PLANIFICACION ESTRATEGICA Y OPERATIVA. Caracterización de la planificación operativa y de la planificación estratégica Ambos enfoques de la planificación están presentes en Trabajo Social, verificándose que el enfoque estratégico se está extendiendo en los últimos años a los diversos ámbitos de bienestar social como Salud, Educación, Empleo, Vivienda y Servicios Sociales. 1. Enfoque de la planificación operativa: Ha sido el más aplicado en la acción social hasta los años noventa. Desde este enfoque se enfatiza la consecución de los objetivos, la organización de actividades y la maximización de los recursos. Algunos de estos aspectos se reflejan en las siguientes definiciones: a. “La planificación es una actividad racional que tiene por objeto decidir sobre la asignación de recursos escasos en el logro de los objetivos múltiples, a través de medios adecuados para su obtención” (Espinoza, 1984) b. “Planificar es la acción consistente en utilizar un conjunto de procedimientos mediante los cuales se introduce una mayor racionalidad y organización en un conjunto de actividades y acciones articuladas ante sí que, previstas anticipadamente, tienen el propósito de influir en el curso de determinados acontecimientos, con el fin de alcanzar una situación elegida como deseable, mediante el uso suficiente de medios y recursos escasos o limitados” (Ander- Egg, 1991) 2. Enfoque de la planificación estratégica: Surge del mundo empresarial. Cobra una gran relevancia a finales de los años sesenta. Paulatinamente se va introduciendo al mundo de la acción social en los años noventa. En la actualidad cuenta con autores humanistas de la talla de Michel Godet, catedrático de Prospectiva Industrial en París. Para este autor la planificación estratégica es entendida como un proceso que se orienta hacia el futuro que se desea alcanzar, a partir del presente, teniendo en cuenta los cambios que se producen en los entornos (internos y externos) (Godet, 2007) En esta dirección el autor expone: “La planificación consiste en orientar la acción presente a la luz de los futuros posibles y deseados, buscando el máximo de flexibilidad frente a la incertidumbre.
  3. 3. CARRERA DE TRABAJO SOCIAL En esta línea, se añade que es un modo sistemático de gestionar el cambio y de crear el mejor futuro posible para la organización, generando procesos creativos y proactivos para identificar los objetivos y realizar las acciones más importantes, teniendo en cuenta los puntos fuertes y débiles de la organización, así como las oportunidades y amenazas del entorno. Desde este enfoque se expresa que: “planificar no es predecir, sino más bien, adoptar decisiones presentes a la luz de su condición de futuribles. El problema básico que pretende resolver, no es lo que se debe hacer en el futuro, sino más bien, qué tendríamos que hacer hoy para conseguir que las cosas deseadas acontezcan en un futuro incierto. Implica de manera inherente, la exploración de las posibles oportunidades y amenazas futuras, para poder abordarlas y combatirlas respectivamente” (Armas; Barranco; Correa; Luces; Pulido y Puyol, 2003, p. 129). CARACTERIZACIÓN DE LA PLANIFICACIÓN OPERATIVA Y ESTRATÉGICA Elementos Planificación Operativa Planificación estratégica Intencionalidad • Debe ser • Se formulan objetivos prescriptivos • Hacer • Se construye objetivos para la acción Visualización del contexto • Estable • Predecible • Inestable • Turbulento Técnicas de Intervención • Estadísticas y proyectivas Escala de medición de actitudes • Estudio del entorno • Técnicas adaptadas a las circunstancias concretas, según la correlación de fuerzas • Proyectivas • Árbol de problemas, de objetivos • Sondeo de opinión • Grupos de discusión • Triangulación • Análisis: DAFO Proceso • Cerrado • Centralizado • De planificación • Abierto • Descentralización • De planificación y gestión
  4. 4. CARRERA DE TRABAJO SOCIAL • Trata de predecir y diseñar el futuro • Directivo, realizado por un equipo • Se construye el futuro desde las decisiones del presente • Participativo Actores Intervinientes • Grupo planificador • Desde la cúpula • Desde afuera • Con poder dado por el cargo • Todos los protagonistas involucrados • Desde la base • Desde adentro • Con poder compartido Plazos • Medianos • Corto • Largo y articulado Evaluación • Internos (actores designados) • Externa • Interna ( actores involucrados) Autogestionada Fuente: Basada en Navarro (2004, p. 111). Planificación Estratégica La planificación estratégica es el comienzo de todo, es la visión del futuro de la organización, que se estructura en los factores ambientales externos, y en los factores internos, donde definimos los valores, visiones y misión de la organización. Las decisiones tomadas en la planificación estratégica son de responsabilidad de la alta dirección de la empresa. En su mayoría por la Alta Dirección, propietario, CEO, presidente o directorio, eso depende de cómo la empresa distingue el nivel jerárquico de sus procesos. Las acciones se crean pensando a largo plazo, normalmente hechas para el período de 5 a 10 años, que buscan una visión amplia de la organización sin acciones muy detalladas, pues sería difícil acertar tantos detalles para un período tan largo. Es importante recordar que, debido a las acciones a largo plazo, la planificación debe ser revisada y actualizada continuamente, para que las informaciones sean más reales y sirvan como hechos y datos para tomas de decisión. Este paso es esencial para que no haya grandes variaciones entre lo planificado y lo que se ha ejecutado. Planificación Operacional La planificación operacional es de donde salen las acciones y metas trazadas por el nivel táctico para alcanzar los objetivos de las decisiones estratégicas.
  5. 5. CARRERA DE TRABAJO SOCIAL En esta planificación los involucrados son aquellos que ejecutan las acciones que se aplican a corto plazo, generalmente en el período de 3 a 6 meses. Aquí, todos los niveles de la organización están involucrados y cuidan el seguimiento de la rutina, garantizando que todas las tareas y operaciones se ejecuten, de acuerdo con los procedimientos establecidos, preocupándose por alcanzar los resultados específicos. Es importante entender que una planificación estratégica no saldrá del papel si los planes del nivel táctico y operativo no están bien establecidos, pues es un proceso integrado e interdependiente. Todos los niveles son necesarios: El estratégico para orientar la visión, el táctico para desplegar esa visión en planes de acción menores, y el operacional para llevar los planes a la ejecución. Por eso, las planificaciones deben involucrar a todos de la empresa y es un incentivo para que las personas se comprometen con los resultados. (Paradelles, 2018) Niveles de la planificación social. En los sistemas de bienestar social ha habido una notable evolución en la planificación. Inicialmente estaba más centrada en el nivel operativo, con períodos cortos de tiempo, y a medida que la ONU fue desarrollando los Programas de Desarrollo Humano, los diferentes estados incluyeron planificaciones de mayor alcance y a más a largo plazo. Ello ha dado lugar a los niveles de planificación, que responden a planteamientos y lógicas diferentes que se observan entre plan, programa y proyecto, las cuales están vinculadas a la magnitud, objetivos y temporalidad. Así, con respecto al tiempo, el plan es a largo plazo, oscilando entre los 3 y 10 años; el programa es a medio plazo, con una duración de 1 a 2 años; y el proyecto es a corto plazo, menor o igual a un año. Entre los tres niveles se establecen sistemas de coordinación que articulan los niveles micro (proyecto, corto plazo) meso (programa, medio plazo) y el macro (plan, largo plazo) (Barranco C. y., 2009) Fases del proceso de planificación. I. Fase de Diagnóstico. El diagnóstico es la primera fase del proceso de planificación y se encuentra dirigida a facilitar una perspectiva e interpretación de las carencias, problemas, necesidades, fortalezas,
  6. 6. CARRERA DE TRABAJO SOCIAL amenazas y oportunidades, dentro de la garantía del bienestar social en un sector determinado, generando de esta manera diversas alternativas para la solución o mediación del impacto de estas problemáticas, las cuales son comprendidas como planes, programas y proyectos. La autora De Robertis, (1988) pone a consideración su conceptualización de diagnóstico como “una aproximación a la realidad social. A través del mismo se descubren y relacionan los diversos componentes del análisis de la situación, reconstruyendo el rompecabezas para que toda la complejidad del conjunto sea tomada en consideración, poniéndose al descubierto las fuerzas, los aspectos positivos y dinámicos, así como los frenos y resistencias al cambio, percibido por las personas” De la misma manera los autores Armas; Barranco; Correa; Luces; Pulido y Puyol (2009), consideran que, “El término diagnóstico se refiere al acto de reconocer una determinada situación, así como sus tendencias. Como se ha indicado, se realiza a través de informaciones, datos, hechos, recogidos y ordenados sistemáticamente, que permiten plantear mejor el qué hacer, para qué hacerlo y cómo hacerlo” Este proceso es considerado de obligatoriedad dentro de toda organización, pues brinda la oportunidad de evaluar la situación del contexto, sus problemas, potencialidades permitiendo definir vías de desarrollo para el crecimiento exponencial de buenos resultados, de manera general podría decirse que un diagnostico busca incrementar eficiencia del proceso de gestión en los diversos contextos aplicados, en la organización a través de cambios. Se puede definir además al diagnóstico como un proceso analítico que permite conocer la situación real del contexto en un momento dado para descubrir problemas y áreas de oportunidad, con el fin de corregir errores primarios y explotar el beneficio de nuevas propuestas. La meta principal del diagnóstico se considera a cuantificar el estado de madurez actual de la de una sociedad determinada con los estándares de acuerdo a los estándares preestablecidos de acuerdo al desarrollo organizacional, identificando de una manera rápida, precisa y concisa las áreas potenciales de desarrollo en ella. Características del diagnóstico en el proceso de planificación: • Forma parte del proceso de planeación. • Determina la situación de partida, las tendencias de ésta y plantea las potencialidades, necesidades y la jerarquización de las mismas. • Parte de la investigación y del conocimiento de la realidad.
  7. 7. CARRERA DE TRABAJO SOCIAL • Tiene gran relación con la evaluación ya que describe, valora e interpreta la situación actual, emitiendo un juicio de valor sobre la misma. • Ha de ser útil y deberá estar al servicio de la planificación. • Hipotetiza sobre el pronóstico de la realidad. • Plantea las prioridades para la planificación. • Involucra la generación de una serie de alternativas estratégicas a varios niveles, estableciendo sistemas apropiados de valoración. Los métodos y técnicas utilizados dentro del desarrollo del diagnóstico están establecidos de acuerdo a uno de los tipos de diagnóstico prestablecidos, de tal manera que permita contextualizar de mejor manera la información requerida, estos tipos de diagnósticos son: El diagnóstico funcional. - Su nombre debido a una perspectiva funcionalista; examina principalmente las estructuras formales e informales de la comunicación, las prácticas de la comunicación que tienen que ver con la producción, la satisfacción del personal, el mantenimiento de la organización, y la innovación. (Raineri & MARTÍNEZ, 1997) Inmersos en este tipo de diagnóstico, los métodos más usados: • La entrevista. • El cuestionario. • El análisis de las redes de comunicación. • La entrevista grupal. • El análisis de experiencias críticas de comunicación. • El análisis de la difusión de mensajes. El diagnóstico cultural. - se considera como una sucesión de acciones cuya finalidad es descubrir los valores y principios básicos de una organización, el grado en que éstos son conocidos y compartidos por sus miembros y la congruencia que guardan con el comportamiento organizacional. (Barranco C. y., 2009) El proceso del diagnóstico cultural se apoya en ciertas herramientas, en cuanto a su aplicación, básicamente podemos hablar de dos enfoques: el cualitativo y el cuantitativo. Con el primero se busca la medición precisa de ciertas variables establecidas de antemano y su posterior comparación, el segundo depende más de la agudeza de la percepción del investigador al analizar los datos.
  8. 8. CARRERA DE TRABAJO SOCIAL Técnicas cualitativas aplicables: • Observación. • Entrevistas individuales. • Análisis de documentos. • Discusión en grupos pequeños • Dramatización. • Técnicas proyectivas. Se encuentra implícita la importancia de la fase diagnóstica, pues permite delimitar los objetivos, los instrumentos y las actividades para obtener la información sobre las expectativas, necesidades, problemas, potencialidades de la población, los recursos, realizar cuestionarios, entrevistas, reuniones y encuentros con los protagonistas, anteriormente referenciados, aplicando el análisis de la realidad interna y externa. II. Fase de Diseño del Plan. En esta fase se trata de responder a las preguntas: ¿dónde estamos, ¿qué queremos, ¿qué podemos y deseamos alcanzar ahora, con miras al futuro? En definitiva, supone, desde el momento presente, que los protagonistas de la planificación integren las múltiples miradas retrospectivas, presentes y prospectivas, partiendo de la visión, misión y valores de cada organización. El plan estratégico es un documento en el que los responsables de una organización (empresarial, institucional, no gubernamental, deportiva, entre otros) reflejan cual será la estrategia a seguir por su compañía en el medio plazo. Por ello, un plan estratégico se establece generalmente con una vigencia que oscila entre 1 y 5 años. Un plan estratégico es cuantitativo, manifiesto y temporal. Es cuantitativo porque indica los objetivos numéricos de la compañía. Es manifiesto porque especifica unas políticas y unas líneas de actuación para conseguir esos objetivos. Finalmente, es temporal porque establece unos intervalos de tiempo, concretos y explícitos, que deben ser cumplidos por la organización para que la puesta en práctica de plan sea exitosa. Desde estos planteamientos, en el diseño de la formulación del Plan Estratégico se incluyen los elementos siguientes:
  9. 9. CARRERA DE TRABAJO SOCIAL a) Visión: Es el escenario futuro que se busca. En este sentido se expresa que es la declaración en la que se describe lo que se desea alcanzar en el futuro (Garau, 2005). La visión refleja los valores. b) Misión: Describe el papel de la organización, sus propósitos y la razón de ser. Dentro de las Corporaciones Locales, está se vincula con el ordenamiento y desarrollo de la política de bienestar social de los Servicios Sociales, en la demarcación territorial de sus competencias. c) Valores: Se fundamentan en la ética, las actitudes y el comportamiento de las personas y de la organización. En la actualidad se verifica que en el marco internacional, europeo, nacional y el de la comunidad canaria, los valores en los Servicios Sociales están orientados a conseguir una sociedad incluyente para toda la ciudadanía, así como el compromiso ético de la responsabilidad social, articulándola con la responsabilidad de los del tejido asociativo y el conjunto de la sociedad civil, para dar respuesta a las necesidades básicas y avanzadas de toda la ciudadanía. d) Principios: Son las directrices que concretan y reflejan la visión y la misión del plan, así como del diagnóstico social. En Servicios Sociales los principios gravitan en torno a la promoción de derechos e igualdad de oportunidades de toda la ciudadanía; participación de las ciudadanía en la comunidad; normalización, proximidad de los servicios, accesibilidad y universalización de los servicios y prestaciones sociales para todas las personas; respeto por la diversidad y perspectiva de género; calidad integrada: calidad de vida, calidad de servicio y calidad de vida laboral; cohesión social y corresponsabilidad, prevención, evaluación y seguimiento, entre otros. e) Estrategias, objetivos, medidas, corresponsables y asignación presupuestaria: Las estrategias son los grandes ejes claves para pasar de la situación actual a la situación deseada. Dentro de cada estrategia aparecen contemplados los objetivos que se pretenden alcanzar con las mismas y las medidas, que son acciones concretas a implementar en cada estrategia para conseguir el objetivo que se plantea. En este apartado es muy importante, el delimitar las grandes estrategias y las medidas, así como la responsabilidad pública y la 13 corresponsabilidad del tejido asociativo y de otros estamentos sociales para llevar a cabo el Plan, delimitándose la asignación presupuestaria prevista para toda la vigencia del plan.
  10. 10. CARRERA DE TRABAJO SOCIAL Bibliografía Ander-Egg, E. (1991). Introducción a la planificación. Madrid: Siglo XXI. Barranco, C. y. (2009). Planificación Estratégica y Trabajo Social. Revista Acciones , 10. Barranco, C. y. (2009). revista acciones e investigaciones sociales . Obtenido de https://cbarra.webs.ull.es/GRADO/08/PLANIFICACION%20EN%20TS%20BARRANCO%20Y%2 0HERRERA%202009.pdf Espinoza, M. (1984). Programación. Buenos Aires: Hvmanitas. Buenos Aires: Hvmanitas. Godet, M. (2007). Prospectiva estratégica: problemas y métodos. Cuadernos Lypsor. Paradelles, M. (06 de Junio de 2018). Qualiex . Obtenido de Blog de la calidad: https://blogdelacalidad.com/la-diferencia-entre-la-planificacion-estrategica-tactica-y- operacional/#:~:text=La%20planificaci%C3%B3n%20operacional%20es%20de,de%203%20a %206%20meses. Raineri, A., & MARTÍNEZ, A. (1997). Diagnóstico Organizacional: Un enfoque estratégico y práctico. Revista Academia, Universidad de Chile, 29-32. Robertis, C. D. (1988). Metodología de la intervención en trabajo social. Buenos Aires : ateneo. “PLANIFICACIÓN ESTRATÉGICA Y ELABORACIÓN DE PROYECTOS DE TRABAJO SOCIAL.” (2017, 5 octubre). mitrabajoessocial. https://www.mitrabajoessocial.com/planificacion-estrategica-y- elaboracion-de-proyectos-de-trabajo-social/ (“PLANIFICACIÓN ESTRATÉGICA Y ELABORACIÓN DE PROYECTOS DE TRABAJO SOCIAL.”, 2017)
  11. 11. CARRERA DE TRABAJO SOCIAL ORGANIZADORES GRÁFICOS DE LA TÉMATICA.
  12. 12. CARRERA DE TRABAJO SOCIAL
  13. 13. CARRERA DE TRABAJO SOCIAL
  14. 14. CARRERA DE TRABAJO SOCIAL

