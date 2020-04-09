The Beauty of Art Nouveau17

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Demétre Haralamb Chiparus (1886 - 1947) was a Romanian Art Deco era sculptor who lived and worked in Paris, France. In 190...
Demétre H. Chiparus (Romanian, 1886– 1947) The Eternal Story (Pierrot et Colombine)
Demétre H. Chiparus (Romanian, 1886–1947) Tender Promises, Circa 1925
Demétre H. Chiparus (Romanian, 1886–1947) Tender Promises, Circa 1925 - detail
Demétre H. Chiparus (Romanian, 1886- 1947) Woman and Child/ Porteuse de l'eau avec enfant
DemétreH.Chiparus(Romanian,1886–1947) Fillette-Veryfinecarvedivorysculpture,25cm DemétreH.Chiparus-L’innocence-ivorysculpt...
DemétreH.Chiparus(Romanian,1886–1947) L’innocence Chryselephantinebronzesculpturewithgoldenpatina
DemétreH.Chiparus(Romanian,1886–1947) L’innocence
Demétre H. Chiparus (Romanian, 1886–1947) Saint Thérèse de Lisieux Circa 1920
Demétre H. Chiparus (Romanian, 1886–1947) Vierge à l'Enfant
DemétreH.Chiparus(Romanian,1886–1947) TheLittleSadOne,Circa1930
Demétre H. Chiparus (Romanian, 1886–1947) Bronze vide poche Worked with a reclining nude amongst fruiting vines
DemetreH.Chiparus(Romanian,1886–1947) Chut!(Sculpturechryséléphantine)
DemétreH.Chiparus(Romanian,1886–1947) Kora-Soldfor£56,250(€63,958)
DemétreH.Chiparus(Romanian,1886–1947) Cléo(BalletDancer)-1925
Demétre H. Chiparus (Romanian, 1886–1947) The actress - Bronze chryséléphantin à patine polychrome sur socle en onyx
DemétreH.Chiparus(Romanian,1886–1947) Theactress/Actrice
DemétreH.Chiparus(Romanian,1886–1947) TOPHAT,circa1925 Chryselephantinebronzesculpture
BayadereDancer-SoldforUSD34,600 DemétreH.Chiparus(Romanian,1886–1947) BayadereDancer
Demétre H. Chiparus - Reclining female-nude
DemétreH.Chiparus(Romanian,1886–1947) Nuauchâle(Lightgreenpatinatedterracotta)
DemétreH.Chiparus-NufemininaudrappeditBilitis
Demétre H. Chiparus (Romanian, 1886– 1947) Nu feminin au drappe dit Bilitis ivory carved on a circular base
Demétre H. Chiparus - (Romanian, 1886–1947) Woman with mirror
Demétre H. Chiparus (Romanian, 1886– 1947) Les deux amies
Demétre H. Chiparus (Romanian, 1886-1947) Sculpture d’une Jeune femme en régule assise sur son socle en marbre et onyx
Text & Pictures: Internet All copyrights belong to their respective owners Presentation: Sanda Foişoreanu www.slideshare.n...
Demetre H. Chiparus was particularly adept in the technique of chryselephantine, the combination of bronze and ivory to pr...
Romanian by birth, Chiparus arrived in France in 1912, and by 1914 he exhibited his first work at the Paris Salon. He was fascinated with the modern women of the performing arts and inspired by the exotic orientalism of the Ballet Russes and the music and theater of the day.

  1. 1. Demétre Haralamb Chiparus (1886 - 1947) was a Romanian Art Deco era sculptor who lived and worked in Paris, France. In 1909 he went to Italy, where he attended the classes of Italian sculptor Raffaello Romanelli. He arrived in France in 1912, and by 1914 he exhibited at the Paris Salon. He was fascinated with the modern women of the performing arts and inspired by the exotic orientalism of the Ballet Russes and the music and theater of the day
  2. 2. Demétre H. Chiparus (Romanian, 1886– 1947) The Eternal Story (Pierrot et Colombine)
  5. 5. Demétre H. Chiparus (Romanian, 1886–1947) Tender Promises, Circa 1925
  7. 7. Demétre H. Chiparus (Romanian, 1886–1947) Tender Promises, Circa 1925 - detail
  8. 8. Demétre H. Chiparus (Romanian, 1886- 1947) Woman and Child/ Porteuse de l'eau avec enfant
  11. 11. DemétreH.Chiparus(Romanian,1886–1947) Fillette-Veryfinecarvedivorysculpture,25cm DemétreH.Chiparus-L’innocence-ivorysculpture DemétreH.Chiparus-L’innocence PricerealisedEUR21,850
  12. 12. DemétreH.Chiparus(Romanian,1886–1947) L’innocence Chryselephantinebronzesculpturewithgoldenpatina
  15. 15. DemétreH.Chiparus(Romanian,1886–1947) L’innocence
  18. 18. Demétre H. Chiparus (Romanian, 1886–1947) Saint Thérèse de Lisieux Circa 1920
  19. 19. Demétre H. Chiparus (Romanian, 1886–1947) Vierge à l'Enfant
  20. 20. DemétreH.Chiparus(Romanian,1886–1947) TheLittleSadOne,Circa1930
  23. 23. Demétre H. Chiparus (Romanian, 1886–1947) Bronze vide poche Worked with a reclining nude amongst fruiting vines
  24. 24. DemetreH.Chiparus(Romanian,1886–1947) Chut!(Sculpturechryséléphantine)
  25. 25. DemétreH.Chiparus(Romanian,1886–1947) Kora-Soldfor£56,250(€63,958)
  27. 27. DemétreH.Chiparus(Romanian,1886–1947) Cléo(BalletDancer)-1925
  28. 28. Demétre H. Chiparus (Romanian, 1886–1947) The actress - Bronze chryséléphantin à patine polychrome sur socle en onyx
  30. 30. DemétreH.Chiparus(Romanian,1886–1947) Theactress/Actrice
  31. 31. DemétreH.Chiparus(Romanian,1886–1947) TOPHAT,circa1925 Chryselephantinebronzesculpture
  34. 34. BayadereDancer-SoldforUSD34,600 DemétreH.Chiparus(Romanian,1886–1947) BayadereDancer
  35. 35. Demétre H. Chiparus - Reclining female-nude
  36. 36. DemétreH.Chiparus(Romanian,1886–1947) Nuauchâle(Lightgreenpatinatedterracotta)
  37. 37. DemétreH.Chiparus-NufemininaudrappeditBilitis
  38. 38. Demétre H. Chiparus (Romanian, 1886– 1947) Nu feminin au drappe dit Bilitis ivory carved on a circular base
  39. 39. Demétre H. Chiparus - Woman with mirror DemétreH.Chiparus-Womanwithmirror,bronzefigure
  42. 42. Demétre H. Chiparus (Romanian, 1886– 1947) Les deux amies
  43. 43. Demétre H. Chiparus (Romanian, 1886-1947) Sculpture d’une Jeune femme en régule assise sur son socle en marbre et onyx
  44. 44. Text & Pictures: Internet All copyrights belong to their respective owners Presentation: Sanda Foişoreanu www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda https://ma-planete.com/michaelasanda Sound: Claude Léveillée Un retard (avec la voix de Nicole Perrier)
  45. 45. click
  46. 46. Demetre H. Chiparus was particularly adept in the technique of chryselephantine, the combination of bronze and ivory to produce dramatic, stylized sculpture. He produced most of his renowned works between 1914 and 1933. Paris was an exciting place in the years leading up to World War II, when Art Deco style and swinging good times were in vogue just as in the United States. His later works in the 1920’s were influenced by his interest in Egypt, after the excavation of the Pharoah Tutankhmen’s tomb. Some of his most exciting works are dancers taken from the Russian Ballet, French theatre, and early motion pictures. Dancers were captured in movement, dressed in high art deco style and long and lean in appearance. Demetre Chiparus worked primarily with the Etling Foundry in Paris, and he died in Pairs in 1947. Period Chiparus work almost always has a foundry name and D. H. Chiparus signature etched in the marble, and usually very hard to find and see. There are many reproduction on the market, and signatures alone mean nothing. Look closely at areas like the fingers; authentic period Chiparus sculptures typically have long, slim fingers with such detail that you can clearly make out each individual fingernail. Examine all the detail, the age of the marble, age lines in the ivory, etc. and consult a professional to protect yourself from unscrupulous dealers and individuals.

