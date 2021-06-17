Thailand Wat Sri Suphan1, Chiang Mai

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Wat Sri Suphan is one of the curiosities of the city. Located in Wualai district, Chiang Mai's traditional silver-making d...
Wat Sri Suphan is a unique and exquisite modern interpretation of traditional Lanna design. It should come as no surprise ...
Ubosot (ordination hall)
Laotian-style metal finial in the form of a multi-tiered umbrella fixed at the centre of the roof ridge
Some 700 years ago, the Lanna kingdom dominated most of what is now northern Thailand, stretching from the China’s Xishuan...
The most visible elements of what remains of Lanna culture are its monuments, including many of the temples that dot Chian...
The finials of the naga head
The 'silver‘ ubosot (ordination hall) is covered with silver, nickel and aluminium panels, embossed with elaborate repouss...
Because this is an active ordination hall, only men may enter the ubosot Silver work detail of the oboshot staircase
Silver work detail of the oboshot staircase
Silver work detail of the oboshot staircase
Silver work detail of the oboshot staircase
Described on site as the "World's First Silver Sanctuary" the ubosot is composed entirely of silver and aluminum. Work on ...
Back Wall of Ubosot - Buddha Teaching the Monks At the Market
Blowing Conch Shells Listening to Dhamma
Back Wall of Ubosot - Buddha Teaching the Monks A Helping Hand
Back Wall of Ubosot - Buddha Teaching the Monks
Back Wall of Ubosot
Back Wall of Ubosot
Vishnu on Garuda the crossover between Hinduism and Buddhism in Thailand
Indra on Airavata the crossover between Hinduism and Buddhism in Thailand
In traditional Thai culture, special birthdays and anniversaries are celebrated in twelve year cycles linked to the signs ...
A dedication plaque on site records the cost of construction as 35,152,314 baht— approximately $1 million US dollars. Silv...
The exterior of the temple honors the three precepts of nation, religion and the royal family (a large image of King Bhumi...
Uboshot exterior
Sound: Namo Tassa Bagawato Arahato Samma Sam Buddha Sa
Travel
72 views
Jun. 17, 2021

Thailand Wat Sri Suphan1, Chiang Mai

Wat Srisuphan was founded in 1502, but little remains of the original wat. The 'silver' ubosot (ordination hall built 2004-2016) is covered with silver, nickel and aluminium panels, embossed with elaborate repoussé-work designs. The effect is like a giant jewellery box, particularly after dark, when the monastery is illuminated by coloured lights.

Thailand Wat Sri Suphan1, Chiang Mai

  1. 1. Wat Sri Suphan is one of the curiosities of the city. Located in Wualai district, Chiang Mai's traditional silver-making district, it is known for its silver ubosot (ordination hall). Wat Sri Suphan was founded in 1502, but little remains of the original wat except for some teak pillars and roof beams in the main vihan (sanctuary). The murals inside show an interesting mix of Taoist, Zen and Theravada Buddhist elements. Built over a period of twelve years, the silver ubosot (ordination hall) was dedicated during the 720th anniversary of Chiang May in March-April 2016.
  2. 2. Wat Sri Suphan is a unique and exquisite modern interpretation of traditional Lanna design. It should come as no surprise that the silversmiths along Th Wualai have decorated their patron monastery with the same fine artisanship shown in their shops
  3. 3. Ubosot (ordination hall)
  4. 4. Laotian-style metal finial in the form of a multi-tiered umbrella fixed at the centre of the roof ridge
  5. 5. Some 700 years ago, the Lanna kingdom dominated most of what is now northern Thailand, stretching from the China’s Xishuangbanna Province to Luang Prabang in Laos and to some parts of Burma. The kingdom was annexed by Siam in the early 20th century, which slowly eroded the Lanna identity
  6. 6. The most visible elements of what remains of Lanna culture are its monuments, including many of the temples that dot Chiang Mai, and their distinct architecture. Lanna temples are characterized by steeply pitched, multi-tiered roofs. Windows and doors are small, allowing little light in, as befits a people who originally migrated from colder climes. Originally called "Lan Na Thai," the name means "a million rice fields.“ Cho fa (sky hook) styled like a naga (mythical snake) at the end of bargeboards
  7. 7. The finials of the naga head
  8. 8. The 'silver‘ ubosot (ordination hall) is covered with silver, nickel and aluminium panels, embossed with elaborate repoussé-work designs. The effect is like a giant jewellery box, particularly after dark, when the monastery is illuminated by coloured lights.
  9. 9. Because this is an active ordination hall, only men may enter the ubosot Silver work detail of the oboshot staircase
  10. 10. Silver work detail of the oboshot staircase
  11. 11. Silver work detail of the oboshot staircase
  12. 12. Silver work detail of the oboshot staircase
  13. 13. Described on site as the "World's First Silver Sanctuary" the ubosot is composed entirely of silver and aluminum. Work on the temple was performed by silver craftsman in the surrouding Wua Lai community who have built up an an impressive knowledge of fine metalwork over many generations. In executing this project, the community has managed something relatively rare in the world today: a modern architectural marvel built entirely by skilled traditional workers from the local community
  14. 14. Back Wall of Ubosot - Buddha Teaching the Monks At the Market
  15. 15. Blowing Conch Shells Listening to Dhamma
  16. 16. Back Wall of Ubosot - Buddha Teaching the Monks A Helping Hand
  17. 17. Back Wall of Ubosot - Buddha Teaching the Monks
  18. 18. Back Wall of Ubosot
  19. 19. Back Wall of Ubosot
  20. 20. Vishnu on Garuda the crossover between Hinduism and Buddhism in Thailand
  21. 21. Indra on Airavata the crossover between Hinduism and Buddhism in Thailand
  22. 22. In traditional Thai culture, special birthdays and anniversaries are celebrated in twelve year cycles linked to the signs of the zodiac. Similar to the Chinese zodiac there are twelve animals each representing a year: rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, serpent (dragon), snake, horse, goat (ram), monkey, rooster, dog and pig. For Thai people, the completion of each twelve year cycle is important because it brings them back to their birth-year animal.
  23. 23. A dedication plaque on site records the cost of construction as 35,152,314 baht— approximately $1 million US dollars. Silver was used for the most crucial architectural elements, whereas aluminum was the primary metal of choice for areas where silver wasn't a practical solution (such as the floor) Uboshot exterior
  24. 24. The exterior of the temple honors the three precepts of nation, religion and the royal family (a large image of King Bhumibol is present beneath the portico). Around the outside of the walls are medallions showing various ASEAN countries and neighboring countries such as Singapore, Vietnam, Myanmar, and so forth. There are also medallions paying homage to important cities such as New York, Copenhagen, Beijing and a number of others. The larger surfaces include embossed reliefs of important stories from the Buddhist canon and tradition such as the familiar Jataka tales that are often found on wats in Thailand.
  25. 25. Uboshot exterior
  26. 26. Sound: Namo Tassa Bagawato Arahato Samma Sam Buddha Sa Text & Pictures: Internet All copyrights belong to their respective owners Presentation: Sanda Foişoreanu www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda https://ma-planete.com/michaelasanda 2021

