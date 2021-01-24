Vietnam Da Nang Son Tra Lady Buddha1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
A prominent attraction in Da Nang is Linh Ung Pagoda, set on Son Tra (Monkey) Mountain. Linh Ung Bai But pagoda was placed...
The Linh Ung pagoda on Son Tra peninsula is possibly the most famous as it hosts the highest Guanyin Statue in Vietnam, a ...
Legends had it that in the period of King Minh Mang, the fishermen in Bai But found a Buddhist statue floating on the sea....
The name Lady Buddha is a bit deceiving. The statue in fact depicts Guanyin, the Buddhist Goddess of Mercy who can be foun...
Tam Quan gate, the Statue of Guanyin and the yard in front of the main hall
The large yard in front of the main hall is lined with neatly trimmed rows of ornamental plants, flanked by 18 Arhat statu...
The Eighteen Arhats (Disciples of the Buddha)
The facade of the main hall of Linh Ung Son Tra Pagoda stands out with 6 large pillars, surrounded by sophisticated sinuou...
The main hall of Linh Ung Son Tra Pagoda
The main hall of Linh Ung Son Tra Pagoda details
The 18 Arhat statues
Most Buddhist temples include statues of the arhats. Although many hundreds may sometimes be represented, a set of eightee...
18 stone Arhat statues are one of the most distinctive features of Ling Ung pagoda which were carved up by artist Nguyen V...
Technically, an arhat is a Buddhist adept who has attained a state where reincarnation will no longer be necessary, and ni...
All disciples of the Buddha are assumed to have become arhats
In popular thought, arhats often have supernatural powers
These eighteen monks represent Buddha's disciples, who had been charged with protecting the faith
Deer Park
2021 Sound Trung Hau - Chap Tay Niem Phat (A Buddhist song) Text and pictures: Internet All copyrights belong to their respective owners
With an area of more than 4,400 hectares, Son Tra is able to regenerate enough oxygen for 4 million people every day, and ...
Buddhists the world over have built plenty of tall statues of Buddha. But “Buddha” does not just mean the man born Siddhartha Gautama. “Buddha” also means “Enlightened One,” and there’s no reason why a great sage can’t be a woman.
The Linh Ung Pagoda, just outside Da Nang, decided to build the world’s largest statue of an indisputably feminine Buddha. The resulting Lady Buddha towers 220 feet (67 meters) tall and is perched atop of a lotus-shaped temple. (Atlas obscura)

  1. 1. A prominent attraction in Da Nang is Linh Ung Pagoda, set on Son Tra (Monkey) Mountain. Linh Ung Bai But pagoda was placed the first stone on 2004, after 6 years of construction, on July 30th, 2010, the pagoda was official inaugurated
  2. 2. The Linh Ung pagoda on Son Tra peninsula is possibly the most famous as it hosts the highest Guanyin Statue in Vietnam, a giant white statue, considered as a symbol of Da Nang city. One special thing of the Lady Buddha Da Nang is whether you are standing in any place in the city, you can easily see the white statue which leans on the mountain, overlooking the Pacific Ocean
  3. 3. Legends had it that in the period of King Minh Mang, the fishermen in Bai But found a Buddhist statue floating on the sea. They believed it was a favorable omen, so they built a worshipping shrine there. That was also where Linh Ung pagoda was constructed later on
  9. 9. The name Lady Buddha is a bit deceiving. The statue in fact depicts Guanyin, the Buddhist Goddess of Mercy who can be found in coastal areas throughout Asia, as she is believed to bring calm to the sea. The giant statue stands in front of the beautiful Linh Ung Pagoda, with its gardens and small souvenir shop operated by monks. The Quan Yin status with the height of 67m, approximately to 30 floor building and 35 m in diameter lotus is considered as the highest Buddha statue in Vietnam. On top of Guayin’s hat, there is a 2m-high statue of Buddha. There are 17 floors in the statue lap, each representing a different aspect of the Buddha
  10. 10. Tam Quan gate, the Statue of Guanyin and the yard in front of the main hall
  11. 11. The large yard in front of the main hall is lined with neatly trimmed rows of ornamental plants, flanked by 18 Arhat statues
  12. 12. The Eighteen Arhats (Disciples of the Buddha)
  13. 13. The facade of the main hall of Linh Ung Son Tra Pagoda stands out with 6 large pillars, surrounded by sophisticated sinuous dragons
  14. 14. The main hall of Linh Ung Son Tra Pagoda
  15. 15. The main hall of Linh Ung Son Tra Pagoda details
  16. 16. The 18 Arhat statues
  17. 17. Most Buddhist temples include statues of the arhats. Although many hundreds may sometimes be represented, a set of eighteen can be found almost always
  18. 18. 18 stone Arhat statues are one of the most distinctive features of Ling Ung pagoda which were carved up by artist Nguyen Viet Minh (The head of Non Nuoc craft village) with monolithic white stone materials brought from Thanh Hoa
  19. 19. Technically, an arhat is a Buddhist adept who has attained a state where reincarnation will no longer be necessary, and nirvana lies just ahead
  20. 20. All disciples of the Buddha are assumed to have become arhats
  21. 21. In popular thought, arhats often have supernatural powers
  22. 22. These eighteen monks represent Buddha's disciples, who had been charged with protecting the faith
  23. 23. Deer Park
  2021 Sound Trung Hau - Chap Tay Niem Phat (A Buddhist song) Text and pictures: Internet All copyrights belong to their respective owners
  25. 25. With an area of more than 4,400 hectares, Son Tra is able to regenerate enough oxygen for 4 million people every day, and is a storage of fresh water for the city and the entire underground water system in Da Nang and Hoi An. A prominent attraction in Da Nang is Linh Ung Pagoda set on Son Tra (Monkey) Mountain, now considered as the largest pagoda in Da Nang City in both scale and art of architecture.

