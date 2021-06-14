Successfully reported this slideshow.
- Deﬁnición de GMaps - GMaps en Educación          - Usos de GMaps - Otros usos de GMaps - Fuentes consultadas Contenido:
Google Maps es un servicio de aplicaciones de mapas el cual tiene presencia en la web y aplicaciones móviles. Éste ofrece
En el contexto educativo, Google Maps es una herramienta útil y de fácil alcance y acceso a las manos del docente y del es
Google Maps - Mi herramienta TIC preferida
Presentación sobre Google Maps. Mi herramienta TIC preferida. La misma puede ser utilizada en el proceso de enseñanza - aprendizaje (educación) de forma efectiva.

  1. 1. - Deﬁnición de GMaps - GMaps en Educación          - Usos de GMaps - Otros usos de GMaps - Fuentes consultadas Contenido:
  2. 2. Google Maps es un servicio de aplicaciones de mapas el cual tiene presencia en la web y aplicaciones móviles. Éste ofrece imágenes de mapas desplazables, así como fotografías por satélite del mundo e incluso la ruta entre diferentes ubicaciones o imágenes a pie de calle con Google Street View, condiciones de tráﬁco en tiempo y un calculador de rutas a pie, en coche, bicicleta y transporte público, además de un navegador GPS.
  3. 3. En el contexto educativo, Google Maps es una herramienta útil y de fácil alcance y acceso a las manos del docente y del estudiante. Tiene aplicaciones en diferentes áreas, como: Historia y Geografía, entre otros. Dicha herramienta permite la interactividad con los alumnos mediante la localización, búsqueda, edición y colaboración de información. 
  4. 4. - https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Google_Maps - http://portfoliodeaula.blogspot.com/2008/09/google- maps-como-recurso-educativo.html - https://socialescepcor.wordpress.com/2012/06/02/ mindpicnic-google-maps-quiz/ Fuentes Consultadas:

