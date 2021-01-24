Vietnam Da Nang Son Tra Lady Buddha1

-

Buddhists the world over have built plenty of tall statues of Buddha. But “Buddha” does not just mean the man born Siddhartha Gautama. “Buddha” also means “Enlightened One,” and there’s no reason why a great sage can’t be a woman.
The Linh Ung Pagoda, just outside Da Nang, decided to build the world’s largest statue of an indisputably feminine Buddha. The resulting Lady Buddha towers 220 feet (67 meters) tall and is perched atop of a lotus-shaped temple. (Atlas obscura)
