  1. 1. HISTORIA CLINICA NEUROLOGICA La historia clínica es la base del diagnóstico neurológico, se debe interrogar todos los síntomas que refiera el paciente y seleccionar EL SINTOMA GUIA que le indique el camino a seguir hasta alcanzar un diagnóstico. Las características de los síntomas en neurología se basan en: 1. Dificultad en la descripción de los síntomas  Pueden describir síntomas vagos como mareos que pueden ser lipotimias, vértigos, inestabilidad en la marcha 2. Confirmación de la historia- a veces es necesario que la cuente el familiar  Estado mental del paciente no lo permite-demencia, alteración de la conciencia- o por la naturaleza de la enfermedad que padece- epilepsia, sincope  En estos casos la anamnesis debe realizarla los familiares, amigos o personas que conviva el enfermo 3. Forma de comienzo y como progresan los síntomas  Subitos: ACVA, crisis epiléptica, raramente migraña  Progresivos: procesos neurodegenerativos o neoplásicos  Infeccioso: manifestaciones sistémicas como fiebre, rigidez de nuca o alteración de la conciencia Motivo de consulta Es la expresión del paciente por la que solicita atención sanitaria al personal de salud:  Trastornos visuales  Parálisis  Alteraciones sensitivas  Cefalea  Crisis convulsivas  Demencia Historia de la enfermedad actual: ¿Cómo comenzó?  Agudo en horas o días  Subagudo en semanas  Crónico en meses ¿Cuándo comenzó?  Lentamente progresiva  Brotes
  2. 2.  Forma evolutiva: Estacionaria, Rápidamente progresiva, Mejoría progresiva, Episódica. La forma de evolución y el comienzo con características de tal o cual enfermedad. Ejemplo:  Esclerosis múltiple evoluciona a brotes  Ictus: comienzo agudo  Degenerativas: años de evolución  Jaqueca: episódico Interrogatorio Neurológico General  Deterioro mental  Ataxia  Hemiparesia o pérdida de fuerza  Alteración sensibilidad  Alteraciones visuales  Alteraciones auditivas  Disfagia, disartria  Cefalea, vómitos  Alteración esfínteres  Urgencia urinaria  Atrofias, dolores  Cefalea Anamnesis Cefalea  Anamnesis sobre el tipo de dolor  Localización  Carácter (pulsátil, opresiva, expansiva, punzante, tirar pelo, casco)  Tiempo, evolución, modo, comienzo, frecuencia Exacerbantes  Valsalva, giros de cabeza, periodo, stress,  Pródromos  Síntomas neurológicos acompañantes  Empeora o no con el paso del tiempo  Lo despierta por la noche o le impide dormir Cefaleas tipos  De senos paranasales: el dolor generalmente esta atrás de la frente o de los pomulos  En brotes: el dolor se da alrededor de un ojo  Por tensión: el dolor es como una banda que aprieta la cabeza.  Migrañana: dolor, nauseas, y cambios visuales son típicos de la migraña clasica
  3. 3. Aura se manifiesta como:  Luces  Estrellas  Parestesias  Escotomas visuales Anamnesis Epilepsia  Nº que hace de hijos nacido de parto y embarazo  Desarrollo psicomotor y adaptativo social  Meningitis o encefalitis  Trauma craneal con pérdida de conciencia o fractura  Edad presentación  Tipos de ataques (siempre el mismo o varios)  Aura y pródromos  Frecuencia  Mejoría con medicamentos (nombrarlos y dosis)  Síntomas neurológicos acompañantes Descripción crisis:  Movimientos tónico-clónicos  Desconexión medio  Grito  Respiración estertorosa y espuma por boca  Postura tónica  Flacidez, acinesia, opistótonos o emprostótonos  Ojos en sursum vergens (desviados hacia arriba)  Relajación de esfínteres, mordedura de lengua  Fase postcrítica  Duración crisis, caída brusca y recuperación Anamnesis Ictus:  Traumas previos, Alcoholismo  Cefalea previa o no o en el momento del ictus (ictus hemorrágicos) o tardíos  Vómitos precoces, Síntomas premonitorios (inmediatos o días antes)  Amaurosis fugax (ceguera transitoria)  Síntomas deficitarios neurológicos previos  Evolución  Tratamiento impuesto Síntomas de ictus  Debilidad de la mitad del cuerpo  Dificultar para hablar  Caída de la boca
  4. 4. Descripción del déficit ictal:  Paresias  Alteración de sensibilidad  Incontinencia esfínteres  Crisis Anamnesis Parkinson:  Si tiene trabazón y tarda mucho en vestirse, comer, Si se mueve poco  Cara máscara y brillantes (seborrea), Ojos sin parpadeo  Marcha: pequeños pasos y buscando centro de gravedad, sin braceo en uno o ambos brazos  Temblor de reposo. Movimientos anormales  Signos demencia, Prono supinación, Postura encorvada y flexión de la cabeza y brazos  Medicación que toma y efecto. Anamnesis Demencia:  Pérdida memoria reciente  Pérdida cálculo  Pérdida de interés por el medio  Bradipsiquia  Alteración capacidad de juicio  No siguen conversaciones  Falta control esfínteres, alteración de la marcha  No siegue siendo el mismo. Irritabilidad  Alucinaciones, delirio, ideas delirantes Anamnesis Hernia Discal:  Antecedentes esfuerzo, coger pesos, chasquido  Evolución a brotes, Irradiación  Con que mejora y con que empeora  Aumenta con Valsalva  Impotencia, trastorno esfínteres  Pie caído, pérdida de fuerza  Reflejos aquíleos (simetría), patelares  Sensibilidad, Fuerza distal, Lassegue  Bragard (+)). Anamnesis Lesión Nervio Periférico  Debilidad muscular, Déficit sensorial  Fasciculaciones (a los 21 días)  Alteraciones vasomotoras  Atrofia muscular, Trofismo  Al percutir el músculo hay una contracción intensa de él
  5. 5.  Falta reflejos  Hipotonía Anamnesis Lesión Muscular:  Atrofia, hipertrofia  Debilidad (normalmente de cinturas)  Reacción idiomuscular  Reflejos abolidos  Tacto muscular duro o gomoso.  -A veces cara miopática  CPK y aldolasa aumentado ANTECEDENTES NEUROLOGICOS DATOS PERSONALES  Edad  Sexo  Raza y origen familiar  Residencia y lugar de origen  Profesión y ocupación habitual Edad  Epilepsia: son patrimonio de edad pediátrica: Sd de West, Sd Lennox- Gastaur , Convulsiones febriles  Cefalea: aparecen en la adultez, el comienzo suele producirse en la adolescencia o niñez  Neuralgia del trigémino: casi exclusiva de pacientes añosos  Enf cerebrovasculares: características de la adultez  Neuropatías periféricas: diabética y alcohólica, prevalentes en la vida adulta  Miastenia grave tiene prevalencia en mujeres jóvenes, o bien varones mayores Profesión y ocupación habitual a. Intoxicación por plomo, fabricación de pilas o pinturas, puede producir manifestaciones conductuales, neuropatía periférica y sd similar a la esclerosis lateral amiotrófica b. Mercurio (antiguamente habitual en la fabricación de sombreros), genera trastornos psiquiátricos c. Manganeso: cuadros parkinsonianos d. Monóxido de carbono (gas domiciliario, tubo de escape de los vehículos) genera confusión, astenia y déficit de memoria
  6. 6. Antecedentes Personales  Factores de riesgo cardiovascular contribuyen al desarrollo de enfermedad cerebrovascular  El consumo de alcohol o diabetes son factores asociados con neuropatías  Sd Guillain-Barre suele tener como antecedente un cuadro clínico infeccioso previo  Sintomatología parkinsoniana esta asociada con el consumo de fármacos neurolépticos  Herpes Zoster, neuropatía sensitiva y encefalitis límbica, precede aparición de neoplasia Hábitos  Consumo de alcohol: sd de korsakoff, hipovitaminosis B  Consumo de analgésicos: cefalea  Hábitos nutricionales: adelgazamiento se asocia con enfermedades neoplásicas o demencias  Disfunción eréctil: disfunción autonómica  Incontinencia urinaria: vejiga neurogénica por demencia o mielopatía (compresión medular) Antecedentes Familiares Muchas enfermedades de inicio en la infancia o juventud son de carácter hereditario, de ahí la importancia de la Historia Familiar  Preguntar antecedentes familiares de ataxia, demencia, epilepsia, esclerosis múltiple, malformaciones vasculares, migraña, miopatía, movimientos anormales, neuropatía periférica, paraplejia, síndromes neuro cutáneos y trastornos cerebelosos Antecedentes Patológicos  Preguntar si ha sufrido cuadros neurológicos previos como en la esclerosis múltiple  Indagar en la existencia de enfermedades generales como cardiopatías emboligenas, arteriosclerosis, hipertensión arterial, diabetes mellitus, dislipemias y neoplasias  Los tumores malignos pueden originar metástasis en el SNC  Antecedentes de sufrimiento fetal, convulsiones febriles e infecciones como el sarampión, varicela y parotiditis pueden justificar cuadros de epilepsia o enfermedad desmielinizante del adulto.

