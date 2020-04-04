RPC inovando com o uso de celulares em reportagens p. 57-62

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ANAIS ENIIC 2019 A N A I S D O E N C O N T R O I N S T I T U C I O N A L D E I N I C I A Ç Ã O C I E N T Í F I C A D A U N...
4. UMA LEITURA SIMBÓLICO-ARQUETÍPICA DE A DIVINA COMÉDIA 8. A DIGNIDADE DO TRANSEXUAL E O DIREITO AO ESQUECIMENTO NO AMBIE...
UMA LEITURA SIMBÓLICO-ARQUETÍPICA DE A DIVINA COMÉDIA Beatriz Onofre de Souza¹; Daniele Merlini Simão²; Ericlen Rodrigues³...
5 Aliás, é salutar ressaltar que a Psicologia Analítica de Jung surgiu após o seu rompimento com Freud. Jung fizera parte ...
6 Nesse meio destaca-se, quase como uma representação geral deste período, a obra A Divina Comédia, do escritor italiano D...
7 perceptiva simbólica, sobre o tema abordado, contemplando temas arquetípicos (HALL, 2007). Essa divisão deve abranger a ...
8 SERBENA, C. A. Considerações sobre o inconsciente: mito, símbolo e arquétipo na psicologia analítica. Revista da Abordag...
9 também ao esquecimento ou não do passado desses indivíduos. O passado de cada indivíduo deve ser respeitado, assim como ...
10 bem como é realizada a análise dos direitos fundamentais que justificam a sua aplicação, sob os aspectos do constitucio...
11 nov. 2019. Caio Benício de Souza Filho; Carolina Almeida Ribeiro de Novais; Jessica Galassi Bortoloci; Letícia Fernanda...
12 APOIO AO ENSINO PRESENCIAL ATRAVÉS DA PLATAFORMA MOODLE - UMA ABORDAGEM BASEADA NO CURSO DE ANÁLISE E DESENVOLVIMENTO D...
13 No meio acadêmico, por exemplo, sabemos o quanto ela se faz necessária em diversas situações, como: realizar uma pesqui...
14 Como objetivo geral, temos a ideia de criar um projeto piloto, que será desenvolvido nos semestres 2019/1 e 2020/2, na ...
15 da observação direta das atividades do grupo estudado e de entrevistas com informantes para captar suas explicações e i...
16 Ao concluir este projeto, consideramos que o mesmo apresenta uma solução para a utilização mais assídua e presente nos ...
17 APLICAÇÃO DO PLANO DE DESENVOLVIMENTO INDIVIDUAL NOS PROFISSIONAIS DE TECNOLOGIA DA INFORMAÇÃO E DE SOFTWARE Eduardo Ei...
18 um estudo sobre: formas de contratação, critérios de avaliação utilizados durante os trabalhos, programas de treinament...
19 para a Software by Maringá. Segue abaixo o link do formulário enviado para o Núcleo Tecnológico https://forms.gle/nxc4R...
20 entrar em contato com as empresas, houve um interesse e um feedback positivo sobre o projeto, possibilitando uma maior ...
21 COMPORTAMENTO PRÓ-AMBIENTAL, PERCEPÇÃO AMBIENTAL E RECICLAGEM, COMO AFETAM AS MUDANÇAS CLIMÁTICAS: UMA REVISÃO SISTEMÁT...
22 ambientais, como a esgotamento dos recursos naturais, poluição da terra e efluentes, como também as mudanças climáticas...
23 portuguesa, inglesa e espanhola, publicados na íntegra. E os critérios de exclusão artigos relacionados ao turismo, eco...
24 Gould et al., (2016) ressalta que as questões relacionadas apenas aos resíduos são simples, ou seja, questões de pouco ...
25 http://www.planalto.gov.br/ccivil_03/_ato2007-2010/2007/lei/l11445. DE, SHAOLI, E BISWAJIT DEBNATH. 2016. “Prevalence o...
26 DIAGNÓSTICO INDAGANDO A CONSULTORIA INTERNA DE RECURSOS HUMANOS EVIDENCIANDO A RESPEITO DA GESTÃO DE PESSOAS Michele Fe...
27 executada diariamente. Destarte, a necessidade de efetivação do procedimento da consultoria interna na gestão de recurs...
28 racional, segundo a qual o futuro da empresa deve ser orientado.”. Portanto o planejamento é a forma de estruturar as i...
29 segurança do trabalho, legislação trabalhista e o gerenciamento invés as incompatibilidades com o setor. 3. METODOLOGIA...
30 empresa em tese, não pratica as normas conforme as políticas instituídas pelo o Instituto IJL. Por meio do diagnóstico ...
31 anomalias.4Por intermédio da revisão literária em conjunto com a pesquisa de dados, observou – se, a todo instante o te...
32 ENDOMARKETING COMO ESTRATÉGIA PARA RETENÇÃO DE TALENTOS Tales André Alves dos Santos¹; Marcela Bortotti Favero² ¹Unifcv...
33 mesmo como um ambiente mais amigável e informal para o colaborador é essencial para essa retenção. Contudo, esse estudo...
34 dificuldades de contratação. A pesquisa será realizada por meio de entrevistas com os gestores dos departamentos de rec...
35 Nessa última análise de Marra e Jean Pierre (2016), delimitando as funções do ARH e do ARHE, nota-se que o ARHE, está v...
36 Rotatividade nas organizações, diz respeito à admissão e demissão de funcionários, seja ela de maneira voluntária (quan...
37 retenção de talentos nas organizações, sendo que os resultados discorrem sobre o clima organizacional, desafios e benef...
38 DESENVOLVIMENTO DE UM SITE PARA A BRINQUEDOTECA DO CENTRO UNIVERSITÁRIO CIDADE VERDE: PRÁTICAS VIVENCIADAS POR MEIO DO ...
39 O presente artigo descreve um material elaborado, o qual constitui a aplicação de conhecimentos na área de para a criaç...
40 quem tiver conhecimento mais avançado no assunto poderá ré estilizar todo o site de forma simples e objetivas. 4. RESUL...
41 SÓ PEDAGOGIA. "Estudo Sobre a Importância da Brinquedoteca no Ambiente Escolar como Espaço Mediador de Aprendizagens, S...
42 ENVELHICENTO E CUIDADO PSICOSSOCIAL: UM OLHAR DA PSICOLOGIA AMBIENTAL Edna Candido¹; Eduardo Chierrito-Arruda² ¹UniFCV;...
43 vida, o que não é uma definição adequada. A velhice significa um acúmulo de repertório, tanto de coisas do cotidiano co...
44 A construção de uma revisão integrativa ocorre em seis passos, que consistem na elaboração de uma pergunta norteadora, ...
45 A saúde coletiva, sustentada pela reforma psiquiátrica, se estrutura para uma lógica de cuidado territorial, distante d...
46 REFERÊNCIAS BARBOSA, Valquiria Farias Bezerra; CAPONI, Sandra Noemi Cucurullo de; VERDI, Marta Inez Machado. Cuidado em...
47 O DIREITO DA MINORIA DOS DEFICIENTES: ANÁLISE CRÍTICA DA CONSTITUIÇÃO BRASILEIRA A PARTIR DE MICHAEL J. SANDEL Vandaluc...
48 Um dos marcos histórico foi de Ludwig Van Beethoven, músico alemão, ele produziu composições depois de ter adquirido um...
49 Basicamente, um dos conceitos de Justiça segundo Michael J. Sandel9 é dar a cada um o que lhe é devido, pois ela não no...
  1. 1. ANAIS ENIIC 2019 A N A I S D O E N C O N T R O I N S T I T U C I O N A L D E I N I C I A Ç Ã O C I E N T Í F I C A D A U N I F C V
  2. 2. 4. UMA LEITURA SIMBÓLICO-ARQUETÍPICA DE A DIVINA COMÉDIA 8. A DIGNIDADE DO TRANSEXUAL E O DIREITO AO ESQUECIMENTO NO AMBIENTE VIRTUAL 12. APOIO AO ENSINO PRESENCIAL ATRAVÉS DA PLATAFORMA MOODLE - UMA ABORDAGEM BASEADA NO CURSO DE ANÁLISE E DESENVOLVIMENTO DE SISTEMAS DO CENTRO UNIVERSITÁRIO CIDADE VERDE (UNIFCV) 17. APLICAÇÃO DO PLANO DE DESENVOLVIMENTO INDIVIDUAL NOS PROFISSIONAIS DE TECNOLOGIA DA INFORMAÇÃO E DE SOFTWARE 21. COMPORTAMENTO PRÓ-AMBIENTAL, PERCEPÇÃO AMBIENTAL E RECICLAGEM, COMO AFETAM AS MUDANÇAS CLIMÁTICAS: UMA REVISÃO SISTEMÁTICA 26. DIAGNÓSTICO INDAGANDO A CONSULTORIA INTERNA DE RECURSOS HUMANOS EVIDENCIANDO A RESPEITO DA GESTÃO DE PESSOAS 32. ENDOMARKETING COMO ESTRATÉGIA PARA RETENÇÃO DE TALENTOS 38. DESENVOLVIMENTO DE UM SITE PARA A BRINQUEDOTECA DO CENTRO UNIVERSITÁRIO CIDADE VERDE: PRÁTICAS VIVENCIADAS POR MEIO DO PROGRAMA INSTITUCIONAL DE INICIAÇÃO CIENTÍFICA (PIIC) 42. ENVELHICENTO E CUIDADO PSICOSSOCIAL: UM OLHAR DA PSICOLOGIA AMBIENTAL 47. O DIREITO DA MINORIA DOS DEFICIENTES: ANÁLISE CRÍTICA DA CONSTITUIÇÃO BRASILEIRA A PARTIR DE MICHAEL J. SANDEL 52. NOVOS CAMINHOS NA BUSCA DA INOVAÇÃO DAS INSTITUIÇÕES DE ENSINO SUPERIOR 57. RPC INOVANDO COM O USO DE CELULARES EM REPORTAGENS E AO VIVO 63. TUTELA DE EVIDÊNCIA: ASPECTOS INTRODUTÓRIOS E SUA EFETIVIDADE NO PROCESSO 68. PRODUTIVIDADE DO TRABALHO E CRESCIMENTO ECONÔMICO: EFEITOS DA ACUMULAÇÃO DE CAPITAL FÍSICO E HUMANO NOS MUNICÍPIOS PARANAENSES A N A I S D O E N C O N T R O I N S T I T U C I O N A L D E I N I C I A Ç Ã O C I E N T Í F I C A D A U N I F C V SUMÁRIO
  3. 3. UMA LEITURA SIMBÓLICO-ARQUETÍPICA DE A DIVINA COMÉDIA Beatriz Onofre de Souza¹; Daniele Merlini Simão²; Ericlen Rodrigues³; Gabrieli Waterkemper de Lima4 ; Eduardo Chierrito-Arruda5 ¹ UniFCV, beatrizonofre@outlook.com; ² UniFCV,danielemerlinisimao@hotmail.com; ³ UniFCV, ericlen@gmail.com; 4 UniFCV, waterkemperg@gmail.com; 5 Professor Orientador, bolsista do Programa Institucional de Iniciação Científica PIIC-UniFCV, prof_chierrito@unifcv.edu.br RESUMO Este projeto tem por objetivo analisar o aspecto simbólico-arquetípico, na obra a divina comedia, de Dante Alighieri, em especial, na parte um, o inferno. Como metodologia, usaremos o estudo exploratório e descritivo, pois nos basearemos em estudos de autores da psicologia para analisar uma obra da literatura. Como teórico principal, usaremos Jung. Espera-se conseguir contribuir para a formação dos acadêmicos em psicologia e processos científicos na dinâmica analítica. Como ainda é um projeto em andamento, os resultados ainda estão sendo elaborados. PALAVRAS-CHAVES: Psicologia Analítica. A Divina Comédia. Simbolismo. Arquétipo. 1. INTRODUÇÃO Inicialmente, destaca-se que este artigo é um fragmento do projeto de pesquisa sob o mesmo título, em desenvolvimento pelo Programa Institucional de Iniciação Científica da UniFCV, durante o período de 2019 e 2020. O psiquiatra suíço Carl Gustav Jung (1875 – 1961) foi –e ainda é– um dos pensadores mais incompreendidos e peculiares do meio científico. Porém, a abrangência e a importância de seus estudos possuem magnitude proporcional à sua condição de incompreensível, de enigmático, de misterioso, de hermético. Jung, numa época em que a ciência era estritamente alicerçada pela visão positivista e cartesiana como forma de aceitação e credibilidade, ultrapassou seus paradigmas limitantes ao pensar o ser humano de forma sistêmica, integrando todo o conhecimento humano do qual teve acesso. Para Jung, tais elementos configuram a forma do inconsciente coletivo se manifestar. Diferente do inconsciente individual, já anteriormente proposto por Sigmund Freud, o inconsciente coletivo é “a parte da psique que retém e transmite a herança psicológica comum da humanidade” (JUNG et al, 2008, p. 107).
  4. 4. 5 Aliás, é salutar ressaltar que a Psicologia Analítica de Jung surgiu após o seu rompimento com Freud. Jung fizera parte do movimento da psicanálise em sua fase embrionária, tendo sido considerado por Freud o seu herdeiro intelectual. A este respeito, Serbena (2010, p. 76-77) esclarece que Jung: Divergiu de Freud inicialmente sobre o conceito de libido, tomando-a de forma mais ampla que a conceituação sexual e, posteriormente, principalmente sobre a noção do inconsciente. [...] Basicamente, Jung amplia o conceito de libido, que passa a ser uma energia psíquica geral e não apenas de caráter sexual, como Freud a conceitua; a visão da psique e do inconsciente se modifica, pois, ela passa a não ser “uma página em branco” no nascimento e o inconsciente amplia-se incluindo uma camada constituída de estruturas e imagens comuns a toda a humanidade (os arquétipos) que se manifestam nos sonhos, mitos, religiões e contos de fadas. Devido a isso, o método de análise de casos individuais modifica-se, incluindo-se comparações dos sonhos e fantasias com elementos da mitologia universal, além das associações pessoais. Dessa forma, compreende-se que o inconsciente não se estrutura somente a partir de experiências pessoais do indivíduo, mas também de projeções da psique que conectam toda a espécie humana ao longo do tempo e do espaço. São esses elementos que Jung nomeia de arquétipos, que, na definição de James Hillman (1992, p. 22), são “estruturas básicas e universais da psique, os padrões formais de seus modos de relação são padrões arquetípicos”. Tais padrões arquetípicos são expressos simbolicamente, por exemplo: na mitologia, na religião, nos sonhos, nas fantasias e nas artes. A respeito dessa última expressão – a arte – Aniela Jaffé, que se encarregou de um dos capítulos de O Homem e Seus Símbolos, última obra de Jung, relembra que: A interligada história da religião e da arte, que remonta aos tempos pré- históricos, é o registro deixado por nossos antepassados dos símbolos que tiveram especial significação para eles e que, de alguma forma, os emocionaram. Mesmo hoje em dia, como mostram a pintura e a escultura modernas, continua a existir viva interação entre religião e arte (JUNG et al, 2008, p. 232). O período medieval (séc. V ao séc. XV) foi, possivelmente, o momento em que arte esteve mais conectada com a religião, talvez até subjugada a esta. A literatura, a música, a pintura, a escultura, o teatro, todas as vertentes da arte tinham uma inclinação, implícita ou explícita, para o “diálogo” com a religião.
  5. 5. 6 Nesse meio destaca-se, quase como uma representação geral deste período, a obra A Divina Comédia, do escritor italiano Dante Alighieri (1265 – 1321). A obra, escrita entre os anos de 1304 e 1321, se divide em três etapas: Inferno, Purgatório e Paraíso, onde o próprio Dante (agora como personagem) realiza uma jornada por estes três reinos do além morte, sendo guiado pelo mentor, Virgílio. Em A Divina Comédia, Dante elaborou um monumental arcabouço e imagens simbólicas para expressar os pensamentos filosóficos e teológicos, as demonstrações científicas, as construções mitológicas, as evocações históricas e, como não poderia deixar de ser na expressão poética, a complexidade e variedade dos sentimentos humanos (JUNQUEIRA FILHO, 2011). Dessa forma, considerando a abundância simbólica presente na obra de Dante, que conseguiu reunir e imortalizar toda a cosmo visão de sua época, este estudo propõe uma análise simbólico-arquetípica do Inferno, pautando-se na Psicologia Analítica no intento de fazer emergir aspectos do inconsciente coletivo, sob inspiração do movimento que fez Carl Jung com as mais variadas formas de expressões humanas ao longo da sua história. 2. OBJETIVOS Como objetivo geral pretende-se fazer uma análise simbólico-arquetípica da obra A Divina Comédia. E como objetivos específicos têm-se: - Abordar histórica e conceitualmente a Psicologia Analítica; - Contextualizar histórica e conceitualmente a obra A Divina Comédia, com enfoque no Inferno; - Conceituar os temas do Simbolismo e dos Arquétipos; - Abordar aspectos biográficos de Carl Gustav Jung e Dante Alighieri; - Identificar, relacionar e analisar os aspectos simbólicos-arquetípicos do inconsciente coletivo nos elementos presentes no Inferno, de A Divina Comédia. 3. METODOLOGIA A metodologia que será utilizada na elaboração do estudo será a exploratória e descritiva, uma vez que serão apresentadas interpretações dos pesquisadores, com base numa
  6. 6. 7 perceptiva simbólica, sobre o tema abordado, contemplando temas arquetípicos (HALL, 2007). Essa divisão deve abranger a exposição, as pessoas ou figuras presentes no decorrer da obra que virá a ser analisada, possível narrativa e o problema a ser considerado (VON FRANZ, 2002). Esse método conduz ao abandono de uma atitude puramente individual frente à produção artística, sonho ou fantasia (SAMUELS; SHORTER; PLAUT, 1988). 4. RESULTADOS E DISCUSSÃO Os resultados do artigo encontram-se em desenvolvimento. 5. CONSIDERAÇÕES FINAIS Espera-se a contribuição da leitura simbólica dos acadêmicos, contribuindo com sua formação em psicologia e processos científicos na dinâmica analítica. Além disso, considera- se a relevância de produzir pesquisas de obras literárias e dramatúrgicas. A perspectiva acadêmica da psicologia analítica e suas possibilidades de leituras simbólico-arquetípica tende a contribuir para uma nova leitura social e histórica dos processos de produção e subjetividade humana, principalmente no que tange ao inconsciente coletivo e cultural. REFERÊNCIAS JUNG, C. G. et al (Org.). O homem e seus símbolos. 2. Ed. Rio de Janeiro: Nova Fronteira, 2008. HALL, James A. Jung e a interpretação de sonhos: manual de teoria e prática. São Paulo: Cultrix, 2007. HILLMAN, J. Psicologia arquetípica. São Paulo: Cultrix, 1992. JUNQUEIRA FILHO, L. C. U. A “grandeza repulsiva, amiúde detestável”. Do inferno de Dante. Jornal de Psicanálise. v. 81, n. 44, p. 245-252, 2011. Disponível em: <http://pepsic.bvsalud.org/scielo.php?script=sci_abstract&pid=S0103- 58352011000200019&lng=pt&nrm=iso>. Acesso em: 14 Jun. 2019. SAMUELS, A.; SHORTER, B.; PLAUT, F. Dicionário crítico de análise junguiana. Rio de Janiero, Imago, 1988.
  7. 7. 8 SERBENA, C. A. Considerações sobre o inconsciente: mito, símbolo e arquétipo na psicologia analítica. Revista da Abordagem Gestáltica, v. 1, n. 16, p. 76-82, Jan-Jul, 2010. Disponível em: <http://pepsic.bvsalud.org/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S1809-68672010000100010 >. Acesso em: 14 Jun. 2019. VON FRANZ, Marie Louise. A Interpretação dos Contos de Fada. 3. ed. São Paulo: Paulus, 2002. A DIGNIDADE DO TRANSEXUAL E O DIREITO AO ESQUECIMENTO NO AMBIENTE VIRTUAL1 Josyane Mansano 2 Caique Dezinho da Silva3 Thayane da Silva Reis Brustulin4 RESUMO O presente trabalho irá abordar o direito ao esquecimento no que tange a dignidade da pessoa humana e o ciberespaço. Analisar a evolução social e com isso a importância em dar visibilidade a direitos personalíssimos, a intimidade, privacidade, dignidade, e como a transexualidade que atualmente é um tema que deve ser abordado para discussão devido a sua grande importância em respeito a direitos. O dever do ordenamento em acompanhar essa crescente e como deve ser abordado e tratado esse direito fundamental. A falta de visibilidade para tal assunto é um dos motivos da falta de conhecimento da população e até mesmo dos transgêneros que desconhecem seus direitos em preservar seu passado, que é algo íntimo e particular que é somente de seu interesse. O trabalho aborda o direito ao esquecimento em torno do ambiente virtual, mídias sociais e a divulgação da exposição de seu passado, sem seu consentimento e sem relevância. O direito ao esquecimento tem por objetivo sim dar a oportunidade de reescrever a própria história sem ser prejudicado, ofendido, diminuído ou que sofra quaisquer preconceitos ou que firam sua moral, seu direito em ser, de viver a sua verdade e realidade. No caso de transexuais a partir da mudança do registro civil ou ate mesmo em respeito ao seu nome social, até toda resolução no que tange a mudança em registro e afins, que seja respeitado sua nova e verdadeira identidade e personalidade, que carregam sua dignidade e tantos direitos protagonizados em nossa constituição. PALAVRAS-CHAVES: Dignidade, esquecimento, transexuais, ciberespaço. 1. INTRODUÇÃO Diante da crescente evolução social, das formas e estruturação social e seus indivíduos, com direitos e deveres dentro dessa nação democrática, que visa igualdade de gêneros e atualmente o respeito a diversidade e principalmente a identidade de gênero ou a falta dessa identidade pertencente a cada um, é necessário o respeito as vontades, a vida e 1 Resumo resultante do projeto de pesquisa “DIREITO AO ESQUECIMENTO” PIIC UNIFCV 2018-2019. 2 Professora Orientadora, Doutoranda e Mestre em Direito pela Faculdade de Ciências Humanas e Sociais Aplicadas da Universidade de Marília. Especialista em Direito Civil e Processual Civil Coordenadora do Curso de Pós-graduação na UNIFCV. Docente na área de Processo Civil, e no Curso de Pós-graduação em Contabilidade e Planejamento Tributário. Membro do NDE. Advogada atuante Inscrita na Ordem dos Advogados do Brasil - Paraná sob o n. 53966. prof_mansano@unifcv.edu.br. 3 Acadêmico do Curso de Direito UINFCV, integrante grupo de pesquisa PIIC 2018-2019. 4 Acadêmica do Curso de Direito UINFCV, integrante grupo de pesquisa PIIC 2018-2019.
  8. 8. 9 também ao esquecimento ou não do passado desses indivíduos. O passado de cada indivíduo deve ser respeitado, assim como o direito ao esquecimento, de lembranças ou de reviver algo que fere a identidade de pessoas que lutam para viver aquilo que realmente são e como se identificam. A identidade de gênero, e o processo de aceitação, de redesignação, do tratamento psicológico e também as feridas, relativas a preconceito, transfobia e a falta de oportunidade são alguns motivos para que esses indivíduos lutam para que esse passado seja esquecido, assim como o respeito da sua verdadeira e atual identidade. O presente estudo apresenta os resultados de uma pesquisa bibliográfica que teve por principal objetivo analisar a viabilidade da aplicação do direito ao esquecimento, para excluir do ciberespaço a vida passada do transexual, enquanto figurava juridicamente como pessoa de outro gênero. Neste contexto, a problemática que motiva o estudo encontra seu cerne nas seguintes questões: é possível aplicar o direito ao esquecimento, como fundamento de determinação judicial para, após a alteração do registro civil do transexual, mediante sua manifestação de vontade, retirar do mundo virtual todo o conteúdo que vincula seu nome e imagem ao gênero que deixou de pertencer? Qual o caminho a ser perseguido pelo julgador ante a colisão dos direitos fundamentais à liberdade de expressão e informação, com os direitos de personalidade, no tocante à honra, à imagem, ao nome e à privacidade? Ante a relevância dos questionamentos expostos, a pesquisa justifica-se pela necessidade de esclarecimento de temas centrais ao constitucionalismo contemporâneo brasileiro, desenvolvido em um ambiente de necessidade de garantia aos direitos fundamentais e à diversidade, constituído, hodiernamente, não apenas em um contexto real (físico), mas também virtual (ciberespaço). Desse modo, visando encontrar respostas ao problema apresentado, a presente investigação científica utilizou-se do método dedutivo, para fins de abordagem, e monográfico, a título procedimental. Por fim, visualizada a colisão entre os direitos fundamentais inerentes à personalidade com os condizentes à liberdade de expressão e informação, a partir da supressão de informações no ciberespaço, realiza-se a análise da ponderação de elementos que possam propiciar ao julgador a possibilidade de fundamentação de sua decisão. Neste contexto, são demostradas decisões judiciais acerca do direito ao esquecimento,
  9. 9. 10 bem como é realizada a análise dos direitos fundamentais que justificam a sua aplicação, sob os aspectos do constitucionalismo contemporâneo, especialmente dos direitos inerentes à personalidade e à dignidade humana. 2. OBJETIVOS Pesquisar o que o ordenamento tem feito/evoluído para garantir a dignidade de indivíduos trangêneros no que concerne ao seu passado e o direito ao esquecimento e o respeito a sua identidade de gênero. 3. METODOLOGIA A Neste trabalho utilizou-se a metodologia da leitura de bibliografias acadêmicas e revistas de direito e de psicologia, direcionando a pesquisa para as áreas de direito ao esquecimento, dignidade da pessoa humana, direitos fundamentais e transgêneros. 4. RESULTADOS E DISCUSSÃO A princípio não será analisados casos, pois o foco não é a prática e sim a fundamentação e bibliografias que possam ajudar no desenvolvimento de políticas publicas e socias em favor do resipo aos direitos dos transexuais. E como o tema é direito ao esquecimento, é necessário respeitar identidades já alteradas, registros e conteúdos cibernéticos, sem interferir ou atentar contra a dignidade de outrem. 5. CONSIDERAÇÕES FINAIS Por meio de pesquisa e análise, identificou-se a falta de instrumentos e conteúdo no que concerne a direito ao esquecimento, e principalmente no que diz respeito a transexuais, o que dificultou a pesquisa e embasamento. É nítida a necessidade de uma visibilidade maior ao tema e a pesquisas, para fomentar a discussão do assunto e fomentar iniciativas em respeito ao direito dos transexuais. REFERÊNCIAS BRASIL, Constituição da República Federativa do Brasil de 1988. Disponível em: . Acesso em: 10
  10. 10. 11 nov. 2019. Caio Benício de Souza Filho; Carolina Almeida Ribeiro de Novais; Jessica Galassi Bortoloci; Letícia Fernanda Araújo et al. A dignidade dos transexuais por intermédio do direito ao esquecimento. In: Anais do Encontro Internacional de Produção Científica, 2017, . Anais eletrônicos... Campinas, GALOÁ, 2018. Disponível em: <https://proceedings.science/epcc/papers/a-dignidade-dos-transexuais- por-intermedio-do-direito-ao-esquecimento?lang=pt-br>. Acesso em: 09 nov. 2019 CUNHA, Leandro Reinaldo da. Direitos dos transgêneros sob a perspetiva europeia. Revista Debater Europa, Aveiro, n. 19, p. 47-55, 2018. Disponível em: <impactum- journals.uc.pt/debatereuropa/article/ view/5561/4493> Acesso em: 11 nov. 2019 DIAFÉRIA, Adriana. Clonagem: Aspectos Jurídicos e Bioéticos. Bauru, SP: EDIPRO,1999. 271 p. FERRIANI, Luciana de Paula Assis. O Direito ao Esquecimento como um Direito da Personalidade. Pontifícia Universidade Católica de São Paulo, 2016. PERES, Ana Paula Ariston Barion. Transexualismo: o direito de uma nova identidade sexual. Rio de Janeiro: Renovar, 2001 SARLET, Ingo Wolfgang. Tema da moda, direito ao esquecimento é anterior a internet. Revista Consultor Jurídico. Edição de 22 de maio de 2015. Disponível em: http://www.conjur.com.br/2015- mai-22/direitos-fundamentais-tema-moda-direitoesquecimento-anterior-internet. Acesso em: 10 nov. 2019. VIEIRA, Tereza Rodrigues. Direito à Adequação de Sexo do Transexual. UNOPAR Cient., Londrina, v. 3, n. 1, p. 47-51, mar 2002.
  11. 11. 12 APOIO AO ENSINO PRESENCIAL ATRAVÉS DA PLATAFORMA MOODLE - UMA ABORDAGEM BASEADA NO CURSO DE ANÁLISE E DESENVOLVIMENTO DE SISTEMAS DO CENTRO UNIVERSITÁRIO CIDADE VERDE (UNIFCV) Amanda Cordeiro Ferreira¹, Gabriela de Almeida Pacífico Cruz², Cleber Semensate³ ¹amandacordeiro157@gmail.com; ²gabialmeidapacifico@gmail.com; ³prof_cleber@unifcv.edu.br RESUMO Temos a ideia de criar um projeto piloto, que será desenvolvido nos semestres 2019/1 e 2020/2, na disciplina de Algoritmos e Lógica de Programação do curso de Análise e Desenvolvimento de Sistemas dentro do AVA Moodle. E como objetivos específicos: questionar os alunos frequentantes das aulas de Algoritmos e Lógica de Programação da UNIFCV, para entender como eles avaliam a dificuldade da disciplina e a necessidade desse apoio virtual; realizar uma revisão de literatura na área de TI; e discutir o resultado do trabalho em questão no rendimento dos alunos ingressos. PALAVRAS-CHAVES: Reforço ao Ensino Presencial. Aprendizagem na plataforma Moodle. Algoritmos e Lógica de Programação. 1. INTRODUÇÃO Atualmente, os grandes avanços tecnológicos exigem dos indivíduos a necessidade de atualizarem seus conhecimentos constantemente, e a Educação a Distância (EaD) apresenta-se nesse momento como uma estratégia para a construção de estudos. Acredita-se que a maior parte dos profissionais da área de Educação busca familiarizar-se com o que possa haver de mais recente no uso das Tecnologias de Informação e Comunicação (TICs), pois hoje em dia veem o novo com muita vontade de apropriarem-se de todos os recursos tecnológicos disponíveis para a execução da educação. É sabido que a tecnologia, desde os primórdios, é associada a evolução dos processos humanos e, que é vista como um meio de descobrir como facilitar na resolução, ou até mesmo solucionar problemas. E, apesar de vermos que essa ciência vem avançando cada vez mais e transformando o homem e seu meio, algumas pessoas ainda relacionam essa ciência como sendo apenas aparelhos e instrumentos. Mas, segundo Kenski (2012, p. 22): “[...] a expressão “tecnologia” diz respeito a muitas outras coisas além das máquinas. O conceito tecnologia engloba a totalidade de coisas que a engenhosidade do cérebro humano conseguiu criar em todas as épocas, suas formas de uso, suas aplicações” (KENSKI, 2012, p. 22).
  12. 12. 13 No meio acadêmico, por exemplo, sabemos o quanto ela se faz necessária em diversas situações, como: realizar uma pesquisa para um trabalho, assistir um vídeo para internalizar os conteúdo, comunicar-se com o professor de uma disciplina, entre outros. Percebe-se então que, o mundo academicista, precisa estar intimamente em sintonia com o mercado de trabalho. Ainda na visão de Kenski (2012, p, 24) “...os homens precisam pesquisar, planejar e criar o produto, o serviço, o processo”. Os alunos, ao ingressarem no ensino superior do Centro Universitário Cidade Verde UNIFCV, localizado na cidade de Maringá/PR, encontram, ao cursarem a disciplina de Algoritmos e Lógica de Programação, uma certa dificuldade, que ocorre em virtude de diversas situações, como: a falta de base matemática que trazem do ensino básico; um grande período de tempo afastado dos bancos escolares; condições socioeconômicas corroboradas pela necessidade de trabalharem durante o dia; e, consequentemente, da falta de tempo para se dedicarem ao estudo da demanda de diversas disciplinas que compõem a grade curricular de cada semestre. Como justificativa aos problemas descritos, um projeto piloto na UNIFCV denominado “Reforço ao Ensino Presencial” será desenvolvido nos semestres 2019/1 e 2020/2, na disciplina de Algoritmos e Lógica de Programação do curso de Análise e Desenvolvimento de Sistemas, buscando sanar as dificuldades vivenciadas e buscando não levar o aluno a condição de dependência. Neste sentido, o Ambiente Colaborativo de Aprendizagem Moodle, baseado em tecnologia web que possibilita espaços de interação e colaboração coletiva de aprendizagem, será escolhido para o projeto proposto. Os objetivos dessa pesquisa, caracterizou-se como estudo de campo, que será melhor definido nas palavras de GIL (2002, p. 53): “Tipicamente, o estudo de campo focaliza uma comunidade, que não é necessariamente geográfica, já que pode ser uma comunidade de trabalho, de estudo, de lazer ou voltada para qualquer outra atividade humana. Basicamente, a pesquisa é desenvolvida por meio da observação direta das atividades do grupo estudado e de entrevistas com informantes para captar suas explicações e interpretações do que ocorre no grupo” (GIL, 2002, p. 53).
  13. 13. 14 Como objetivo geral, temos a ideia de criar um projeto piloto, que será desenvolvido nos semestres 2019/1 e 2020/2, na disciplina de Algoritmos e Lógica de Programação do curso de Análise e Desenvolvimento de Sistemas dentro do AVA Moodle. E como objetivos específicos: questionar os alunos frequentantes das aulas de Algoritmos e Lógica de Programação da UNIFCV, para entender como eles avaliam a dificuldade da disciplina e a necessidade desse apoio virtual; realizar uma revisão de literatura na área de TI; e discutir o resultado do trabalho em questão no rendimento dos alunos ingressos. 2. OBJETIVOS 2.1 OBJETIVO GERAL Criar um projeto piloto na UNIFCV denominado “Reforço ao Ensino Presencial” será desenvolvido nos semestres 2019/1 e 2020/2, na disciplina de Algoritmos e Lógica de Programação do curso de Análise e Desenvolvimento de Sistemas dentro do AVA Moodle. 2.1 OBJETIVO ESPECÍFICO I. Questionar os alunos frequentantes das aulas de Algoritmos e Lógica de Programação da UNIFCV, para entender como eles avaliam a dificuldade da disciplina e a necessidade desse apoio virtual. II. Realizar uma revisão de literatura na área de TI. III. Discutir o resultado do trabalho em questão no rendimento dos alunos ingressos. 3. METODOLOGIA O presente artigo adota uma perspectiva filosófica fenomenológica, que se detém em descrever situações e não em explicá-los ou buscar o cerne do fenômeno. Olha-se para o cenário como ele mesmo e não se preocupa com incertezas, mas o interrogam e analisam (SADALA, 2004, p. 2). Como objetivo essa pesquisa se caracteriza como estudo de campo, que tem como características principais o aprofundamento como priorização em detrimento do alcance. Nas palavras de Gil (2002, p. 53) temos a explicação que o estudo de campo acontece “por meio
  14. 14. 15 da observação direta das atividades do grupo estudado e de entrevistas com informantes para captar suas explicações e interpretações do que ocorre no grupo”. Serão participantes dessa pesquisa, alunos ingressos na UNIFCV e cursando a disciplina de Algoritmo e Lógicas de Programação. Eles serão questionados em sala, na própria aula da matéria mencionada, sobre o interesse em participar de um estudo que os apoiará através da plataforma Moodle em possíveis dúvidas e dificuldades. Para desenvolvimento do website será utilizada as seguintes Ferramentas: • Moodle Versão 3.6; • Microsoft Office Word; • Banco de Imagens Free Online; • Plugins Moodle. 4. RESULTADOS E DISCUSSÃO Espera-se que os alunos participantes desse projeto vejam nesta proposta uma oportunidade de aprendizagem, através das ferramentas oferecidas de forma on-line e avaliações presenciais. Assim, este ambiente virtual de aprendizagem, dando continuidade ao projeto, iniciado no segundo semestre de 2019, busca sanar a dificuldade dos alunos nas disciplinas oferecidas. Tem-se como expectativa, que os alunos egressos do ensino médio vejam nesta nova opção que a instituição irá oferecer, uma oportunidade de aprendizagem, através de recursos pedagógicos e tecnológicos desenvolvidos. O resultado de aprendizagem no ambiente será avaliado. Dessa maneira, se buscará sempre a melhoria contínua e a satisfação dos usuários. 5. CONSIDERAÇÕES FINAIS Pode-se notar a usabilidade da plataforma Moodle presente também como um auxiliador na aprendizagem de matérias que necessitam de apoio.
  15. 15. 16 Ao concluir este projeto, consideramos que o mesmo apresenta uma solução para a utilização mais assídua e presente nos meios de ensino à distancia (EaD), sendo assim, utilizado por alunos do ensino presencial, tendo a característica de um meio onde possa ocorrer o aprofundamento dos estudos, levando também em consideração a ser mais ponto atrativo e diferencial para a instituição de ensino. REFERÊNCIAS KENSKI, Vani Moreira. Educação e tecnologias: Um novo ritmo da informação. 8. ed. Campinas: Papirus, 2012. p. 15-25. GIL, Antonio Carlos. Como elaborar projetos de pesquisa. 4. ed. São Paulo: Atlas, 2002, p. 52-53. SADALA, M. L. A. A fenomenologia como método para investigar a experiência vivida: uma perspectiva do pensamento de Husserl e de Merleau-Ponty. 2004. 10 p. Universidade Estadual Paulista “Júlio de Mesquita Filho”, Botucatu, SP, 2004.
  16. 16. 17 APLICAÇÃO DO PLANO DE DESENVOLVIMENTO INDIVIDUAL NOS PROFISSIONAIS DE TECNOLOGIA DA INFORMAÇÃO E DE SOFTWARE Eduardo Eiti Yamamoto¹; Margarete Campos Vieira² ¹UniFCV, yamamotoeiti@gmail.com; ²Professora Orientadora, prof_margarete@unifcv.edu.br RESUMO Este projeto possui o objetivo de identificar qual o perfil do profissional da área de Tecnologia da Informação (T.I.) que o mercado tecnológico maringaense necessita e compará-lo com o perfil do profissional atual. Utilizando da metodologia de análise comportamental pela ferramenta Avaliação de Competência de Chiavenato a partir de um formulário do Google Forms, identificando assim a persona do profissional de T.I. ideal para o projeto. O andamento do PIIC está na etapa da identificação da persona, houve a necessidade de alterar o escopo por conta da complexidade do perfil e da ausência do mapeamento de competências a nível estratégico do núcleo tecnológico, resultando em um atraso no projeto, porém esse período foi investido em estudos e network com empresas de softwares de Maringá, resultando no adiantamento de algumas etapas e gerando mais segurança na hora de avaliar os profissionais. A partir destes pontos o projeto, mesmo com esse atraso será possível atingir os objetivos do projeto. PALAVRAS-CHAVE: Desenvolvimento; Gestão de Pessoas; Tecnologia da Informação. 1. INTRODUÇÃO O século XXI é a era da globalização, marcada por grande competitividade, mudanças, onde todos estão voltados para resultados e preocupados com desempenhos. Com a revolução 4.0 potencializou o mercado tecnológico e em 2020 a cidade de Maringá se tornará o polo de tecnologia e software da região. Pensando na necessidade de mão de obra qualificada para atendimento da demanda do centro avançado de integração e tecnologia, é que se fez necessário apresentar os principais problemas em relação ao perfil dos profissionais que atuam no segmento de tecnologia e inovação. Sendo assim, este estudo terá como importância pesquisas referentes ao perfil educacional dos profissionais do setor de tecnologia e software, baseados em pesquisas nas empresas deste seguimento, que estão localizadas na cidade de Maringá. Neste projeto o objetivo será identificar os principais itens: faixa etária, cultura, escolaridade, tempo de serviços, capacitações técnicas e comportamentais etc. Além disto, entende-se ser necessário
  17. 17. 18 um estudo sobre: formas de contratação, critérios de avaliação utilizados durante os trabalhos, programas de treinamentos, plano de desenvolvimento e coletivo etc. Portanto a razão deste projeto, é estudar o perfil profissional tecnológico em relação ao crescimento do mercado de software de Maringá. Com o objetivo de realizar um estudo focado no PDI (plano de desenvolvimento individual), sugerindo ferramentas de análise de desempenho dos profissionais de T.I. e de software. Contribuindo com a capacitação e desenvolvimento profissional. 2. OBJETIVOS Objetivo geral: Identificar qual o perfil do profissional da área de Tecnologia da Informação (T.I.) que o mercado tecnológico maringaense necessita e compará-lo com o perfil do profissional atual. Objetivo específico: • Estudar, analisar e comparar os resultados comportamentais do profissional atual com o ideal pelo planejamento estratégico do CODEM; • Estudar e analisar ferramentas para o desenvolvimento dos comportamentos técnicos e profissionais necessários; • Propor melhorias para a capacitação do colaborador a partir do Plano de Desenvolvimento Individual; • Mensurar os resultados através dos indicadores da área de Recursos Humanos, a fim de atingir o objetivo estratégico do Polo Tecnológico de Maringá. 3. METODOLOGIA A primeira etapa do projeto foi o alinhamento com o Núcleo Tecnológico de Maringá (Software by Maringá), realizado com Vice-Presidente Robinson Patroni, e o núcleo não possui planejamento estratégico estruturado e um mapeamento de seus profissionais, o que dificultou na elaboração da persona do projeto. Para sanar este problema, foi elaborado um questionário para definir essa persona identificando suas atividades, responsabilidades, e as competências técnicas e comportamentais para o profissional de T.I. e de software ideal
  18. 18. 19 para a Software by Maringá. Segue abaixo o link do formulário enviado para o Núcleo Tecnológico https://forms.gle/nxc4RDrCAyJjJfrw7. Durante a fase de estudo, os envolvidos entraram em contato com as empresas de T.I. que participaram da feira de empregabilidade realizada na própria instituição. Com a identificação deste perfil ocorrerá a etapa de definição dos indicadores, com suas respectivas ferramentas para a coleta de dados, para avaliar as competências técnicas e comportamentais dos profissionais. A princípio será uma avaliação de desempenho (CHIAVENATO, 2002) e aplicação de um formulário com os indicadores da pesquisa, a partir do google forms e caso necessário aplicar presencialmente nas empresas. Após a definição dos indicadores e das ferramentas definidas, o projeto irá selecionar pelo menos duas empresas de pequeno, médio e grande porte localizadas na cidade de Maringá e região, para a aplicação dessas ferramentas. A etapa da aplicação será realizada com todos os profissionais de T.I. que passaram do período de experiência. A partir da compilação dos dados adquiridos será avaliando as competências dos profissionais de cada empresa, de cada porte empresarial e das empresas de sistemas, de forma ampla, da região de Maringá, possibilitando analisar e comparar o perfil atual com o perfil ideal destes profissionais. Com esses dados, será elaborado um PDI (plano de desenvolvimento individual) (CHIAVENATO, 2002), focando em treinamentos técnicos e comportamentais com o objetivo de melhorar os indicadores analisados. Após a elaboração do PDI e suas respectivas ferramentas, será sugerido treinamentos técnicos e comportamentais, tendo um acompanhamento periódico avaliando a efetividade das ferramentas, onde no final será aplicado novamente a avaliação de desempenho em conjunto do questionário, gerando, desta forma relatórios com o percentual de crescimento dos profissionais, e a diferença qualitativa entre as competências potencializadas com as competências ideias do profissional de T.I. 4. RESULTADOS E DISCUSSÃO A partir do andamento das etapas do projeto foi possível identificar a dificuldade da Software by Maringá em definir a persona do profissional ideal que buscam para o polo tecnológico que está surgindo na cidade, o que dificultou o projeto, pois o foi necessário buscar ferramentas para a identificação dessa persona sem o auxílio do núcleo. Porém ao
  19. 19. 20 entrar em contato com as empresas, houve um interesse e um feedback positivo sobre o projeto, possibilitando uma maior adesão quando o formulário comportamental estiver finalizado. 5. CONSIDERAÇÕES FINAIS Houve a necessidade da alteração do escopo por conta da dificuldade de acesso à Software by Maringá, e para o alinhamento das competências técnicas do projeto, uma vez que dentre os profissionais da área há muita em saber os níveis de necessidades e de complexidade para cada competência técnica, fazendo com que o tempo de estudo seja ainda maior do que o estipulado no escopo. Porém a partir desta fase será possível acelerar o projeto para que atinja seus objetivos iniciais. REFERÊNCIAS CHIAVENATO, I. Recursos Humanos / Idalberto Chiavenato. – Ed. Compacta, 6. Ed. – São Paulo: Atlas, 2000. FISCHMANN, Adalberto A., ALMEIDA, Martinho Isnard Ribeiro de. Planejamento estratégico na prática. 2. ed. 21. reimpr. São Paulo: Atlas, 2013. MATOS, F. G., CHIAVENATO, I. Visão e ação estratégica 1999. VALLE, Rogerio; OLIVEIRA, Saulo. Análise e modelagem de processos de negócio. São Paulo: Atlas, 2009. LAPOLLI, Edis Mafra; Rosa, Silvana Bernardes (Orgs.). Empreendedorismo e desenvolvimento sustentável: visão global e ação local. v. 1. Florianópolis: Pandion, 2009. 318 p.
  20. 20. 21 COMPORTAMENTO PRÓ-AMBIENTAL, PERCEPÇÃO AMBIENTAL E RECICLAGEM, COMO AFETAM AS MUDANÇAS CLIMÁTICAS: UMA REVISÃO SISTEMÁTICA Ana Gabriela Bernegozze Monteschio¹; Rute Grossi-Milani²; Edneia Aparecida de Souza Paccola ³ ¹Psicóloga, Mestranda do Programa de pós-graduação em Tecnologias Limpas – UNICESUMAR, Maringá - Paraná; ² Profa Dra dos Programas de Pós-Graduação em Promoção da Saúde e Tecnologias Limpas do Centro Universitário de Maringá - UniCesumar – Maringá – Pr, Bolsista do Programa Produtividade em Pesquisa do ICETI – Instituto Cesumar de Ciência, Tecnologia e Inovação. Coordena o Grupo de Pesquisas em Saúde Mental e Contextos Socioambientais de Desenvolvimento no Ciclo da Vida Cesumar/CNPq; ³ Profa Dra do Programa de Pós-Graduação em Tecnologias Limpas do Centro Universitário de Maringá - UniCesumar – Maringá – Pr, Bolsista do Programa Produtividade em Pesquisa do ICETI – Instituto Cesumar de Ciência, Tecnologia e Inovação. agmonteschio@gmail.com RESUMO O boom econômico e a migração da população para as cidades aceleraram a produção de resíduos sólidos urbanos, o que gerou graves problemas socioambientais. A presente revisão sistemática teve como objetivo avaliar as publicações acerca do comportamento pró- ambiental, percepção ambiental focando na reciclagem, em como as intenções de comportamento influenciam nas mudanças climáticas. Para isso, foram utilizadas as bases de dados Web Of Science, Scielo e PsycINFO, com os descritores pro-environmental behavior, environmental perception e recycling no período de 2014 a 2019. Após a leitura, foram selecionados 14 artigos para esta revisão. Evidencia-se que as pessoas que apresentam o comportamento de reciclagem se sentem mais conectados com a natureza, aprimorando a defesa frente as questões ambientais, como também desperta a intenção de reciclagem e ao analisar o comportamento pró-ambiental de americanos frente às mudanças climáticas, ressalta-se que esta população não apresentam atitudes frente aos problemas ambientais, pois são impulsionados pela cultura local a não se envolver com o meio em que estão inseridas. Com isso, destaca-se o baixo número de publicações acerca do comportamento pró-ambiental relacionado à reciclagem e a percepção ambiental frente às mudanças climáticas, principalmente na base de dado brasileira. PALAVRAS-CHAVES: Comportamento pró-ambiental; percepção socioambiental; reciclagem. 1. INTRODUÇÃO O crescimento econômico e desenvolvimento industrial, como também o consumo excessivo de produtos e o descarte incorreto dos resíduos, contribuíram para acelerar o processo de degradação ambiental em diversos locais, o que colocou em questionamento as formas de consumo da sociedade (TAUFIQUE; VAITHIANATHAN, 2018). A proximidade da população com os locais de despejo inadequado pode gerar inúmeras questões de saúde pública e déficit no bem-estar humano, como também problemas
  21. 21. 22 ambientais, como a esgotamento dos recursos naturais, poluição da terra e efluentes, como também as mudanças climáticas (DE; DEBNATH, 2016; LAURENT et al., 2014). Neste contexto, em agosto de 2010 foi proposto a Lei Federal n. 12.305, que instituiu a Política Nacional de Resíduos Sólidos (PNRS), que em seu artigo 7° contemplam quinze objetivos a serem seguidos, entre eles a proteção da saúde pública e da qualidade ambiental, a não geração, redução, reutilização e a reciclagem dos resíduos sólidos, a promoção da sustentabilidade na produção e consumo, incentivo à reciclagem. O comportamento pró-ambiental ou comportamento ecológico diz respeito ao modo em como o ser humano interage com o meio ambiente, procura considerar os comportamentos conscientes ou não e o impacto que gera no meio (PATO, C. M.; TAMAYO, T, 2006). A seguir será apresentada a metodologia aplicada na pesquisa, bem como os resultados e discussões, considerações finais acerca dos temas que foram levantados e as referências utilizadas na presente revisão sistemática. 2. OBJETIVOS O presente trabalho visou avaliar as publicações acerca do comportamento pró- ambiental, percepção ambiental focando na reciclagem, em como as intenções de comportamento influenciam nas mudanças climáticas. 3. METODOLOGIA Para esta revisão sistemática, foram utilizados três bases indexadores, sendo elas: PsycINFO, Scientific Eletronic Library Online (SCIELO) e Web of Science (WOS), utilizando os seguintes descritores: pro-environmental behavior, environmental perception e recycling. Os procedimentos aplicados foram baseados na metodologia PRISMA – Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses MOHER et al., 2015). Para os critérios de inclusão dos artigos para revisão, foram levados em consideração os últimos cinco anos de publicação entre os anos de 2014 e 2019, artigos nas línguas
  22. 22. 23 portuguesa, inglesa e espanhola, publicados na íntegra. E os critérios de exclusão artigos relacionados ao turismo, economia de energia e água, publicidade, vida profissional, coleta seletiva, compra, motivação social, alimentação, como também livros, artigos repetidos, artigos de revisão, após a leitura do título, do objetivo e posteriormente a leitura na íntegra. No primeiro levantamento realizado, foi encontrado 3 artigos no indexador PsycINFO, nenhum no Scielo e 40 na Web of Science, totalizando 43 artigos. Após a aplicação dos critérios de exclusão dos últimos cinco anos e apenas artigos de pesquisa, restaram 1 no PsycINFO e 29 artigos na Web of Science. Após a leitura do objetivo e metodologia, foram selecionados 14 artigos para a revisão. 4. RESULTADOS E DISCUSSÃO Após a leitura dos artigos selecionados, os temas centrais abordados foram comportamento pró-ambiental e a reciclagem, como também o comportamento planejado, reciclagem e como afeta nas mudanças climáticas, tendo como enfoque a descrição dos principais resultados levantados nas pesquisas. Evidencia-se que as pessoas que apresentam o comportamento de reciclagem se sentem mais conectados com a natureza, aprimorando a defesa frente as questões ambientais, como também desperta a intenção de reciclagem. Contudo, a reciclagem deve ser vista como uma responsabilidade sólida pela população para que se possam combater as mudanças climáticas (YU et al., 2019). Markle (2014) ao analisar o comportamento pró-ambiental de americanos frente às mudanças climáticas, ressalta que esta população não apresentam atitudes frente aos problemas ambientais, pois são impulsionados pela cultura local a não se envolver com o meio em que estão inseridas, o que os encorajam a manterem distância dos ocorridos, restringindo-se apenas a praticar a reciclagem. Mas para isso, a população deve estar informada de qual a melhor forma de descarte correto, como também saber sobre as formas adequadas de compra e uso de produtos recicláveis (ARLI et al., 2019).
  23. 23. 24 Gould et al., (2016) ressalta que as questões relacionadas apenas aos resíduos são simples, ou seja, questões de pouco impacto. O autor sugere que é necessário trabalhar questões maiores, como a forma de consumo da população. Markle ressalta que a população acredita que apenas a reciclagem. Regiões com casos extremos de poluição, em que grandes quantidades de resíduos são descartadas de forma incorreta, o que acarreta problemas socioambientais, não contam com o envolvimento da população para a resolução do problema. Já outras regiões há a participação popular em questões de reciclagem, como também, o envolvimento de investimentos dos órgãos governamentais, buscando medidas de mitigação (KIESSLING et al. 2017). Markle (2014) evidencia que as pessoas acreditam que o comportamento pró- ambiental refere-se apenas fazer reciclagem, sentindo que fizeram seu papel para a solução dos problemas ambientais. Gould et al., (2016) ainda ressalta que é necessário incentivos de comportamentos pró- ambientais, com questões mais abrangentes, o que envolve a mudança de comportamento e estilo de vida da pessoa. Markle (2014) ressalta que é importante estudar o contexto social onde o comportamento é expresso, pois o contexto influencia na forma em que a pessoas se expressa. 5. CONSIDERAÇÕES FINAIS Com os resultados levantados na revisão sistemática, evidencia-se o baixo número de publicações acerca do comportamento pró-ambiental relacionado à reciclagem e a percepção ambiental frente às mudanças climáticas, principalmente na base de dado brasileira. REFERÊNCIAS ARLI, D. et al. Predicting intention to recycle on the basis of the theory of planned behaviour. International Journal of Nonprofit and Voluntary Sector Marketing, p. e1653, 2019. BRASIL. Brasil no 12.305, de 2 de agosto de 2010. Instituições PNRS. 2010.
  24. 24. 25 http://www.planalto.gov.br/ccivil_03/_ato2007-2010/2007/lei/l11445. DE, SHAOLI, E BISWAJIT DEBNATH. 2016. “Prevalence of Health Hazards Associated with Solid Waste Disposal- A Case Study of Kolkata, India”. Procedia Environmental Sciences 35: 201–8. LAURENT, A. et al. 2014. “Review of LCA studies of solid waste management systems - Part I: Lessons learned and perspectives”. Waste Management 34(3): 573–88. TAUFIQUE, Khan Md Raziuddin; VAITHIANATHAN, Sridhar. A fresh look at understanding Green consumer behavior among young urban Indian consumers through the lens of Theory of Planned Behavior. Journal of cleaner production, v. 183, p. 46-55, 2018 PATO, C. M. L.; TAMAYO, A. 2006. “A Escala de Comportamento Ecológico: desenvolvimento e validação de um instrumento de medida”. 11(3): 289–96. MOHER, D. et al. Preferred reporting items for systematic review and meta-analysis protocols (PRISMA-P) 2015 statement. Systematic reviews, v. 4, n. 1, p. 1, 2015. MARKLE, G. Accounting for the performance of environmentally significant behavior: The symbolic significance of recycling. Symbolic interaction, v. 37, n. 2, p. 246-263, 2014. GOULD, R. K. et al. Environmental behavior’s dirty secret: The prevalence of waste management in discussions of environmental concern and action. Environmental management, v. 58, n. 2, p. 268- 282, 2016. YU, T.-K. et al. An innovative environmental citizen behavior model: Recycling intention as climate change mitigation strategies. Journal of Environmental Management, v. 247, p. 499-508, 2019. KIESSLING, T. et al. Who cares about dirty beaches? Evaluating environmental awareness and action on coastal litter in Chile. Ocean & coastal management, v. 137, p. 82-95, 2017.
  25. 25. 26 DIAGNÓSTICO INDAGANDO A CONSULTORIA INTERNA DE RECURSOS HUMANOS EVIDENCIANDO A RESPEITO DA GESTÃO DE PESSOAS Michele Fernanda Pereira ¹ ¹UNIFCV – Centro Universitário Cidade Verde. michelefernandapereira@hotmail.com. RESUMO O presente estudo propõe-se demonstrar a importância do processo de consultoria interna, abrangendo a área de recursos humanos no tocante a gestão de pessoas, expondo os mecanismos indispensáveis que proporciona a fidedignidade e integridade das informações concedidas pela empresa. É conveniente salientar por fundamental designo a controladoria é a aptidão de averiguar, analisar, investigar, os descritivos teóricos reverso a pratica. Com intuito de verificar se há anomalias no processo, a fim de regularizar todos os procedimentos. Posto que a consultoria interna de recursos humanos por intermédio do diagnostico consequentemente com a sequência do planejamento adjunto do plano de ação, objetiva a coerência das políticas pre estabelecidas revés a prática coadjuva com o intuito de concordância entre as pessoas e a estratégia da empresa, em razão de conciliar as relações pessoais, deste modo a facilitar a comunicação entre elas, flexibilizando a estrutura da empresa, assegurando uma gestão de pessoas estratégica. Assim, alinhando a visão estratégica versos resultados otimizados, de modo continuo, desta forma, compõe o estudo de caso, por intermédio da realização da coleta de informações, sobre a empresa seguida da pesquisa inicial com os colaboradores, para entender suas qualificações, funções, trajetórias e expectativas individuais, bem como, coletiva e no que tange a organização. A coleta de dados ocorreu no período de 01 de setembro a 25 de novembro de 2019. PALAVRAS-CHAVES: Diagnostico, Consultoria Interna, Recursos Humanos, Estratégia Empresarial, e Gestão de Pessoas. 1. INTRODUÇÃO O presente estudo tem como temática o padrão de consultoria interna de recursos humanos, a finalidade principal é analisar as contribuições deste paradigma para o alinhamento entre as pessoas e a estratégia da empresa. O conteúdo é estabelecido por via de pesquisa qualitativa, designada por método do estudo de caso único, elaborado em duas partes, a exploratória e a descritiva. Isto posto que, este delineamento visa a adequação das diretrizes intituladas pelo o Instituto IJL por intermédio dos Manuais que padronizam as políticas praticadas por todas as unidades gestoras. Dado que, por fundamental designo a controladoria é a aptidão de averiguar, analisar, investigar, os descritivos teóricos reverso a pratica
  26. 26. 27 executada diariamente. Destarte, a necessidade de efetivação do procedimento da consultoria interna na gestão de recursos humanos. Com intuito de verificar se a anomalias no processo, a fim de regularizar todos os procedimentos. Posto que, a vital relutância ratificado no modelo descritivo na consultoria coerentes as políticas e práticas de gestão de pessoas coadjuva com o intuito de concordância entre as pessoas e a estratégia da empresa, em razão de conciliar as relações pessoais, deste modo a facilitar a comunicação entre elas, à vista disso, flexibiliza a estrutura da empresa assegurando uma gestão de pessoas estratégica. Ambas as partes, desempenham papeis determinantes em busca de equilíbrio, em vista disso expõe -se que a consultoria interna de recursos humanos, condiz como apoio à gestão da empresa. A princípio formalizando todo está conjecturas, origina a fase do diagnostico, como etapa basilar da consultoria interna de recursos humanos. O diagnóstico define-se como o mecanismo de avaliar e reavaliar uma empresa. Utiliza- se o termo check-up, para o diagnóstico empresarial. Por tanto, seu objetivo principal, é identificar, por meio de questionamentos as dificuldades e demonstrar de maneira sucinta as oportunidades que a empresa obtém para se desenvolver e crescer perante o mercado. Rosa (2001, p. 5), relata o, “Diagnóstico empresarial é o levantamento e análise das condições de uma empresa com a finalidade de se avaliar qual é o seu grau de saúde ou eficiência”. Por meio dele é possível verificar a existência de problemas através dos pontos impetuosos e vulneráveis, por tanto os pontos fortes será discutido e se necessário aperfeiçoado, os pontos fracos serão especificados descrevendo suas justificativas e proposições de correção. Embasado neste descritivo de Rosa, é de suma valia explanar a analise Swot, em outro momento, é importantíssimo explorar este tema. Por tanto o diagnóstico prevê, de forma direta, vasta e eficaz, a maneira correta de se alcançar o objetivo denominado pela a empresa. Esta metodologia de diagnose se contempla através do auxílio das estratégias do planejamento. A técnica do planejamento tem como função a habilidade gerencial de desempenhar diversas operações em busca do sucesso, de toda a cadeia. Figueiredo e Caggiano (2006, p. 43), denomina o planejamento, “(...) é um aperfeiçoamento na qualidade do processo decisório por uma cuidadosa consideração de todos os fatores relevantes, antes de a decisão ser tomada em conformidade com uma estratégia
  27. 27. 28 racional, segundo a qual o futuro da empresa deve ser orientado.”. Portanto o planejamento é a forma de estruturar as ideias. Saber planejar é uma ação benéfica à empresa. De tal modo que, o diagnóstico e o planejamento desempenham oficio relevante a consultoria, logo aplicada ao controle interno de uma empresa, este agrupamento constitui no procedimento que viabiliza a confirmação da geração das informações, abordando cada setor, verificando se os informes estão seguros, fidedignos, conforme a exigibilidade da política implantada pela a empresa. Analisando as políticas explicitas e principalmente as políticas implícitas de recursos humanos de uma organização, observando suas consistências e inconsistências, é possível decifrar, interpretar os padrões culturais desta organização. Contudo, reflete no sistema de recursos humanos. Efetivamente, todo trabalho organizacional resumisse em interpretar o intervalo verdadeiro no âmbito do contexto atual a uma contextura desejável. Contudo nesta contextualização se faz necessário a aplicação da consultoria em prol de avaliar os paradigmas utilizados pela a organização. Verificando a veracidade no quesito regras ao dorso da pratica. 2. OBJETIVOS O objetivo geral da empresa gestora é exercer a prestação de serviços de logística reversa de modo eficiente, bem como a ação consciente da destinação ambientalmente correta, cujo intuito é minimizar o impacto causado ao meio ambiente, de modo a maximizar a apreciação ao meio sustentável, a sociedade em síntese as gerações futuras que irá se beneficiar contudo com esta perspicácia em prol de um empreendimento sustentável, no que circunda todo este paradigma. O objetivo secundário é ser reconhecida como o empreendimento que mais valoriza seus colaboradores nos quesitos humanos, no que tange em busca de profissionais estratégicos, competentes, ágeis, idôneos para executar, dar sustentação e discrepar conhecimentos de todos os subsistemas do departamento. Dentre esta conceituação está correlacionada em criar um departamento completo, de acordo com os manuais de SMS e de gestão de pessoas, que se integra por intermédio política de benefícios, recrutamento e seleção, treinamentos e desenvolvimento, avaliações de desempenho, o que ecoa folha de pagamento e seus respectivos impostos, medicina e
  28. 28. 29 segurança do trabalho, legislação trabalhista e o gerenciamento invés as incompatibilidades com o setor. 3. METODOLOGIA A consultoria interna é uma de muitas das modalidades que a consultoria pode oferecer. O foco central da atividade de consultoria é a oferta de ajuda especializada a indivíduos ou organizações, com a finalidade de solucionar anomalias. No processo de busca por gerir pessoas de uma maneira mais estratégica, a consultoria interna de recursos humanos caracteriza como apoio à gestão da empresa, no que ecoa a gestão de pessoas é estruturada e organizada de maneira diferenciada do tradicional, conferindo maior interação entre as pessoas. De acordo com esta premissa, a proposta do presente estudo concentra-se em identificar as contribuições que a consultoria interna de recursos humanos confere a gestão de pessoas e, consequentemente a empresa como um todo. Conforme Gil (1996, p.58): “O estudo de caso é caracterizado pelo estudo aprofundado e exaustivo de um ou de poucos objetos, de maneira a permitir conhecimento amplo e detalhado do mesmo; tarefa praticamente impossível mediante os outros delineamentos considerados”. Sinteticamente expõe-se o estudo de caso, o artificio profundado que designa o método de abordagem de investigação em ciências sociais simples ou aplicada. De maneira sucinta pode – se assegurar que o estudo de caso é o âmbito de adquirir ciência em relação à empresa examinada. A pesquisa realizada por método do estudo de casos faculta logo após os resultados a analogia entre os conceitos teóricos e a veracidade retratada pela a entidade. Este levantamento de dados para a contemplação das informações ocorreu no período de 01 de setembro a 25 de novembro de 2019. 4. RESULTADOS E DISCUSSÃO No desenvolvimento do presente para a elaboração da consultoria técnica foi utilizado à metodologia de estudo de caso iniciando-se pelo o diagnóstico, no qual averiguo que a
  29. 29. 30 empresa em tese, não pratica as normas conforme as políticas instituídas pelo o Instituto IJL. Por meio do diagnóstico pode-se avaliar a saúde da empresa, identificando, nesse contexto, as dificuldades diárias abordadas pelos seus colaboradores. Por intermédio do diagnóstico foram observadas falhas inerentes ao que defere aos recursos humanos e a gestão de pessoas. A partir das falhas diagnosticadas partiu-se para a segunda fase da consultoria que foi a proposição de um plano de ação, mencionando as atividades (planejamento), visando corrigir as não conformidades apontadas e promover os ajustes necessários na estrutura, a fim de aperfeiçoar todo o processo. Constatou -se que a empresa em estudo não há nenhuma padronização no que ecoa Plano de cargos e salários, nenhum seguimento em recrutamento e seleção, não há planejamento de treinamentos e benefícios, apenas é concedido aos colaboradores um vale alimentação, ainda se o colaborador não faltar, e não se atrasar, não há estabelecido nem um plano de metas. Em relação as políticas de SMS, os manuais correspondem conforme a legislação, mas no dia a dia não é praticado conforme o descritivo. O mesmo procedimento ocorre no que relata em função do reajuste da remuneração, não é repassado de acordo com a legislação vigente. Não há, nada escrito, é inexistente qualquer formalização no requisito de horas extras ou banco de horas, analisando foi possível identificar que, dependendo do caso o colaborador trabalha e não é concedido a ele nem o reembolso em relação a remuneração, muito menos a ausência para compensação das horas trabalhadas. No quesito gestão de pessoas, os gerentes desta unidade, precisa urgentemente de treinamentos e aperfeiçoamento, porém com os funcionários de níveis inferiores são tratados com falta de respeito. Infelizmente não há disciplina neste tocante. A empresa, necessita imediatamente ajustar estas indagações, conforme o planejamento exposto neste estudo, se faz necessário aperfeiçoamento em todas as etapas, no que se refere ao planejamento de controladoria esta unidade está complemente inapta. 5. CONSIDERAÇÕES FINAIS O princípio fundamental em tese exposto na introdução adjunto a interpelação com a contextura descrita no estudo de caso, pertence à mensuração que promove a sustentação dos fundamentos conceituais aplicados através de mecanismo e ferramentas levando em conta as ações e procedimentos de controle, que concede a gestão o privilégio de sanar e retificar
  30. 30. 31 anomalias.4Por intermédio da revisão literária em conjunto com a pesquisa de dados, observou – se, a todo instante o termo consultoria interna como o mecanismo circunspecto que tenciona a identificar falha e erros, proveniente das informações dada pela a equipe responsável por determinada tarefa em um preciso processo, entretanto a ferramenta visa sanar e ratificar as ineficiências no tocante processos revés gestão de pessoas. Levando em consideração o tempo hábil que foi de curto prazo, infelizmente ao termino deste estudo ainda não havia sido regularizados os itens não conformes. Enfatizando que, o ponto relevante neste processo foi à resistência dos gestores em adaptar conforme a normativa do Instituto. REFERÊNCIAS FIGUEIREDO, Sandra Figueiredo; CAGGIANO, Paulo Cesar. Controladoria: Teoria e Pratica. 3. Ed. São Paulo: Atlas, 2006. GIL, Antonio Carlos. Como elaborar projeto de pesquisa.1. ed. São Paulo: Atlas 1996. ROSA, José Antônio. Roteiro para análise e diagnóstico da empresa. São Paulo: STS, 2001.
  31. 31. 32 ENDOMARKETING COMO ESTRATÉGIA PARA RETENÇÃO DE TALENTOS Tales André Alves dos Santos¹; Marcela Bortotti Favero² ¹Unifcv; ²Centro Universitário Cidade Verde taasgb@gmail.com RESUMO O presente trabalho procura questionar e identificar as principais causas da alta rotatividade nas empresas e o impacto negativo que isso gera nas mesmas, a fim, de demonstrar a importância de se ter táticas para a retenção de talentos trazendo à empresa um clima organizacional mais agradável e convidativo ao desenvolvimento profissional, tornando-as mais produtivas e competitivas dentro do mercado, destacando o endomarketing como uma poderosa ferramenta nesse processo. Tendo como meta demonstrar à administradores, gestores, líderes e proprietários de empresas o quanto é importante investir em ações de treinamento, plano de carreira para seus colaboradores, incentivos como gratificações, enfim, investir em seus funcionários incentivando-os a permanecer na organização por um maior período e consequentemente entregando melhores resultados. PALAVRAS-CHAVES: Rotatividade. Retenção de Talentos. Endomarketing. Métricas. Profissional de T.I. 1. INTRODUÇÃO Novas tecnologias são lançadas todos os dias e a consequência disso é a crescente demanda por profissionais da área de TI. A procura por mão de obra qualificada e especializada nessa área é cada vez maior. TI - Tecnologia da Informação é um mercado que vive em constante inovação e demanda profissionais atualizados. Porém, o que se vê no atual cenário é uma escassez de mão de obra muito grande, pois, os centros de formação (Universidades, Faculdades e Escolas de cursos profissionalizantes) muitas vezes não conseguem acompanhar os avanços desse mercado fazendo o que faz surgir essa já dita escassez de mão de obra. Considerando esse cenário de escassez da mão de obra especializada, entende-se que a retenção de talentos se faz necessária para as empresas de TI. Como em qualquer outra área a rotatividade não é interessante para as organizações. Profissionais que se destacam nesse setor são assediados por empresas concorrentes com salário mais alto, cargo mais alto e até mesmo de gestão. Oferecer planos de carreira reais, incentivos financeiros e outros benefícios até
  32. 32. 33 mesmo como um ambiente mais amigável e informal para o colaborador é essencial para essa retenção. Contudo, esse estudo tem como objetivo demonstrar como o endomarketing é uma importante ferramenta para combater a rotatividade nessas organizações mantendo-as ligadas a seus colaboradores e vice-versa. O setor de Recursos humanos, departamento pessoal ou Marketing que trabalhar com essa ferramenta dentro da empresa, terá uma missão não muito fácil. Portanto, esse estudo demonstrará como esse importante mecanismo de comunicação interna pode ser empregado a fim de reter talentos e fidelizar o colaborador sem prendê-lo apenas a benefícios financeiros, mas sim, à valores e princípios da corporação fazendo-o se sentir parte dela. 2. OBJETIVOS O presente estudo tem como objetivo geral identificar as ações de endomarketing que auxiliam na retenção de talentos dentro das organizações. Neste sentido, os objetivos específicos do trabalho são: (a) Analisar as taxas de rotatividades das empresas de tecnologia de sistemas da região de Maringá, (b) Identificar as ações promovidas pelo RH para retenção de talentos, (c) Verificar como o endomarketing é utilizado por essas organizações como ferramenta para a retenção de talentos. 3. METODOLOGIA Para desenvolvimento do trabalho, inicialmente será desenvolvido uma pesquisa bibliográfica com base nas palavras-chaves: retenção de talentos, métricas e endomarketing. A pesquisa bibliográfica será realizada nos portais da Capes Periódicos e Scielo. Esta etapa está em desenvolvimento desde agosto de 2019. A pesquisa de campo estará concentrada nas empresas de tecnologia da informação de Maringá e região, esta etapa será iniciada em janeiro. A escolha do setor se justifica pela representatividade econômica do mesmo na cidade, e por ser um setor com muitas
  33. 33. 34 dificuldades de contratação. A pesquisa será realizada por meio de entrevistas com os gestores dos departamentos de recursos humanos. 4. RESULTADOS E DISCUSSÃO A história da gestão de Recursos Humanos (RH) remonta à Inglaterra, na época em que pedreiros, carpinteiros, trabalhadores de curtumes e outros artesãos se organizavam, formando associações. Neste contexto, a gestão de recursos RH consiste na efetiva gestão de pessoas no trabalho. Usavam essa união para melhorar as condições de trabalho (IVANCEVICH, 2008, p. 5). O departamento de recursos humanos tem como funções principais contratar, treinar, advertir, fazer o acompanhamento do desenvolvimento do colaborador dentro da organização e muitas vezes demitir. Para Marra e Jean Pierre (2016) o RH tem como responsabilidades cuidar da qualidade de vida dos empregados e otimizar os resultados organizacionais por meio de programas que implantem e mantenham a qualidade e a produtividade desses resultados. Para viabilização dessas tarefas, a administração de recursos humanos (ARH) divide-se em dois; a gestão de administração de RH operacional (ARH); e a gestão de administração de RH estratégica (ARHE). Assim, Enquanto a ARH operacional preocupa-se em administrar serviços como recrutamento e seleção, treinamento e desenvolvimento, cargos e salários, higiene, medicina e segurança do trabalho,ambulatório médico, contencioso trabalhista, relações trabalhista, sindicais, segurança patrimonial etc., a ARHE responde por programas que desenvolvem a capacidade humana e organizacional, o enfrentamento e a aplicação de mudanças, a manutenção e o estímulo à motivação no trabalho e a qualidade total da organização. (MARRA, JEAN PIERRE, 2016, p. 2-3). Ainda segundo Marra, “por um lado, a ARH tradicional (ou operacional) é indispensável por suprir as carências primárias do trabalhador, a exemplo da segurança, alimentação, saúde, salário, etc.” e “por outro lado, a ARHE , no campo motivacional, tem por objetivo atender (ou criar condições para que a organização ofereça) as necessidades “superiores” do ser humano, tidas como endógenas, ou seja: de status, sociais (de relacionamento), de reconhecimento e valorização e autorrealização dos trabalhadores.”. (MARRA, JEAN PIERRE, 2016, p. 3).
  34. 34. 35 Nessa última análise de Marra e Jean Pierre (2016), delimitando as funções do ARH e do ARHE, nota-se que o ARHE, está voltado ao colaborador enquanto indivíduo. Veremos como atender essas tais demandas “superiores” influenciam na retenção de talentos e consequentemente na produtividade de uma organização. 4.1 RETENÇÃO DE TALENTOS Sabe-se que a busca por um profissional qualificado nem sempre é tarefa fácil para um gestor, quanto mais, um profissional qualificado que atenda as demandas da sua função como também faça aquele algo a mais, pois, isso é o que diferencia um profissional comum de um talento. Por isso, reter os talentos que se tem dentro da organização se faz muito necessário. Muitas organizações acabam “pecando” ao buscar inúmeras vezes por um profissional para uma determinada vaga, às vezes por meses, porém, sem resultados satisfatórios. Caso essa mesma organização tivesse optado por “lapidar” um colaborador já existente na empresa, a possibilidade de o mesmo se engajar e ser a pessoa certa para ocupar o cargo, é muito maior, com isso, a organização ganharia em tempo, pois não teria que recorrer a dias de entrevistas treinamentos e testes, em dinheiro pois não gastaria com contratações e demissões, fazendo o colaborador promovido se sentir pertencente da organização, se sentindo reconhecido e valorizado. Isso trás benefícios para toda uma equipe, pois, uma vez que um colaborador fora promovido, outros sentem que é possível que a empresa os valoriza e que em algum momento pode chegar a vez deles, com isso, esses colaboradores que não foram, promovidos se engajam ainda mais a fim de alcançar esse reconhecimento. Por isso é tão importante que as organizações tenham planos de carreira, sejam mais abertas, a novos olhares corporativos, tenham mais flexibilidade desde horários à vestimentas (a depender de qual segmento esteja essa organização). Contudo, vale ressaltar que a retenção de talentos é importante para a organização, porém, certo nível de rotatividade faz bem. Essa “oxigenação” na empresa de tempos em tempos é necessária para surjam, novas ideias de processos e aplicações de novos métodos essa rotatividade pode ocorrer em todos os níveis hierárquicos da empresa levando em consideração que o mesmo ocorra em baixos níveis. 4.2 OS MALEFÍCIOS DA ROTATIVIDADE NAS ORGANIZAÇÕES
  35. 35. 36 Rotatividade nas organizações, diz respeito à admissão e demissão de funcionários, seja ela de maneira voluntária (quando o funcionário pede a demissão ou faz tudo para ser demitido ) ou por vontade da empresa. Essa rotatividade afeta a empresa de várias maneiras e muitas vezes não é levada em consideração no planejamento estratégico das organizações sejam elas de pequeno, médio ou grande porte. Uma empresa com alto índice de rotatividade entre seus funcionários acaba absorvendo gastos desnecessários, tendo em vista que a cada demissão realizada demanda uma gama de gastos como pagamento de multas e outras deduções que devem ser pagas ao funcionário demitido e requer uma nova contratação que também gera outros gastos e não atinge seu ponto máximo de produtividade, suponhamos a rotatividade esteja em uma função operacional específica. Nesse caso, esse a cada vez que um colaborador fora substituído, o mesmo terá que ser treinado por outro com mais experiência. Trazendo atraso à atividade exercida por ambos e deixando o colaborador mais antigo sobrecarregado tendo que cumprir três funções, a sua função primária, a função de ensinar o trabalho para o novo colaborador e também a função de supervisioná-lo, haja vista que uma vez que ele está instruindo, o trabalho do outro acaba sendo de sua responsabilidade. Imagine essa situação se repetir cinco vezes dentro de um ano. O desgaste físico e psicológico do profissional que instruiu cinco aprendizes que não deram certo é algo que passa a se refletir em seu trabalho, a insatisfação passa a se instalar nesse ambiente, e a produtividade da empresa é prejudicada consideravelmente. Mesmo considerando que os fatores inerentes aos custos da rotatividade de pessoal são complexos e muitas vezes subestimados pelas empresas (CASCIO; BOUDREAU, 2011), destaca-se que o controle dos custos envolvidos nesse processo pode se caracterizar uma vantagem competitiva. 5. CONSIDERAÇÕES FINAIS De acordo com a discussão, nota-se a rotatividade nas empresas apresenta diversos pontos negativos, desde financeiros até o desenvolvimento das atividades, pois a cada contratação uma nova curva de aprendizagem é inserida na empresa, e neste sentido, têm-se um tempo para que o colaborador esteja preparado para o cargo. Assim sendo, muitos pesquisadores estão se debruçando sobre o tema para entender quais pontos podem facilitar a
  36. 36. 37 retenção de talentos nas organizações, sendo que os resultados discorrem sobre o clima organizacional, desafios e benefícios da empresa. Neste sentido, este trabalho pretende avançar teoricamente a partir do momento que sugere o endomarketing como uma ferramenta que pode facilitar a retenção de talentos nas empresas. Justifica-se esta hipótese, pois entende-se que o endomarketing é uma ferramenta importante de comunicação, e que assim, o colaborador pode se sentir mais confiante e tranquilo na execução de suas atividades. REFERÊNCIAS CARRARA, Tânia Maria Paiva; NUNES, Simone Costa; SARSUR, Amyra Moyzes. Fatores de retenção, permanênica e desligamento de talentos e performers. RACE – Revista de Administração, Contabilidade e Economia, v. 13, n.3, 2014. Disponível em <https://portalperiodicos.unoesc.edu.br/race>. Acesso 04 dez 2019. CASCIO, W.F.; BOUDREAU, J.W. Investimento em pessoas: como medir o impacto financeiro das iniciativas em Recursos Humanos. Porto Alegre: Bookman, 2010. IVANCEVICH, J. M.. Gestão de Recursos Humanos. 10 ed. São Paulo: MC Graw-Hill, 2008. PAVANELLO, Letícia; JAEGER, Eliana. Rotatividade nas empresas: motivos internos e externos. Revista Científica do Alto Vale do Intajaí, v.2, n. 4, 2006. DOI: 10.5965/23164190104062015070. SOUZA, Rosemari de Melo. A retenção de talentos e sua importância na gestão de recursos humanos. 2011. 29 f (Monografia). Centro Universitário Filadélfia – Unifil, Londrina, 2011.
  37. 37. 38 DESENVOLVIMENTO DE UM SITE PARA A BRINQUEDOTECA DO CENTRO UNIVERSITÁRIO CIDADE VERDE: PRÁTICAS VIVENCIADAS POR MEIO DO PROGRAMA INSTITUCIONAL DE INICIAÇÃO CIENTÍFICA (PIIC) Dionnes Marinho Santos5 , Cleber José Semensate Santos6 RESUMO Considerando a importância em relacionar a teria com a prática, este artigo apresenta uma abordagem teórica e pratica na criação de um site para a brinquedoteca do Centro Universitário Cidade Verde UNIFCV, este estudo buscou evidenciar a importância da tecnologia aliada a educação por meio de brincadeiras, através do Programa Institucional de Iniciação Cientifica (PIIC). Utilizando-se de tecnologias modernas e atuais, o site foi desenvolvido através de uma plataforma chamada “WordPress”, aplicação que nos permite criar sites com metodologias fáceis e de manuseio bem intuitivo, o usuário tem o poder de reorganizar o layout através de widgets sem precisar editar códigos PHP ou HTML, eles também oferecem suportes a temas. Um programa desenvolvido para todos com ênfase em acessibilidade, desempenho, segurança e facilidade em seu uso, oferecendo recursos poderosos para quem deseja crescer. Além do conhecimento técnico nas tecnologias modernas, este artigo visa destaca o espaço de brincadeiras utilizados para a formação de docentes da educação infantil e series iniciais do ensino fundamental. Um ambiente que potencializa a aprendizagem das crianças e busca ampliar a formação dos adultos. PALAVRAS-CHAVES: Site. Tecnologia. Brinquedoteca. 1. INTRODUÇÃO Fazer uso da tecnologia na educação já é uma necessidade inadiável, reconhecida por todo profissional do ensino que anda atualizado com as últimas tendências na área. A relação das pessoas com a forma com que buscam informações está mudando, alguns anos atrás era comum procurar algum tipo de informação em atlas ou em enciclopédia, gastando horas folheando as páginas até encontrar o que estava procurando. Atualmente, essa busca já não é tão trabalhosa, basta uma pesquisa rápida no Google para ter a resposta completa do que procura. 5 Graduando em Tecnologia em Analise e Desenvolvimento de Sistemas pelo Centro Universitário Cidade Verde - UNIFCV 6 Mestre Professor, em Desenvolvimento de Tecnologia em Analise e Desenvolvimento de Sistemas pelo Centro Universitário de Maringá UNICESUMAR Professor do curso de Tecnologia em Analise e Desenvolvimento de Sistemas no Centro Universitário Cidade Verde
  38. 38. 39 O presente artigo descreve um material elaborado, o qual constitui a aplicação de conhecimentos na área de para a criação de um site para a brinquedoteca da instituição centro universitário cidade verde UNIFCV, conforme todas as normas instituídas pela instituição de ensino, frente a necessidade de um maior alcance das atividades ali realizadas e pouco conhecidas na própria instituição de ensino como na comunidade. Facilitando o acesso ao conhecimento através de novas tecnologias. 2. OBJETIVOS A medida em que a tecnologia avança, as instituições de ensino viram a necessidade de se adequar as novas tendências, a internet sendo usada como um novo meio de comunicação entre interação instituição e alunos. A presente pesquisa tem como principal objeto a criação de um site para umas das atividades realizadas na instituição “Brinquedoteca”, espaço voltado a aprendizagem para crianças e adultos, uma forma divertida de aprendizagem. Em função das mudanças no âmbito das tecnologias, as crianças perderam o espaço e a segurança das ruas e calçadas, com isso, perderam também parte da liberdade de escolha das suas brincadeiras e companheiros. Empregando tecnologias modernas, o site da brinquedoteca apresentará tecnologias modernas e de fácil acesso, utilizando de linguagens de programação atuais, para atingir seu objetivo principal que é levar os alunos da própria instituição de ensino e as demais pessoas da comunidade a conhecer o espaço reservado para a brinquedoteca, suas atividades e benefícios para quem participa. 3. METODOLOGIA No processo de desenvolvimento do site da brinquedoteca foram utilizadas aplicações modernas e fáceis de se utilizar e configurar. “WordPress” foi a aplicação escolhida para o desenvolvimento do site, uma ferramenta extremamente poderosa, que nos permite criar um site do zero ao profissional sem muitas complicações, para quem tem poucos ou muita experiência com programação. Um dos motivos da escolha da aplicação é a facilidade de adquirir temas prontos, alterando apenas aquilo que realmente deseja, porém,
  39. 39. 40 quem tiver conhecimento mais avançado no assunto poderá ré estilizar todo o site de forma simples e objetivas. 4. RESULTADOS E DISCUSSÃO O número de brasileiros que usam a internet continua crescendo, subiu de 67% para 70% da população, o que equivale a 126,9 milhões de pessoas. Esse dado é da parte da nova pesquisa TIC Domicílio, que afere dados sobre conexões à internet nas residências do país. Dentre todos esses acessos 35% dos sites da internet utilizam “WordPress” (LAVADO, 2019) Se equivalendo desses dados apresentados é notório que a população brasileira passa grande parte de seu tempo conectado a grande rede de computador “internet”, o que eleva o patamar de divulgação de novos produtos e serviços, por isso, a criação de um site para demostrar os benefícios de uma brinquedoteca. Dentro dessa esfera grande parte dos portais que utilizam a internet para divulgar seus serviços e produtos a utilização o WordPress é grande expressiva, por isso a escolha desta aplicação, além de sua versatilidade, segurança e atualizações frequentes de melhorias (LAVADO, 2019). 5. CONSIDERAÇÕES FINAIS Ao criar um site para a brinquedoteca da instituição UNIFCV centro universitário cidade verde, foram superados alguns obstáculos, por se tratar de uma aplicação que será vista por milhares de pessoas, o cuidado com as palavras, com as imagens e diversos outros tópicos tiveram uma revisão minuciosa. Conhecimento de novas ferramentas e aplicação pratica no site tiveram grande valor agregado ao que se ver em sala de aula. O prazer em saber que seu projeto será visto tonou satisfatório o desenvolvimento do site, além de todo conhecimento adquirido. REFERÊNCIAS LAVADO, Thiago (Ed.). Uso da internet no Brasil cresce, e 70% da população está conectada. 2019. Disponível em: <https://g1.globo.com/economia/tecnologia/noticia/2019/08/28/uso- da-internet-no-brasil-cresce-e-70percent-da-populacao-esta-conectada.ghtml>. Acesso em: 21 dez. 2019.
  40. 40. 41 SÓ PEDAGOGIA. "Estudo Sobre a Importância da Brinquedoteca no Ambiente Escolar como Espaço Mediador de Aprendizagens, Sob o Ponto de Vista dos Professores da Rede Municipal de Ensino do Cornélio Procópio" em Só Pedagogia. Virtuous Tecnologia da Informação, 2008-2020. Consultado em 10/01/2020 às 14:00. Disponível na Internet em http://www.pedagogia.com.br/artigos/importanciadabrinquedoteca1/index.php?pagina=3https://br.wor dpress.com
  41. 41. 42 ENVELHICENTO E CUIDADO PSICOSSOCIAL: UM OLHAR DA PSICOLOGIA AMBIENTAL Edna Candido¹; Eduardo Chierrito-Arruda² ¹UniFCV; ²UniFCV Edna9candido@gmail.com RESUMO A presente pesquisa possui por objetivo contemplar as discussões sobre o cuidado psicossocial de pessoas em contextos de velhice e como a perspectiva da psicologia ambiental pode contribuir para o entendimento da relação pessoa-ambiente nesses espaços. Entende-se que o envelhecer é um tema de preocupação social, em virtude dos processos históricos e sociais que se estendem sobre essa fase do desenvolvimento na atualidade. Apesar do constante aumento da velhice e das vivências ao envelhecer, constata-se a exclusão dessas pessoas na participação social, consideradas improdutivas e consequentemente inapropriadas, sendo asiladas, retiradas, e excluídas de espaços de interação e convívio socioespacial. Dessa maneira, pensar o envelhecimento e suas relações espaciais nos centros urbanos, visa impactar no cuidado socioambiental. PALAVRAS-CHAVES: velhice; saúde coletiva; saúde mental 1. INTRODUÇÃO Este texto faz parte de uma pesquisa sobre as contribuições da psicologia ambiental para o cuidado psicossocial da velhice em centros urbanos. Seu desenvolvimento encontra-se em andamento e será apresentado discussões parciais, assim como a contextualização do escopo. Inicialmente, considera-se que a Organização Mundial de Saúde, declarou em 2014, que a população mundial com mais de 60 anos vai passar dos atuais 841 milhões para 2 bilhões até 2050. Tornando as doenças crônicas e o bem-estar da terceira idade novos desafios de saúde pública global. Pontuando que essa data de 2014, eles previam que em 2020 “teremos pela primeira vez na história o número de pessoas com mais de 60 anos maior que o de crianças até 5 anos, reportou a OMS (2014) em uma série sobre saúde e envelhecimento na revista médica The Lancet, notando que 80% dos idosos viverão em países de baixa e média renda. Podemos imaginar que com a população em contexto de velhice em ascensão, a sociedade também se adapte a essa nova realidade. Porém o que vemos é um total descaso e negligência com essa população. Afinal, o que é a velhice? No senso comum é o fim de uma
  42. 42. 43 vida, o que não é uma definição adequada. A velhice significa um acúmulo de repertório, tanto de coisas do cotidiano como de experiências significantes de vida. Ao olhar para essa parcela da população é possível observar que, em sua grande maioria, não disfrutam de sua autonomia e, com impossibilidade de levar a vida assim como a conhece por sua vivência, desenvolve doenças diversas, dentre elas depressão e ideias de suicídio (PORCU et al., 2002). Esses eventos decorrem de uma visão biomédica dos fatores da velhice, que comumente descartam os aspectos biopsicossociais desse estágio de vida. Historicamente, de acordo com as revisões de Barbosa, Caponi e Verdi (2016), as primeiras instituições de acolhimento estavam associadas aos loucos, aos manicômios e demais instituições. São estruturas que recolhem pessoas não produtivas para uma sociedade que privilegia contextos de exclusão e desigualdades sociais. Vale ressaltar que essas considerações percorrem o cenário do meio urbano, uma vez que na leitura ambiental, pode-se representar a velhice e seus atravessamentos entre meios rurais e urbanos. Sobre esse último, destaca-se a perda de utilidade e sentido de identidade (RIBEIRO; FERRETI, 2017). Tais fatores produzem o questionamento, como as cidades estão preparadas para o envelhecer? Como se entende os contextos de asilamento em um cenário que que inverte a lógica processual do próprio envelhecimento? 2. OBJETIVOS Esta pesquisa possui por objetivo apresentar as reflexões sobre os ambientes urbanos a experiência da velhice, na prática de cuidado e proteção. Também almeja-se compreender como se dá a relação do cuidado de atenção psicossocial para o contexto do envelhecer, entrelaçando temas de saúde coletiva e psicologia ambiental. 3. METODOLOGIA Esta pesquisa será elaborada com base em uma revisão integrativa da literatura (SOUZA; SILVA; CARVALHO, 2010). A revisão será realizada em bases de dados nacionais. O trabalho encontra-se em andamento, sendo que a escolha de critérios de inclusão, exclusão e palavras-chave ainda estão em construção e síntese.
  43. 43. 44 A construção de uma revisão integrativa ocorre em seis passos, que consistem na elaboração de uma pergunta norteadora, a busca da amostragem, a coleta de dados, a discussão dos resultados e a apresentação da revisão com as propostas e apontamentos oriundos de uma síntese crítica e construtiva dos objetos de estudos e conceitos analisados (SOUZA; SILVA; CARVALHO, 2010). 4. RESULTADOS E DISCUSSÃO Na lógica de um modelo de cuidado biomédico, que privilegia a subordinação de corpos em uma leitura fragmentada. Entende-se as noções de corpo e vida pelos idosos também decorrem, não apenas fatores externos, mas do seu assujeitamento e dos processos de subjetivação. A naturalização das doenças e demais representações na velhice trazem à nota as compreensões de culpa diante do próprio processo de envelhecer (MORAES et al., 2016). Os autores Moraes et al. (2016) destacam a percepção dos próprios idosos, dizendo sobre eles mesmos, os verbos: “aguardar” (quiçá a morte), “aquietar-se”, “pelejar” uma “máquina velha”. O cenário apresentado acima, revela que o modelo biomédico não cuida, apenas medicaliza a invalida a experiência psicológica do envelhecer. Não produz conforto, mas culpabiliza o próprio sujeito (MORAES et al., 2016). Para auxiliar nas tarefas cotidianas de seus genitores, parte da população (também culpabilizados) desloca a moradia destes para uma instituição de cuidados especializados (na maioria das vezes). É importante ressaltar que a adaptação no asilo por si só é algo estressante, e há necessidade do idoso sentir amor pelo ambiente em que está sendo inserido, ou seja, seu encaixe e sua percepção de que faz parte daquele ambiente/lugar, dotado de qualidade de controle/segurança. O estudo feito por Porcu et al. (2002) pela Universidade Estadual de Maringá, preocupou-se com este fato, e traz estatísticas preocupantes. Os dados são de asilados, hospitalizados e idosos em seu âmbito familiar, sendo que representam, de acordo com Porcu et al. (2002): Pensamento suicida; 33,3% asilos, 26,7% hospitais e 13,3% domicílio; Depressão grave; 40% asilos, 64,29% hospitais e 23,08% domicílio (considerando que os idosos ficam um tempo a mais nos leitos hospitalares).
  44. 44. 45 A saúde coletiva, sustentada pela reforma psiquiátrica, se estrutura para uma lógica de cuidado territorial, distante das leituras exclusivamente biomédica e de isolamento. Entende- se a criação de estratégias de cuidado técnica-assistenciais em redes comunitárias de abrangência territorial e intersetorial (BARBOSA; CAPONI; VERDI, 2016). Desse modo, destaca-se a possibilidade de contribuições da psicologia ambiental para as leituras de promoção de saúde mental e do cuidado psicossocial. A psicologia ambiental consiste na leitura da relação pessoa-ambiente, uma visão que estende para a ideia de lugar, afetividade e vínculos socioespaciais. A sugestão de lugares na leitura da psicologia ambiental representa um tema em potencial para a constituição de identidades e sua locomoção espacial (CAVALCANTE; NÓBREGA, 2011). Tais temas levantam a conotação de como as pessoas no contexto da velhice, identificam e percebem os espaços em que estão inseridas. Tais espaços poderiam trazer a representação de fatores de cuidado e proteção? Sobre os espaços, cidades e lógica de cuidado, os autores Imbrizi e Martins (2016) destacam que esse espaço é mais complexo do que a simples leitura de um cenário ambiental. Dentro e fora de instituições, uma lógica utilitarista. Eles referem-se que essa cidade, voltada para as pessoas em seus diferentes estágios de vida, apresentam estruturas de suporte e acolhimento social como elementos físicos de transição, descanso, acolhimento, assim como estruturas culturais, sendo que o espaço de cuidado não precisa ocorrer especificamente em lugares fechados, mas também na própria dinâmica da cidade. Tais leituras levantam a possibilidade de ocupação dos espaços das cidades pelas pessoas em contextos de velhice. Os lugares dos velhos na vida e experiência da cidade e dos citadinos (IMBRIZI; MARTINS, 2016). 5. CONSIDERAÇÕES FINAIS Diante destes dados a proposta desta pesquisa é responder ao questionamento: como se dá a compreensão do ambiente para a promoção de vínculos sociais e autonomia de pessoas em contextos de envelhecimento? Tais proposições ainda estão em análise, considerando que este é um trabalho em desenvolvimento.
  45. 45. 46 REFERÊNCIAS BARBOSA, Valquiria Farias Bezerra; CAPONI, Sandra Noemi Cucurullo de; VERDI, Marta Inez Machado. Cuidado em saúde mental, risco e território: transversalidades no contexto da sociedade de segurança. Interface (Botucatu), v. 20, n. 59, p. 917-928, dez. 2016. Disponível em <http://www.scielo.br/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S1414- 32832016000400917&lng=pt&nrm=iso>. acessos em 14 jun. 2019. CAVALCANTE, Sylvia; NÓBREGA, Lana Maria Andrade. Espaço e Lugar in CAVALCANTE, Sylvia; ELALI, Gleice A.Temas Básicos em Psicologia Ambiental, Petrópolis: Vozes. 2011. FERRETTI, Fátima; RIBEIRO, Cezar Grontowski. Velhice no meio urbano e rural. Revista FisiSenectus, v. 5, n. 1, p. 1-2, 2017. Disponível em: <https://bell.unochapeco.edu.br/revistas/index.php/fisisenectus/article/viewFile/4061/2297> Acesso em: 02 jun. 2019. IMBRIZI, Jaquelina Maria; DE CARVALHO MARTINS, Eduardo. A velhice e o direito à cidade: uma experiência de estágio na Universidade Federal de São Paulo–Baixada Santista. Revista Interface (Porto Nacional), n. 11, 2016. NAÇÕES UNIDAS. Mundo terá 2 bilhões de idosos em 2050: OMS diz que ‘envelhecer bem deve ser prioridade global. 2014. Disponível em: <https://nacoesunidas.org/mundo-tera-2-bilhoes-de- idosos-em-2050-oms-diz-que-envelhecer-bem-deve-ser-prioridade-global/>. Acesso em: 13 jun. 2019. PORCU, Mauro et al. Estudo comparativo sobre a prevalência de sintomas depressivos em idosos hospitalizados, institucionalizados e residentes na comunidade. Acta Scientiarum, v. 24, n. 3, p. 713- 7, 2002. Disponível em: <https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Mauro_Porcu/publication/266218583_Estudo_comparativo_sob re_a_prevalencia_de_sintomas_depressivos_em_idosos_hospitalizados_institucionalizados_e_resident es_na_comunidade/links/55493fee0cf205bce7ac0521.pdf> Acesso em: 02 jun. 2019.
  46. 46. 47 O DIREITO DA MINORIA DOS DEFICIENTES: ANÁLISE CRÍTICA DA CONSTITUIÇÃO BRASILEIRA A PARTIR DE MICHAEL J. SANDEL Vandaluci Gomes da Silva Correa¹ Giovane Moraes Porto² ¹Graduanda em Direito pelo Centro Universitário Cidade Verde (UniFCV) - Maringá/PR, e-mail: vandagomes362@gmail.com; ²Professor orientador do Centro Universitário Cidade Verde (UniFCV) – Maringá/PR, e-mail: prof_giovane@unifcv.edu.br RESUMO A presente pesquisa irá discorrer sobre a divergência ocorrida no direito da minoria dos deficientes, no sistema econômico que está baseado na falta de proteção, a fim de buscar a solidariedade. Analisando a teoria de Michael J. Sandel em seu Livro “Justiça, o que é fazer a coisa certa?”, em especial o capítulo V onde a participação da teoria dos Jeremy Bentham e John Stuart Mil, e como base principal o Livro “Fractais dos direitos de minorias” de Nilson Tadeu Reis Campos Silva. Buscando trazer o debate sobre a exclusão das pessoas com deficiência. O presente trabalho utilizará o método dedutivo, a partir da pesquisa bibliográfica. PALAVRAS CHAVE: Direito; solidariedade; deficiência; utilitarismo; liberdade. 1.INTRODUÇÃO Propôs uma analise sobre promover a inclusão de pessoas deficientes baseando na junção da teoria da constituição de que todos são iguais perante a lei, pois a conquista pela igualdade cotidiana deve ser constante. Acontecimentos marcantes ocorridos no passado de diversas pessoas, coma finalidade de apresentar o “novo” modelo de igualdade no século 21, e esse desenvolvimento não pode estagnar e deixar o preconceito evoluir, como teoria a Constituição Federal do Brasil de 1988 diz no artigo 3°, I - construir uma sociedade livre, justa e solidária, ou seja, todos são iguais e tem os mesmos direitos, então garantir a inclusão de pessoas com deficiência na sociedade é o direito deles. O capitalismo não pode afastar/diferenciar pessoas com deficiência e sim promover a inclusão social, pois a verdadeira democracia promove direito a ambos, e a conquista por liberdade dos seus direitos na sociedade deve ser estruturada, pois o direito tem a transformação em constante mudança, porque a sociedade modifica a sua visão social. 2. INCLUSÃO SOCIAL E A TEORIA DO UTILITARISMO
  47. 47. 48 Um dos marcos histórico foi de Ludwig Van Beethoven, músico alemão, ele produziu composições depois de ter adquirido uma grave deficiência auditiva7 , o próprio histórico nos revela que é uma ambiguidade atribuir à pessoa portadora de deficiência a palavra incapaz, pois pessoas com deficiência provam dia após dia que são capazes e superam a expectativa estruturada pela sociedade. Havia um tratamento diferente nos primórdios dos grupos da tribo da Malásia, onde pessoas que possuía deficiência, exemplo cegueira, eram procuradas para dar conselhos8 e não alguém meramente incapaz excluído do convívio, onde eles se sentiam como adjetivo indesejável. Imaginemos o seguinte exemplo: um trabalhador que perde a mão na indústria a qual ele trabalha há cinco anos, e agora imaginamos um trabalhador que não tem uma mão por deficiência do nascimento, e trabalha em uma indústria há 1 ano, porém a função era diferente, e consequentemente o salário também, podemos analisar que ambos prestam serviço e são incluídos na vida social, mas a dificuldade por integração social completa (sim, valor do salario, preconceito e discriminação) exclui, pois a Sociedade/ Estado não provê os necessários ajustes para que os direitos sejam iguais para ambos. Segundo Luiz Alberto David Araújo no seu livro “A proteção constitucional das pessoas com deficiência” (2011, p. 20) diz: O que difere a pessoa portadora de deficiência não é a falta de um membro nem a visão ou audição reduzidas. O que caracteriza a pessoa portadora de deficiência é a dificuldade de se relacionar, de se integrar na sociedade. O grau de dificuldade para a integração social é que definirá quem é ou não portador de deficiência. A expressão pessoa portadora de deficiência nos revela automaticamente que a pessoa precisa de necessidades especiais, e com isso o preconceito por parte do auxílio cria a sinopse de peso, sem ao menos solidariedade. 7 Gênio da música, aos 27 anos começou sentir problemas em seus ouvidos, apesar de ter ficado completamente surdo as 52 anos, ele teve o reconhecimento por suas obras como um dos melhores compositores que o mundo já conheceu. Cf. Otto Marques da Silva, Uma questão de competência, p.28. 8 Segundo o livro de Rubens Valtecides Alves “Deficientes Físicos – Novas dimensões da proteção ao trabalhador”, p.19.
  48. 48. 49 Basicamente, um dos conceitos de Justiça segundo Michael J. Sandel9 é dar a cada um o que lhe é devido, pois ela não nos da outra opção, Sandel cita no seu livro uma doutrina inventada por Jeremy Bentham10 chamada de utilitarismo, que consiste em a coisa certa a fazer, ou seja, a coisa justa a fazer é maximizar (dar valor mais alto/maior importância) a utilidade. Ele dizia que utilidade é dar o saldo de prazer sobre a dor, felicidade sobre sofrimento, pois ele tinha a ideia de que os seres humanos são governados por dois senhores soberanos: dor e o prazer, porem detestamos a dor e gostamos do prazer. O utilitarismo de Benthan resumia-se no slogan “O bem maior para o maior número de pessoas”, assim pergunto a vocês, e a minoria? Bentham diz que precisamos considerar o bem-estar, a utilidade, a felicidade de todos, precisamos somar tudo! Exemplo, se houver uma situação em que há uma vaga de emprego para duas pessoas, uma que não possui deficiência e é pai de família e outra que possui deficiência, mas não tem ninguém para depender da base do seu provento, pode dar a vaga de emprego sem problema algum a pessoa não portadora de deficiência, pois além dele a família irá desfrutar do provento também, assim o maior número de pessoa vão manter-se felizes? Pois, a ideia central é facilmente expressa, o principio mais elevado da moralidade tanto pessoal quanto política é maximizar o bem geral, ou a felicidade geral. Bentham chega nessa doutrina com a teoria de que somos todos governados e a melhor maneira de levar em conta o sistema moral é maximizando a felicidade do maior grupo de pessoas. O que basicamente devemos maximizar? Ele diz que, a felicidade e ou mais precisamente, a utilidade. Maximizar a utilidade é o princípio não só para os indivíduos, mas também para as comunidades e os legisladores. E a comunidade em si, segundo ele é a soma dos indivíduos que a formam. John Stuart Mill11 é o utilitarista que tentou humanizar o utilitarismo, buscando descobrir se o cálculo utilitário poderia ser expandido e modificado para acomodar preocupações humanitárias como: o respeito aos direitos individuais e também a distinção 9 É um filósofo, escritor, professor universitário, que publicou em 2009 o livro Justiça: O que é fazer a coisa certa. 10 Filósofo, politico inglês do século XVIII, nasceu na Inglaterra em 1748, e aos 12 anos entrou em Oxford, aos 15 anos estava cursando direito, ele se formou aos 19 anos, mas nunca exerceu a profissão, ele dedicou a vida à jurisprudência e filosofia moral. 11 Ele nasceu em 1806, seu pai James Mill era discípulo de Benthan, aos três anos de idade John já sabia grego, aos oito anos latim e aos dez anos escreveu uma historia do direito romano.

×