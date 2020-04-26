Business Innovation for B2B Companies

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Enriching Experiences Toget herHOW TO PIVOT AND MOVE FORWARD A Presentation on Business Innovation for B2B
2 The State of Business Today!!! listeninnovategrow.com “FLEX” “PIVOT” “PIVOT-SHIFT” “RE-MODEL” “Veer from your business P...
What Is Innovation? | 3 listeninnovategrow.com General Perception: INNOVATION= PRODUCTS or TECHNOLOGY “Introduction of new...
4 The Key to Business Continuity, “Pivot” or Growth BUSINESS INNOVATION Product Innovation Service Innovation Organisation...
HOW TO IDENTIFY WHERE TO INNOVATE? | 5 listeninnovategrow.com LISTENING to “YOU” LISTENING to “CUSTOMERS” LISTENING to “ T...
To attract, acquire and retain your target business customers, you must understand: The 5 SECRETS ABOUT BUSINESS BUYERS 6 ...
Who Really Makes the Decision to Buy?—The True Buyer Often focused on strategic/financial objectives Personal motivators c...
3 SECRET #2: Who is the Buyers’ Inner Circle? listeninnovategrow.com Decision Makers Influencers Change Agent Your Secret ...
You must have an in-depth understanding of business buyers in terms of their: • Company business • Key business issues and...
Decision Makers, Influencers and Change Agents use a variety of sources to help them decide: 10 SECRET #4: Inner Circles’ ...
You must understand what specific criteria buyers and influencers are looking for from your business • Expertise and speci...
12 Multiple Decision Makers Multiple Information Sources Problem Identification Solution Exploration Requirements Building...
Your Number 1 Job: ENABLE BUYERS!!! Make It Easy for Buyers To Buy!! BUYER ENABLEMENT PRESCRIPTIVE ADVICE EDUCATE ME (Advi...
HOW TO LISTEN TO BUSINESS CUSTOMERS | 14 (Virtual) Customer Workshops **CROSS-FUNCTIONAL** Virtual Customer Advisory Board...
Listening to the Market | 15 listeninnovategrow.com Competitors Trends Analogies: Other Industries & Markets
Listening tells you: 16 ‘Listening’ Gives You: FOCUS!!! WHAT TO DELIVER Eg Information/Advice Tailored Products/Services S...
17 The Key to Business Continuity, “Pivot” or Growth BUSINESS INNOVATION Product Innovation Service Innovation Organisatio...
Product and Service Innovation | 18 • Combine current products--”Bundles” or “Packages” • New offerings to meet current ma...
Organisational Innovation Can be a great option for your business Provide visibility and access to your target customers ...
Process Innovation Co-Creation (B2B Customer Innovation) Working with a small group of customers to deliver long term stra...
Marketing Innovation | 21 The Role of Marketing must be to: “Serve as the General Manager that brings ALL elements of the ...
Marketing Innovations to Consider 22 “In order to get to the next level of whatever you are doing, you must think and act ...
Influencer Marketing: A strategy for every B2B! listeninnovategrow.com Influencer Marketing FIND THE “GO-TOs” FOR YOURINDU...
Influencers can help drive the growth of your business by:  Raising your company’s profile  Providing access to a specif...
Your B2B Referral Engine!! listeninnovategrow.com Advocacy Marketing Produces Wi-FI enabled smart thermostats Strategy: Es...
Get Started: Take Action Now! Listen to Your Customers • Conduct initial “1 on1” calls with key stakeholders a. How are th...
Visit listeninnovategrow.com • Articles, Interviews, Resources • Listen Innovate Grow TV –bite size info “deep dives” CONT...
