The Beauty of Art Nouveau17

Demetre H. Chiparus (Romanian, 1886–1947)
Romanian by birth, Chiparus arrived in France in 1912, and by 1914 he exhibited his first work at the Paris Salon. He was fascinated with the modern women of the performing arts and inspired by the exotic orientalism of the Ballet Russes and the music and theater of the day.
