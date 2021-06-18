Thailand Wat Sri Suphan2, Chiang Mai

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Wat Sri Suphan is one of the curiosities of the city. Located in Wualai district, Chiang Mai's traditional silver-making d...
Following Lanna tradition, the roof consists of three overlapping tiers, each of which features nagas running along the ga...
The front of the hall is guarded by two “deva” figures on either side of the entrance. They are protected overhead by mult...
As is the case with many of Thailand’s temples, you’ll find images on the exterior inspired by the Jātaka tales, a collect...
Blue colored floor at the entrance of The Silver Ubosot
At the entrance to the temple an image of the much-loved former King Bhumibol in the form of a 1,000 Thai Baht banknote as...
The much- loved former King Bhumibol in the form of a 1,000 Thai Baht banknote
Door detail
The only other truly historic part of the Silver Temple is the beautiful ‘Phra Jao Jed Tue’ Buddha statue that occupies th...
The floor is modelled somewhat like a map of the earth with all of the continents connected by a network of the ancient zo...
Inside Uboshot, window design
Sound: Chanting of Pui Jiu (Old Manuscript) fragment Text & Pictures: Internet All copyrights belong to their respective o...
Wat Srisuphan was founded in 1502, but little remains of the original wat. The 'silver' ubosot (ordination hall built 2004-2016) is covered with silver, nickel and aluminium panels, embossed with elaborate repoussé-work designs. The effect is like a giant jewellery box, particularly after dark, when the monastery is illuminated by coloured lights.

  1. 1. Wat Sri Suphan is one of the curiosities of the city. Located in Wualai district, Chiang Mai's traditional silver-making district, it is known for its silver ubosot (ordination hall). Wat Sri Suphan was founded in 1502, but little remains of the original wat except for some teak pillars and roof beams in the main vihan (sanctuary). The murals inside show an interesting mix of Taoist, Zen and Theravada Buddhist elements. Built over a period of twelve years, the silver ubosot (ordination hall) was dedicated during the 720th anniversary of Chiang May in March-April 2016. The 'silver‘ ubosot (ordination hall) is covered with silver, nickel and aluminium panels, embossed with elaborate repoussé-work designs. The effect is like a giant jewellery box, particularly after dark, when the monastery is illuminated by coloured lights
  2. 2. Following Lanna tradition, the roof consists of three overlapping tiers, each of which features nagas running along the gables. At the apex of each of the tiers, you’ll find “chofas” which are representations of the Hindu bird-god Garuda. Finally at the top you’ll find a finial with seven gilt umbrellas, which symbolize the universe
  3. 3. The front of the hall is guarded by two “deva” figures on either side of the entrance. They are protected overhead by multi- headed serpents which are representations of Mucalinda, the king of the naga serpents, which protected the Buddha while meditating under the Bodhi tree
  4. 4. As is the case with many of Thailand’s temples, you’ll find images on the exterior inspired by the Jātaka tales, a collection of more than five-hundred stories detailing the many lives of Buddha prior to attaining enlightenment, in addition to other religious figures common in Buddhism and Hinduism as well as the Thai Zodiac. These images are displayed on the larger open parts of the exterior walls and occupy most of the space.
  5. 5. Blue colored floor at the entrance of The Silver Ubosot
  6. 6. At the entrance to the temple an image of the much-loved former King Bhumibol in the form of a 1,000 Thai Baht banknote as well as a wide-range of Buddhist and Hindu images and mythical creatures
  7. 7. The much- loved former King Bhumibol in the form of a 1,000 Thai Baht banknote
  8. 8. Door detail
  9. 9. The only other truly historic part of the Silver Temple is the beautiful ‘Phra Jao Jed Tue’ Buddha statue that occupies the main shrine and is probably one of the only aspects of the interior that isn’t silver. The statue is thought be at least five-centuries old and there are claims that it was cast in the year 1500, which actually predates the temple. It certainly doesn’t look that old
  10. 10. The floor is modelled somewhat like a map of the earth with all of the continents connected by a network of the ancient zodiac
  11. 11. Inside Uboshot, window design
  12. 12. Sound: Chanting of Pui Jiu (Old Manuscript) fragment Text & Pictures: Internet All copyrights belong to their respective owners Presentation: Sanda Foişoreanu www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda https://ma-planete.com/michaelasanda 2021

