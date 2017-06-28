LITERATURA 2

BACHILLERATO GENERAL “ISABEL DIAZ DE BARTLETT” ALUMNO:MICHAEL ANTHONY ALVAREZ CONTRERAS PROFRA:JANY FLORES CAMACHO LITERAT...
¿Qué es la Literatura? La literatura es el arte de la expresión verbal, extendiéndose como verbal aquello q se refiere a l...
“Antecedentes De La Literatura” • La expresión de la historia de la literatura se refiere al estudio histórico y sistemáti...
“Importancias De La Literatura” La literatura es uno de los muchos medios que el ser humano tiene para expresarse, ya que ...
“Impacto De La Literatura En El Mundo” • La lengua literaria que crearon los griegos -en un proceso que exigió más de tres...
Autor literario mexicano • Juan José Arreola Zúñiga (Zapotlán el Grande — hoy Ciudad Guzman—, Jalisco , 21 de septiembre d...
Autor literario extranjero • Gabriel José de la Concordia García Márquez (Aracataca, 6 de marzo de 1927 - Ciudad de México...
¿ Para qué saber sobre la literatura? • La literatura en un principio surgió para fijar, conservar la tradición oral: la l...
¿ Como puedo aplicar lo que aprendí en mi curso de literatura en la vida cotidiana ? • Puede utilizar los valores enseñado...
Conclusión • 1 Arte cuyo medio de expresión es la palabra oral o escrita y en el que el lenguaje no tiene la función de in...
